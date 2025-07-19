Meanwhile, be sure not to miss Bored Panda's interview with the author of the intriguing thread, u/nitin_is_me , who shared their thoughts about phobias.

In a fascinating thread on AskReddit, netizens spilled the beans about the rarest phobias they have or that someone they know struggles with. We’ve hand-selected the most bizarre ones to share with you, and you can check them out below. Some of these might sound fake, but they are completely real!

There’s nothing embarrassing about being scared . Fear is a core part of being a human being, and it protects you from potential risks. That being said, some fears are irrational and make your daily life much harder than it should be. If you’re frightened by butterflies, party balloons, flags, and cotton wool, it’s going to raise some eyebrows if you mention it aloud.

#1 I can't deal with anything eye related. I can't use contacts or put in eye drops. I have to look away if others are doing it. Even watching my girlfriend put on make-up gets me.



I can watch gory horror scenes, but the second eyes are involved I'm a total baby.

RELATED:

#2 Not me but I had a friend who is afraid of inflated party balloons, which I learned about the hard way.



One time for my birthday my gf at the time had arranged for my housemate to let her in 2 friends in and they spent a few hours blowing up balloons and filling my bedroom.

The next day my neighbour (the friend in question) asked me about the surprise my friends left in my bedroom, told her to go check.

She screamed and ran back home crying which I did find odd. Wasn't until an hour later that her bf called me a c**t for making her go into a balloon filled room. Only after I looked very confused did he ask if I knew about her phobia, I did not.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I’ve had bouts of casadastraphobia which is an irrational fear of falling into the sky especially at night. It’s worse if I’m laying on my back. Yes I know it’s impossible but it’s very similar to the fear of vertigo if you were to look down off of a tall building. It sucks.

Verywell Mind points out that, as per the American Psychological Association, there are 3 main categories of phobias: Social phobias, which revolve around the fear of social situations that are potentially embarrassing Agoraphobia, the irrational fear of being in places that are difficult to escape from, like crowded places Specific phobias The latter, specific phobias, can be further subcategorized. They typically fall into 1 of 4 types, including: Fears of the natural environment Animal-related fears Fears linked to medical treatments or issues Fears related to specific situations

#4 Hair. I know it’s insane. I’m disgusted and so freaked out by hair that’s not attached to someone. I can’t touch my own hair out of the drain without some layers of paper towel. A pube or a leg hair in the bathroom from my husband makes me want to puke. Random hair in a public sink? I’ll have nightmares about it that night.



Edit to add: what a revelation and relief to find out I’m not the only weirdo who would genuinely scream and puke if someone touched me with a random hair off a chair or something 🥹🤣.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My brother is terrified of butterflies. He says it's something about the way they move. He found out when we went through a butterfly house at a theme park. They wouldn't let him go back out the entrance so he was army crawling and sobbing through the whole place. It's super irrational. He's shoved his girlfriend into the street to get away from them and he'll jerk his car out of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Bellybuttons. Seeing one isn't a problem, but seeing one being touched...I'm really not confortable even writing this.

The Anxiety & Depression Association of America notes that, based on data from the National Institute of Mental Health, specific phobias affect around 9.1% of the United States adult population. ADVERTISEMENT On average, phobia symptoms generally begin in childhood, when the person is around 7 years of age. Roughly 1 in 8 (12.5%) American adults experience a specific phobia at some point in their lives.

#7 Anything man made in water. I can’t go to a swimming pool because of drains, ladders, those floating things that separate lanes etc. I wouldn’t go in water near a pier or bridge or a boat. Even if someone put a plastic chair in a pool I would get panicked. .

#8 Not rare in how often it's mentioned, but needles.





Like, an actual needle phobia. Stop telling me it doesn't hurt that much, I'm well aware, that's not what a phobia is. When I was 12 I had a perfectly healthy tooth pulled without anaesthetic, and the dentist had to twist. It's not the pain. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I have a fear of buttons, as in clothing buttons. However, not a fear of buttons that are attached to clothes more like random unknown buttons. If i touch them it causes me to gag and sometimes vomit. I believe it's called Koumpounophobia.



