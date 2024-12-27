ADVERTISEMENT

Fear isn’t rare—we all have things we’re scared of, whether that’s heights (hey!), spiders, open water, snakes, or, well, anything and everything. A phobia you may have heard a little less about is megalophobia, the fear of large objects like skyscrapers, yachts, planes, big animals, etc. Though someone’s fears are no joke, big things tend to be very impressive, whether we’re talking about architecture, engineering, or nature.

That’s where the ‘Megalophobia’ online community comes in. Its members share incredible photos of gigantic objects that are definitely imposing. We’ve collected some of their newest images to share with you. Scroll down to check them out. It’s a reminder about how small human beings actually are in some contexts.

#1

Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast

Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast

crystalvaalkyrie Report

james_croft avatar
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why in Canada we tell people to stay away from moose. The photographer was lucky it wasn't in rut, cause those things are either in rut or calving, and they will kill you

    #2

    Sorvagsvatn, The Lake That Hangs Over The Ocean. Faroe Islands

    Sorvagsvatn, The Lake That Hangs Over The Ocean. Faroe Islands

    Collins3335 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mind-boggling. Apparently, the locals just call it Vatnið - "the lake". https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%B8rv%C3%A1gsvatn

    #3

    Huge Wheel

    Huge Wheel

    lady_marbx Report

    Around a tenth of people living in the United States have specific phobias. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), around 9.1% of American adults have had specific phobias in the past year, while around 12.5% of all adults in the U.S. will experience a specific phobia at some point in their lives.

    Additionally, 48.1% of people with phobias had mild impairment, 30% had moderate impairment, and over a fifth (21.9%) had serious impairment. The number of people with phobias may be underreported because there is a certain stigma attached to mental disorders.
    #4

    Bagger 293, Once Held The Record For The World's Largest Land Vehicle

    Bagger 293, Once Held The Record For The World's Largest Land Vehicle

    Southern-Gap8940 Report

    #5

    Massive Cooling Tower With Stairs

    Massive Cooling Tower With Stairs

    Active_Ear_2177 Report

    #6

    Urban Hell

    Urban Hell

    b_butzh Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's apparently a deceptive shot of the air-con units attached to apartments in this development: https://smdc.com/properties/shore-residences/

    As per Verywell Mind, phobias are overwhelming, irrational, and persistent fears that lead people to avoid certain situations or objects.

    These fears can have a huge impact on your life depending on the context. For example, if you’re scared of flying but have to go on a ton of trips abroad for work, you’ll have a very hard time logistically unless you put in the time and effort to get over your fear, whether by yourself or with the help of a therapist. Similarly, being scared of open or deep bodies of water is going to be awful for you if you live near lakes or the sea.
    #7

    A Big Hairy Unicorn That Existed As Early As 29,000 Years Ago

    A Big Hairy Unicorn That Existed As Early As 29,000 Years Ago

    Milliken35356 Report

    #8

    The Interior Of An Lng Cargo Ship

    The Interior Of An Lng Cargo Ship

    gustavo2335 Report

    Saltwater Crocodile Next To A Human

    Saltwater Crocodile Next To A Human

    Ill-Grape2777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Phobias are mental disorders that are classified as anxiety disorders. Generally, people with specific fears avoid the things that scare them, but they might feel anxious even thinking about the things they’re afraid of.

    If you’re scared of public speaking, for example, you might start panicking just imagining having to get up in front of a large crowd for an important speech. Or you might cringe at the mere thought of holding a spider if arachnids scare you.
    #10

    Why Not Have A Seat On Royal Clock Tower In Mecca

    Why Not Have A Seat On Royal Clock Tower In Mecca

    bunnysunlight Report

    #11

    One World Trade Center In NYC

    One World Trade Center In NYC

    johnkoetsier Report

    #12

    Breathtaking Shot Of Faroe Islands In The Kingdom Of Denmark

    Breathtaking Shot Of Faroe Islands In The Kingdom Of Denmark

    Parker3433 Report

    A variety of factors can influence whether someone will develop a phobia and what it will be, ranging from your genetics and culture to your life experiences. Your home environment has a massive impact, too.

