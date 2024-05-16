Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Volunteers Unite To Rescue Over 10,000 Animals In Rio Grande Do Sul Floods In Brazil
Volunteers Unite To Rescue Over 10,000 Animals In Rio Grande Do Sul Floods In Brazil

In just over a week, more than 400 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, have seen entire neighborhoods swallowed by relentless rain. The biggest climate tragedy in the state’s history has left at least 143 people dead and affected over 2 million. Amidst the devastating floods, a massive effort to rescue stranded animals is underway. Since the tragedy began, more than 10,000 animals have been saved, thanks to the dedication and compassion of volunteers and organizations working tirelessly on the ground.

Bored Panda also reached out to one of the volunteers  Márcio, who has also worked tirelessly in Dog Rescue in the Floods of Rio Grande do Sul. He has been working mainly in the city of São Leopoldo at Sociedade Guarany na Scharlau, and told us a little more about the entire situation.

More info: Marcio’s Instagram | Deise Falci’s Instagram | AbigeApp Pets Instagram

Recently, relentless rain swallowed entire neighborhoods in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, leaving over 2 million affected

Image credits: deisefalci

The photo showcases a volunteer named Deise Falci helping one of the dogs rescued from the flood.

Volunteers have been navigating flood-stricken areas, searching for animals left behind or separated from their owners. Heartwarming reunions have occurred, like Arno Klaus and his loyal dog Henk, who spent five days stranded on a terrace before being rescued.

Various agencies, including the Army, Civil Defense, police, and firefighters, have worked together to rescue thousands of animals. Yet, many pets still need help.

Image credits: protetormarciors

The worst climate tragedy in the state’s history has left at least 143 people dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: protetormarciors

Image credits: TV Globo

This is the horse Caramelo that became a symbol of the struggle of Brazilians suffering from the tragedy. Caramelo spent more than four days waiting for rescue.

Amidst the devastating floods, a massive effort to rescue stranded animals is underway currently

Image credits: deisefalci

As mentioned previously, Bored Panda reached out to Márcio, an experienced animal advocate with over 25 years of dedication to animal rescue efforts, to discuss the recent floods in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil as well as the animal rescue operations he was involved in.

When asked what prompted him to get involved in animal rescue efforts, especially during the floods in Rio Grande do Sul, Márcio explained his long-standing commitment to animal advocacy. “I’ve been an animal advocate for over 25 years and couldn’t help but get involved in this mission. Every dedicated animal advocate in our state is assisting with the rescues.”

Since the tragedy began, more than 10,000 animals have been saved by dedicated volunteers and organizations

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: protetormarciors

Márcio described a particularly challenging rescue mission that he and his team faced during these floods, highlighting the immense difficulties encountered. “The challenges are enormous. From lack of support, infrastructure, and safety to the obstacles of conducting rescues amid homes, rain, and cold.”

Image credits: protetormarciors

With shelters reaching maximum capacity, Márcio explained how they ensure the safety and well-being of the animals rescued amidst such overcrowded conditions. “There are hundreds of volunteers doing their best. In some places, the structures may be precarious. No electricity and no water. But there’s no shortage of goodwill and love for the animals.”

As the crisis continues, a lot of shelter capacities maxed out, leading to improvised spaces for rescued animals

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: protetormarciors

Discussing situations where animals are found injured or in need of medical attention during rescue operations, Márcio shed light on the role of veterinarians. “We have some volunteer veterinarians and others that we pay. The injured animals receive priority in treatment.”

He also shared his thoughts on encouraging adoptions of the rescued animals. Márcio stressed the importance of confronting harsh realities to motivate people. “Unfortunately, it’s by showing the reality. Many don’t like it, but when faced with the reality (dead animals, animals suffering in the rain and cold), people are impacted. It’s sad to show these images, but unfortunately, humans only react this way. We appeal to love, but it hasn’t been effective. So, let’s show the sad reality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: protetormarciors

When it came to addressing the emotional impact of these rescues on himself and his team, Márcio reflected on how they recharge and maintain their own well-being amidst the intense demands of their work. “The impacts are enormous, including emotional ones. Every day is a mix of joy with each rescue and at the same time, a lot of sadness and helplessness when we can’t rescue. And it’s not just animals we’re seeing dead, there are bodies of people coming out of the water every day.”

As of now the volunteers are navigating flood-stricken areas, reuniting pets with their owners

Image credits: protetormarciors

Image credits: protetormarciors

One of the best stories to come out of this situation was a man named Arno Klaus and his dog Henk who were saved after being stranded for five days

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: protetormarciors

Image credits: deisefalci

In an effort to control the situation, various agencies, including the Army, Civil Defense, firefighters and police are all collaborating to rescue the animals

Image credits: protetormarciors

Image credits: protetormarciors

Animal Disaster Response Group and heroes like Deise Falci and Márcio lead rescue efforts

Image credits: deisefalci

Organizations like the Animal Disaster Response Group and dedicated individuals like Deise Falci and Márcio have been instrumental in saving countless lives. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have been crucial.

As the crisis continues, shelters urgently need support, including food, hygiene products, and volunteers to care for rescued animals. The State government and city municipalities are coordinating rescue efforts and providing essential resources.

However, in the face of such unfortunate events, the kindness and compassion of Rio Grande do Sul’s communities shine through, demonstrating the profound bond between humans and animals in times of crisis. Together, they stand united to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who has been affected by the floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: protetormarciors

A picture of a volunteer named Márcio with one of the dogs he had rescued. Márcio, working tirelessly in São Leopoldo at Sociedade Guarany na Scharlau, has been a hero in dog rescue efforts during the floods.

As of now, many shelters urgently need support with donations of food, hygiene products, and volunteers

Image credits: protetormarciors

In partnership with the city of Porto Alegre, “AbigeApp Pets” registers rescued animals and publicizes their shelter locations. Their Instagram profile also shares official information about donation collection actions for pets from various municipalities in RS.

Image credits: protetormarciors

However, not all is lost as people’s kindness shines through as shelters across the state are receiving overwhelming support and donations

Image credits: protetormarciors

