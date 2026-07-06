If those are your biggest fears, you’ll probably be fine with this list, pandas. But if you’re terrified of huge objects, you might want to avert your eyes. We took a trip to the Megalophobia subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling photos below. So good luck getting through these pics of extremely large things, and be sure to upvote the ones that send a shiver down your spine!

If something exists, there’s probably someone out there who’s scared of it. Ever heard of trypophobia ? This is when someone feels disgust or fear when they see patterns with lots of holes. And what about arachibutyrophobia ? The word itself is a mouthful, which is actually quite fitting, as this is the fear of having peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.

#1 A380 Flying Pass The Moon And The True Size Of It

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#2 Veryovkina Cave Is 1/3 The Height Of Everest Downwards

#3 A Large Tunneling System Exists Deep Underneath New York City:

If this is your first time being introduced to megalophobia, we’ll walk you through exactly what it is. Verywell Mind explains that it’s the “fear of large objects and can cause intense fear and anxiety.” Some common triggers include airplanes, blimps, large buildings, buses, construction equipment, elephants, enormous trees, hills and mountains, bodies of water, ships, sculptures, trains, and whales. ADVERTISEMENT When this phobia is triggered, the symptoms often include dizziness or lightheadedness, increased heart rate, nausea, shortness of breath, and a strong urge to flee the situation. People with megalophobia will also often avoid situations where they might be faced with extremely large objects.

#4 Antarctica Seen From Space

#5 Does This Count?

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#6 Olympus Mons - The Tallest Mountain In The Solar System

There’s no one way to pinpoint exactly where this phobia comes from, but sometimes it occurs when normal fears become exaggerated. For example, many people feel uncomfortable around large objects. But once this fear spirals out of control and starts causing anxiety, that’s when it becomes a problem. ADVERTISEMENT Megalophobia might also be triggered when a person sees something that is much larger than the size it’s supposed to be. This might include a sculpture of a person from history that’s ten times the size of the real person or a statue of an animal that’s much larger than the real creature. Media and legends can contribute to this phobia as well, as stories can lead us to believe that certain objects are much more dangerous than they actually are in real life.

#7 Man Made Mountain In Germany Because Of Mining

#8 The Size Of These Anchor Chains Is Definitely Unsettling

#9 Imagine This Monster Coming Towards You At 100mph

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As for treatment that can be used to manage megalophobia, Verywell Mind notes that cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapies are the most likely to be effective. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help a person shift their perspective and develop better coping skills to deal with triggers. Meanwhile, exposure therapy can help a person understand over time that their triggers won’t actually hurt them and that there’s really nothing to be afraid of.

#10 Sequoia National Park In California

#11 Leeza Soho Tower While Under Construction

#12 A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System

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It’s difficult to say exactly how common this specific phobia is, but the Cleveland Clinic reports that approximately 7-10% of the population has a specific phobia. So it’s likely that only a very small percentage of the total population struggles with megalophobia. If you’re wondering if you might meet the criteria for megalophobia, a mental health professional can diagnose you if you meet at least four criteria. These include an intense and unreasonable fear, anticipatory anxiety, avoidance, and the phobia interfering with your day-to-day activities. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Always Forget How Massive These Supercarriers That America Builds Actually Are

#14 Standing On The Edge Of A Giant Spillway. This Is A No From Me

#15 Massive Building Looks Small Next To Massive Tower

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While not everyone will be able to cure their megalophobia completely, the Cleveland Clinic does recommend some lifestyle changes that might help you manage symptoms. First, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and exercise. It’s also wise to see a therapist regularly and practice mindfulness. You may also want to practice relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises and yoga. Meanwhile, reach out to loved ones for support, and consider joining a support group for those who struggle with specific phobias.

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#16 Interstellar’s Black Hole Took Over 100 Hours To Render

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#17 1936 Concept Of Making The Eiffel Tower Accesible By Car

#18 Angel Oak, The Oldest Tree East Of The Mississippi

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When it comes to having specific phobias in general, the Mayo Clinic notes that many people develop them after having a bad experience. Perhaps you almost drowned as a child, and now you have a fear of deep water. But there may also be a link between specific phobias and the anxiety of your parents. These could be caused by a mix of genetics and learned behaviors. And finally, it might come down to your brain chemistry. Phobias trigger certain parts of the brain, so people who don’t have them might simply not have the same brain structure as others.

#19 The Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union, With A Submerged Displacement Of 48,000 Tones

#20 The Largest Submarines Ever Built Typhoon-Class Soviet Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Subs Displaced 48,000 Tonnes Submerged, Stretched 175m Long, Had Two Reactors, Triple Hulls, And Were Designed To Survive Under Arctic Ice With Unprecedented Crew Comfort



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#21 672 Ton Church Being Moved Across Kiruna, Sweden Right Now

If the photos on this list aren’t making you feel any sense of dread, you might be wondering why in the world megalophobia is such a big deal. But the truth is that phobias can take a serious toll on people’s lives. They can cause social isolation, mood disorders, substance misuse, self-harm, and put a strain on relationships with loved ones. It’s not easy to live with a phobia, regardless of how irrational it may seem. It’s best to get them in check, so you can live life to the fullest.

