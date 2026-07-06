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Anyone who has ever worked in tech support knows that no two days are ever the same. One minute you're resetting a password, and the next you're trying to explain that a computer won't turn on because it isn't plugged in. As frustrating as the job can be, it also comes with some truly unforgettable stories.

In this collection, tech support workers are sharing the funniest, strangest, and most baffling cases they've encountered on the job. Some of these situations are surprisingly relatable, others are downright unbelievable, and a few might leave you wondering how technology survived at all. Keep scrolling—these IT horror stories are almost too good to be true.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Plugging In Your USB Receiver With A Hammer For That Flush Mounted Look

Damaged laptop port with a Logitech USB receiver stuck, illustrating a bad day for tech support workers.

Viciouspom Report

6points
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victoriaguitarte avatar
Potato Vic
Potato Vic
Community Member
Premium 10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever did that shouldn't be allowed to own any more tech ever (of any kind!)

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    #2

    So Who Has One In Their Server Room?

    Humorous image for tech support workers showing a hammer labeled HARD RESET amidst computer cables.

    Taldius175 Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    The Problem Here Is That This Is Still Being Used Daily By My Customer. Refuses To Upgrade

    Vintage Packard Bell computer displaying 'It's now safe to turn off your computer' message for tech support workers.

    DyedSun Report

    5points
    POST

    Phones, laptops, tablets—whatever you use, gadgets have become such a big part of our daily lives that it’s hard to imagine a day without them. From booking tickets and ordering food to working remotely or just relaxing with a bit of gaming, these devices quietly power almost everything we do. Whether you’re an office worker replying to emails all day or someone who just scrolls through social media and watches videos, your device is constantly in use. Because of that, keeping them in good condition isn’t just helpful; it’s actually essential in today’s digital world.

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    #4

    I Was Wondering Why My Computer Had Bluescreens. Now I Am Wondering Why My Computer Was Able To Boot Up At All

    A close-up of a computer RAM stick with visible damage, representing a bad day for tech support workers.

    vinni_private Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    When A Teacher Decides To Buy And Install A Screen Protector On Their Own

    A hand holding a Samsung tablet with a badly applied screen protector, showing a bad day for tech support.

    anondeadpixel Report

    5points
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    #6

    Like An Artist's Rendition Of "Anxiety"

    A tech support worker surrounded by a chaotic mess of cables, illustrating a bad day in tech support.

    rexmons Report

    5points
    POST

    One of the most important things when it comes to device care is maintaining good battery health so your gadget lasts longer throughout the day. A lot of people think this simply means charging your phone whenever it hits zero and plugging it out at 100%, but it’s actually a bit more nuanced than that. For example, many experts suggest keeping your battery level between 20% and 80% whenever possible. It’s also a good idea to avoid fully draining your battery or leaving it plugged in at 100% for long periods. Thankfully, many modern devices now come with smart or optimized charging features that help manage this automatically in the background.

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    #7

    My Friend Kept This In His Bedside Table...

    A swollen battery protruding from a disassembled smartphone, a common and dangerous issue for tech support.

    dunklesToast Report

    5points
    POST
    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Danger pillow

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    #8

    W?

    A PC with a custom water-cooling setup connected to an air conditioner, showcasing an unusual tech support scenario.

    az123ref12 Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    He’s A Little Confused But He’s Got The Spirit

    A tweet about tipping your server, showing a server unit tipped over with scattered hard drives, depicting a bad day.

    Rafapex Report

    4points
    POST
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    Apple, on its official website, also highlights the importance of temperature when it comes to battery performance. According to them, devices are designed to work best in a comfortable ambient temperature range of around 62° to 72° F (16° to 22° C). They also warn that exposing your device to temperatures above 95° F (35° C) can permanently damage battery capacity over time. In simple terms, that means your battery won’t last as long on a single charge if it’s frequently exposed to extreme heat. So while we often think of charging habits as the main factor, the environment actually plays a huge role too.

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    #10

    Enjoying My New 2tb USB3 External Hdd

    A disassembled USB 3.0 external hard drive, revealing makeshift wiring, highlighting a bad day for tech support workers.

    Diniver Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Nan With The Laptop Has Never Been Easier

    A laptop with an iPhone charger mistakenly plugged into the SD card slot, illustrating tech support challenges.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #12

    To Ensure Maximum Keyboard Stability, Hp Decided 57 Screws Was The Magic Number For The X360

    A close-up of a laptop motherboard with numerous screws circled in yellow, a tedious task for tech support.

