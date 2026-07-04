Who Is Richard Garriott? Richard Allen Garriott de Cayeux is a British-born American video game developer and entrepreneur, widely recognized for his pioneering work in the role-playing game genre. He cultivated a distinctive blend of fantasy and scientific exploration throughout his career. His breakout moment arrived in 2008 when he embarked on a self-funded journey to the International Space Station, becoming the first second-generation American in space. This audacious venture cemented his public persona as an adventurer beyond the digital realm.

Full Name Richard Allen Garriott de Cayeux Gender Male Relationship Status Married Laetitia Garriott de Cayeux Nationality American, British Ethnicity White Education Clear Creek High School, University of Texas at Austin Father Owen K. Garriott Mother Helen Mary Garriott Siblings Robert Garriott, Randall Garriott, Linda Garriott Kids Kinga Shuilong Garriott de Cayeux, Ronin Phi Garriott de Cayeux

Early Life and Education Growing up in a household centered on galactic missions, Richard Garriott developed an early fascination with space and computers. His father, NASA astronaut Owen K. Garriott, and his artist mother, Helen Mary Garriott, fostered an environment of both scientific and creative inquiry. Richard was raised in Nassau Bay, Texas, from an early age. At Clear Creek High School, Garriott began self-directed computer programming courses, crafting fantasy games. He later attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he continued to refine his game development skills, notably creating his first published game, Akalabeth.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term arc in Richard Garriott’s personal life is his marriage to technology entrepreneur Laetitia Pichot de Cayeux. The couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Paris, France, on July 1, 2011, with Garriott adopting his wife’s surname addition. Garriott shares two children with Laetitia: daughter Kinga Shuilong Garriott de Cayeux, born in June 2012, and son Ronin Phi Garriott de Cayeux, born in July 2014.

Career Highlights Richard Garriott is celebrated for his foundational contributions to the video game industry, most notably creating the highly influential Ultima series. These pioneering role-playing games helped establish the genre, leading to the formation of Origin Systems, Inc., which he co-founded in 1983. Beyond gaming, Garriott has been a principal shaper of commercial human spaceflight, co-founding Space Adventures, which arranges private orbital trips. In October 2008, he flew to the International Space Station, becoming the sixth private citizen and the first second-generation American to reach space. To date, Garriott has received numerous accolades, including induction into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame in 2006. He also earned the British Interplanetary Society’s Sir Arthur Clarke Award for Best Individual Achievement in 2009 for his pioneering space endeavors.