    If your relatives were all terrified of dogs, it’s likely they passed on a similar fear to you, even if you may have never personally had a negative interaction with these animals.

    Or a family member might pass on their general sense of anxiety to you, making you feel scared of leaving home. Specific phobias often appear when you’re around 7 years old.
    #13

    I Have A Huge Fear Of Heights And The Grade Of The Streets In San Francisco Test That, But This View Was Worth Looking Over; Taken Just Before Sunrise

    I Have A Huge Fear Of Heights And The Grade Of The Streets In San Francisco Test That, But This View Was Worth Looking Over; Taken Just Before Sunrise

    Brooks242g Report

    #14

    Hidden Beach, Marieta Islands, Mexico

    Hidden Beach, Marieta Islands, Mexico

    Volkman346 Report

    #15

    The Kalyazin Rt-64 Radio Telescope In Russia. Built In The Ussr For Robotic Venus And Mars Missions, Still Operational Today

    The Kalyazin Rt-64 Radio Telescope In Russia. Built In The Ussr For Robotic Venus And Mars Missions, Still Operational Today

    luuuzeta Report

    Someone who is in a situation or around an object that irrationally scares them might feel dizzy, nauseous, breathless, and may have a distorted sense of reality. In some cases, they might have a full-on panic attack.

    Specific phobias are grouped into five main categories: animal, natural environment, situational, blood-injected-injury, and ‘other’ types.

    #16

    If Saturn Were As Close To Earth As The Moon, This Is How It Would Look Like

    If Saturn Were As Close To Earth As The Moon, This Is How It Would Look Like

    hudbutt6 Report

    #17

    A Foggy Bridge

    A Foggy Bridge

    Illustrious_Bag_2428 Report

    #18

    Map Of The Universe. Our Galaxy Is Under The Red Dot

    Map Of The Universe. Our Galaxy Is Under The Red Dot

    TediousHippie Report

    Some of the most common phobias, according to NIMH, include the fear of closed-in places, heights, escalators, tunnels, highway driving, water, flying, dogs, animals, insects, thunder, public transportation, injuries involving blood, and dental and medical procedures. If you’re reading this, it’s likely that you or a loved one may be at least partly scared of one or more of these things.
    #19

    Baobab Trees

    Baobab Trees

    wetterthananotter Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure why these are on a "megalophobia" list - surely they're just the right size, and gorgeous?

    #20

    The Size Of An Eagles Claws

    The Size Of An Eagles Claws

    LucasWatkins85 Report

    #21

    Turbine After Tornado

    Turbine After Tornado

    aviftw Report

    Beating your fears probably won’t happen overnight. It can take weeks, months, or even years of dedicated and focused effort to reframe how you see the world.

    One approach to reducing the severity of your fears is using self-exposure to gradually desensitize yourself. When you spend time around an object or situation that makes you uncomfortable, you adapt and get used to it. Eventually, you realize that you’re not in any danger.
    #22

    Kelpies

    Kelpies

    dreamwall Report

    #23

    1980 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens

    1980 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens

    lazyguy002 Report

    #24

    The Skull Of A Purussaurus, An Extinct Giant Caiman

    The Skull Of A Purussaurus, An Extinct Giant Caiman

    Hopeful-Demand-220 Report

    In more serious cases, you may need long-term counseling, psychotherapy, or cognitive behavioral therapy.

