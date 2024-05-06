Traditional art is art on paper not digital. Any age is welcome.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Art Project. I’m Really Proud Of This

Art Project. I’m Really Proud Of This

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Twice From Mha!

Twice From Mha!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Twice <3 (ಥ﹏ಥ)
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Just A Little Guy I Drew!

Just A Little Guy I Drew!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Aerial (Any pronouns/Canadian/Jewish)
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Random Doodles During Meetings Count?

Random Doodles During Meetings Count?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
third molar
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Random Doodles During Meetings Count?

Random Doodles During Meetings Count?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
third molar
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish