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If something exists, there’s probably someone out there who’s scared of it. Ever heard of trypophobia? This is when someone feels disgust or fear when they see patterns with lots of holes. And what about arachibutyrophobia? The word itself is a mouthful, which is actually quite fitting, as this is the fear of having peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.

If those are your biggest fears, you’ll probably be fine with this list, pandas. But if you’re terrified of huge objects, you might want to avert your eyes. We took a trip to the Megalophobia subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling photos below. So good luck getting through these pics of extremely large things, and be sure to upvote the ones that send a shiver down your spine!

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#1

A380 Flying Pass The Moon And The True Size Of It

An A380 airplane flying in front of the moon and its massive tail fin, showcasing extremely large things.

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    #2

    Veryovkina Cave Is 1/3 The Height Of Everest Downwards

    A person rappels down into an extremely large, scary, and eerie cave, illuminated by a faint light source.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a real pic? It's giving me anxiety.

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    #3

    A Large Tunneling System Exists Deep Underneath New York City:

    An extremely large and eerie construction tunnel with workers, equipment, and rail tracks, highlighting the scary scale.

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    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    If this is your first time being introduced to megalophobia, we’ll walk you through exactly what it is. Verywell Mind explains that it’s the “fear of large objects and can cause intense fear and anxiety.” Some common triggers include airplanes, blimps, large buildings, buses, construction equipment, elephants, enormous trees, hills and mountains, bodies of water, ships, sculptures, trains, and whales.

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    When this phobia is triggered, the symptoms often include dizziness or lightheadedness, increased heart rate, nausea, shortness of breath, and a strong urge to flee the situation. People with megalophobia will also often avoid situations where they might be faced with extremely large objects. 
    #4

    Antarctica Seen From Space

    Satellite view of Antarctica, an extremely large continent, highlighting its scary and eerie vastness.

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    #5

    Does This Count?

    Ship sinking vertically into the ocean, illustrating how extremely large things can be scary and eerie.

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    #6

    Olympus Mons - The Tallest Mountain In The Solar System

    A comparison image showing the extremely large Olympus Mons volcano on Mars next to Mount Everest.

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    There’s no one way to pinpoint exactly where this phobia comes from, but sometimes it occurs when normal fears become exaggerated. For example, many people feel uncomfortable around large objects. But once this fear spirals out of control and starts causing anxiety, that’s when it becomes a problem.

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    Megalophobia might also be triggered when a person sees something that is much larger than the size it’s supposed to be. This might include a sculpture of a person from history that’s ten times the size of the real person or a statue of an animal that’s much larger than the real creature. Media and legends can contribute to this phobia as well, as stories can lead us to believe that certain objects are much more dangerous than they actually are in real life. 
    #7

    Man Made Mountain In Germany Because Of Mining

    An extremely large salt mountain towering over a vast landscape of fields and forests, showcasing eerie scale.

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    #8

    The Size Of These Anchor Chains Is Definitely Unsettling

    Two workers standing amidst a vast pile of extremely large chains, highlighting the scary and eerie scale.

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    #9

    Imagine This Monster Coming Towards You At 100mph

    A terrifyingly large tsunami wave towering over the Burj Khalifa and a city, illustrating extremely large things.

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    As for treatment that can be used to manage megalophobia, Verywell Mind notes that cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapies are the most likely to be effective. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help a person shift their perspective and develop better coping skills to deal with triggers. Meanwhile, exposure therapy can help a person understand over time that their triggers won’t actually hurt them and that there’s really nothing to be afraid of.
    #10

    Sequoia National Park In California

    A person in a yellow coat walks through a snowy forest path, dwarfed by extremely large, eerie giant sequoia trees.

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    #11

    Leeza Soho Tower While Under Construction

    A low-angle view of extremely large, towering skyscrapers under construction, showing a scary and eerie perspective.

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    #12

    A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System

    Aerial view of a large, illuminated desert gathering, showcasing extremely large things and eerie night lights.

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    It’s difficult to say exactly how common this specific phobia is, but the Cleveland Clinic reports that approximately 7-10% of the population has a specific phobia. So it’s likely that only a very small percentage of the total population struggles with megalophobia. 

    If you’re wondering if you might meet the criteria for megalophobia, a mental health professional can diagnose you if you meet at least four criteria. These include an intense and unreasonable fear, anticipatory anxiety, avoidance, and the phobia interfering with your day-to-day activities. 

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    #13

    Always Forget How Massive These Supercarriers That America Builds Actually Are

    A small kayak with a person paddling near the enormous bow of an extremely large ship emerging from heavy fog, an example of how large things can be eerie.

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    #14

    Standing On The Edge Of A Giant Spillway. This Is A No From Me

    A person rappelling into an extremely large, scary, and eerie concrete dam spillway.

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    #15

    Massive Building Looks Small Next To Massive Tower

    The CN Tower overlooking a filled baseball stadium, an extremely large structure creating a scary and eerie urban landscape.

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    While not everyone will be able to cure their megalophobia completely, the Cleveland Clinic does recommend some lifestyle changes that might help you manage symptoms. First, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and exercise. It’s also wise to see a therapist regularly and practice mindfulness. 

    You may also want to practice relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises and yoga. Meanwhile, reach out to loved ones for support, and consider joining a support group for those who struggle with specific phobias. 

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    #16

    Interstellar’s Black Hole Took Over 100 Hours To Render

    A visual of an extremely large and scary black hole with an eerie, glowing accretion disk in deep space.

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    #17

    1936 Concept Of Making The Eiffel Tower Accesible By Car

    An old black and white photo shows the extremely large Eiffel Tower with an eerie, wide base structure extending horizontally.

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    #18

    Angel Oak, The Oldest Tree East Of The Mississippi

    A sprawling, ancient tree with massive, gnarled branches covered in moss, showing why extremely large things can be scary and eerie.

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    When it comes to having specific phobias in general, the Mayo Clinic notes that many people develop them after having a bad experience. Perhaps you almost drowned as a child, and now you have a fear of deep water.

    But there may also be a link between specific phobias and the anxiety of your parents. These could be caused by a mix of genetics and learned behaviors. And finally, it might come down to your brain chemistry. Phobias trigger certain parts of the brain, so people who don’t have them might simply not have the same brain structure as others.    
    #19

    The Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union, With A Submerged Displacement Of 48,000 Tones

    A close-up of an extremely large submarine with a crew standing on its deck, highlighting its scary and eerie size.

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    #20

    The Largest Submarines Ever Built

    An extremely large submarine with a crew on its deck, looking scary and eerie against the open water.

    Typhoon-Class Soviet Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Subs Displaced 48,000 Tonnes Submerged, Stretched 175m Long, Had Two Reactors, Triple Hulls, And Were Designed To Survive Under Arctic Ice With Unprecedented Crew Comfort

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    #21

    672 Ton Church Being Moved Across Kiruna, Sweden Right Now

    An extremely large church building being moved on a highway, appearing scary and eerie due to its massive scale.

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    If the photos on this list aren’t making you feel any sense of dread, you might be wondering why in the world megalophobia is such a big deal. But the truth is that phobias can take a serious toll on people’s lives. They can cause social isolation, mood disorders, substance misuse, self-harm, and put a strain on relationships with loved ones. It’s not easy to live with a phobia, regardless of how irrational it may seem. It’s best to get them in check, so you can live life to the fullest. 
    #22

    Stone Mountain, A Giant Granite Monolith Near Atlanta, Georgia Is About 514 Meters Above Sea Level

    A carved mountain showing extremely large things, green grass, and trees under a clear blue sky, eerie.

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    #23

    Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift

    An eerie, extremely large modern structure conveying boats over a great height, a testament to complex engineering.

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    #24

    The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936

    An eerie, extremely large dam under construction, showcasing the immense scale of engineering and human effort.

