That’s where the ‘Megalophobia’ online community comes in. Its members share incredible photos of gigantic objects that are definitely imposing. We’ve collected some of their newest images to share with you. Scroll down to check them out. It’s a reminder about how small human beings actually are in some contexts.

Fear isn’t rare—we all have things we’re scared of, whether that’s heights (hey!), spiders, open water, snakes, or, well, anything and everything. A phobia you may have heard a little less about is megalophobia, the fear of large objects like skyscrapers, yachts, planes, big animals, etc. Though someone’s fears are no joke, big things tend to be very impressive, whether we’re talking about architecture, engineering , or nature.

#1 Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Sorvagsvatn, The Lake That Hangs Over The Ocean. Faroe Islands Share icon

#3 Huge Wheel Share icon

Around a tenth of people living in the United States have specific phobias. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), around 9.1% of American adults have had specific phobias in the past year, while around 12.5% of all adults in the U.S. will experience a specific phobia at some point in their lives. Additionally, 48.1% of people with phobias had mild impairment, 30% had moderate impairment, and over a fifth (21.9%) had serious impairment. The number of people with phobias may be underreported because there is a certain stigma attached to mental disorders.



#4 Bagger 293, Once Held The Record For The World's Largest Land Vehicle Share icon

#5 Massive Cooling Tower With Stairs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Urban Hell Share icon

As per Verywell Mind, phobias are overwhelming, irrational, and persistent fears that lead people to avoid certain situations or objects. These fears can have a huge impact on your life depending on the context. For example, if you’re scared of flying but have to go on a ton of trips abroad for work, you’ll have a very hard time logistically unless you put in the time and effort to get over your fear, whether by yourself or with the help of a therapist. Similarly, being scared of open or deep bodies of water is going to be awful for you if you live near lakes or the sea.

#7 A Big Hairy Unicorn That Existed As Early As 29,000 Years Ago Share icon

#8 The Interior Of An Lng Cargo Ship Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Saltwater Crocodile Next To A Human Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Phobias are mental disorders that are classified as anxiety disorders. Generally, people with specific fears avoid the things that scare them, but they might feel anxious even thinking about the things they’re afraid of. If you’re scared of public speaking, for example, you might start panicking just imagining having to get up in front of a large crowd for an important speech. Or you might cringe at the mere thought of holding a spider if arachnids scare you.



#10 Why Not Have A Seat On Royal Clock Tower In Mecca Share icon

#11 One World Trade Center In NYC Share icon

#12 Breathtaking Shot Of Faroe Islands In The Kingdom Of Denmark Share icon

A variety of factors can influence whether someone will develop a phobia and what it will be, ranging from your genetics and culture to your life experiences. Your home environment has a massive impact, too. If your relatives were all terrified of dogs, it’s likely they passed on a similar fear to you, even if you may have never personally had a negative interaction with these animals. ADVERTISEMENT Or a family member might pass on their general sense of anxiety to you, making you feel scared of leaving home. Specific phobias often appear when you’re around 7 years old.

#13 I Have A Huge Fear Of Heights And The Grade Of The Streets In San Francisco Test That, But This View Was Worth Looking Over; Taken Just Before Sunrise Share icon

#14 Hidden Beach, Marieta Islands, Mexico Share icon

#15 The Kalyazin Rt-64 Radio Telescope In Russia. Built In The Ussr For Robotic Venus And Mars Missions, Still Operational Today Share icon

Someone who is in a situation or around an object that irrationally scares them might feel dizzy, nauseous, breathless, and may have a distorted sense of reality. In some cases, they might have a full-on panic attack. Specific phobias are grouped into five main categories: animal, natural environment, situational, blood-injected-injury, and ‘other’ types. ADVERTISEMENT



#16 If Saturn Were As Close To Earth As The Moon, This Is How It Would Look Like Share icon

#17 A Foggy Bridge Share icon

#18 Map Of The Universe. Our Galaxy Is Under The Red Dot Share icon

Some of the most common phobias, according to NIMH, include the fear of closed-in places, heights, escalators, tunnels, highway driving, water, flying, dogs, animals, insects, thunder, public transportation, injuries involving blood, and dental and medical procedures. If you’re reading this, it’s likely that you or a loved one may be at least partly scared of one or more of these things.

