25 Top Wedding Photos From The 2025 Premios FdB Awards
Welcome to the wild ride that was the 38th Winter Edition of the Premios FdB Awards—a dazzling kickoff to 2025 that proves wedding photography is not just about posing pretty couples, but a full-blown art form worthy of epic applause (and a little bit of cheeky humor).
A Blizzard of Brilliance
In this first round of the year, over 1,150 submissions poured in from more than 110 photographers across 13 countries, turning the competition into a veritable winter wonderland of creative vision. The sheer talent on display felt like a blizzard of brilliant ideas, capturing every magical and mischievous moment that a wedding can throw at you. Forget about your typical snowy day—this edition was more about love, laughter, and lens-flare than frostbite!
Judges of the Frozen Realm
A panel of three internationally acclaimed judges, whose discerning eyes have weathered countless creative storms, took on the monumental task of picking out the crème de la crème. With every click of the shutter, these maestros of imagery celebrated the diversity and technical wizardry that elevates wedding photography from simple documentation to the realm of timeless legend.
Epic Tales in Every Frame
Every award-winning photograph from this epic round is a saga in itself. They aren’t just pictures; they’re animated stories filled with the raw energy of love and the delightful unpredictability of a wedding day. These snapshots are equal parts heartwarming narrative and high-stakes visual storytelling—they capture the exhilaration of the “I do’s,” the hilarity of that one rogue bouquet toss, and the serene intimacy of stolen glances amid the chaos.
Lightning, Camera, Action!
Imagine a scene where the bride’s stunning dress flutters dramatically in the icy wind, the groom sports a grin that says, “I’m in love and slightly terrified,” and every tiny detail sparkles with the frost of a winter’s morning. That’s the magic the Premios FdB Winter Edition has delivered—a true testament to how art and emotion can collide in the most spectacular fashion.
So, if you’re ready to be swept off your feet and maybe even laugh out loud at some delightfully candid moments, dive into the gallery of winners. Let the images transport you to a world where weddings are epic sagas, and every photograph is a playful masterpiece of passion, precision, and a pinch of winter whimsy.
Strap in, fellow art lovers—2025 is off to a legendary start, and the Premios FdB Awards have proven that when it comes to celebrating love through the lens, there's no such thing as too epic or too funny. Enjoy the ride!
