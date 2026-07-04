Who Is Eva Marie Saint? Eva Marie Saint is an American actress renowned for her nuanced portrayal of complex female characters. Her career has spanned over seventy years in film and television. Her breakout arrived with the 1954 film On the Waterfront, earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This role launched her into the public eye, establishing her as a formidable talent.

Full Name Eva Marie Saint Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Education Bethlehem Central High School, Bowling Green State University Father John Merle Saint Mother Eva Marie Rice Saint Siblings Adelaide Saint Kids Darrell Hayden, Laurette Hayden

Early Life and Education Raised by Quaker parents in Newark, New Jersey, Eva Marie Saint’s early years fostered a thoughtful nature. She later attended Bethlehem Central High School before enrolling at Bowling Green State University, where she began her studies. Initially aspiring to become a teacher, Saint discovered a profound passion for acting during her college tenure. She then refined her craft through stage work, radio, and nascent television productions in New York City.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance defined the personal life of Eva Marie Saint, who married director Jeffrey Hayden in 1951. Their enduring partnership lasted 65 years, a testament to their deep connection until Hayden’s passing in 2016. Saint and Hayden shared two children, a son named Darrell and a daughter named Laurette. She often cited her family as her happiest achievement, maintaining close ties with her children and four grandchildren.

Career Highlights Eva Marie Saint’s breakthrough performance in Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She captivated audiences with emotionally rich roles, notably starring opposite Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic thriller North by Northwest. Beyond her film successes, Saint also pursued television work, earning a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in the miniseries People Like Us. Her extensive career includes appearances in films like Exodus and Superman Returns, securing her place in cinematic history.