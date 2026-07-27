ADVERTISEMENT

Watching someone wander through an abandoned hospital or a forgotten manor feels like watching a disaster unfold in a horror movie.

Yet, thousands of people eagerly do it in real life. It’s called urban exploration, or urbex — a hobby where thrill-seekers step into vacant, long-forgotten buildings simply for the thrill of exploring and documenting them.

For instance, someone found a nuclear bunker with hospital-style rooms, rows of rusting metal beds, and decaying medical instruments. Another person stumbled upon an abandoned water park with a crumbling dragon-shaped dome.

These explorers have been sharing their incredible finds on r/Urbex, taking us into hidden corners that most people walk past every day. What makes these locations so fascinating isn’t just the peeling paint or overgrown vines… it’s what was left behind.

Each item offers a haunting glimpse into the past, leaving us to wonder what caused people to pack up and walk away.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Abandoned Hospital. I Broke The Urbex Rule And Took Something Home

A peeling door with a fire sign, a dilapidated restroom, and a cat with glowing eyes, all unexpected things found by urban explorers.

I’m sorry I just had too 😓

Foreign_Variation488 Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Found Myself A Bunker In The Woods

    Urban explorers discovered a dark, graffiti-covered tunnel entrance in a forest and a long concrete hallway.

    cloudybigboss Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Mansion I Found Rather Untouched Still

    Three distinct rooms: a grand foyer, a long, industrial-style kitchen, and a dark, ornate living area, all unexpected finds by urban explorers.

    AdministrativeAd2621 Report

    7points
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't believe someone doesn't live there.

    0
    0points
    reply

    While people have explored abandoned spaces for generations, the term urban exploration only officially appeared in 1996 in Infiltration magazine.

    However, the practice goes back much further. During the late 18th and 19th centuries, the Romantic movement sparked a massive cultural fascination with fallen architecture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Romantic poets, such as Percy Bysshe Shelley, frequently wrote about the poetic beauty of nature reclaiming man-made monuments.
    #4

    Thinking About Climbing My First Tower But Saw This Sign. Anyone Know What It Means?

    A caution sign on a chain-link fence warns of a radio frequency hazard, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    OneSquare9106:

    DO NOT. Emitters can be a lot of different strengths. If it can reach waaaaaay yonder you best not step right in front of it, unless you want to liquidate your insides.

    Tasty_Society Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Found Whatever The Hell This Is

    Urban explorers found a large, abandoned industrial structure with an open roof and overgrown plants.

    InterviewWide3883 Report

    7points
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incinerator for sawdust and other waste from wood milling.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Abandoned Tiki Themed Hotel

    Urban explorers stumbled upon a decaying indoor pool area with d**d palm trees and debris.

    tp_urbex Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    By the Victorian era, this obsession grew so widespread that society coined a specific term for it: ruin lust. It is derived from the German word Ruinenlust, meaning a deep desire to explore ruins.

    Across Europe, visiting ivy-covered castles and crumbling monasteries also became a trendy pastime for travelers.

    This trend quickly spread across the Atlantic. In 1861, legendary American poet Walt Whitman famously wrote about his own underground adventures inside Brooklyn’s abandoned Atlantic Avenue tunnel — considered the world’s oldest subway tunnel.

    In 1920, a group of Parisian artists organized guided tours through abandoned churches and neglected city spots.
    #7

    Walked Through A Flooded Underground Car Park To Enter This Abandoned Mall

    Urban explorers discovered an abandoned shopping mall with escalators and a unique tiled floor.

    Main entrance was locked with a guard outside so I had to walk through the underground car park (they must've thought no one would willing to go through that lol so it wasn't locked) .
    Fortunately the water was pretty shallow so I didn't risk getting any brain eating amoeba in me from the still water. (last image) 🙂

    Kaizerguatarnatorz Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Abandoned House In NY

    Urban explorers found a messy, abandoned kitchen and a dirty armchair with a plaid blanket.

    Abandoned house of a doctor and his wife where everything went wrong.

    zachgetsguap Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Abandoned Hotel

    Urban explorers came across a room overgrown with plants and moss, unexpected things they never expected to find.

    resxll Report

    7points
    POST

    Whether through 19th-century poetry or 21st-century photos, the urge to peek behind closed doors has always been part of human nature.

