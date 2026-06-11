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One of the many great things about living in the digital age is how easy it is to find your tribe online. You may need to do a little digging, but once you’ve connected with your people, you will likely be left amazed at how many others share your quirks and interests

The Skamtebord subreddit, for one, is a haven for those who find laughter in out-of-context misspellings and wordplay. It currently has 58,000 members and counting, proving that this type of humor is a hit, despite its niche nature. 

If you’re wondering what the fuss is all about, check out these screenshots we’ve compiled. Perhaps you will also find yourself cracking up as you scroll through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Maxverstappen

Funny out of context word humor exchange with MaxVerstappen1 autograph request

The_Everclearest Report

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RELATED:
    #2

    Epstein

    Document heavily redacted with the keyword Epstein visible

    turbulent001 Report

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    #3

    Bone Cancer

    Choose a superpower but someone else chooses the side effect with funny comments below

    Cendier Report

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    For the uninitiated, the subreddit’s name itself is a misspelling of the word “skateboard.” It came about when a screenshot of a 2020 text message from pro skater Tony Hawk went viral, showing him responding to a random fan with the word “skamteboard.” 

    It was after Hawk posted his actual phone number to connect with people that it, of course, received a ton of traction. 

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    #4

    Fin

    Text conversation with fake Travis Scott asking for 2000 dollars to return to America

    A_buff_Pillar Report

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    #5

    He

    Creative family drawing with humor on family dynamics illustration

    run_the_familyjewels Report

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    #6

    Hotel

    Humorous comment thread about English words ending with letter J

    SparkPlug3 Report

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    Laughing at something that is out of place, much like the words on this list, apparently traces back to our evolutionary roots. University of Edinburgh professor Jonathan Silvertown, an expert on this matter, says that absurdist humor has been popular since Shakespeare's time.
    #7

    Was Trulyn't

    Screenshot of Grammarly suggesting incorrect word order correction for humor

    ObscureRedditor77 Report

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    #8

    Jim Teacher

    Humor about different teachers showing casual and tank top outfit look

    LuxCassandra Report

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    #9

    The

    Funny text conversation about feeling effects of a gummy edible

    cossallo Report

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    In his article, Silvertown also explained how the human brain is actually programmed to detect errors and incongruity that ultimately trigger hilarity and amusement. 

    “These errors are processed, compared with expectation, and those judged humorous ricochet around the brain, producing laughter,” he wrote. 
    #10

    Snart

    Cute bracelet with beads spelling SNART made by a 6-year-old

    Cute_Abrocoma7263 Report

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    #11

    Jorjor Wel

    Reddit thread joking about the author of the book 1984 with confusing comments.

    reddit.com Report

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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jorjor was George Orr. From 'The Lathe of Heaven.'

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    #12

    Rise

    Text messages from dad repeatedly saying RISE and asking about anger and rage

    froggybuiscuits Report

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    The Benign Violations Theory is often cited as a primary framework for what makes something funny. Simply put, it’s when the violation of a norm, which in this case is the proper spelling of a word, will likely be perceived as funny. 

    As consumer psychologist Cathrine Jansson-Boyd writes, what determines whether something being ridiculed is “benign” depends on how bad it is and how far we are removed from it.

    #13

    Pounding

    Comment thread with humorous misspelling and reply about living in Germany

    Ok-Faithlessness1359 Report

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    #14

    Hello I’m Amir

    Map meme joking about country music's origin and popularity

    NewspaperSorry571 Report

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    #15

    He Go Home ✅

    Text conversation joke about being into bus and going home

    connotatius Report

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    “In terms of personal experience, serious events may be considered funnier over time, while stubbing a toe, which would be considered a minor violation, would lose its comedic effect over time,” Jansson-Boyd explains. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Horses