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    Has this list unlocked a new fear in you, pandas? We sincerely hope that you’re not too freaked out by these photos, but if you are, continuing to scroll might be great exposure therapy. Keep upvoting the pics that leave you feeling disturbed, and let us know in the comments below what your biggest phobia is. Then, if you’re interested in seeing even more pics that could trigger megalophobia, check out this article next! 
    #25

    Underwater Waterfall, Mauritius

    Aerial view of a beautiful island with clear blue waters, featuring an extremely large and picturesque landscape.

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    #26

    At 74.5 Meters (244 Ft), Hallgrímskirkja Is The Largest Church In Iceland And One Of The Tallest Structures In The Country

    Three people brave the snow in front of an extremely large and stark church, an eerie and majestic structure.

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    #27

    Ocean-Like Clouds

    An extremely large and scary shelf cloud over a road, creating an eerie atmosphere with this large thing.

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    #28

    Do Clouds Give You That Feeling?

    Extremely large things: A massive, scary, and eerie mushroom-shaped cloud towering over two small windmills in a field.

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    #29

    The "Swim Call" Is A Tradition In The U.S. Navy - While The Ship Is Deployed, Sailors Can Swim On The High Seas Next To The Looming Ship

    Extremely large ship with people swimming in the ocean nearby, showing the scary scale of the vessel and eerie vastness of the sea.

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    #30

    2nd Largest Blackhole In The Universe If Viewed At The Distance Of The Closest Star System

    People watching a solar eclipse over water, creating a scary and eerie atmosphere with extremely large celestial event.

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    #31

    The Sheer Size Of Tokyo

    A sprawling cityscape at night, an extremely large view of urban lights stretching to the horizon under a moonlit sky.

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    #32

    This Photo Of Tokyo Looks Like Giants On The Horizon

    An aerial night view of an extremely large, sprawling city skyline with countless lights, creating a scary and eerie atmosphere.

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    #33

    Something About Mount Mckinley Makes Me Feel Even More Uneasy Than Mount Everest

    A lone person sits overlooking an extremely large and majestic snow-capped mountain, highlighting the scary and eerie vastness.

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    #34

    The Day That A Ship Flew

    An extremely large, derelict plane washed ashore on a beach, presenting a scary and eerie scene by the ocean.

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    #35

    Nuclear Defense Pyramid Exploration

    Interior of an abandoned, extremely large facility with a massive circular structure, evoking a scary and eerie feeling.

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    #36

    Stelco's D-Blast Furnace, Right Before Demolition. For Context,

    Workers dwarfed by an extremely large, decaying industrial blast furnace, highlighting the scary and eerie scale.

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    #37

    It’s Not What You Think It Is

    Extremely large utility boom lifts working on power lines at dusk, their forms resembling a giant spider, showing why large things can be scary and eerie.

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    #38

    Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks

    An extremely large red gantry crane being transported on a ship, almost disappearing into the misty horizon, showing how extremely large things can be eerie.

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    #39

    Human Compared To The Pyramid Of Giza

    A tiny figure sits at the base of the incredibly large, massive stone blocks of an ancient pyramid, highlighting how extremely large things can be scary.

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    #40

    Imagine Seeing This Massive Face In The Clouds

    Extremely large eerie red cloud formation over a neighborhood at dusk, showcasing scary atmospheric phenomena.

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    #41

    The Naga Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake

    Four images of natural rock formations resembling a large snake's head and body, creating eerie, large things.

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    #42

    This Ore Train Makes Me Feel Uneasy

    An extremely long train stretches across a vast, flat desert landscape, making it seem eerie and desolate.

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    #43

    A Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939

    A person standing between two towering stacks of wood planks, creating an eerie sense of extremely large things.

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    #44

    This Was The Only Image I Found To Represent It

    A dramatic view of an extremely large sand dune with a sharp contrast between shaded dark and sunlit orange, eerie.

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    #45

    You're At The Beach And Out Of Nowhere A Massive Submarine Get Out Of The Water

    Extremely large things: A huge submarine, an extremely large and scary thing, surfaces near a crowded beach with many swimmers.