    Therapy can be incredibly helpful here, but you have to understand that counselors aren’t wizards; they can’t wave a magic wand and make all of your problems disappear. They’ll guide and support you, but you have to be prepared for a lot of (unpleasant, uncomfortable) emotional heavy lifting.
    #25

    The Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, Russia

    The Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, Russia

    crimson_dovah Report

    #26

    Largest Known Black Hole Compared To Our Solar System. My Brain Cannot Even Comprehend How Big This Is

    Largest Known Black Hole Compared To Our Solar System. My Brain Cannot Even Comprehend How Big This Is

    joastcruckles Report

    #27

    Unreal Landscape: Dolomites, Italy

    Unreal Landscape: Dolomites, Italy

    aronnyc Report

    The Megalophobia online community was created over a decade ago, in late April 2014. Over the years, it grew to around a million members in size. If you plan on joining the group and sharing photos of huge objects yourself, take some time to familiarize yourself with what’s already been posted by other members.

    Long story short, reposts are frowned upon. You shouldn’t share photos that are in the top 25 of all time or images that have been posted within the past 90 days.
    #28

    This Can't Be Real, Right? Just Stumbled Upon It On Google

    This Can't Be Real, Right? Just Stumbled Upon It On Google

    monoshinyo Report

    #29

    The Madonna Della Corona In Spiazzi, Italy

    The Madonna Della Corona In Spiazzi, Italy

    ForeignIndividual711 Report

    #30

    Fanjingshan Temples In Tongren, China

    Fanjingshan Temples In Tongren, China

    Interesting_Car_6218 Report

    Which of these photos impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that genuinely seemed foreboding? What are the biggest objects that you’ve personally seen with your own eyes?

    What phobias, if any, do you have? What do you do to reduce the impact they have on your life? Let us know what you think in the comments!

    #31

    The Pure Infinite

    The Pure Infinite

    Mobile-Guitar1904 Report

    #32

    Thunderstorm Over Panama. Picture Taken At 37,000 Feet By Santiago Borja

    Thunderstorm Over Panama. Picture Taken At 37,000 Feet By Santiago Borja

    SapereAudeAdAbsurdum Report

    #33

    A Salt Mine In Romania

    A Salt Mine In Romania

    bejacore Report

    #34

    Tokyo Flood Tunnels

    Tokyo Flood Tunnels

    aweemma Report

    #35

    Image This Quetzalcoatlus Chasing You

    Image This Quetzalcoatlus Chasing You

    ImportantCorner2835 Report

    #36

    Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift

    Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift

    Sojum Report

    #37

    How Did They Build This 85-Meter-Deep Underground City 2,500 Years Ago?

    How Did They Build This 85-Meter-Deep Underground City 2,500 Years Ago?

    Bodzio1981 Report

    #38

    Valley Of The Lights Italy

    Valley Of The Lights Italy

    Gina333bn Report

    #39

    One Does Not Simply Walk Into Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park

    One Does Not Simply Walk Into Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park

    Koi0Koi0Koi0 Report

    #40

    Check Out This Cave Entrance Chillin' At The Bottom Of A Sinkhole In Guizhou, China. Peep The Four Dudes On The Rock For Size Comparison

    Check Out This Cave Entrance Chillin' At The Bottom Of A Sinkhole In Guizhou, China. Peep The Four Dudes On The Rock For Size Comparison

    sweetyrarex Report

    #41

    The Tallest Church On Earth The Ulm Minster, Germany

    The Tallest Church On Earth The Ulm Minster, Germany

    Scoofydewty Report

    #42

    Colosso Dell'appennino Is The Only Statue That Triggers My Megalophobia

    Colosso Dell'appennino Is The Only Statue That Triggers My Megalophobia

    Sacrer Report

    #43

    Harpy Eagle, One Of The Biggest Eagles In The World

    Harpy Eagle, One Of The Biggest Eagles In The World

    DreamyDoveb Report

    #44

    Oil Rig That Washed Ashore In Scotland

    Oil Rig That Washed Ashore In Scotland

    Silent_Status9126 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tl/dr: rig being towed for scrapping, high winds tore it loose from the tug boat. More here: https://gcaptain.com/maib-publishes-investigation-report-into-transocean-winner-grounding/, https://weather.com/news/news/drilling-rig-runs-ashore-scottish-coast, https://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/09/europe/oil-rig-scotland-storm/index.html

    #45

    Tallest Statue In Africa

    Tallest Statue In Africa

    Logical_Feedback_759 Report

    #46

    Akshardham Temple, New Delhi, India

    Akshardham Temple, New Delhi, India

    swan001 Report

    #47

    The Size Of A Tornado Compared To The Size Of Wind Turbines

    The Size Of A Tornado Compared To The Size Of Wind Turbines

    shenika32 Report

    #48

    Giant Sequoia

    Giant Sequoia

    Defiant_Emu3988 Report

    #49

    La Grande Arche De La Défense, Paris

    La Grande Arche De La Défense, Paris

    Advanced-Review4427 Report

    #50

    This Door (I’m 5’11” For Reference)

    This Door (I’m 5’11” For Reference)

    Modar-K Report

    #51

    Warsaw Radio Mast (1974) Tallest Structure On Earth Until It's Collapse In 1991

    Warsaw Radio Mast (1974) Tallest Structure On Earth Until It's Collapse In 1991

    Snoo_69649 Report

    #52

    This Picture Is What Did It For Me. Grand Lisboa Hotel

    This Picture Is What Did It For Me. Grand Lisboa Hotel

    geeshta Report

    #53

    The Foundation Of A Skyscraper

    The Foundation Of A Skyscraper

    Exorcis_M Report

    #54

    A Giant Solar Flare, About 600,000 Km High, Photographed At Japan's Norikura Observatory On July 21, 1992

    A Giant Solar Flare, About 600,000 Km High, Photographed At Japan's Norikura Observatory On July 21, 1992

    colapepsikinnie Report

    #55

    Duga Radar - Chernobyl

    Duga Radar - Chernobyl

    RobbiePeru Report

    #56

    Millau Viaduct, The Tallest Bridge In The World

    Millau Viaduct, The Tallest Bridge In The World

    thegreatpotato101 Report

    #57

    What It Would Look Like If Jupiter Replaced Our Moon

    What It Would Look Like If Jupiter Replaced Our Moon

    DistinctCarry2328 Report

    #58

    A Person Standing In Front Of Lava Flowing From The Current Eruption In Iceland

    A Person Standing In Front Of Lava Flowing From The Current Eruption In Iceland

    warrenkennethd Report

    #59

    Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland

    Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland

    PineappleCurrent6681 Report

    #60

    Hallgrímskirkja Church In Iceland

    Hallgrímskirkja Church In Iceland

    Ok_Holiday_8595 Report

    Banff National Parkway Alberta, Canada

    Banff National Parkway Alberta, Canada

    Olson2424d Report

    #62

    Stavropol, Russia

    Stavropol, Russia

    GiganticGirlEnjoyer Report

    #63

    The Inside Of A Nuclear Cooling Tower

    The Inside Of A Nuclear Cooling Tower

    sheriff_100 Report

    #64

    Los Angeles Sky Cowboys Of Ironworkers Local 433

    Los Angeles Sky Cowboys Of Ironworkers Local 433

    Lieberman6577 Report

    #65

    White-Bellied Sea Eagle

    White-Bellied Sea Eagle

    Stender5548 Report

    #66

    France Has The Best Villages

    France Has The Best Villages

    Knott5466 Report

    #67

    A Single Tenant. Polanco, Mexico City

    A Single Tenant. Polanco, Mexico City

    StellaNeals Report

    #68

    The Biggest Buidling Of South America, The Helicoide

    The Biggest Buidling Of South America, The Helicoide

    Ok-Throat2285 Report

    #69

    Ms World Discoverer A German Expedition Cruise Ship Sank In Solomon Islands

    Ms World Discoverer A German Expedition Cruise Ship Sank In Solomon Islands

    Lecompte57 Report

    #70

    Octagon (Egyptian Ministry Of Defense) Seen From The Plane

    Octagon (Egyptian Ministry Of Defense) Seen From The Plane

    rollem Report

    #71

    Perseid's Meteor Shower Over Stonehenge

    Perseid's Meteor Shower Over Stonehenge

    aronnyc Report

    #72

    The Statue Of Liberty Compared To Other Statues Around The World!

    The Statue Of Liberty Compared To Other Statues Around The World!

    ComedianRegular8469 Report

    #73

    Ryugyong Hotel - Pyongyang, North Korea

    Ryugyong Hotel - Pyongyang, North Korea

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #74

    Ocean Farm 1, Capable Of Producing Up To 12,000 Tons Of Fish A Year

    Ocean Farm 1, Capable Of Producing Up To 12,000 Tons Of Fish A Year

    Bosasa Report

    #75

    Goldin Finance 117, The World’s Tallest Abandoned Building 1,957 Ft (597 M)

    Goldin Finance 117, The World’s Tallest Abandoned Building 1,957 Ft (597 M)

    yaboiBradyC Report

    #76

    The Size Of Scaffolding During Maintenance On The Statue Of Liberty

    The Size Of Scaffolding During Maintenance On The Statue Of Liberty

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #77

    Mauritania’s Iron Ore Train

    Mauritania’s Iron Ore Train

    Artemis_Silver7709 Report

    #78

    This Huge Cave In China Is So Big It Has Its Own Weather

    This Huge Cave In China Is So Big It Has Its Own Weather

    Zestyclose_Flow_680 Report

    #79

    Abandoned Powerplant From Blade Runner 2049 Movie [oc]

    Abandoned Powerplant From Blade Runner 2049 Movie [oc]

    Freed_o_gram Report

    #80

    Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks

    Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #81

    The Cascades From Seattle

    The Cascades From Seattle

    SeinHawk Report

    #82

    Large Ship Ain't It

    Large Ship Ain't It

    strela1 Report

    #83

    District 9, Massive Alien Ship Flys Over City

    District 9, Massive Alien Ship Flys Over City

    DistinctCarry2328 Report

    #84

    Photo Of Inside The New Confinement Enclosure At Chernobyl Power Plant

    Photo Of Inside The New Confinement Enclosure At Chernobyl Power Plant

    SerTidy Report

    #85

    Do Clouds Give You The Feeling? Part 2

    Do Clouds Give You The Feeling? Part 2

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #86

    A Lighthouse In Iceland

    A Lighthouse In Iceland

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #87

    Lion's Head Rock In Japan

    Lion's Head Rock In Japan

    Ok-Ambition6286 Report

    #88

    The Sky Looks Way Too Much Like A Gigantic Wave

    The Sky Looks Way Too Much Like A Gigantic Wave

    sirjoshie Report

    #89

    The Hindenberg Disaster

    The Hindenberg Disaster

    Amona-saleh1 Report

    #90

    The Mother Of All Leaves

    The Mother Of All Leaves

    Excellent-Junket-447 Report

    #91

    Alone In The Silence

    Alone In The Silence

    lol_success00x Report

    #92

    The Hoover Dam Spillway Tunnel, Basically A Brutalism Hole

    The Hoover Dam Spillway Tunnel, Basically A Brutalism Hole

    lucas454454954_364 Report

    #93

    Giant Swords In Norway

    Giant Swords In Norway

    linx757 Report

    #94

    Junji Ito Inspired Hot Air Balloon Over Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, Japan

    Junji Ito Inspired Hot Air Balloon Over Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, Japan