    Funny text message with unprompted gibberish and typing bubble humor

    the_gaming_dog Report

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    #17

    🐎

    Screenshot of text messages with thumbs up and down emojis about free days

    RadMarioBuddy45 Report

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    #18

    Bagel Soup

    Bagel floating in bowl of soup with humor caption about bagel soup

    JAVimeanJAMming Report

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    #19

    Sho Can G

    Toddler who learned to type gives humorous answer to username question

    vBreaxh Report

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    #20

    Hopital

    Photo showing different pupil sizes with humorous Reddit comment

    Blade686 Report

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    #21

    John

    Reddit post asking to delete a Duolingo avatar with cartoon avatar shown

    Dry_Selection_2548 Report

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    #22

    Souh Part

    Humorous Instagram message exchange about Southpark next season

    GamingWithRafYT Report

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    #23

    Peanut Butter

    Comment thread humor with furries and peanut butter reply

    RandomCatDragon Report

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    #24

    String Cheese

    Landscape photo with Photoshop joke about string cheese

    Jordan209posts Report

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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It blows my mind that classes exist for specific software.

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    #25

    Lmao 😭

    Comment asking to learn skateboarding and creator replying with typo

    Kristianushka Report

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    #26

    Yo

    Computer screen shows failed overclocking message with just Yo displayed

    OreMysticCoolcumber Report

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    #27

    New York

    Funny joke poll listing Constant Fear, Depression, Anxiety, or New York as states to live in

    vietnam_redstoner Report

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    #28

    Lithuania

    Map showing how the Dutch language sounds across Europe, with countries labeled funny or harsh

    PolskaKulka Report

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    boredpanda_209 avatar
    DH
    DH
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lithuania

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    #29

    The Beatles

    Screenshot of direct message humor involving The Beatles still performing

    wherearef Report

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    #30

    I Have Doarhia

    Funny TikTok screenshot humor with text I AM NOT A FEMBOY and funny comments

    reddit.com Report

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    #31

    🦋

    Social media comments on makeup inspired by mental disorders and autism humor

    reddit.com Report

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    #32

    Sprote Bag

    Text message joke about a bag of Sprite sodas on doorstep

    emilyisbean Report

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    #33

    Burger King

    Instagram DM conversation verifying Burger King account for order

    pabsensi Report

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    #34

    Maggie Simpson

    Screenshot of email with Maggie Simpson image causing panic

    MrBirb_ Report

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    jeneenmartin avatar
    Jen Mart
    Jen Mart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    soooo what happened then? why the Maggie?

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    #35

    Beer

    Building sign humorously displaying soup of the day as beer

    Coolkid_kid Report

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    #36

    Youtuber

    Humorous comments on YouTuber with emotional reactions in online chat

    Soldmyfamilyforaxbox Report

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    #37

    Trasgernder

    In-game chat text with phrase war never changes and funny typo transgender

    ReginaSpektorsVJ Report

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    #38

    My 18-Year-Old Son Dated A 13-Year-Old Girl

    Search result snippet questioning if G Fuel is safe for 13 year olds

    RealSoZe Report

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    #39

    Oramjus

    Glass and can of European Fanta with conversation about its yellow color on phone

    adamomni1 Report

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    #40

    Ibuprofen

    X-ray of skull humor with badminton injury joke from social media comments

    LogieBearra Report

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    #41

    Sunday

    Funny Reddit post about word starting with N and ending with g humor

    Kyr1500 Report

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    #42

    Freddo

    Language app showing incorrect translation with feedback on spring phrase in Italian.

    wherearef Report

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    #43

    Wordle

    Text message humor about Wordle game with unprompted phrase

    Opening-Bed1893 Report

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    #44

    Snart

    World of Warcraft hiring announcement with orc character

    Etons-Finest Report

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    #45

    View Black Crime Statistics

    Funny computer pop-up with fish and strange binary code

    MintYT_ Report

    3points
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    #46

    Political In Nature

    German knock knock joke with horse image humor

    NightFlame389 Report

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    #47

    Internet Hole

    Label humorously naming an ethernet port as internet hole.

    gogamer4500yt Report

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    #48

    Google Drive

    Screenshot of pirate phrases list including humorous out of context phrase Google Drive.