    Voxata Report

    4points
    POST

    Another thing people often overlook is basic cleaning and hygiene for their devices. Just think about it—how often does your phone touch your face during calls, or sit on different surfaces throughout the day? We use our devices constantly, and that means they naturally collect dust, oil, and dirt over time. Regular cleaning can actually prevent overheating and hardware issues in the long run. A simple microfiber cloth can be used to gently wipe screens and surfaces, while compressed air helps clear dust from keyboards, vents, and ports. It’s best to avoid harsh chemicals or using too much moisture, as that can do more harm than good.

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    #13

    My Mom "Didn't Like The Yellowed Colour" So She Decided To Put Nail Polish On The Printer Despite My Objections

    An HP printer with a visibly damaged and scratched red trim, highlighting issues for tech support workers.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #14

    Electrician Friend Just Sent Me This, Found During A Portable Appliance Test

    A damaged power plug with a USB stick inserted into the main power pins, a challenge for tech support.

    kryptopeg Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Hard Drive Data Recovery

    A person holding an opened laptop hard drive, showing the exposed platters, a challenging tech support task.

    the123king-reddit Report

    4points
    POST

    Software updates are another key part of keeping your devices running smoothly. They often include important security patches, bug fixes, and performance improvements that help your device stay fast, stable, and protected. Skipping updates might not seem like a big deal at first, but over time it can leave your device vulnerable or slower than usual. Keeping everything updated (your operating system as well as individual apps) ensures your device continues to perform efficiently and safely in the long run.

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    #16

    Customer States She Could Not Copy Files On This 60$ 2tb Ssd From Amazon

    A person holding an opened red external drive, revealing the circuit board, a typical tech support scenario.

    LhosteShiryu Report

    4points
    POST
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    #17

    What Mandatory Sanitizing At Work Did To My Brand New $2,000 Laptop Last Winter

    A worn-out laptop keyboard with keycaps showing significant wear and tear, a sign of frequent tech support use.

    lesbiab Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Merry Christmas!

    A sofa with two pillows designed to look like a Samsung battery and a generic battery, highlighting tech support humor.

    404_GravitasNotFound Report

    4points
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    Physical damage is also something we often underestimate. A small crack on the screen or a tiny drop might not seem serious at first, but it can gradually worsen and affect how your device functions. Even minor damage can sometimes interfere with touch sensitivity, display quality, or internal components. What starts as a “small issue” can quickly turn into an expensive repair if ignored. That’s why protective cases and screen guards are more than just accessories—they’re actually simple ways to avoid bigger problems later on.

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    #19

    My Friend Made A "File Server" - Then Asks Me Why He Cannot Access His Files

    Multiple USB devices plugged into a single adapter with a charger, a complex setup for tech support workers.

    Ryder17z Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Chromebooks Returned End Of Year

    A laptop covered in colorful scribbles and doodles, highlighting a challenging day for tech support workers.

    atombomb6673 Report

    4points
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    #21

    A Friend Just Sent This To Me From Her Work

    A chat conversation showing a tech support worker perplexed by a microUSB to VGA adapter charging a phone.

    TitanMaster57 Report

    4points
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    #22

    Customer Bought A Secondhand 'Custom Loop' Cooled PC From His 'Friend', Who Mysteriously Disappeared After Getting The Money. Iirc Only The Gpu Survived The Carnage

    A leaky computer cooling system with red fluid, a bad day for tech support workers.

    User2716057 Report

    4points
    POST
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    At the end of the day, our devices are more than just tools; they’re part of how we work, communicate, and stay connected. Taking a little time to care for them properly can make a huge difference in how long they last and how well they perform. Simple habits like smart charging, regular cleaning, timely updates, and basic protection go a long way in avoiding unnecessary issues. Think of it as a small effort that saves you both money and frustration in the long run.
    #23

    Does This Count? Discharging A Bosch Ebike Battery Using An Electric Heater

    A disassembled battery pack next to a charger, illustrating the challenges tech support workers face.

    HIVVIH Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    When The Telecom Company Hires A Carpenter Instead Of An Engineer

    A massive tangle of wires spilling out of an outdoor utility box, illustrating a difficult scenario for tech support workers.

    CyborgSocket Report

    4points
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    #25

    I’m 14 And Doing An It Internship At A Nursing Home (Long Story), Found This Serial Fkery Today That I Figured You All Would Enjoy

    A hand holds a complex, makeshift cable connection amidst a tangled mess of wires, showing a bad day for tech support workers.