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    #46

    Didn't Know The Coast Of England Is That Massive And Impressive

    Extremely large things: People appear tiny on the vast, towering white cliffs overlooking a small lighthouse, an eerie scene.

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    #47

    Wwii German Battleship Capsized

    Extremely large things: A massive battleship, an extremely large and eerie vessel, being towed by smaller tugboats.

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    #48

    Sinking Of The Costa Concordia

    Extremely large things: A giant cruise ship, brightly lit at night, looms over small coastal houses, looking scary and eerie.

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    #49

    Northrop Grumman’s Massive New Underwater Drone

    Extremely large things: A stealth drone submarine emerging from the water, with a small boat nearby, showing its eerie scale.

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    #50

    The Coast Of Namibia

    An aerial view of extremely large sand dunes meeting the ocean, with vehicles on the beach, a beautiful but eerie landscape.

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    #51

    A Mosquito Flying Over Camera Lens

    An extremely large, scary, and eerie mosquito-like creature flying over a foggy boardwalk with people.

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    #52

    Elephant Foot Glacier In Greenland

    An aerial view of an extremely large, eerie glacier meeting the ocean, surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

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    #53

    A Big Hairy Unicorn That Existed As Early As 29,000 Years Ago

    An extremely large, scary, and eerie ancient woolly rhino sculpture in a museum exhibit.

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    #54

    Lion's Head Rock In Japan

    A large rock formation at sunset and moonrise, showcasing extremely large things that can be scary and eerie.

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    #55

    Tallest Statue In Africa

    An eerie, extremely large monument of a family, emphasizing the grand scale of the statue against a clear sky.

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    #56

    Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France

    An eerie, extremely large, isolated building in the center of an expansive, seemingly endless lavender field.

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    #57

    Elephant Rock In Iceland

    An eerie extremely large rock formation resembling an elephant emerging from the ocean, highlighting nature's scale.

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    #58

    Billionaire’s Row Up Close

    Looking up at extremely large things, towering skyscrapers, creating a sense of scary and eerie urban grandeur.

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    #59

    An Iceberg Passing Near A House In Greenland

    An extremely large iceberg towering over a small blue house, highlighting the scary and eerie scale of nature.

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    #60

    The Enormous 18th-Century Flags Of The French Ship Généreux And The Spanish Ship San Ildefonso, Pictured With People For Scale

    People standing on a historical map, an extremely large thing, showcasing its immense size and preservation efforts.

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    #61

    Cave Of The Crystal's Mexico

    Explorers navigating through a cave filled with extremely large crystals, making the things scary and eerie.

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    #62

    Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam Power Station Accident In Russia

    An extremely large destroyed industrial machine within a ruined building, making the things scary and eerie.

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    #63

    The Head Of The Statue Of Liberty

    An extremely large head of the Statue of Liberty displayed in a park, making the things scary and eerie.

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    #64

    Bridge In St. Petersburg

    An extremely large bridge disappearing into the fog over buildings, making the things scary and eerie.

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    #65

    🐋 Blue Whale. Photo By @d_fordesign

    An aerial view of an extremely large whale swimming beneath two people in a small boat, making the things scary and eerie.

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    #66

    Completion Of The Main Cavern Dome Section Of The Hyper-Kamiokande Experiment

    An extremely large and eerie underground dome structure with tiny workers, a truly large thing.

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    #67

    On February 7, 1984, Astronaut Bruce Mccandless Ventured Out Into Space And Away From Shuttle Challenger Using Only A Nitrogen Propelled Backpack — The First Person In History To Do So

    An astronaut floats above an extremely large and eerie Earth, a scary and large thing in space.

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    #68

    Mount Taranaki

    An aerial view of an extremely large, eerie circular forest surrounding a mountain, a large thing.

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    #69

    How Big A Megalodon Would Have Been

    A diver faces an extremely large and scary shark in deep blue eerie waters, highlighting large things.

