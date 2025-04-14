ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the wild ride that was the 38th Winter Edition of the Premios FdB Awards—a dazzling kickoff to 2025 that proves wedding photography is not just about posing pretty couples, but a full-blown art form worthy of epic applause (and a little bit of cheeky humor).

A Blizzard of Brilliance

In this first round of the year, over 1,150 submissions poured in from more than 110 photographers across 13 countries, turning the competition into a veritable winter wonderland of creative vision. The sheer talent on display felt like a blizzard of brilliant ideas, capturing every magical and mischievous moment that a wedding can throw at you. Forget about your typical snowy day—this edition was more about love, laughter, and lens-flare than frostbite!

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Silhouetted couple in elegant venue with chandeliers, featured in top wedding photos of 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
User avatar Marvin B.
Add photo comments
POST

Judges of the Frozen Realm

A panel of three internationally acclaimed judges, whose discerning eyes have weathered countless creative storms, took on the monumental task of picking out the crème de la crème. With every click of the shutter, these maestros of imagery celebrated the diversity and technical wizardry that elevates wedding photography from simple documentation to the realm of timeless legend.
RELATED:
    #2

    Bride and groom pose against a full moon on rocky terrain, capturing a stunning wedding photo from the 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Silhouette of a couple on a pier with a sunset reflection, featured in Premios FDB wedding photo awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Epic Tales in Every Frame

    Every award-winning photograph from this epic round is a saga in itself. They aren’t just pictures; they’re animated stories filled with the raw energy of love and the delightful unpredictability of a wedding day. These snapshots are equal parts heartwarming narrative and high-stakes visual storytelling—they capture the exhilaration of the “I do’s,” the hilarity of that one rogue bouquet toss, and the serene intimacy of stolen glances amid the chaos.
    #4

    Bride and groom embrace on dance floor with confetti, capturing a top wedding moment from the 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Couple holding colorful smoke in an award-winning wedding photo at Premios FDB 2025.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lightning, Camera, Action!

    Imagine a scene where the bride’s stunning dress flutters dramatically in the icy wind, the groom sports a grin that says, “I’m in love and slightly terrified,” and every tiny detail sparkles with the frost of a winter’s morning. That’s the magic the Premios FdB Winter Edition has delivered—a true testament to how art and emotion can collide in the most spectacular fashion.

    So, if you’re ready to be swept off your feet and maybe even laugh out loud at some delightfully candid moments, dive into the gallery of winners. Let the images transport you to a world where weddings are epic sagas, and every photograph is a playful masterpiece of passion, precision, and a pinch of winter whimsy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Strap in, fellow art lovers—2025 is off to a legendary start, and the Premios FdB Awards have proven that when it comes to celebrating love through the lens, there's no such thing as too epic or too funny. Enjoy the ride!
    #6

    Couple kissing under vibrant colored smoke at award-winning wedding, Premios FDB 2025.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A couple poses dramatically in front of an archway, her veil flowing, at the 2025 Premios FDB wedding awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Couple kissing on grass at wedding banquet, captured at 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A joyful couple in a classic car, capturing a dynamic black and white wedding photo from the 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Couple in wedding attire joyfully jumping off a boat during Premios FDB Awards, showcasing top wedding photo creativity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Bearded man in heart-shaped glasses with colorful streaks, capturing wedding celebration vibes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Silhouette of a couple against illuminated umbrellas, showcasing top wedding photography at the 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Silhouetted bride reflections in artistic black-and-white, featured in 2025 Premios FDB wedding photos.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Bride and groom sharing a moment by the wedding cake, surrounded by sparkling lights at the Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A joyful wedding group portrait at the 2025 Premios FDB Awards, featuring a diverse range of smiling guests.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    A bride and groom celebrate outside a vintage car while a driver in a blue suit looks on at the 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Bride in white dress on stone steps, featured in top wedding photos at the 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A couple stands under dramatic shadows cast by an old stone bridge, captured at the 2025 Premios FDB Wedding Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A bride in an ethereal pose, wearing a flowing gown, captured underwater at the 2025 Premios FDB wedding awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Bride's hands with intricate henna and colorful bangles at Premios FDB Awards wedding photo.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Bride and groom plunge into a pool, surrounded by cheering guests at the 2025 Premios FDB Awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Groom wipes tears while holding vows, surrounded by smiling groomsmen and a young boy, at Premios FDB wedding photo awards.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man in a suit with a boutonnière at the 2025 Premios FDB Awards, looking emotional against a cloudy sky.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Couple sharing an intimate moment at the 2025 Premios FDB wedding photo awards, smiling closely together.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Elegant black-and-white wedding photo from the 2025 Premios FDB Awards, featuring a groom silhouetted by curtains.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Marvin B.
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish