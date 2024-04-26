ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2016-2017, I introduced my photo project "Porcelain Beauty 1" and "Porcelain Beauty 2", dedicated to the unique beauty of people with albinism. After its publication, I realized that I wanted to expand the project's scope to include people of all ages, races, and nationalities from every corner of the globe. However, the path to realizing this idea was unclear.

Recently, I delved into the study of artificial intelligence and suddenly understood that it could be the key to fulfilling my dream. Nowadays, there are many debates about the impact of AI on creativity. Some consider the use of AI in art to be forgery, and I once shared this view. But over time, I came to see AI as more than just technology—it is a tool that opens new horizons for the realization of ideas and fantasies.

More info: yuliataitsphoto.com