    Yet despite the eerie environments, the global urbex community operates under some strict, unwritten rules. You should leave no trace behind, commit no vandalism, and take nothing but pictures.
    #10

    Abandoned… With Electricity?

    Urban explorers discovered an old brick building covered in graffiti, surrounded by snow during the day and lit at night.

    Question for the hive mind. This building looks totally abandoned – it’s decrepit, totally sealed off, every window is boarded. There may be one point of access through a broken basement window.
    BUT, there’s a motion-activated light outside (see 2nd pic). In your experience, does that mean someone is living there? Or just that someone’s paying the electricity bill?


    PoofDatBoiGone:

    I’ve explored abandoned places that still have the power on. Sometimes the town is paying for it, or the trust of the building, or the electric company simply doesn’t shut it off. Any idea what the building actually was/is? That could give more clues, perhaps it was a pump house and while not in active use, retains its power should it need to be used again. Lots of things to speculate on, I’d try and first figure out what it’s used for and go from there.

    emperorbeatrice Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Nuclear Bunker Explored With Surgery Room Inside

    Urban explorers found an unexpected abandoned underground bunker with rusty beds and a dilapidated medical room.

    BWT_Urbex Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Castle In The Woods

    Urban explorers stumbled upon an old, abandoned stone castle, unexpected things they never expected to find.

    pkphotoblr_ Report

    7points
    POST

    People are drawn to this hobby for different reasons, but for many, it comes down to a pure adrenaline rush. Part of that high naturally comes from entering strictly off-limits places. Navigating a private location under the threat of trespassing charges creates an intense level of suspense.

    Avoiding security or law enforcement requires high vigilance, quick speed, and deep trust among teammates. As Chicago-based explorer Kelly Donahue puts it: “Yes, it’s trespassing, and yes, somebody doesn’t want us in there, but our goal is always to get in and then get out without anyone knowing that we were there.”
    #13

    120-Year-Old Abandoned Mine

    Three views of abandoned, decaying buildings overtaken by nature, showcasing unexpected finds for urban explorers.

    Weak-Ad-781 Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Abandoned Hospital, Middle Of The Night, All Alone

    Urban explorers found a dark, abandoned building and a long, empty hallway, an unexpected discovery.

    ShioNxN Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Abandoned School With Working Electricity

    Urban explorers stumbled upon an abandoned swimming pool filled with graffiti and a decaying basketball court.

    ConsistentDog1204 Report

    5points
    POST

    For some, urban exploration is also about uncovering the stories of the past.

    When a hospital, factory, or estate shuts its doors, it leaves behind personal items, handwritten notes, and specialized equipment. These items offer an unfiltered look at daily life from decades ago.

    By documenting these forgotten sites before they are demolished or collapse, explorers serve as unofficial archivists. Their photos and write-ups preserve local heritage and capture human stories and architectural details that would otherwise vanish from public memory.

    “For me, it’s just a different way of learning about your history. Most of the places I’ve been to, I didn’t know their historical significance until after I went to take pictures,” says Tyrell Anderson of the Decay Devils.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Abandoned Waterpark In Hue, Vietnam

    Urban explorers found an unexpected, massive dragon-shaped structure over water, covered in graffiti and decay.

    Jewstun Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Berlin Abandoned Metro Tunnel

    Urban explorers discovered abandoned train tracks and graffiti-covered tunnels, unexpected things they never expected to find.

    Zealousideal_Sock478 Report

    5points
    POST

    Urban explorers share the same deep curiosity for old design and local history as architects and historians. However, urbexers don’t always agree on what should actually happen to these places next.

    Some prefer to see abandoned sites stay decayed, believing that peeling paint and rust give a building its soul and character.

    But many others advocate strongly for adaptive reuse. They want the old, neglected structures to be turned into modern apartments, community hubs, or offices.

    Studies show that adaptive reuse can help maintain cultural heritage, reduce construction costs, and breathe new economic life into surrounding neighborhoods.
    #18

    Found In The Basement Of An Abandoned Mansion Owned By A Mysterious Russian Dentist

    Urban explorers uncovered an abandoned dental office and a room with a vintage entertainment system, truly unexpected finds.

    tp_urbex Report

    5points
    POST
    charliehleroy5 avatar
    summerperson18
    summerperson18
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine if your parents took you there and when you saw the dentist you imeadiatly knew that it was over

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Exploring My Parents Abandoned Cabin

    An exterior and interior view of a small, rustic abandoned cabin in the woods, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    els_o Report

    5points
    POST

    Urban exploration has always carried inherent risks. But some experts believe that the rise of social media algorithms has pushed a new generation of explorers to chase increasingly dangerous extremes.

