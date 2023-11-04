ADVERTISEMENT

The sea can be as tempestuous and brutal as it is beautiful. For some people, bodies of water hold a deep fear that others might not fully understand. However, through the power of photography, everyone can feel this sense of lingering dread.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most terrifying and mesmerizing photos of open water that are bound to send shivers down your spine. You’ll find them as you scroll down—just make sure you know where the life vests and rowing boats are before you do so!

Meanwhile, if you suffer from thalassophobia—the fear of deep bodies of water—we suggest that you skip this post… unless you want to dip your toes in some exposure therapy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Extreme Waves In The North Sea

Extreme Waves In The North Sea Shares stats

Morksky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Stormy Sea

Stormy Sea Shares stats

communist_caleb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

East Coast Low Intensifying

East Coast Low Intensifying Shares stats

ihaig72sydney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

People who suffer from thalassophobia have intense fears of bodies of water that appear vast, dark, deep, and dangerous. This encompasses bodies of water of different sizes, whether we’re talking about something as vast as the ocean or the sea, or something much smaller, like lakes.

Verywell Mind notes that this phobia is less connected to being scared of the water itself than to the fear of what might lurk beneath the surface… just out of sight.
#4

Now You Have An Aquarium

Now You Have An Aquarium Shares stats

bothcoasts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Orcas Breaching In Rough Seas, Photo Taken From A Sword Fishing Boat Off The Coast Of Nova Scotia

Orcas Breaching In Rough Seas, Photo Taken From A Sword Fishing Boat Off The Coast Of Nova Scotia Shares stats

br4ndnewbr4d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Stormy Seas

Stormy Seas Shares stats

Roger_Weston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

Thalassaphobia is caused by a mix of genetic and environmental factors. It’s very likely that our ancestors were very cautious around deep bodies of water, so their genes got passed down to future generations. On the flip side, some of the people who didn’t mind these fears as much might have ended up drowning.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

It's Hard To Beat Diving In This Majestic Cenote In The Summer Months

It's Hard To Beat Diving In This Majestic Cenote In The Summer Months Shares stats

tom.st.george Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Staring Down What Could Be A 1,000-Ft-Deep Wormhole Through The Blue Ice Of The Lower Ruth Glacier

Staring Down What Could Be A 1,000-Ft-Deep Wormhole Through The Blue Ice Of The Lower Ruth Glacier Shares stats

argonautphoto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

It's 50% Exciting And 50% Scary. The Hole Is 150 Meters Deep, And It's Actually Way Too Cold To Swim In There For Longer Than A Few Seconds

It's 50% Exciting And 50% Scary. The Hole Is 150 Meters Deep, And It's Actually Way Too Cold To Swim In There For Longer Than A Few Seconds Shares stats

kirxxii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

However, it’s not just your genetics that plays a role in the phobias you develop. The way your parents raise you, your environment, and your experiences all have important roles to play. For example, if you were raised in a household where the adults get panicky any time someone approaches any body of water, then you might have ended up copying their response.
#10

There's Something Unsettling About A Calm Sea

There's Something Unsettling About A Calm Sea Shares stats

iambrillant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Perfect Conditions For A Dive

Perfect Conditions For A Dive Shares stats

kristinkuba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. Where Inuit Still Hunt For Food And Often Have To Cross Cracks Like This With Their Snowmobiles And Homemade Sleds (Though Not As Big As This)

Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. Where Inuit Still Hunt For Food And Often Have To Cross Cracks Like This With Their Snowmobiles And Homemade Sleds (Though Not As Big As This) Shares stats

NimblyJimblyNS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

Similarly, if you had any scary encounters at the seaside or swimming in a lake, you might avoid large bodies of water like the plague. Seeing others drown or nearly drowning yourself can make you extremely wary of going anywhere near open water from that point onward. Just thinking about it can make you feel nauseous, dizzy, and light-headed.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Sea

Sea Shares stats

MiTa988 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
huggledemon32 avatar
Anna Stephenson
Anna Stephenson
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is literally what I think about when I see a rope or chain descending into the deep blue ocean!- "what if a shark follows me/them up!?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Abandoned Silver Mine Shafts. Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario

Abandoned Silver Mine Shafts. Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario Shares stats

Mooky7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
juliaford19 avatar
Julia Ford
Julia Ford
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it always filled with water? Or was there a time it was just land?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#15

When The Sun Goes Behind A Cloud It's Like Someone Turned Off The Lights. All You Can Do Is Hope They Come Back On Again Soon

When The Sun Goes Behind A Cloud It's Like Someone Turned Off The Lights. All You Can Do Is Hope They Come Back On Again Soon Shares stats

tom.st.george Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

Some of the other symptoms that people suffering from thalassophobia can experience include intense feelings of anxiety, detachment, a sense of impending doom, and the desire to run away. However, you don’t necessarily have to spend the rest of your life being afraid of going to the seaside, swimming, or sailing. 
#16

A Few Shots From Yesterday's Dive Session In The Blue Hole

A Few Shots From Yesterday's Dive Session In The Blue Hole Shares stats

adamfreediver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

We Were At 60 Ft To Capture This Photo

We Were At 60 Ft To Capture This Photo Shares stats

andremusgrove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

In The Water Column

In The Water Column Shares stats

André Musgrove Underwater Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
autumn-stern avatar
JustAnotherRaven
JustAnotherRaven
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great spirits, this gives me immense fear. Welp, thanks BP, ima see this in my nightmares now, most likely accompanied by some weird leviathan.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Cognitive behavioral therapy can be used to slowly desensitize people who suffer from various phobias. To put it simply, the idea is to gradually help someone get used to large bodies of water, with the guidance of a therapist. That might mean taking things very slow at the start, by showing the patient photos of bodies of water, so they can get used to them.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Big Waves Catching The Light At Tynemouth Pier On Sunday

Big Waves Catching The Light At Tynemouth Pier On Sunday Shares stats

Jim Scott Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Went Kayaking In An Abandoned Limestone Mine

I Went Kayaking In An Abandoned Limestone Mine Shares stats

appleyjuice13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

These Photos Of My Wife Just Tug At My Heart Strings

These Photos Of My Wife Just Tug At My Heart Strings Shares stats

shredgnargnarpowpow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

Then, they might visit a large body of water and look at it from a distance. Or they might even end up literally dipping their toes in water. The exact approach, of course, will depend on the specialist and their experience, as well as the individual patient. While living with a particular phobia isn’t impossible, it does radically reduce the number of opportunities you can embrace in life.
#22

People Watching A Wave From Hurricane Lee

People Watching A Wave From Hurricane Lee Shares stats

debblauss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Underground Freshwater Storage In Munich, Germany

Underground Freshwater Storage In Munich, Germany Shares stats

TheRealSlimHayzel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Diving The Flooded Caves In Mexico Feels Like Time Traveling To A Moment Before The Last Ice Age When These Formations Were Dripping Passage Ways To The Spirit World

Diving The Flooded Caves In Mexico Feels Like Time Traveling To A Moment Before The Last Ice Age When These Formations Were Dripping Passage Ways To The Spirit World Shares stats

twanathan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

Someone dealing with thalassophobia may end up isolating themselves socially. For example, they may be unwilling to go swimming or sailing with their friends or to go visit the seaside for a lovely picnic with their family. This phobia can also interfere with their travel arrangements. The person in question might avoid sailing on boats or ferries and may even have trouble flying on planes which often do long stretches above the ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Always Lurking Just Out Of Sight

Always Lurking Just Out Of Sight Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Snorkeling With Leopard Sharks In La Jolla Was Truly An Unforgettable Experience

Snorkeling With Leopard Sharks In La Jolla Was Truly An Unforgettable Experience Shares stats

thejournaloflosttime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I Don't Like Deep Waters

I Don't Like Deep Waters Shares stats

PenguinsOverPuffins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

On top of that, thalassophobia victims also have panic attacks to contend with. Meanwhile, Verywell Mind points out that some phobias can also make people more prone to depression, as well as substance abuse as a way to treat symptoms of anxiety. Obviously, this is an unhealthy way of coping with fear. Exercise, meditation, deep relationships, and therapy are far better alternatives.
#28

Sudden Shiver Down My Spine

Sudden Shiver Down My Spine Shares stats

get-priest-on-LWIAY Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Extreme Lengths Some Go To For Their Alone Time

The Extreme Lengths Some Go To For Their Alone Time Shares stats

adamfreediver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

After Walking 50 M Into A Narrow, 150-Year-Old Gold Mine, This Vertical Shaft Emerges

After Walking 50 M Into A Narrow, 150-Year-Old Gold Mine, This Vertical Shaft Emerges Shares stats

Responsible_Shake_83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

Which of the photos in this list impressed and scared you the most, Pandas? Have you ever been afraid of open water? Share your thoughts in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, for some more eerie, uncomfortable, and powerful phobia-inducing photos, take a swim through Bored Panda’s earlier features.
#31

I Took This Picture Today, And It Looks Creepy

I Took This Picture Today, And It Looks Creepy Shares stats

_NKD2_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sea Cave - Anacortes, Washington

Sea Cave - Anacortes, Washington Shares stats

charliespannaway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Massive Mexican Cavern

Massive Mexican Cavern Shares stats

jferraragallery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Salem Express

Salem Express Shares stats

kurt_storms_photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

It Appears To Be Some Kind Of A Hole, And I'm Going In

It Appears To Be Some Kind Of A Hole, And I'm Going In Shares stats

GarysCrispLettuce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Sailing Into The Storm

Sailing Into The Storm Shares stats

dwstevens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Yacht In Rough Seas 2012

Yacht In Rough Seas 2012 Shares stats

help_improve_my_pics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Another Shot From Our Session At Cenote Angelita

Another Shot From Our Session At Cenote Angelita Shares stats

tom.st.george Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Night At Sea

Night At Sea Shares stats

Mercarcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Trees Underwater On The Edge Of A Clear, Deep Lake

Trees Underwater On The Edge Of A Clear, Deep Lake Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Higgins Lake, Michigan Where The Entire 34 Km Shoreline Features A Sudden Drop-Off

Higgins Lake, Michigan Where The Entire 34 Km Shoreline Features A Sudden Drop-Off Shares stats

candlegun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Milada Lake, Czech Republic

Milada Lake, Czech Republic Shares stats

esmo52 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Freediving Around The Bahamas

Freediving Around The Bahamas Shares stats

andremusgrove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Just Diving Along The Shipwreck Of A Libyan Tanker Um El Faroud Near Malta At About 35 M/115 Ft Deep

Just Diving Along The Shipwreck Of A Libyan Tanker Um El Faroud Near Malta At About 35 M/115 Ft Deep Shares stats

fanton18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Common Starfish Looks Cool On This Frame At Balicasag Island Bohol

Common Starfish Looks Cool On This Frame At Balicasag Island Bohol Shares stats

mgabatangdagat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Creepy Pond Weeds

Creepy Pond Weeds Shares stats

mike_____f Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Elpida Wreck In Cyprus Is One Of Many Great Wrecks Along With The Famous Zenobia Wreck

The Elpida Wreck In Cyprus Is One Of Many Great Wrecks Along With The Famous Zenobia Wreck Shares stats

This wreck was scuttled in 2019 only a 20-minute boat ride from Larnaca harbor. The bottom of the wreck is around 30m, and the most shallow parts are 10-15m. The wreck still has a steering wheel and is great for beginners and experienced wreck divers.

alex_dawson_photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Saw These Underwater Trees While Hiking, This Kind Of Stuff Freaks Me Out

Saw These Underwater Trees While Hiking, This Kind Of Stuff Freaks Me Out Shares stats

Ape_Squid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Couldn't Find My Way Back The Other Afternoon

Couldn't Find My Way Back The Other Afternoon Shares stats

mahhhhhh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Thalassophobia Triggered

Thalassophobia Triggered Shares stats

Ganemede-x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Just A Picture Of Heavy Sea

Just A Picture Of Heavy Sea Shares stats

MCPenner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions Shares stats

D3qual Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Was On A Boat Last Night, And The Ocean Looked Scary

I Was On A Boat Last Night, And The Ocean Looked Scary Shares stats

Myzzelf0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

There's About 500 Feet Below Mine

There's About 500 Feet Below Mine Shares stats

I went out on the Ocean for the first time in 10+ years. Throwing my feet over the edge made me feel green around the gills.