#19 Baobab Trees Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The Size Of An Eagles Claws Share icon

#21 Turbine After Tornado Share icon

Beating your fears probably won’t happen overnight. It can take weeks, months, or even years of dedicated and focused effort to reframe how you see the world. One approach to reducing the severity of your fears is using self-exposure to gradually desensitize yourself. When you spend time around an object or situation that makes you uncomfortable, you adapt and get used to it. Eventually, you realize that you’re not in any danger.

#22 Kelpies Share icon

#23 1980 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens Share icon

#24 The Skull Of A Purussaurus, An Extinct Giant Caiman Share icon

In more serious cases, you may need long-term counseling, psychotherapy, or cognitive behavioral therapy. ADVERTISEMENT Therapy can be incredibly helpful here, but you have to understand that counselors aren’t wizards; they can’t wave a magic wand and make all of your problems disappear. They’ll guide and support you, but you have to be prepared for a lot of (unpleasant, uncomfortable) emotional heavy lifting.



#25 The Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, Russia Share icon

#26 Largest Known Black Hole Compared To Our Solar System. My Brain Cannot Even Comprehend How Big This Is Share icon

#27 Unreal Landscape: Dolomites, Italy Share icon

The Megalophobia online community was created over a decade ago, in late April 2014. Over the years, it grew to around a million members in size. If you plan on joining the group and sharing photos of huge objects yourself, take some time to familiarize yourself with what’s already been posted by other members. ADVERTISEMENT Long story short, reposts are frowned upon. You shouldn’t share photos that are in the top 25 of all time or images that have been posted within the past 90 days.

#28 This Can't Be Real, Right? Just Stumbled Upon It On Google Share icon

#29 The Madonna Della Corona In Spiazzi, Italy Share icon

#30 Fanjingshan Temples In Tongren, China Share icon

Which of these photos impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that genuinely seemed foreboding? What are the biggest objects that you’ve personally seen with your own eyes? What phobias, if any, do you have? What do you do to reduce the impact they have on your life? Let us know what you think in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 The Pure Infinite Share icon

#32 Thunderstorm Over Panama. Picture Taken At 37,000 Feet By Santiago Borja Share icon

#33 A Salt Mine In Romania Share icon

#34 Tokyo Flood Tunnels Share icon

#35 Image This Quetzalcoatlus Chasing You Share icon

#36 Biggest Ship Elevator In The World, The Three Gorges Dam Shiplift Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 How Did They Build This 85-Meter-Deep Underground City 2,500 Years Ago? Share icon

#38 Valley Of The Lights Italy Share icon

#39 One Does Not Simply Walk Into Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park Share icon

#40 Check Out This Cave Entrance Chillin' At The Bottom Of A Sinkhole In Guizhou, China. Peep The Four Dudes On The Rock For Size Comparison Share icon

#41 The Tallest Church On Earth The Ulm Minster, Germany Share icon

#42 Colosso Dell'appennino Is The Only Statue That Triggers My Megalophobia Share icon

#43 Harpy Eagle, One Of The Biggest Eagles In The World Share icon

#44 Oil Rig That Washed Ashore In Scotland Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Tallest Statue In Africa Share icon

#46 Akshardham Temple, New Delhi, India Share icon

#47 The Size Of A Tornado Compared To The Size Of Wind Turbines Share icon

#48 Giant Sequoia Share icon

#49 La Grande Arche De La Défense, Paris Share icon

#50 This Door (I’m 5’11” For Reference) Share icon

#51 Warsaw Radio Mast (1974) Tallest Structure On Earth Until It's Collapse In 1991 Share icon

#52 This Picture Is What Did It For Me. Grand Lisboa Hotel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 The Foundation Of A Skyscraper Share icon

#54 A Giant Solar Flare, About 600,000 Km High, Photographed At Japan's Norikura Observatory On July 21, 1992 Share icon

#55 Duga Radar - Chernobyl Share icon

#56 Millau Viaduct, The Tallest Bridge In The World Share icon

#57 What It Would Look Like If Jupiter Replaced Our Moon Share icon

#58 A Person Standing In Front Of Lava Flowing From The Current Eruption In Iceland Share icon

