91 Pics That Show Why Extremely Large Things Can Be So Scary And Eerie (New Pics)
If something exists, there’s probably someone out there who’s scared of it. Ever heard of trypophobia? This is when someone feels disgust or fear when they see patterns with lots of holes. And what about arachibutyrophobia? The word itself is a mouthful, which is actually quite fitting, as this is the fear of having peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.
If those are your biggest fears, you’ll probably be fine with this list, pandas. But if you’re terrified of huge objects, you might want to avert your eyes. We took a trip to the Megalophobia subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling photos below. So good luck getting through these pics of extremely large things, and be sure to upvote the ones that send a shiver down your spine!
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A380 Flying Pass The Moon And The True Size Of It
Veryovkina Cave Is 1/3 The Height Of Everest Downwards
A Large Tunneling System Exists Deep Underneath New York City:
If this is your first time being introduced to megalophobia, we’ll walk you through exactly what it is. Verywell Mind explains that it’s the “fear of large objects and can cause intense fear and anxiety.” Some common triggers include airplanes, blimps, large buildings, buses, construction equipment, elephants, enormous trees, hills and mountains, bodies of water, ships, sculptures, trains, and whales.
When this phobia is triggered, the symptoms often include dizziness or lightheadedness, increased heart rate, nausea, shortness of breath, and a strong urge to flee the situation. People with megalophobia will also often avoid situations where they might be faced with extremely large objects.
Antarctica Seen From Space
Does This Count?
Olympus Mons - The Tallest Mountain In The Solar System
There’s no one way to pinpoint exactly where this phobia comes from, but sometimes it occurs when normal fears become exaggerated. For example, many people feel uncomfortable around large objects. But once this fear spirals out of control and starts causing anxiety, that’s when it becomes a problem.
Megalophobia might also be triggered when a person sees something that is much larger than the size it’s supposed to be. This might include a sculpture of a person from history that’s ten times the size of the real person or a statue of an animal that’s much larger than the real creature. Media and legends can contribute to this phobia as well, as stories can lead us to believe that certain objects are much more dangerous than they actually are in real life.
Man Made Mountain In Germany Because Of Mining
The Size Of These Anchor Chains Is Definitely Unsettling
Imagine This Monster Coming Towards You At 100mph
As for treatment that can be used to manage megalophobia, Verywell Mind notes that cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapies are the most likely to be effective. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help a person shift their perspective and develop better coping skills to deal with triggers. Meanwhile, exposure therapy can help a person understand over time that their triggers won’t actually hurt them and that there’s really nothing to be afraid of.
Sequoia National Park In California
Leeza Soho Tower While Under Construction
A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System
It’s difficult to say exactly how common this specific phobia is, but the Cleveland Clinic reports that approximately 7-10% of the population has a specific phobia. So it’s likely that only a very small percentage of the total population struggles with megalophobia.
If you’re wondering if you might meet the criteria for megalophobia, a mental health professional can diagnose you if you meet at least four criteria. These include an intense and unreasonable fear, anticipatory anxiety, avoidance, and the phobia interfering with your day-to-day activities.
Always Forget How Massive These Supercarriers That America Builds Actually Are
Standing On The Edge Of A Giant Spillway. This Is A No From Me
Massive Building Looks Small Next To Massive Tower
While not everyone will be able to cure their megalophobia completely, the Cleveland Clinic does recommend some lifestyle changes that might help you manage symptoms. First, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and exercise. It’s also wise to see a therapist regularly and practice mindfulness.
You may also want to practice relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises and yoga. Meanwhile, reach out to loved ones for support, and consider joining a support group for those who struggle with specific phobias.
Interstellar’s Black Hole Took Over 100 Hours To Render
1936 Concept Of Making The Eiffel Tower Accesible By Car
Angel Oak, The Oldest Tree East Of The Mississippi
When it comes to having specific phobias in general, the Mayo Clinic notes that many people develop them after having a bad experience. Perhaps you almost drowned as a child, and now you have a fear of deep water.
But there may also be a link between specific phobias and the anxiety of your parents. These could be caused by a mix of genetics and learned behaviors. And finally, it might come down to your brain chemistry. Phobias trigger certain parts of the brain, so people who don’t have them might simply not have the same brain structure as others.
The Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union, With A Submerged Displacement Of 48,000 Tones
The Largest Submarines Ever Built
Typhoon-Class Soviet Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Subs Displaced 48,000 Tonnes Submerged, Stretched 175m Long, Had Two Reactors, Triple Hulls, And Were Designed To Survive Under Arctic Ice With Unprecedented Crew Comfort
672 Ton Church Being Moved Across Kiruna, Sweden Right Now
If the photos on this list aren’t making you feel any sense of dread, you might be wondering why in the world megalophobia is such a big deal. But the truth is that phobias can take a serious toll on people’s lives. They can cause social isolation, mood disorders, substance misuse, self-harm, and put a strain on relationships with loved ones. It’s not easy to live with a phobia, regardless of how irrational it may seem. It’s best to get them in check, so you can live life to the fullest.
Stone Mountain, A Giant Granite Monolith Near Atlanta, Georgia Is About 514 Meters Above Sea Level
Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift
The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936
Has this list unlocked a new fear in you, pandas? We sincerely hope that you’re not too freaked out by these photos, but if you are, continuing to scroll might be great exposure therapy. Keep upvoting the pics that leave you feeling disturbed, and let us know in the comments below what your biggest phobia is. Then, if you’re interested in seeing even more pics that could trigger megalophobia, check out this article next!