    LavishnessMedium8899 Report

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    #49

    Batman Cosplay 😂😂

    Funny comment exchange about the word deadname with a laughing Patrick Star gif.

    Dmayce22 Report

    3points
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    #50

    Apple Bottom Jeans

    Comic with Garfield and wordplay on transitioning lasagna humor

    reddit.com Report

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    #51

    Spaghetti

    Humorous poem text message with rhyming and spaghetti punchline

    1canTTh1nkofaname Report

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    #52

    Skadoosh Bag

    Funny out of context comment referencing Kung Fu Panda humor

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #53

    I 🇬🇧

    Text message joke about AirPods charging by coffee maker

    CryendU Report

    3points
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    #54

    Oenis

    Meme with Radiohead singer and backwards word humor

    GabbyLlama Report

    3points
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    #55

    👍

    Text message pun about construction worker and building with confused reply

    DiaMat2040 Report

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    #56

    Two

    Funny comment disproving odd numbers always having letter E, humor derived from unprompted words

    SouthWestBull Report

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    #57

    The

    Comment joke about infertility from eating scented candles, humor derived from unprompted phrase

    kn0rkemann Report

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    #58

    🥰

    Person preparing food with a spicy mixture and lettuce, popular dish with funny comment

    ethigomma Report

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    #59

    The J

    Meme with former president and incomplete text joke about humor derived from unprompted words

    SomeRandomTherapist Report

    3points
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    #60

    Congration❤️

    Dog caught eating door with humorous caption congration

    chutnekure Report

    3points
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    #61

    Ye

    Animal Crossing funny fish caught with word ye

    Apprehensive-Buy4825 Report

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    #62

    Burger

    Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant sign with chef portrait

    JamuelSackson420 Report

    3points
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    #63

    Ghonstbubsters

    Social media post with funny misspelled ghostbusters joke and humor

    asportnoy Report

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    #64

    Spatula

    Funny Reddit comments humor with random word spatula for karma

    LocalSandwichDealer Report

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    #65

    Pesident

    Humorous social media post about president misspelling

    Icy-Ambassador-8920 Report

    3points
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    #66

    Hammond

    Out of context humor featuring man saying cheese

    nicii02 Report

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    #67

    Airplane ✈️

    Text exchange about airplane mode with dad replying airplane emoji

    TailsYTOfficial Report

    3points
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    #68

    Thank

    Humorous quiz paper with 9 out of 10 and funny correction comment

    whodahewl Report

    3points
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    #69

    Ok

    Cartoon image of three boys with crutches playing soccer shared on Twitter

    MathewPurcell1 Report

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    #70

    My Mom Texting

    Text message reply with I love you and a playful random bee emoji

    rinlen222 Report

    3points
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    #71

    Horse

    Hand holding a note with a riddle about what boys wear daily and girls wear once a year

    SimonGG63 Report

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    #72

    MacBook Pro

    Text conversation humor about favorite thing to eat in bed including pizza and MacBook Pro

    aidantomcy Report

    3points
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    #73

    Costco Hotgog

    Text conversation with funny hotdog emoji and message under humor derived from unprompted word

    RaiseOfSun Report

    3points
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    #74

    Malwarebytes

    Comical Malwarebytes update prompt requiring Windows restart shown humorously

    dj_ordje Report

    3points
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    #75

    iPhone

    Humorous simple tweet with word iPhone illustrating out of context humor

    burgeradvance Report

    3points
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    #76

    Chair

    Funny English word challenge with comment chair under humor derived from unprompted word

    ijsword Report

    3points
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    #77

    Your

    Hilarious humor with unprompted word your and angry red eyes illustration

    SkillIssueIncident Report

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