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    #70

    Jadayupara, The Largest Avian Sculpture In The World

    A person stands on the back of an extremely large, scary, and eerie eagle statue carved into a mountain.

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    #71

    The Quetzalcoatlus, The Largest Known Flying Animal That Ever Existed

    A man stands beside an extremely large, scary, and eerie pterosaur model inside a building.

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    #72

    The Former Elmhurst Quarry -Turned Flood Control Area In Chicago

    Extremely large things: An aerial view of a vast, scary, and eerie quarry or sinkhole beside a densely populated suburban area.

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    #73

    150 Ft Iceberg Floating By A Small Town In Newfoundland, Canada. Give Me The Heebie

    Extremely large things: A tiny house dwarfed by a huge, scary, and eerie iceberg in a frozen landscape.

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    #74

    Hoover Dam Overflow Tunnel, Arizona Side

    Extremely large things: A deep, eerie, and scary concrete spillway, appearing as a massive void in a dam structure.

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    #75

    Largest Hotel In The World Under Construction In Sa

    Extremely large things: An aerial view of a massive, intricately designed building with multiple towers and a grand dome.

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    #76

    Shiprock In New Mexico, Towering 1,583 Feet (482 M) Above The High-Desert Plain

    An extremely large, jagged mountain peak rising from a vast, flat landscape, an eerie and scary natural formation.

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    #77

    Imagine Seeing This While You Are Surfing😱

    A massive, dark wave cresting, an extremely large thing that appears scary and eerie against the sky.

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    #78

    Tsar Nicholas Bathtub

    Man standing next to an extremely large, ancient stone basin, emphasizing the scary and eerie scale of huge objects.

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    #79

    Water Reservoir In Budapest Hungary

    Construction site with multiple large, mushroom-shaped concrete pillars, an example of extremely large things that can be scary.

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    #80

    This Is What 111 Football Pitches Look Like

    Aerial view of numerous soccer fields showing extremely large things and eerie scale with distant buildings.

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    #81

    This Picture Of The Empire State Building The Year It Was Built (1930)

    A sepia-toned image of an extremely large skyscraper towering over smaller buildings, creating a scary and eerie scale.

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    #82

    In 1957, The Remains Of 9 Neanderthals Were Found In The Shanidar Cave In Iraq. This Was Their Home 65,000 Years Ago

    Two images of an extremely large cave entrance in a lush green mountain, showing its scary and eerie vastness.

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    #83

    Petra, Jordan Temple Compared To Average-Height Human Beings!

    An extremely large ancient stone building carved into a cliff face, showing scary and eerie human scale.

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    #84

    Off The Nā Pali Coast On Kauaʻi, Hawaii

    An aerial view of an extremely large, green, jagged mountain meeting the ocean, showing the scary and eerie scale.

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    #85

    Varanasi, India During A Major Festival Night

    An aerial view of an extremely large crowd gathered around temples lit up at night, showing scary and eerie scale.

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    #86

    I Shot Amanar Rising Over Our Dune Camp In The Sahara, Surrounded By Dunes As Far As The Eye Can See

    Extremely large desert dunes under a starry, eerie night sky, with a small camp showing the scary vastness of nature.

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    #87

    Gullfaks A Oil Platform, Norway

    Extremely large offshore oil rig towering over workers, highlighting the scary and eerie scale of industrial structures.

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    #88

    St.mary's Cathedral, Tokyo Japan

    Extremely large and eerie concrete church interior with a cross-shaped stained-glass window, creating a scary sense of vastness.

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    #89

    Tree Tunnel In Amsterdam

    Extremely large trees forming an eerie archway over a street with parked cars, conveying a scary, otherworldly atmosphere.

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    #90

    How’s This One?

    A large, eerie bridge stands tall between snow-covered buildings, with a person walking away in the foreground.

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    #91

    The Ancient Theatre Of Delphi, Greece

    A split image showing an ancient Greek amphitheater: above, a colorful reconstruction; below, the large, eerie ruins today.

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