I've had this reaction since i was a small child. In kindergarten they used to have a cookie tin full of buttons for crafts. I couldn't touch them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the most common symptoms of someone suffering from a phobia include increased blood pressure, sweating, and nausea, as well as chest pains, chills, hot flashes, shaking, dizziness, a dry mouth, confusion, and a choking sensation. According to Verywell Mind, some of the most common phobias around the world are: Arachnophobia, the fear of spiders Ophidiophobia, the fear of snakes Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking (guilty as charged) Acrophobia, the fear of heights (hi!) And social phobia, the fear of social interactions ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Tokophobia. Fear of pregnancy.

#11 Cotton wool, whenever I see it I think about the feeling between my teeth, and if I try to avoid thinking about it I think about it expanding until it is.

#12 I’m afraid of ship wrecks and submarines. I don’t even know why but just thinking about it makes my heart rate rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, being scared of public speaking is so incredibly common that, by some estimations, the vast majority of people (77%) have this fear at least to some extent. Meanwhile, some of the rarest phobias include the likes of spectrophobia (the fear of mirrors), chiclephobia (the fear of chewing gum), and the long-winded and aptly named hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia (the fear of long words). ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I fear that at any moment, a space disaster happens without warning. Like the sun exploding out of nowhere, earth stops spinning all of sudden, earth colliding with another planet or an asteroid killing me or something.

#14 Horses. Their faces are too long and they are just generally spooky.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 You would never catch me swimming with dolphins. Too smart, too smooth, too many teeth.

The author was over the moon that their post got so popular. It was an unexpected surprise, and they said that they're "super happy" that it resonated with so many people. "I’ve always been fascinated by weird phobias, especially the ones that sound absurd to others but are very real to the people dealing with them. I myself had the phobia of dandelion seeds in childhood, and I'm still scared of centipedes," u/nitin_is_me opened up to Bored Panda. "One day, I just thought, 'What if I ask Reddit about the rarest, most unbelievable fears people have?' and the responses were way more intense, hilarious, and heartfelt than I expected," they said. "I think it [the question] resonated [with the internet] because everyone’s got something irrational they’re scared of, and it feels good to know you’re not alone, even if your fear is cotton balls or submerged pool drains," u/nitin_is_me told us. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Giant flags.

#17 I have a phobia of clusters of holes (trypophobia) people always think I'm joking until they see me physically shudder.

#18 Large human statues like the Statue of Liberty. It's a form of megalophobia. I can't even look at photos of them and not enjoying writing this.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some comments genuinely caught me off guard. Like, someone said they panic at the idea of man-made stuff underwater, like buoys or pool ladders. Another person's friend had the fear of inflated party balloons. Stuff you’d never think about, but it’s all so real for them." According to the author of the thread, if you have a phobia, you shouldn't let anyone gaslight you into thinking that your fear isn't valid because it's uncommon or sounds silly. "If it’s affecting your daily life, it’s real. I’d say talk to someone. Whether it’s a therapist, friend, or even just strangers online (Reddit’s great for that, honestly), a lot of people find that just putting a name to the fear and hearing 'me too' makes it a bit easier to cope." ADVERTISEMENT Internet user u/nitin_is_me said that they're very grateful to everyone who shared their story. "I think posts like these show that we all have our weird wiring, and that’s okay."

#19 I knew this guy in high school who was absolutely jacked for the time and had some weird phobia of cotton balls. He ended up telling a friend somehow and then he got pranked by people stuffing a bunch into his locker. When he opened it he freaked out super bad and it was a bit crazy to see. After he was done freaking out he got super pissed and wanted to fight his friends who did it. It was very unexpected to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Cynophobia. I'm afraid of dogs. People just can't understand.

bUt My DoG iS nIcE, hE tEh BeStEsT gOoD bOi, AdoRaBlE lItTlE fLuFfBaLl



No.

Just… no.

#21 Goats... I know it's a weird phobia but their eyes are terrifying. Their horizontal pupils scare the living s@#t out of me. It's an irrational fear. I've scuba dived and met octopuses with similar horizontal eyes and I wasn't afraid. But somehow goats are terrifying. I can't explain it.

What phobias do you have, dear Pandas? How do they affect your daily life? How do people typically react when they learn about your fears? Have you ever successfully conquered one or more of your phobias? ADVERTISEMENT This is a sensitive topic, we know, but if you find the courage and you’d like to open up about your experiences, feel free to do so in the comments at the bottom of this post.

#22 I’m mycophobic. I will cry and scream if I have to touch a mushroom in the outdoors or clean out something with mold. Especially those pancake looking mushrooms on trees, or the weird ones that like ears, the jelly ones, ones that look like nets…. NO



The only thing I can tolerate is clean, cut mushrooms from the store. And ONLY certain kinds. I’m still not a fan of eating them though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I’m terrified of people in costumes. I can never go to disney land 💔.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I don't see mine yet. I have a fear of tall staircases with spaces between the steps or winding where you can look over the rail and see straight down. It's not heights. It's stairs. Any stairs where you can see through them. So there's a tower in this state park we go to where you can see through the slats the whole way up and I can't do it. Or I'll force myself to and then can't get down.

#25 Emails and phone calls.

#26 Lumps. If there's a lump in food that's not supposed to be there (eg lump in custard) I have an involuntary reaction where I spew whatever's in my mouth, with ungodly force. I don't think about it, it just happens.



It's lead to very embarrassing situations. Now I do my best just to avoid those potential landmines. Funnily enough, if the food is supposed to have lumps in it, then I'm fine. So I'm fine with sago pudding - as long as the sago hasn't clumped together into a bigger congelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Escalators. I had a traumatic experience on one and I still have a physical anxiety response when I get on a fast-moving downward escalator. I thought it would go away over time but 20 years later it hasn't subsided.

#28 Agoraphobia.



People think I don't have it because I'll never put myself in any situation that might induce it.



So I generally ask them who they think they are to think I'd put myself in any position to feel stuck in my phobia, just to lift their doubts. And then I avoid them like the plague.



If people don't believe it and ask you to prove it, they're a piece of s**t. If you're someone that doesn't believe someone has a phobia of something, simply because they've never been exposed to it in front of you to see their reaction, stop. You're an a*****e. Find a *healthier* hobby than making everyone else miserable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 When I was a small child, I was terrified of the moon. But only when it was a crescent moon! 🌙 Full moon was fine. I still cannot fully explain why, but I think it just seemed evil-looking to me, like a big creepy grin in the sky that followed you wherever you walked or drove - it was always there, leering down at you. I used to make my parents close all the blinds when I knew the moon was gonna be crescent. I’m pretty sure looking back I should have been assessed for autism, haha.

#30 Talking into phones, radios, speakers etc. Idk what it is, it seemed to just develop around the age of 18 where I would burst into tears if a phone was ringing and nobody immediately answered it. Through constant exposure I’ve managed to mostly get over it, I still feel uncomfortable and stressed but I can deal with it now. I do always keep my phone on silent though.



My uncle has a phobia of buttons. Like, he could never wear a shirt with buttons because it just repulsed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Dinosaurs. When I was around 5 I had untreated anxiety. One night, while having an anxiety attack, I went crying to my parents to soothe me. When I walked into the tv room, they were watching Jurassic Park, right at the T-Rex in the rain scene. I watched in stunned, anxiety riddled silence as the T-Rex ate the guy in the toilet.





If that hadn't cemented a life long fear of dinos in me, a very similar thing happened maybe a year later but with Godzilla.

#32 Down escalators. I’m fine going up but I just can’t go down. I think it’s because the step is moving away from me and I’m frightened I’ll fall. It stems from when I was little my parents were watching the local news and a child was wearing wellies and they got caught in the machinery when he didn’t step off quickly enough. Strangely a good friend and I were talking about this one day and he said you aren’t going to believe this but that was me!

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Mine is arachnophobia, which isn't rare, but I believe it's much more rare that people claim.



Most people claiming arachnophobia simply don't like spiders, or worry about their bite, or slightly fear them.



I am truly phobic. There's no logic or reason. I am not scared of bites, even tho I grew up knowing multiple people who lost large amounts of tissue from brown recluses, & black widow bites are VERY common.



The only thing I fear regarding the bits is the fact they'd be TOUCHING ME.





And I actually try to avoid saying anything about it, b/c people think I don't like the creepy crawlers & so they WILL purposely put a daddy longlegs or harmless house spider on me as a joke.



But I've been trapped in a room, helpless & crying, because a spider is between me the door. I want to throw up when I see a larger one.



And the hypervigilance means I see so many more spiders than other people. I'm constantly terrorized.



I envy rare or even most others. You can easily avoid most fears like heights, clowns, drowning, etc. Other creature fears like snakes are rare. Spiders? I know exactly where 5 are in my home right now. 🥺.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Haphephobia. Intense and irrational fear of being touched. I have screamed at people at work, including a supervisor. A coworker hugged me, and I'm so stiff for hugs that she asked if I was ok and if she hurt me 🫠.

