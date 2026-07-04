Who Is Angelique Boyer? Angelique Boyer is a French-Mexican actress known for her captivating performances and strong, complex characters in popular telenovelas. Her dynamic portrayals often blend vulnerability with intense ambition, resonating deeply with audiences across Latin America. She first gained widespread acclaim for her titular role in the 2010 telenovela Teresa, where her nuanced depiction of a cunning anti-heroine earned critical praise and numerous accolades. This breakthrough solidified her status as a leading lady in Mexican television.

Full Name Angelique Monique-Paulette Boyer Rousseau Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Sebastián Rulli Net Worth $6 million Nationality French-Mexican Ethnicity Caucasian Education Centro de Educación Artística Father Patrick Boyer Mother Sylvie Rousseau Siblings Arnaud Boyer

Early Life and Education Born in Saint-Claude, Jura, France, Angelique Boyer moved with her parents, Patrick Boyer and Sylvie Rousseau, and older brother Arnaud to Mexico at age two. Her mother, Sylvie, born in Mexico City to French parents, guided their relocation. By eight, Boyer enrolled in Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística (CEA), a prestigious academy where she honed her talents in acting, voice, and movement. She graduated at age twelve, laying the groundwork for her eventual career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Sebastián Rulli, Angelique Boyer has been in a long-term relationship with the Argentine-Mexican actor since 2014, with whom she often shares glimpses of their life together. Earlier, she dated producer José Alberto Castro from 2011 to 2014. Boyer has no children of her own. She and Rulli have made it clear they are happy with their relationship as it is, although Rulli has a son, Santiago, with his ex-wife Cecilia Galliano.

Career Highlights Angelique Boyer’s career took flight with her starring role in the 2010 telenovela Teresa, where her portrayal of the ambitious Teresa Chávez Aguirre garnered widespread critical acclaim. This performance earned her the Premios TVyNovelas Best Actress award in 2011. She continued her success in a string of prominent telenovelas, including Abismo de pasión (2012), Lo que la vida me robó (2013), and Tres veces Ana (2016), where she played three distinct triplet sisters. These roles further solidified her status as a leading lady in Mexican television. Boyer has collected multiple Premios TVyNovelas for her lead roles, affirming her consistent ability to deliver compelling performances. Her work has made her a celebrated figure in Spanish-language television for over two decades.