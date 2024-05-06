#5

Some other books I would recommend because god damn do I love recommending books:



Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger.

Really clever contemporary fantasy with an asexual Native protagonist, deals with subjects like racism and privilege very well.



Hell Follows With Us by Andrew Joseph White. Post-apocalyptic horror about a trans boy and how he survives after escaping the cult that started the plague. Very emotional, lots of body horror. Very good.



Anything by Naomi Novik, she is a god damn genius, but I especially love the Scholomance trilogy (like if Hogwarts was a pseudo-sentient being that tried to kill you), and the Temeraire series (Napoleonic was with dragons!)



Where He Can’t Find You by Darcy Coates.

Psychological and body horror about a serial killer known as “the Stitcher” who kidnaps people and returns them stitched together in horrifying ways. Is it a human or something worse?



The Graceling Realm series by Kristen Cashore. Fantasy where some people are “graced” with unusual skills, which can be anything from holding your breath for a really long time to beautiful singing to mind reading. The first book is Graceling, my favorite is the second one, Fire.