    Today, online feeds are filled with “rooftoppers” dangling off skyscraper cranes, daredevils leaping across subway tracks, or thrill-seekers scaling high-voltage power pylons.

    “The community has changed drastically. A lot of these kids are putting themselves at greater risk to gain credibility on social media channels. There have been an increased number of (fatalities) in the urbex community worldwide in the past few years, and that’s gone hand-in-hand with the increased desire to publish these exploits on social media,” says Bradley Garrett, author of 'Explore Everything: Place-hacking the City.'
    #20

    Buran 2017 🫡

    A pair of boots dangling above a large, derelict space shuttle inside a crumbling hangar, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    Either_Relief4699 Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Abandoned Ship

    Urban explorers found an unexpected, enormous, rusted shipwreck submerged in serene, clear blue water.

    The abandoned ship! This English ship, built in 1952, sailed its last voyage in 1996. In 1997, the ship was seized due to financial problems, and two years later, it was moved and capsized. To prevent it from sinking completely, it was moved to shallower waters. Years later, it still lies abandoned, half-submerged and rusting. It may not look that big, but standing there, it's a massive ship!

    DashingDecay Report

    5points
    POST

    Safety begins with proper planning and never going alone.

    Experts always recommend using the buddy system and informing someone outside the group of your exact location and expected return time.

    Proper gear is equally critical — trade light clothes and sneakers for heavy-soled boots to guard against nails and glass. Wear heavy gloves, carry a primary flashlight with extra batteries, and a dust mask or respirator to protect against toxic mold and asbestos.

    Above all, know when to walk away. If a building shows signs of recent collapse or smells of heavy chemical fumes, leave immediately because no photo is worth your life.
    #22

    Engineer's Home (A Mess)

    Urban explorers stumbled upon an unexpected, dilapidated building, overtaken by greenery and a cluttered, abandoned office.

    allesumsonst Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Urbex France

    Urban explorers found a vine-covered abandoned house and a messy room with falling ceiling panels.

    Anxious-String-2471 Report

    5points
    POST

    This list of ruins is as exhilarating as it is humbling. It reminds us just how temporary our modern world really is.

    No matter how towering our concrete jungles get, nature will always find a way to claim back her land quietly.

    Which of these forgotten places fascinated you the most? Would you ever be brave enough to step inside one of these decaying buildings, or do you prefer exploring from behind a screen? Tell us in the comments.
    #24

    Abandoned Club Still Full Of Alcohol

    Urban explorers encountered an abandoned bar with a s******r pole, unexpected things they never expected to find.

    decayednation Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Abandoned Fast Food Restaurant

    Urban explorers found forgotten food containers and an empty diner, unexpected things they never expected to find.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Unedited Picture I Took Of A Forgotten Ohio Church

    An old, abandoned building interior with peeling paint on walls and stairs, showcasing an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    Adayum4 Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Abandoned Farmhouse In The Woods

    Two images show abandoned rooms with peeling paint and debris, revealing unexpected finds for urban explorers.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Abandoned Resort

    An urban explorer sitting by an empty, abandoned swimming pool, a striking unexpected find under a dark sky.

    edwinssometimes Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    NYC Tunnels

    Urban explorers venturing into a graffiti-filled stairwell and a dark tunnel, discovering unexpected hidden locations.

    AdImpressive2736 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Explored The Abandoned House, Found An Old Milling Machine In The Detach Garage

    Urban explorers found an abandoned house and a workshop with a large machine, unexpected finds in a desolate landscape.

    Smooth_Pick_2103 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Abandoned Casino Cruise Ship

    An abandoned casino with roulette tables and slot machines, a surprising find for urban explorers.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Local Swimming Pool Closed Because The Water Was Dangerous. Never Opened Again

    Urban explorers uncovered a small, dimly lit indoor pool with blue tiles and rescue equipment, an unexpected discovery.

