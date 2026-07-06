Eva Green smiling with red lipstick and dark hair, wearing a black feathered top, highlighting her career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eva Green

Born

July 6, 1980

Died
Birthplace

Paris, France

Age

46 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Eva Green?

Eva Gaëlle Green is a French actress known for portraying complex, often enigmatic characters across diverse genres. Her distinctive screen presence has made her a compelling figure in both major studio and independent productions.

She made a significant global impact playing Bond girl Vesper Lynd in the 2006 film Casino Royale. This breakthrough role earned her the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award, quickly establishing her international renown.

Full NameEva Gaëlle Green
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$10 million
NationalityFrench
EthnicityFrench, of Swedish and Sephardic Jewish Heritage
EducationAmerican University of Paris, Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, Cours Eva Saint Paul
FatherWalter Green
MotherMarlène Jobert
SiblingsJoy Green

Early Life and Education

Born in Paris, Eva Green grew up with her fraternal twin sister, Joy, as the daughter of French actress Marlène Jobert and Swedish dental surgeon Walter Green. Her mother initially harbored concerns about Eva entering acting due to her sensitive nature.

Green pursued her acting ambitions at Cours Eva Saint Paul in Paris and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Earlier, a visit to the Louvre at age seven sparked an interest in Egyptology, hinting at her varied intellectual curiosity.

Notable Relationships

Eva Green’s high-profile romances include a significant relationship with actor Marton Csokas, which spanned from 2005 to 2009. She generally keeps her personal life private.

She has no children and is not publicly linked to a partner since her relationship with Csokas concluded.

Career Highlights

Eva Green achieved international acclaim with her powerful portrayal of Vesper Lynd in the James Bond film Casino Royale. This iconic performance earned her the BAFTA Rising Star Award and solidified her status as a formidable screen presence.

Beyond film, she garnered significant critical praise and a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role as Vanessa Ives in the Showtime horror drama series Penny Dreadful. Green has also served as an ambassador for luxury brands like Bulgari and Roger Vivier.

Signature Quote

“I am a dreamer. Seriously, I’m living on another planet.”

See Also


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