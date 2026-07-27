Yeah so basically I'm fascinated by urbex but never really done it. I got a bit obsessed by the idea of going to the Paris catacombs, and given I was going to Paris anyway, thought I'd give it a go. I did a lot of research, found an entrance (manhole cover on a street), and just fucking went. I was by myself. Best decision ever.

I met a lot of really cool people. Firstly I met a guy who was by himself and he seemed friendly, he offered to show me round so i followed him for a while (making sure to keep track of where I was on the map I got online). I'll admit I lost track some times but it's so easy to find where you are again when you see a street sign.

He showed me some really cool places! The Cinema was my favourite, a room where all the graffiti is just film characters. Insane.

I went into "la plage" and as I entered there was this weird like, cult religious music blasting. Like deep chanting. I went in and it was just a couple guys chilling. I shared a couple of my beers with them and we hung out for a while. Then I explored some more by myself.

I was about to leave when I saw a little tunnel I could just about crawl through. On the map, I thought it was really short and would lead me to a shorter way out. Nope. It was a long crawl, a very round, even hole, and I ended up in an absolutely massive room I hadn't had time to visit - Marie Rose. That is a cool room. I then met some others that came through the same tunnel - they said my map was old and that tunnel wasn't on it. So anyway then I followed them around, and they showed me more stuff - including the castle room which is insane.

I think I'm going to go back at some point. It's fascinating.

