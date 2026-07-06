Who Is Eva Green? Eva Gaëlle Green is a French actress known for portraying complex, often enigmatic characters across diverse genres. Her distinctive screen presence has made her a compelling figure in both major studio and independent productions. She made a significant global impact playing Bond girl Vesper Lynd in the 2006 film Casino Royale. This breakthrough role earned her the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award, quickly establishing her international renown.

Full Name Eva Gaëlle Green Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality French Ethnicity French, of Swedish and Sephardic Jewish Heritage Education American University of Paris, Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, Cours Eva Saint Paul Father Walter Green Mother Marlène Jobert Siblings Joy Green

Early Life and Education Born in Paris, Eva Green grew up with her fraternal twin sister, Joy, as the daughter of French actress Marlène Jobert and Swedish dental surgeon Walter Green. Her mother initially harbored concerns about Eva entering acting due to her sensitive nature. Green pursued her acting ambitions at Cours Eva Saint Paul in Paris and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Earlier, a visit to the Louvre at age seven sparked an interest in Egyptology, hinting at her varied intellectual curiosity.

Notable Relationships Eva Green’s high-profile romances include a significant relationship with actor Marton Csokas, which spanned from 2005 to 2009. She generally keeps her personal life private. She has no children and is not publicly linked to a partner since her relationship with Csokas concluded.

Career Highlights Eva Green achieved international acclaim with her powerful portrayal of Vesper Lynd in the James Bond film Casino Royale. This iconic performance earned her the BAFTA Rising Star Award and solidified her status as a formidable screen presence. Beyond film, she garnered significant critical praise and a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role as Vanessa Ives in the Showtime horror drama series Penny Dreadful. Green has also served as an ambassador for luxury brands like Bulgari and Roger Vivier.