There are very few people who can touch me and not make my skin crawl.

When someone walks by and grazes your arm, I feel the sensation for about an hour exactly where I was touched. Cashier gives you change and their finger tip barely touches your hand? I feel the lingering burn of stranger on my skin. I realize it isn't real, but ugh please don't touch people 😭.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 I don’t like listening to heartbeats for example whenever they put it as sound effect in movies . Also for the other person eg my significant other to lie her head on my chest and thus me “feeling “ that she listens to my heart.

Weird thing is now that we listen to our baby’s heartbeat I can listen to it the whole day :).

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I'm scared of vomiting and diarrhea. If I'm feeling like I'm gonna have either of them it's full on panic attack. Having IBS does not help.

#37 I’m afraid of ladybugs.

#38 Neurosurgery.





I mean, think about it. The brain is everything that you are. It's the closest thing to your soul in physical form. And people can literally carve up your soul with a knife, and most of the time, you're kept awake while they do it! It's so common that it's done on an industrial scale! And if even the tiniest thing goes wrong (or in thecase of a big resection, *even if everything goes right*) you're disabled in some of the most terrible ways possible, and there's no hope of it ever improving because the brain doesn't regenerate.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Manmade objects that are underwater. They're just f*****g eerie to look at.

#40 Sleeping with objects above my head.



I just can’t help but be worried it will fall and I’ll die or be severely injured no matter the object.



I think I watched too many disaster movies as a kid with earthquakes shaking the house and things falling from the walls or ceilings lol.

#41 I have Thalassophobia. Mine is so bad, I can't even swim in pools or venture underwater in video games. The amount of times I get "but it's just a bit of water!" Or "it's a game - how can you be afraid of pixels?".

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 It’s not rare, but people sometimes make jokes or refuse to believe my OCD because it’s illogical / inconsistent. For example I get triggered by spiders and crickets but not by ants or moths. I don’t get why it’s so hard for people to understand that OCD is by nature illogical. My brain has categorized some insects as contaminants and some as harmless. It’s not a choice, it’s just how the disease works sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Police. I get very nervous around the police. I think it's because I know they're armed and have the power to arrest people. I hate getting in trouble and always do my best to follow the rules, but always paranoid I've done something to draw their attention. Also I haven't experienced trauma because of the police if anyone was wondering.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Cockroaches



Not on a normal level my heart rate jumps i hyperventilate and panic i wont even go inthat room even a picture scares me.

#45 I am agoraphobic. I was severely abused 3 years ago, resulting in, not only a terribly broken mind/psyche, but also 3 broken bones.



He isolated me for a whole year. I did not know at the time, but he told my friends I didn't like them or wasn't interested in being their friends and some of them believed him.



I am healing, and I do my best to go just a little further every time I leave the house (if im capable of leaving).



People refuse to believe it because I used to be so outgoing and spontaneous. I used to travel the world and hit the road for road trips on whims. In 2021, Google maps timeline yearly review feature reported that I'd driven 1.5 times around the world, in terms of mileage.



My husband had never even heard of agoraphobia when we met, so he struggles to understand sometimes. Don't get me wrong! He really tries. Same with my best friends. I imagine its just hard to understand because I am still very much not who I was.



Therapy has done wonders for me. I recently started going in person and my therapist told me how proud she is of me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Im TERRIFIED of buttons and people eating loudly. When I tell someone this, they say that I'm "making it up for clout".

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Dead insects. I never k**l so much as a mosquito with my bare hands. I can k**l very small moths with a shoe or a vaccum cleaner after we had three invasions of these pests eating my clothes (2x) or my food (1x).



But if there is a dead insect of any kind on my desk, I have to leave the room. If there is a vacuum cleaner available, on a good day I can vacuum them, but without touching them with the tube and without watching the moment they are sucked into the cleaner.



A few years ago, we cohabitated with a wasps nest in our bedroom. I can live with the live ones, I dread the dead ones or the ones fighting for death and dying in front of me.



Edit:

To be exact, the nest was not in the room, it was right between the bricks next to the bedroom window. Since we have old (1915) windows we had 4 to 5 wasps coming in and out all the time from April to October, even when the window was closed. Funny thing is: they usually don't really want to be inside. They tried to get home all the time and sometimes didn't find their way back. In the evenings, we tried to show these poor things the way out, but some were too tired and sometimes they just fell asleep high above on our wardrobe.