    Salt-Broccoli-9038 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #26

    "I Just Took It Out Of My Bag And It Was Like That"

    A severely bent and damaged laptop, illustrating a tech support worker's difficult and frustrating day.

    luqezr Report

    4points
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    And coming back to these posts, they really show how people sometimes need tech support for the most unexpected (and honestly hilarious) reasons. From simple mistakes to surprisingly creative misunderstandings, the internet is full of moments that make tech workers question everything. They highlight just how differently people use their devices, and how chaos can sneak into even the most “simple” tech situations. So, Pandas, which of these made you laugh or scratch your head the most?
    #27

    Happened While Showing Customer The Case

    Debris scattered on the floor next to computer towers, showing a challenging day for tech support workers.

    RecycledTech Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    My Mp3 Player’s Battery Wouldn’t Charge So I Grabbed A Random Battery And Made It Fit

    A tech support worker holds a damaged device with an exposed battery and charging screen, highlighting a bad day.

    DumbTacoMan Report

    4points
    POST
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    #29

    Customer Brought In An Xp Era Tower, Asked Me To Get His Wedding Photos Out Of It, This Is Not What I Thought He Meant

    Tech support worker encountering a drill bit going into a computer chip, a destructive and unusual problem.

    ChewieTxupport Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    It's 2022 And I Hate Sandisk For Still Using A Design Like This

    Two USB drives incorrectly plugged into an HDMI port, illustrating common tech support worker frustrations.

    cgmyt Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Customer Told Me His Phone Wasn’t Charging

    An improperly inserted power cable into a surge protector, a common issue for tech support workers.

    awdev1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    This Mug Warmer Keeps Your Coffee Hot—at Any Cost

    The opened casing of a device with exposed wiring, a problem for tech support workers to diagnose.

    A friend of mine bought this mug warmer and never mentioned it. I only noticed when he placed his mug on it—because that’s when I heard some arcing noises.

    Taking a closer look, it’s somehow even worse:

    The heating element? Resistive wire taped to the back of a glass plate with aluminum foil like adhesive.

    No safety features, no certification marks—just trust.

    And the best part? It has to be wobbly to work. It stands on four feet, but the fifth "foot"( the red circle in picture 3) is actually just a tactile switch that only gets pressed when the mug is heavy enough. Until then, it wobbles like it’s trying to escape.

    A quick calculation: The heating element has a resistance of 1500Ω, meaning it pulls around 35W (0.15A) (230V AC) through this tiny switch. There’s even an LED to tell you it’s working—as if that wasn’t obvious from the arking noises.

    So yeah, it will keep your coffee warm. Even if it has to burn your house down to do it.

    What are the sketchiest things you have seen at a friend's house?

    Willing-Bike1 Report

    3points
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    #33

    Someone Asked If This Is Repairable

    A severely corroded circuit board, a daunting task for tech support workers to fix.

    Ambitious-Cat5804 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Mexican Airbnb Internet: Yes The Yellow Cable Is Fiber

    A tangled mess of wires on a router, a typical scene for tech support workers on a bad day.

    Rockjob Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Forgot To Remove Micro SD When Opening Dashcam

    A broken micro SD card, highlighting a common issue for tech support.

    Squirrelking666 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Got A Free Ps5 With A Surprise

    A damaged HDMI port on a console, clearly in need of tech support for repair.

    Final_Register_7990 Report

    3points
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    #37

    Restaurant iPad Used Only For Pandora

    A tablet on a stand at an odd angle, possibly requiring tech support for proper setup or repair.

    zaidaalland Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    The Laptop I Was Forced To Use At Work Today

    A dusty laptop, showing the need for tech support to clean and maintain hardware properly.

    BlackHairdBeauty Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    A Person Paid For This Fiber Install. It's Working Somehow

    A hand holds a bright blue cable with a sharp, damaged bend, reflecting a frustrating issue for tech support workers.

    ViciousFootstool Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Coworker Couldn't Plug Out Ethernet Cable So They Decided To Cut It

    A yellow cable is incorrectly plugged into an electrical outlet instead of a network port, showing a tech support worker's dilemma.

    SniffySplash769 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #41

    Was Installing A New Drive In My Friends PC, Discovered He Uses Ipohvac

    A cable awkwardly snaking under a closed door and over a floor vent, highlighting a challenge for tech support workers.