FatLionGuy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Another Day At Work, Pretending I'm An Astronaut

Another Day At Work, Pretending I'm An Astronaut Shares stats

HannahAquanaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Tajma Ha, Mexico

Tajma Ha, Mexico Shares stats

scottbauerbelow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Rough Day In The Gulf Of Mexico

Rough Day In The Gulf Of Mexico Shares stats

CaptAnonymous89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Anchor Rope Looking That Way

Anchor Rope Looking That Way Shares stats

mantridseal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Rare To Get The Frosty Atlantic This Clear And For Several Days In A Row

Rare To Get The Frosty Atlantic This Clear And For Several Days In A Row Shares stats

piersgreatperhaps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Storm Surge In Narragansett RI This Morning

Storm Surge In Narragansett RI This Morning Shares stats

Weather In RI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Alannah Had To Freedive To 50 Ft With No Fins And Swim Along The Sandy Bottom On A Runway-Shaped Sand Hill That Goes Straight Over The Drop-Off

Alannah Had To Freedive To 50 Ft With No Fins And Swim Along The Sandy Bottom On A Runway-Shaped Sand Hill That Goes Straight Over The Drop-Off Shares stats

andremusgrove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

A Cozy Descent

A Cozy Descent Shares stats

vrmptns01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Giant Vortice Building Up In The Black Sea

Giant Vortice Building Up In The Black Sea Shares stats

RoccomGG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Ferry Trip With My Father-In-Law. He Goes "Once A Friend Of Mine Fell From The Boat. Was Never Seen Again." Thanks For Sharing Man

Ferry Trip With My Father-In-Law. He Goes "Once A Friend Of Mine Fell From The Boat. Was Never Seen Again." Thanks For Sharing Man Shares stats

leorolim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

The Guys In The Water Are Standing On A Bow Plane

The Guys In The Water Are Standing On A Bow Plane Shares stats

Work-Safe-Reddit4450 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

One Of My Training Grounds In Sweden And Definitely My Favorite Dive Site

One Of My Training Grounds In Sweden And Definitely My Favorite Dive Site Shares stats

The diving takes place 85 meters underground, and the only way up and down is by walking over 400 stairs. This image was captured in the Abyss at a diving depth of 55 meters, situated between the two main dive levels of 35 meters and 75 meters.

alex_dawson_photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

On 24th March We Dove The HMAS Adelaide, A 138 Meters Long Frigate Sunk On Purpose North Of Sydney

On 24th March We Dove The HMAS Adelaide, A 138 Meters Long Frigate Sunk On Purpose North Of Sydney Shares stats

nicolaslenaremy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

A Caribbean Reef Shark Framed In A Hatchway From My Dive On Big Crab In Nassau, The Bahamas

A Caribbean Reef Shark Framed In A Hatchway From My Dive On Big Crab In Nassau, The Bahamas Shares stats

tom.st.george Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Fish

Fish Shares stats

kristinkuba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

I Have Arrived On Another Planet

I Have Arrived On Another Planet Shares stats

adamfreediver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Deep And Vast, Mediterranean Sea

Deep And Vast, Mediterranean Sea Shares stats

cruisereg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Pier Side At Night

Pier Side At Night Shares stats

tha_blak_sheep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Somewhere Over The Indian Ocean

Somewhere Over The Indian Ocean Shares stats

iosefkay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Big Blue Hole In Belize

Big Blue Hole In Belize Shares stats