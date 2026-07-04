Who Is Elie Saab? Elie Saab is a Lebanese fashion designer celebrated for his extravagant evening gowns and bridal couture. His meticulous craftsmanship often blends Eastern influences with sophisticated Western tailoring, earning him global acclaim. His breakout moment arrived in 2002 when Halle Berry accepted her Academy Award in a sheer crimson gown he designed. This instantly catapulted Saab onto the international stage, making him the first Lebanese designer to dress an Oscar winner.

Full Name Elie Saab Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $57 million Nationality Lebanese Ethnicity Lebanese Education Self-taught, with brief studies in Paris Father Selim Saab Mother Nadia Saab Siblings Mona Saab, and other siblings Kids Elie Saab Jr, Michel Saab, Celio Saab

Early Life and Education Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Elie Saab was the eldest of five children in a Maronite Catholic family, with his father working as a wood merchant. He began experimenting with fashion around age eight, using household materials and his sisters as models. Saab briefly moved to Paris to study fashion at seventeen, but quickly returned to open his atelier in Beirut at age eighteen, self-training extensively. This early venture during the Lebanese Civil War solidified his commitment to design.

Notable Relationships A string of public life milestones has seen Elie Saab married to Claudine Saab. Their enduring partnership has been a private constant amidst his global fashion empire. The couple shares three sons: Elie Saab Jr, Michel Saab, and Celio Saab, all of whom are involved in various aspects of the family business.

Career Highlights Elie Saab gained widespread international recognition when Halle Berry wore his iconic sheer crimson gown to accept her Academy Award in 2002, marking a historic moment as the first Lebanese designer to dress an Oscar winner. He further solidified his global standing by becoming the first Lebanese designer admitted to the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, and has since launched ready-to-wear lines, fragrances, and established boutiques worldwide.