#59 Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland Share icon

#60 Hallgrímskirkja Church In Iceland Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Banff National Parkway Alberta, Canada Share icon

#62 Stavropol, Russia Share icon

#63 The Inside Of A Nuclear Cooling Tower Share icon

#64 Los Angeles Sky Cowboys Of Ironworkers Local 433 Share icon

#65 White-Bellied Sea Eagle Share icon

#66 France Has The Best Villages Share icon

#67 A Single Tenant. Polanco, Mexico City Share icon

#68 The Biggest Buidling Of South America, The Helicoide Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Ms World Discoverer A German Expedition Cruise Ship Sank In Solomon Islands Share icon

#70 Octagon (Egyptian Ministry Of Defense) Seen From The Plane Share icon

#71 Perseid's Meteor Shower Over Stonehenge Share icon

#72 The Statue Of Liberty Compared To Other Statues Around The World! Share icon

#73 Ryugyong Hotel - Pyongyang, North Korea Share icon

#74 Ocean Farm 1, Capable Of Producing Up To 12,000 Tons Of Fish A Year Share icon

#75 Goldin Finance 117, The World’s Tallest Abandoned Building 1,957 Ft (597 M) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 The Size Of Scaffolding During Maintenance On The Statue Of Liberty Share icon

#77 Mauritania’s Iron Ore Train Share icon

#78 This Huge Cave In China Is So Big It Has Its Own Weather Share icon

#79 Abandoned Powerplant From Blade Runner 2049 Movie [oc] Share icon

#80 Giant Cranes Being Delivered To Liverpool Docks Share icon

#81 The Cascades From Seattle Share icon

#82 Large Ship Ain't It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 District 9, Massive Alien Ship Flys Over City Share icon

#84 Photo Of Inside The New Confinement Enclosure At Chernobyl Power Plant Share icon

#85 Do Clouds Give You The Feeling? Part 2 Share icon

#86 A Lighthouse In Iceland Share icon

#87 Lion's Head Rock In Japan Share icon

#88 The Sky Looks Way Too Much Like A Gigantic Wave Share icon

#89 The Hindenberg Disaster Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 The Mother Of All Leaves Share icon

#91 Alone In The Silence Share icon

#92 The Hoover Dam Spillway Tunnel, Basically A Brutalism Hole Share icon

#93 Giant Swords In Norway Share icon

#94 Junji Ito Inspired Hot Air Balloon Over Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, Japan Share icon

#95 El Capitan Is A Large Rock Share icon

#96 Insane Clouds Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 This Bridge Is In China, Yunnan And It Is 300m From The Ground, Too Far Share icon

#98 Basketball Court Built Inside Karst Cave In Guizhou, China Share icon

#99 A McDonald's In Belfast, Today Share icon

#100 Empire State Building, When It Was First Built Share icon

#101 Imagine Being Scuba Diving And Seeing That Share icon

#102 Burj Khalifa Lights Up With The Palestine Flag Share icon

#103 The Volkshalle - 'People's Hall' - Proposed By Architect Albert Speer And Führer Adolf Hitler Would Have Been So Large, Its Own Weather System Would've Formed Within It's Dome Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#104 Giant Birds…reminded Me Of Rodan From Godzilla Kotm Share icon

#105 You Lose It Here, You’re In A World Of Hurt Share icon

#106 The Visionary "Dubai City Tower" Share icon

#107 A Picture Of The Eiffel Tower I Took Today Share icon

#108 Giant Waterpark In Qatar Share icon

#109 The Titanic’s Boilers Share icon

#110 The Electric State Is A Very Creepy Graphic Novel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#111 Manhattan Bridge On A Snow Day In NYC Share icon

#112 “Devil's Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet About Sea Level.” Share icon

#113 Russian Tsar Alexander’s Confusingly Large Bathtub Share icon

#114 Ellison's Cave Features The Deepest Unobstructed Pit In The Continental Us Share icon

#115 A Large Anubis Statue On Display Share icon

#116 Do Clouds Give You The Feeling? Share icon

#117 Forest In Nagano Prefecture, Japan Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#118 A Church Built A Massive Baby Jesus Statue In Mexico Share icon

#119 So Much Firepower In One Photo Share icon