They really do sleep all night. In the morning (with sunlight), they wake up and find their way out way better than at night.



In all the year, none of us (wasps and human beings) got hurt. Two years after, they came back, but fortunately chose a brick farther away from our window.



I am aware there are over a hundred kinds of wasps. Most are quite peaceful. The type we had are considered an aggressive species. I don't get it either.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My friend had a phobia of bananas. Like used to cry if one came near her. Someone once wiped a banana on her car door handle and she couldn’t get into her car.

#49 Mine is so absurdly specific but I don't think it actually exists so it's not something I ever have to deal with.



It's the concept of a cookie or other baked good that isn't cooked in an oven, but is concocted with some ingredients that cause a chemical reaction that cooks the cookie itself without any heat applied. I understand that baking is just a chemical reaction too, but when I think about my cookie thing I start to sweat and get the whole onset of a panic attack. Even more bizarrely, I eat "raw" fish cooked in lemon juice on occasion just fine, it honestly is just the baked goods thing.



As a result of this not being a real thing, I have this bizarre detached relationship with it where I can just summon a useless panic attack at will by thinking of chemical cookies. It might be good if I was an actor I suppose. I also have arachnophobia and the feeling I get seeing a huntsman indoors is identical to the cookie feeling, I think it genuinely is a fear response.



Of course no one believes me or cares, it's the most f*****g ridiculous inconsequential phobia to ever exist. If I ever even think there might be a chance that a biscuit has been cooked that way I just... Don't eat the biscuit. Being in the same room as one is fine, and I think that if I found out that companies were making them this way that would be fine too, it's just the thought that I might come across one. I am sugar free so I don't even eat biscuits at all in my daily life, just to add to the absurdity.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I don't know if it's rare, but bees/wasps/etc. My sister and I broke a hornets nest when I was a year or two old and I got covered in them. Don't have a memory of it, but my subconscious remembers. It's not as bad around bees anymore as long as they don't get too close, but wasps are still public enemy number one. Just the sound of them buzzing triggers a fight-or-flight response. I've had full-blown panic attacks when they've gotten into the house and no one else was around to k**l them for me.



And I guess it's not so much that people refuse to believe it, more than they get exasperated whenever I react to one being too close. Like, yeah, I know it's probably not going to sting me, but my brain doesn't care about facts and logics, it has identified that thing as a threat and acts according 🤷‍♀️



Fun fact, though: the only time I've been stung since that incident is when I stepped on a dead bee while I was walking barefoot in my kitchen in the dark.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Ichthyophobia.. I'm afraid of fish.

#52 When I was a kid, I was so afraid of water that I had to be washed by force until about 7 or 8 years old. I have no clue as to why that was. Now it's all fine, swimming and everything, as if it never happened.

#53 Fear of getting lost I don't think it's officially recognized. Mazeophonia. Doesn't help that I have hardcore ADHD when it comes to maps so I am absolutely worthless without GPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Stickers but in particular fruit stickers. I will vomit sometimes just from having to touch one to throw one out. I usually use a folded up napkin to pick them up so I don't have to touch them. Sometimes my husband leaves them around and it makes me so anxious.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Agrostophobia is a fear of grass in general. I'm only afraid of TALL grass but that's the closest that it can be defined that im aware of. I absolutely cannot force myself to walk thru an area where the ground cover of any kind is taller than the shoes im wearing. Freaks me out. I'll go a mile around the long way to avoid walking thru a 20 ft patch of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 I have arachnophobia. Not a rare phobia, but for context, it only came about since moving to the midwest and developed a fear of ticks. Now even those harmless house spiders freak me out.



My friends keep telling me I'm being irrational, but I can't shake it.

#57 I once had a dream that I had to touch genatilia made out of pasta (specifically elbow shaped) and every so often my brain just plants that image in my head and makes me just gag and all the things. Obviously it's never going to happen (f*****g hope not) but every so often my brain goes "Imagine having to finger a v****a made out of soft pasta" and I recoil.



In more "normal" phobias, I hate the cluster of holes things.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Not rare per se but I absolutely hate flying, and it surprised me how dismissive and even sometimes cruel people can be about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 I get extremely uncomfortable and physical shudders from seeing and or discussing tongues. Even during writing this, the thought of them is enough to start the strongest feelings of disgust to form throughout my body and mind.