    Ian15243 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Yeah.. USB-I

    A car charger with a USB-i port mistakenly labeled, showing a bad design decision for tech support workers.

    Remarkable_Day7135 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    "Why Is The Internet Not Working On The Dvr"

    A close-up of a device's rear ports with multiple cables incorrectly connected, a common issue for tech support workers.

    zorthos1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Student Claims "I Don't Know What Happened..."

    A tech support worker holds a Dell laptop with a severely cracked screen and missing keyboard keys, highlighting a bad day.

    JackABoi1983 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #45

    Customer Used Washing Up Sponges As Return Packaging, Thought It Was Funny

    A tweet from AWD-IT showing a PC poorly packaged with sponges, causing a bad day for the tech support team.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    My Mom's Smart Watch Did This After Being Used For 20 Days

    A smartwatch with a glitched, pixelated display, indicating a problem for tech support workers.

    DuckyV2YT Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Server Room From My First Hospital Job

    A room with a tangled mess of blue network cables spilling out of a server rack, illustrating poor tech support.

    Lgfxx Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Some Kid At My School Somehow Managed To Do This…

    A tech support worker holds a calculator with a large chunk bitten out of its side, showcasing a bad day.

    Miserable_Gate_272 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #49

    Had This The Other Day. In 4 Years Doing It I've Never Seen This. Told User To Hold Back On The Gym For A Bit

    A hand holding a broken DVI cable with exposed wires, a frustrating repair for tech support workers.

    shelydued Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    All Mac Chargers Have Playstation Support

    A white power adapter plugged into an outlet with its prongs incorrectly positioned, causing issues for tech support workers.

    Rex-ystem Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    User Brought In Their Mac For Help Setting Up A Vpn

    A dirty laptop with a grimy screen, highlighting an unusual problem for tech support workers.

    taquitoburrito1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    "Not Booting, Makes A Loud Sound When Powered On."

    A severely damaged hard drive with broken internal components, a challenging issue for tech support workers.

    fuchsnudeln Report

    3points
    POST
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    #53

    "Welp That's 700 Dollars Down The Drain..."

    A damaged CPU with bent pins being held, illustrating a challenging day for tech support workers.

    Mr_KayZ Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    If It Works, Don't Touch It

    An opened battery compartment showing mismatched and incorrectly inserted batteries, highlighting tech support issues.

    TechniCraft Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Found The Internet Just Laying On The Ground

    A grey tech support box with a red light on the grass behind a fence, representing tech support workers challenges.

    daedalus9973 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Yeah I'm Just Gonna Make My Own Cpu Cooler Instead Of Buying One

    Tech support worker facing a severely damaged laptop with a cracked screen and missing keyboard keys.

    DontKnow_Cuzzz Report

    3points
    POST
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    #57

    Got A Ticket Today. Windows Can't Find Drive

    Tech support worker looking at a computer full of film negatives, not hard drive platters, a baffling issue.

    GreyWardenDane Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Nevermind, 100mbps Will Do

    Tech support worker dealing with a network cable test showing a FAIL result on a Fluke Networks device.

    Edned_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    (Self Shame) My First Attempt At Ethernet

    An Ethernet switch with exposed wires from improperly stripped blue cables, illustrating a tech support nightmare.

    Brettilicious69 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    This Was My Customers Solution To Her Broken Laptop Hinge

    A laptop with its screen held open by strings attached with red tape, showcasing a difficult tech support repair.

    rxtechrepair Report

    3points
    POST
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    #61

    My New PC Doesn't Turn On

    Close-up of a damaged CPU with a chipped corner, revealing the challenges faced by tech support workers.

    syntax_erorr Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Product Image For A Pico Psu On Amazon

    A clean, modern computer motherboard with an NVMe SSD being connected, a more positive scenario for tech support workers.

    Shrexcellence Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Don't Power 12 Amplifiers From 1 Strip

    A melted and damaged power strip, emphasizing the extreme problems tech support workers sometimes see.

    ReallyQuiteConfused Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Pic Of My Classmates Opening A Crt (They Didn't Go Further Than This)

    An old, disassembled CRT monitor on a table with tools around it, illustrating issues tech support workers handle.

    Icy-Seaworthiness486 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #65

    System Came In To The Shop With “Accidentally Spilt A Bowl Of Soup Into Top Of Case.”

    Severely dust-caked RAM modules and a fan inside a computer, highlighting the poor conditions tech support workers encounter.

    MysticSmear Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Some Dude From The Pcmr Subreddit Has A Nest On His Stick On Ram. How Does This Even Happen??

