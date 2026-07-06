Happy birthday to Kevin Hart , Sylvester Stallone , and 50 Cent ! July 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart, 47 Renowned for his relentless work ethic, Kevin Hart is an American comedian, actor, and producer who transitioned from stand-up success to major Hollywood films. He gained widespread recognition for his energetic performances in the Jumanji film franchise and for receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.



His entrepreneurial ventures include founding the Laugh Out Loud Network, a multi-platform comedy brand, which solidifies his influence in digital entertainment.



Little-known fact: Before finding comedic fame, Kevin Hart briefly performed stand-up under the stage name 'Lil Kev the Bastard.'

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#2 Actor and Screenwriter Sylvester Stallone, 80 American actor, screenwriter, and director Sylvester Stallone rose to fame as the underdog boxer Rocky Balboa, a character he created and brought to life. He is widely recognized for his enduring impact on action cinema through both the Rocky and Rambo film franchises, cementing his legacy.



Little-known fact: Due to birth complications, Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone suffered nerve damage that caused his signature facial paralysis and slurred speech.

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#3 Rapper and Actor 50 Cent, 51 Leading figure in early 21st-century hip-hop, American rapper and businessman 50 Cent rose to fame with his 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin'. He has since diversified into acting, television production, and various entrepreneurial ventures.



Little-known fact: He adopted the nickname 50 Cent, inspired by a 1980s Brooklyn robber, as a metaphor for change and self-reliance.

#4 Politician George W. Bush, 80 Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 6, 1946, George W. Bush is an American politician and businessman who served as the 43rd President of the United States. He previously held office as the Governor of Texas, marking a significant ascent in his political career.



Little-known fact: He is the only US president in history to have earned a Master of Business Administration degree.

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#5 Actress and Producer Tia Mowry, 48 With a magnetic screen presence, American actress and producer Tia Mowry rose to fame on the beloved sitcom Sister, Sister. She continued to captivate audiences with roles in The Game and Family Reunion, alongside ventures into authorship and entrepreneurship.



Little-known fact: She lent her voice to the character Sasha for the Bratz video games.

#6 Actress and Producer Tamera Mowry, 48 An American actress and television personality, Tamera Mowry rose to prominence as a teen star on the beloved sitcom Sister, Sister. She later won a Daytime Emmy Award as a co-host on The Real, demonstrating her versatility.



Little-known fact: Her family moved to California when she was twelve, on the condition that she and her sister land an acting job within one month.

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#7 Actress and Model Eva Green, 46 A French actress and model, Eva Green rose to international fame for her captivating performances. She is widely recognized for her role as Bond girl Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale and her critically acclaimed work in the series Penny Dreadful.



Little-known fact: Eva Green is two minutes older than her fraternal twin sister, Joy.

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#8 Youtuber and Streamer Ludwig Ahgren, 31 A dynamic American live streamer and content creator, Ludwig Ahgren has reshaped online entertainment. He is best known for breaking the Twitch subscriber record and his engaging variety content. Ahgren also co-owns the esports organization Shopify Rebellion.



Little-known fact: He once attempted a Call of Duty commentary YouTube channel under the alias “TheZanySidekick” during his high school years.

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#9 Actor and Producer Geoffrey Rush, 75 With a career spanning decades of acclaimed performances, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush earned global recognition for his compelling work across stage and screen. He famously secured an Academy Award for Shine, appeared as Captain Barbossa in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and achieved the Triple Crown of Acting.



Rush is also a founding president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.



Little-known fact: He once shared an apartment with Mel Gibson while co-starring in a stage production of Waiting for Godot.

#10 Businessman David Karp, 40 An American entrepreneur and web developer, David Karp is best known for founding the influential microblogging platform Tumblr in 2007. He sold the site to Yahoo! for $1.1 billion in 2013, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the tech industry. Karp was also recognized by MIT as a top innovator under 35.



Little-known fact: David Karp dropped out of Bronx High School of Science at 15 and was homeschooled, never earning a high school diploma.

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