Who Is Post Malone? Post Malone is an American singer and rapper, recognized for his genre-blending sound and introspective lyricism. His music often fuses hip-hop, R&B, pop, and rock elements with a distinctive vocal style. He rose to prominence with his 2015 debut single, “White Iverson,” which quickly went viral on SoundCloud. This breakout track secured his record deal and solidified his unique presence in the music industry.

Full Name Post Malone Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Grapevine High School, Tarrant County College Father Richard Post Mother Nicole Frazier Lake Siblings Jordan Lake Kids One Daughter

Early Life and Education Austin Richard Post was born in Syracuse, New York, and later moved to Grapevine, Texas, at age nine when his father, Richard Post, took a job with the Dallas Cowboys. His father, a former DJ, introduced him to diverse music genres including hip-hop, country, and rock. He attended Grapevine High School, where classmates voted him “Most Likely to Become Famous.” Though he briefly enrolled at Tarrant County College, he soon left to pursue his music career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Post Malone’s public life, though he generally keeps the specifics guarded. He was previously engaged to Jamie Park, and earlier dated Ashlen Diaz. The artist welcomed a daughter in 2022 with his then-fiancée, whose name remains private. He is currently reported to be in a relationship.

Career Highlights Post Malone has achieved immense commercial success, accumulating a record-breaking nine diamond-certified singles, more than any other artist. His albums like Beerbongs & Bentleys and Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted atop the Billboard 200. Beyond music, Malone launched his French rosé wine, Maison No. 9, which quickly sold out upon release. He also holds a co-ownership stake in Envy Gaming, showcasing his diverse business ventures. To date, he has garnered eleven Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and six MTV Video Music Awards, alongside numerous Grammy Award nominations.