    A close-up of a wasp nest built on a computer part, showcasing the challenges faced by tech support workers.

    Independent-Ball3215 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Translation: “How The Heck Are You Supposed To Set Those Legs? Keeps Falling Over”

    Fallen router with an unplugged cable, illustrating common user problems for tech support.

    roadredsa Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Dell Returned My Laptop After “48 Hours Of Stress Testing.” This Is The Temperature At Idle

    Computer screen displaying high CPU temperatures, a frequent issue for tech support workers.

    Financial_Owl135 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #69

    Reddit User Disables Vrm Throttling On Budget Board, Can't Figure Out Why His Vrm Blew Up

    Close-up of a damaged heatsink choke on a motherboard, highlighting tech support worker woes.

    OCAMAB Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    My Homemade Headphones I Used At A Factory For 2 Yrs That Banned Headphones And Had Daily Checks

    Disassembled earbuds revealing battery and wiring, a common challenge for tech support.

    Toraadoraa Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    MacBook Dropped In The Sea And Recovered By A Diver A Day Later. I Don't Think I'm Going To Be Able To Fix This One

    Heavily corroded laptop interior, a nightmare for tech support workers.

    dedokta Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Me: Just A Little Defrag Won't Hurt. Ssd: After 1.3pb Of Trauma, I Walk Among The Dead

    A computer screen displaying disk health software with a 'Caution' warning, reflecting a bad day for tech support.

    Andres0572 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #73

    It's "Outside Rated" Until It Isn't

    A heavily soiled and damaged network device, showcasing difficult situations for tech support workers.

    Sunneh_Delight Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    My Uncle Got A New Laptop So He Decided To "Delete" The Files On His Old Laptop With A Hammer

    A smashed laptop and a hammer on concrete, illustrating a bad day for tech support workers and their customers.

    ZombeePharaoh Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Why?

    The back panel of a computer tower with severely damaged ports, highlighting challenges for tech support workers.

    DepartmentBitter9027 Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    A Person In A Game Boy Reddit Group Wondered Why Their Copy Of Pokémon Didn't Work That Well After They Soldered A New Battery

    A circuit board from a video game cartridge with a damaged battery, showing the plight of tech support workers.

    Sarato88 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #77

    The WiFi Was A Little Sporadic In This Room

    Mice or rats caught in wires, showing a challenging pest problem for tech support workers on a bad day.

    HighMarshalSigismund Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Was Asked To Fix A Colleague’s Laptop And Wanted To Check The Battery

    A stack of thermal pads inside a computer, showing an unusual repair that challenges tech support workers.

    P4inzOnPC Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Network Switch After A Lightning Strike

    A network switch with several green lights indicating active connections, a common sight for tech support workers.

    black_chris_hansen Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Fairly New Oled TV At My Dads House

    A television screen displaying a distorted, pale image with faint text of FOX NEWS, symbolizing tech support difficulties.

    magic234 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #81

    Using A Soldering Iron To Remove Screw

    A large, rough hole in a metal surface viewed through a Windows Photo Viewer, indicating tech support woes.

    Some-Challenge8285 Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Never Let Your Younger Brother Use Your Computer For Roblox

    Tech support worker inspecting a computer case filled with what appears to be old film strips or negatives.

    MikeyFos Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    What Is He Tell Me?

    A Fluke Networks cable analyzer displaying a 'FAIL' wire map for a T568A connection, a common sight for tech support workers.

    F4T-C4T Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Battery Issue

    A black wired mouse on a wooden desk with a sticky note saying 'Battery Issues,' highlighting common tech support problems.

    Ain’t got no gas in it

    MrPresident7777 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #85

    Bought A Keyboard From Aliexpress Incl. "Config Software"... This Is Now The Worst USB Drive I Own... 8mb (Bios) Chip

    A USB drive with 5,77 MB free of 7,65 MB, indicating a nearly full drive for tech support workers.

    EpicLPer Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Poor Little Raspi Been Running Like This For Years

    A computer screen displays numerous Undervoltage detected errors, a frustrating issue for tech support workers.

    braveduckgoose Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    I Wonder Why This Persons Laptop Won’t Turn On

    An open laptop revealing its dusty, dirty internal components, a challenging task for tech support workers.

    lestert03 Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Saw This In Oxford Today

    A tech support worker inspects a tangled, exposed mess of wires in an outdoor utility box on a bad day.

    Flying_Soldier Report

    2points
    POST
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