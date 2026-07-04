Who Is Melanie Fiona? Melanie Fiona Hallim is a Canadian R&B singer and songwriter celebrated for her powerful, distinctive voice and soulful storytelling. She brings an authentic emotional depth to her music. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2009 debut album The Bridge. Its hit single “It Kills Me” topped the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for nine weeks, cementing her industry presence.

Full Name Melanie Fiona Hallim Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Afro-Guyanese, Indo-Guyanese, and Portuguese Education St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School Kids Cameron Lincoln Cotter

Early Life and Education A music-filled household in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, shaped Melanie Fiona Hallim’s early years. Her Guyanese immigrant parents, whose tastes spanned soul, reggae, and calypso, fostered her innate passion. Fiona began writing songs at age 16, nurturing her talent in an environment where her father played guitar in a band. She attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School.

Notable Relationships Currently married to songwriter Jared Cotter, Melanie Fiona was previously in a relationship with actor Adam Rodriguez. Fiona and Cotter share a son, Cameron Lincoln Cotter, born in 2016, and welcomed a daughter in 2021.

Career Highlights Melanie Fiona scored two Grammy Awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for her collaboration “Fool for You” with CeeLo Green. This achievement underscored her potent vocal chemistry and songwriting prowess. Beyond music, Fiona expanded into entrepreneurship as co-host of The Mama’s Den podcast and founder of the wellness brand Melly Belly. She focuses on the intersection of music, motherhood, and self-care.