#60 So, those wooden sticks used for ice? Like those rocket ice things? I HATE it, for the sense of scraping it with my teeth (grtting goosebumps writing). One day, the younger sister of a friend would chase me through the house scraping her teeth on it. Trust, I ran.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I have terrified of bacteriophages. I have nightmares of giant three foot tall ones running after me. I always wake up crying when it happens. I don't know how to explain this fear to anyone and they people info tell just think I'm crazy.

#62 Whales and the things that sprout out of potatoes 😅.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 I could not drive over bridges as a teenager.



My school was quite far and across the river but there was a little car ferry you could take. I took that, even though it took longer.



It was that way for a long time until, one night, was going out with friends and I was following them (pre cell phones so you just had to follow). They must have driven me over every bridge there was. I went from absolutely freaking out to more or less being ok with it. However if traffic is bad and we’re stopped on the bridge… and you can feel it “bouncing” I still shudder.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Some puppets really freak me out.

#65 I'm genuinely repulsed by long (usually fake) fingernails. And I'm not talking about "long" like most would define it, I mean basically anything that goes past the fingertips. To the point where if I'm paying for something with cash, and the cashier has those kind of nails, I will move and contort my hand in a way so when they give me my change the nails won't touch me. I could see a woman that literally checked every box on the list of features I'm attracted to, and if she has the nails, I'm immediately 100% disinterested. I know it's irrational, I know it's stupid, but it hits me on a primal level that I cannot explain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 I have a doorbell phobia. Every time I hear one, I want to hide under the table or just disappear for a moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Im not sure if it is, but my family says it's a phobia. (So kinda the opposite to this post I guess.) Here it goes....



Shortbread.



It makes me so f*****g angry. I hate everything about it, even the name. I have the strongest feeling of pure hate and disgust towards it. It makes me so f*****g angry. To me, It's the food version of ISIS. If my husband tries to add some to the trolley when shopping, I WILL raise my voice or cause a scene. (Which is completely out of my character) it can NOT come in my house. I will not touch it with my hands. It can NOT come near me. It's putrid, vile, filth and if you offered to pay off all my debts just if I would eat some, I'd tell you to f**k off. I don't know how to articulate how strong my feelings are towards it, and I don't know why I have these feelings or if they actually constitute as a 'phobia'. As long as it f***s off!

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Chickens.



I'm absolutely terrified of chickens.



Their bawk bok bok bok fills me with intense anxiety and dread.



We had them on a farm when I was a kid. The chickens were fine until we got a red island rooster (if you know, you know). One morning I went to get their eggs while the flock was roaming about. It turned into an ambush and I was ganked by the chickens and my dog had to save me as my legs were shredded by them. Been terrified ever since.



This doesn't extend to chicken as a food, thankfully.

#69 Slugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Emetophobia (everything that has to do with throwing up).

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I can't touch or be super close cotton wool, it's....'squeeky' ! And makes me feel hot and I get kind of like tunnel vision.



If it ever gets mentioned, people inevitably try to find some and proceed to squash it next to my face, and then gauge my reaction.

#72 I have a fear of machinery that’s painted black. It doesn’t trigger me if it’s painted any other colour but if it’s black it makes me want to die!



When I was a kid they used to take us to an old mill and turn all the machines on while telling us about how many kids were scalped and killed under the machines. I’m mid 30s now and I still can’t shake it, even after working in a factory - thankfully the machines were painted green 😂.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 I'm a grown man and I am terrified of butterflies/moths. Any insect really, but people don't believe me when I tell them I'm scared of butterflies. I don't even like looking at a picture of one.

#74 I'm claustrophobic and my step mother didn't believe me so much she once locked me in the back of a U-Haul trailer .... I f*****g panicked and she thought it was the funniest s**t she's ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Not really rare but wanted to give yall my one; phasmophobia (fear of the supernatural (eg SW, Wendigos, shadow figures etc).

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Driving. Idk what it is but every time I try, I am guaranteed to have a full on fight or flight meltdown where I’m sobbing and feeling like I can’t breathe. It just feels like TOO MUCH and TOO FAST. I don’t know what to focus on but you have to focus on EVERYTHING. I can’t tell if I’m too far over in the lane and I have to focus on that while focusing on speed and if someone is trying to merge or if I’m trying to merge or when I need to slow down or if someone is driving unsafe nearby or if a person is walking in front of my car in a parking lot or crossing the street when they shouldn’t be and then I have to make sure I don’t lose focus of literally everything and space out while driving a death trap on wheels.