#22 Stone Mountain, A Giant Granite Monolith Near Atlanta, Georgia Is About 514 Meters Above Sea Level

#23 Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift

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#24 The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936

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Has this list unlocked a new fear in you, pandas? We sincerely hope that you’re not too freaked out by these photos, but if you are, continuing to scroll might be great exposure therapy. Keep upvoting the pics that leave you feeling disturbed, and let us know in the comments below what your biggest phobia is. Then, if you’re interested in seeing even more pics that could trigger megalophobia, check out this article next!

#25 Underwater Waterfall, Mauritius

#26 At 74.5 Meters (244 Ft), Hallgrímskirkja Is The Largest Church In Iceland And One Of The Tallest Structures In The Country

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#27 Ocean-Like Clouds

#28 Do Clouds Give You That Feeling?

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#29 The "Swim Call" Is A Tradition In The U.S. Navy - While The Ship Is Deployed, Sailors Can Swim On The High Seas Next To The Looming Ship

#30 2nd Largest Blackhole In The Universe If Viewed At The Distance Of The Closest Star System

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#31 The Sheer Size Of Tokyo

#32 This Photo Of Tokyo Looks Like Giants On The Horizon

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#33 Something About Mount Mckinley Makes Me Feel Even More Uneasy Than Mount Everest

#34 The Day That A Ship Flew

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#35 Nuclear Defense Pyramid Exploration

#36 Stelco's D-Blast Furnace, Right Before Demolition. For Context,

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#37 It’s Not What You Think It Is

#38 Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks

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#39 Human Compared To The Pyramid Of Giza

#40 Imagine Seeing This Massive Face In The Clouds

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#41 The Naga Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake

#42 This Ore Train Makes Me Feel Uneasy

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#43 A Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939

#44 This Was The Only Image I Found To Represent It

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#45 You're At The Beach And Out Of Nowhere A Massive Submarine Get Out Of The Water

#46 Didn't Know The Coast Of England Is That Massive And Impressive

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#47 Wwii German Battleship Capsized

#48 Sinking Of The Costa Concordia

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#49 Northrop Grumman’s Massive New Underwater Drone

#50 The Coast Of Namibia

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#51 A Mosquito Flying Over Camera Lens

#52 Elephant Foot Glacier In Greenland

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#53 A Big Hairy Unicorn That Existed As Early As 29,000 Years Ago

#54 Lion's Head Rock In Japan

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#55 Tallest Statue In Africa

#56 Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France

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#57 Elephant Rock In Iceland

#58 Billionaire’s Row Up Close

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#59 An Iceberg Passing Near A House In Greenland

#60 The Enormous 18th-Century Flags Of The French Ship Généreux And The Spanish Ship San Ildefonso, Pictured With People For Scale

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#61 Cave Of The Crystal's Mexico

#62 Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam Power Station Accident In Russia

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#63 The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty

#64 Bridge In St. Petersburg

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#65 🐋 Blue Whale. Photo By @d_fordesign

#66 Completion Of The Main Cavern Dome Section Of The Hyper-Kamiokande Experiment

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#67 On February 7, 1984, Astronaut Bruce Mccandless Ventured Out Into Space And Away From Shuttle Challenger Using Only A Nitrogen Propelled Backpack — The First Person In History To Do So

#68 Mount Taranaki

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#69 How Big A Megalodon Would Have Been

#70 Jadayupara, The Largest Avian Sculpture In The World

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#71 The Quetzalcoatlus, The Largest Known Flying Animal That Ever Existed

#72 The Former Elmhurst Quarry -Turned Flood Control Area In Chicago

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#73 150 Ft Iceberg Floating By A Small Town In Newfoundland, Canada. Give Me The Heebie

#74 Hoover Dam Overflow Tunnel, Arizona Side

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#75 Largest Hotel In The World Under Construction In Sa

#76 Shiprock In New Mexico, Towering 1,583 Feet (482 M) Above The High-Desert Plain

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#77 Imagine Seeing This While You Are Surfing😱

#78 Tsar Nicholas Bathtub

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#79 Water Reservoir In Budapest Hungary

#80 This Is What 111 Football Pitches Look Like

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#81 This Picture Of The Empire State Building The Year It Was Built (1930)

#82 In 1957, The Remains Of 9 Neanderthals Were Found In The Shanidar Cave In Iraq. This Was Their Home 65,000 Years Ago

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#83 Petra, Jordan Temple Compared To Average-Height Human Beings!

#84 Off The Nā Pali Coast On Kauaʻi, Hawaii

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#85 Varanasi, India During A Major Festival Night

#86 I Shot Amanar Rising Over Our Dune Camp In The Sahara, Surrounded By Dunes As Far As The Eye Can See

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#87 Gullfaks A Oil Platform, Norway

#88 St.mary's Cathedral, Tokyo Japan

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#89 Tree Tunnel In Amsterdam

#90 How’s This One?

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