7submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Recent Book You Read And What Rating Would You Give It?
I want some ideas for books to read.
This post may include affiliate links.
Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor.
10/10 one of the best books I've ever read. There are some really good points about America and how different we are from the rest of the world. Really great book would definitely recommend.
Godkiller, by Hannah Kaner.
It’s absolutely beautiful. Great characters, world-building, very emotional, it deals with some heavy topics in an excellent way, and it’s also just an amazing fantasy. 10/10.
“10th Anniversary “by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro.
I don’t know what was I expecting. Good thriller with several twists, but that’s it. Meh.6/10
Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton: Crow goes on an adventure and comes out a changed M**o. Heart warming and funny, would definitely recommend.
Some other books I would recommend because god damn do I love recommending books:
Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger.
Really clever contemporary fantasy with an asexual Native protagonist, deals with subjects like racism and privilege very well.
Hell Follows With Us by Andrew Joseph White. Post-apocalyptic horror about a trans boy and how he survives after escaping the cult that started the plague. Very emotional, lots of body horror. Very good.
Anything by Naomi Novik, she is a god damn genius, but I especially love the Scholomance trilogy (like if Hogwarts was a pseudo-sentient being that tried to kill you), and the Temeraire series (Napoleonic was with dragons!)
Where He Can’t Find You by Darcy Coates.
Psychological and body horror about a serial killer known as “the Stitcher” who kidnaps people and returns them stitched together in horrifying ways. Is it a human or something worse?
The Graceling Realm series by Kristen Cashore. Fantasy where some people are “graced” with unusual skills, which can be anything from holding your breath for a really long time to beautiful singing to mind reading. The first book is Graceling, my favorite is the second one, Fire.
I have more if you’re interested :D
☆☆☆HARRY POTTER☆☆☆
9/ 10
(Tonks died 😭😭😭)
☆☆☆HARRY POTTER☆☆☆
9/ 10
(Tonks died 😭😭😭)