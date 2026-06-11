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One of the many great things about living in the digital age is how easy it is to find your tribe online. You may need to do a little digging, but once you’ve connected with your people, you will likely be left amazed at how many others share your quirks and interests.

The Skamtebord subreddit, for one, is a haven for those who find laughter in out-of-context misspellings and wordplay. It currently has 58,000 members and counting, proving that this type of humor is a hit, despite its niche nature.

If you’re wondering what the fuss is all about, check out these screenshots we’ve compiled. Perhaps you will also find yourself cracking up as you scroll through.