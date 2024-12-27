“Megalophobia”: 120 Unsettling Images Of Very Large Things (New Pics)
Fear isn’t rare—we all have things we’re scared of, whether that’s heights (hey!), spiders, open water, snakes, or, well, anything and everything. A phobia you may have heard a little less about is megalophobia, the fear of large objects like skyscrapers, yachts, planes, big animals, etc. Though someone’s fears are no joke, big things tend to be very impressive, whether we’re talking about architecture, engineering, or nature.
That’s where the ‘Megalophobia’ online community comes in. Its members share incredible photos of gigantic objects that are definitely imposing. We’ve collected some of their newest images to share with you. Scroll down to check them out. It’s a reminder about how small human beings actually are in some contexts.
Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast
Sorvagsvatn, The Lake That Hangs Over The Ocean. Faroe Islands
Mind-boggling. Apparently, the locals just call it Vatnið - "the lake". https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%B8rv%C3%A1gsvatn
Huge Wheel
Around a tenth of people living in the United States have specific phobias. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), around 9.1% of American adults have had specific phobias in the past year, while around 12.5% of all adults in the U.S. will experience a specific phobia at some point in their lives.
Additionally, 48.1% of people with phobias had mild impairment, 30% had moderate impairment, and over a fifth (21.9%) had serious impairment. The number of people with phobias may be underreported because there is a certain stigma attached to mental disorders.
Bagger 293, Once Held The Record For The World's Largest Land Vehicle
Massive Cooling Tower With Stairs
Urban Hell
It's apparently a deceptive shot of the air-con units attached to apartments in this development: https://smdc.com/properties/shore-residences/
As per Verywell Mind, phobias are overwhelming, irrational, and persistent fears that lead people to avoid certain situations or objects.
These fears can have a huge impact on your life depending on the context. For example, if you’re scared of flying but have to go on a ton of trips abroad for work, you’ll have a very hard time logistically unless you put in the time and effort to get over your fear, whether by yourself or with the help of a therapist. Similarly, being scared of open or deep bodies of water is going to be awful for you if you live near lakes or the sea.
A Big Hairy Unicorn That Existed As Early As 29,000 Years Ago
The Interior Of An Lng Cargo Ship
Saltwater Crocodile Next To A Human
Phobias are mental disorders that are classified as anxiety disorders. Generally, people with specific fears avoid the things that scare them, but they might feel anxious even thinking about the things they’re afraid of.
If you’re scared of public speaking, for example, you might start panicking just imagining having to get up in front of a large crowd for an important speech. Or you might cringe at the mere thought of holding a spider if arachnids scare you.
Why Not Have A Seat On Royal Clock Tower In Mecca
One World Trade Center In NYC
Breathtaking Shot Of Faroe Islands In The Kingdom Of Denmark
A variety of factors can influence whether someone will develop a phobia and what it will be, ranging from your genetics and culture to your life experiences. Your home environment has a massive impact, too.
If your relatives were all terrified of dogs, it’s likely they passed on a similar fear to you, even if you may have never personally had a negative interaction with these animals.
Or a family member might pass on their general sense of anxiety to you, making you feel scared of leaving home. Specific phobias often appear when you’re around 7 years old.
I Have A Huge Fear Of Heights And The Grade Of The Streets In San Francisco Test That, But This View Was Worth Looking Over; Taken Just Before Sunrise
Hidden Beach, Marieta Islands, Mexico
The Kalyazin Rt-64 Radio Telescope In Russia. Built In The Ussr For Robotic Venus And Mars Missions, Still Operational Today
Someone who is in a situation or around an object that irrationally scares them might feel dizzy, nauseous, breathless, and may have a distorted sense of reality. In some cases, they might have a full-on panic attack.
Specific phobias are grouped into five main categories: animal, natural environment, situational, blood-injected-injury, and ‘other’ types.
If Saturn Were As Close To Earth As The Moon, This Is How It Would Look Like
A Foggy Bridge
Map Of The Universe. Our Galaxy Is Under The Red Dot
Some of the most common phobias, according to NIMH, include the fear of closed-in places, heights, escalators, tunnels, highway driving, water, flying, dogs, animals, insects, thunder, public transportation, injuries involving blood, and dental and medical procedures. If you’re reading this, it’s likely that you or a loved one may be at least partly scared of one or more of these things.
Baobab Trees
Not sure why these are on a "megalophobia" list - surely they're just the right size, and gorgeous?
The Size Of An Eagles Claws
Turbine After Tornado
Beating your fears probably won’t happen overnight. It can take weeks, months, or even years of dedicated and focused effort to reframe how you see the world.
One approach to reducing the severity of your fears is using self-exposure to gradually desensitize yourself. When you spend time around an object or situation that makes you uncomfortable, you adapt and get used to it. Eventually, you realize that you’re not in any danger.
Kelpies
1980 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens
The Skull Of A Purussaurus, An Extinct Giant Caiman
In more serious cases, you may need long-term counseling, psychotherapy, or cognitive behavioral therapy.
Therapy can be incredibly helpful here, but you have to understand that counselors aren’t wizards; they can’t wave a magic wand and make all of your problems disappear. They’ll guide and support you, but you have to be prepared for a lot of (unpleasant, uncomfortable) emotional heavy lifting.
The Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, Russia
Largest Known Black Hole Compared To Our Solar System. My Brain Cannot Even Comprehend How Big This Is
Unreal Landscape: Dolomites, Italy
This Can't Be Real, Right? Just Stumbled Upon It On Google
The Madonna Della Corona In Spiazzi, Italy
Fanjingshan Temples In Tongren, China
Which of these photos impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that genuinely seemed foreboding? What are the biggest objects that you’ve personally seen with your own eyes?
What phobias, if any, do you have? What do you do to reduce the impact they have on your life? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Thunderstorm Over Panama. Picture Taken At 37,000 Feet By Santiago Borja
A Salt Mine In Romania
Tokyo Flood Tunnels
Image This Quetzalcoatlus Chasing You
Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift
How Did They Build This 85-Meter-Deep Underground City 2,500 Years Ago?
Valley Of The Lights Italy
One Does Not Simply Walk Into Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park
Check Out This Cave Entrance Chillin' At The Bottom Of A Sinkhole In Guizhou, China. Peep The Four Dudes On The Rock For Size Comparison
The Tallest Church On Earth The Ulm Minster, Germany
Colosso Dell'appennino Is The Only Statue That Triggers My Megalophobia
Harpy Eagle, One Of The Biggest Eagles In The World
Oil Rig That Washed Ashore In Scotland
tl/dr: rig being towed for scrapping, high winds tore it loose from the tug boat. More here: https://gcaptain.com/maib-publishes-investigation-report-into-transocean-winner-grounding/, https://weather.com/news/news/drilling-rig-runs-ashore-scottish-coast, https://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/09/europe/oil-rig-scotland-storm/index.html