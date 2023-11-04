Meanwhile, if you suffer from thalassophobia—the fear of deep bodies of water—we suggest that you skip this post… unless you want to dip your toes in some exposure therapy.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most terrifying and mesmerizing photos of open water that are bound to send shivers down your spine. You’ll find them as you scroll down—just make sure you know where the life vests and rowing boats are before you do so!

The sea can be as tempestuous and brutal as it is beautiful. For some people, bodies of water hold a deep fear that others might not fully understand. However, through the power of photography, everyone can feel this sense of lingering dread.

People who suffer from thalassophobia have intense fears of bodies of water that appear vast, dark, deep, and dangerous. This encompasses bodies of water of different sizes, whether we’re talking about something as vast as the ocean or the sea, or something much smaller, like lakes. Verywell Mind notes that this phobia is less connected to being scared of the water itself than to the fear of what might lurk beneath the surface… just out of sight.

#5 Orcas Breaching In Rough Seas, Photo Taken From A Sword Fishing Boat Off The Coast Of Nova Scotia

Thalassaphobia is caused by a mix of genetic and environmental factors. It’s very likely that our ancestors were very cautious around deep bodies of water, so their genes got passed down to future generations. On the flip side, some of the people who didn’t mind these fears as much might have ended up drowning. ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Staring Down What Could Be A 1,000-Ft-Deep Wormhole Through The Blue Ice Of The Lower Ruth Glacier

#9 It's 50% Exciting And 50% Scary. The Hole Is 150 Meters Deep, And It's Actually Way Too Cold To Swim In There For Longer Than A Few Seconds

However, it’s not just your genetics that plays a role in the phobias you develop. The way your parents raise you, your environment, and your experiences all have important roles to play. For example, if you were raised in a household where the adults get panicky any time someone approaches any body of water, then you might have ended up copying their response.

#12 Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. Where Inuit Still Hunt For Food And Often Have To Cross Cracks Like This With Their Snowmobiles And Homemade Sleds (Though Not As Big As This)

Similarly, if you had any scary encounters at the seaside or swimming in a lake, you might avoid large bodies of water like the plague. Seeing others drown or nearly drowning yourself can make you extremely wary of going anywhere near open water from that point onward. Just thinking about it can make you feel nauseous, dizzy, and light-headed.

#15 When The Sun Goes Behind A Cloud It's Like Someone Turned Off The Lights. All You Can Do Is Hope They Come Back On Again Soon

Some of the other symptoms that people suffering from thalassophobia can experience include intense feelings of anxiety, detachment, a sense of impending doom, and the desire to run away. However, you don’t necessarily have to spend the rest of your life being afraid of going to the seaside, swimming, or sailing.

Cognitive behavioral therapy can be used to slowly desensitize people who suffer from various phobias. To put it simply, the idea is to gradually help someone get used to large bodies of water, with the guidance of a therapist. That might mean taking things very slow at the start, by showing the patient photos of bodies of water, so they can get used to them.

Then, they might visit a large body of water and look at it from a distance. Or they might even end up literally dipping their toes in water. The exact approach, of course, will depend on the specialist and their experience, as well as the individual patient. While living with a particular phobia isn't impossible, it does radically reduce the number of opportunities you can embrace in life.

#24 Diving The Flooded Caves In Mexico Feels Like Time Traveling To A Moment Before The Last Ice Age When These Formations Were Dripping Passage Ways To The Spirit World

Someone dealing with thalassophobia may end up isolating themselves socially. For example, they may be unwilling to go swimming or sailing with their friends or to go visit the seaside for a lovely picnic with their family. This phobia can also interfere with their travel arrangements. The person in question might avoid sailing on boats or ferries and may even have trouble flying on planes which often do long stretches above the ocean.

On top of that, thalassophobia victims also have panic attacks to contend with. Meanwhile, Verywell Mind points out that some phobias can also make people more prone to depression, as well as substance abuse as a way to treat symptoms of anxiety. Obviously, this is an unhealthy way of coping with fear. Exercise, meditation, deep relationships, and therapy are far better alternatives.

Which of the photos in this list impressed and scared you the most, Pandas? Have you ever been afraid of open water? Share your thoughts in the comments. In the meantime, for some more eerie, uncomfortable, and powerful phobia-inducing photos, take a swim through Bored Panda's earlier features.

#44 Just Diving Along The Shipwreck Of A Libyan Tanker Um El Faroud Near Malta At About 35 M/115 Ft Deep

#47 The Elpida Wreck In Cyprus Is One Of Many Great Wrecks Along With The Famous Zenobia Wreck This wreck was scuttled in 2019 only a 20-minute boat ride from Larnaca harbor. The bottom of the wreck is around 30m, and the most shallow parts are 10-15m. The wreck still has a steering wheel and is great for beginners and experienced wreck divers.

#52 My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

#54 There's About 500 Feet Below Mine I went out on the Ocean for the first time in 10+ years. Throwing my feet over the edge made me feel green around the gills.

#59 Rare To Get The Frosty Atlantic This Clear And For Several Days In A Row

#61 Alannah Had To Freedive To 50 Ft With No Fins And Swim Along The Sandy Bottom On A Runway-Shaped Sand Hill That Goes Straight Over The Drop-Off

#64 Ferry Trip With My Father-In-Law. He Goes "Once A Friend Of Mine Fell From The Boat. Was Never Seen Again." Thanks For Sharing Man

#66 One Of My Training Grounds In Sweden And Definitely My Favorite Dive Site The diving takes place 85 meters underground, and the only way up and down is by walking over 400 stairs. This image was captured in the Abyss at a diving depth of 55 meters, situated between the two main dive levels of 35 meters and 75 meters.

#67 On 24th March We Dove The HMAS Adelaide, A 138 Meters Long Frigate Sunk On Purpose North Of Sydney

#68 A Caribbean Reef Shark Framed In A Hatchway From My Dive On Big Crab In Nassau, The Bahamas