    V_y_z_n_v Report

    #95

    El Capitan Is A Large Rock

    El Capitan Is A Large Rock

    expatronis Report

    #96

    Insane Clouds

    Insane Clouds

    Bryant3577 Report

    #97

    This Bridge Is In China, Yunnan And It Is 300m From The Ground, Too Far

    This Bridge Is In China, Yunnan And It Is 300m From The Ground, Too Far

    Naughty_Blossomx Report

    #98

    Basketball Court Built Inside Karst Cave In Guizhou, China

    Basketball Court Built Inside Karst Cave In Guizhou, China

    nvsiblerobe Report

    #99

    A McDonald's In Belfast, Today

    A McDonald's In Belfast, Today

    isawasin Report

    #100

    Empire State Building, When It Was First Built

    Empire State Building, When It Was First Built

    Deep_Ad6301 Report

    #101

    Imagine Being Scuba Diving And Seeing That

    Imagine Being Scuba Diving And Seeing That

    LadysShadows Report

    #102

    Burj Khalifa Lights Up With The Palestine Flag

    Burj Khalifa Lights Up With The Palestine Flag

    Dry-Philosophy-170 Report

    #103

    The Volkshalle - 'People's Hall' - Proposed By Architect Albert Speer And Führer Adolf Hitler Would Have Been So Large, Its Own Weather System Would've Formed Within It's Dome

    The Volkshalle - 'People's Hall' - Proposed By Architect Albert Speer And Führer Adolf Hitler Would Have Been So Large, Its Own Weather System Would've Formed Within It's Dome

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #104

    Giant Birds…reminded Me Of Rodan From Godzilla Kotm

    Giant Birds…reminded Me Of Rodan From Godzilla Kotm

    Sciym Report

    #105

    You Lose It Here, You’re In A World Of Hurt

    You Lose It Here, You’re In A World Of Hurt

    RobbiePeru Report

    #106

    The Visionary "Dubai City Tower"

    The Visionary "Dubai City Tower"

    ExtensionFisherman83 Report

    #107

    A Picture Of The Eiffel Tower I Took Today

    A Picture Of The Eiffel Tower I Took Today

    Formerlulu Report

    #108

    Giant Waterpark In Qatar

    Giant Waterpark In Qatar

    Soggy_Durian_8984 Report

    #109

    The Titanic’s Boilers

    The Titanic’s Boilers

    DOGMANFROGMAN Report

    #110

    The Electric State Is A Very Creepy Graphic Novel

    The Electric State Is A Very Creepy Graphic Novel

    Commercial-Ad-5985 Report

    #111

    Manhattan Bridge On A Snow Day In NYC

    Manhattan Bridge On A Snow Day In NYC

    blueberry_lamp Report

    #112

    “Devil's Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet About Sea Level.”

    “Devil's Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet About Sea Level.”

    asurementNo9398 Report

    #113

    Russian Tsar Alexander’s Confusingly Large Bathtub

    Russian Tsar Alexander’s Confusingly Large Bathtub

    Carter7566 Report

    #114

    Ellison's Cave Features The Deepest Unobstructed Pit In The Continental Us

    Ellison's Cave Features The Deepest Unobstructed Pit In The Continental Us

    colapepsikinnie Report

    #115

    A Large Anubis Statue On Display

    A Large Anubis Statue On Display

    Necessary_UsualGirl Report

    #116

    Do Clouds Give You The Feeling?

    Do Clouds Give You The Feeling?

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #117

    Forest In Nagano Prefecture, Japan

    Forest In Nagano Prefecture, Japan

    Glad_Low_2126 Report

    A Church Built A Massive Baby Jesus Statue In Mexico

    A Church Built A Massive Baby Jesus Statue In Mexico

    Intelligent-Fix97 Report

    #119

    So Much Firepower In One Photo

    So Much Firepower In One Photo

    GiganticGirlEnjoyer Report

    #120

    Hallgrimskirkja In Reykjavik, Iceland, Even With Cloudy Skies, It Stands Out As An Enchanting Sight

    Hallgrimskirkja In Reykjavik, Iceland, Even With Cloudy Skies, It Stands Out As An Enchanting Sight

    Villa-3334 Report