    Topontheworld Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Super Colourful Abandoned Church In Detroit Being Demolished For A Storage Facility

    Urban explorers discovered a grand, colorful abandoned church and a sterile room with a lone refrigerator, unexpected scenes.

    Freaktography Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Nah Bro, There’s Still Water In My School’s Pool

    An abandoned indoor pool filled with murky green water, a startling find for urban explorers.

    WishboneAnnual5943 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Abandoned WWII Aircraft

    Urban explorers found an unexpected abandoned airplane in a dense forest, revealing a decaying cockpit.

    ProfessionSlow8292 Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Found This Old Bunker In Northern Germany

    Urban explorers found an unexpected, overgrown bunker entrance in a forest, leading to a dark, abandoned interior.

    Ok_Salamander_2146 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Weird Trespassing Sign…

    Urban explorers encountered a warning sign with security camera images in an unexpected location.

    stickbugtrevor Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Exploring A Massive Abandoned Hospital At Night Alone. Found The Autopsy Room Too

    Urban explorers found a dilapidated operating room and an MRI machine in an abandoned medical facility.

    iamshamtheman Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Abandoned Detroit Church

    Urban explorers exploring an old, abandoned church with ornate architecture, stained-glass windows, and a circular balcony.

    tp_urbex Report

    4points
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks as though it may have been wonderful. A great shame is magnificent pipe organs sometimes left to decay in these buildings too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Giant Abandoned Complex (Partially Powered)

    Urban explorers capture an abandoned building with a shattered window, revealing a snowy landscape and modern interior.

    Just went to this giant abandoned complex today and it was wild, explored a bunch of the big main buildings and even checked out one that had power to a good 90% of it which was insane combined with the fact that barely any of it was touched. Felt like some parts of the buildings even had working heating😭

    monsterultrasunrise Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Paris Catacombs (March 2024)

    Urban explorers stumbled upon an unexpected, graffiti-covered statue in a brightly illuminated, underground tunnel.

    Yeah so basically I'm fascinated by urbex but never really done it. I got a bit obsessed by the idea of going to the Paris catacombs, and given I was going to Paris anyway, thought I'd give it a go. I did a lot of research, found an entrance (manhole cover on a street), and just fucking went. I was by myself. Best decision ever.
    I met a lot of really cool people. Firstly I met a guy who was by himself and he seemed friendly, he offered to show me round so i followed him for a while (making sure to keep track of where I was on the map I got online). I'll admit I lost track some times but it's so easy to find where you are again when you see a street sign.
    He showed me some really cool places! The Cinema was my favourite, a room where all the graffiti is just film characters. Insane.
    I went into "la plage" and as I entered there was this weird like, cult religious music blasting. Like deep chanting. I went in and it was just a couple guys chilling. I shared a couple of my beers with them and we hung out for a while. Then I explored some more by myself.
    I was about to leave when I saw a little tunnel I could just about crawl through. On the map, I thought it was really short and would lead me to a shorter way out. Nope. It was a long crawl, a very round, even hole, and I ended up in an absolutely massive room I hadn't had time to visit - Marie Rose. That is a cool room. I then met some others that came through the same tunnel - they said my map was old and that tunnel wasn't on it. So anyway then I followed them around, and they showed me more stuff - including the castle room which is insane.
    I think I'm going to go back at some point. It's fascinating.

    Flow_Bare Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Abandoned School. Detroit

    Urban explorers finding a dilapidated, empty theater with peeling paint and graffiti, showcasing unexpected finds.

    decayednation Report

    4points
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a grand picture theatre ?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Abandoned Untouched Hotel In The Middle Of A Big City

    Urban explorers stumbled upon unexpected, deserted rooms, including a small kitchen area and a bedroom with twin beds.

    Has power and water, there’s even a router with WiFi.

    BozikovTowers Report

    4points
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm ... with a bit of restoration, this could be housing for homeless people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Abandoned College

    Urban explorers found a graffiti-covered, abandoned building with two figures in the vast, decaying space.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Plane Graveyard

    An old airplane, covered in striking graffiti art resembling a monster, was a surprising find for urban explorers.

    Willing_Strain5414 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    If You Were Born Before 1980, This Abandoned House Is For You!

    Urban explorers found an abandoned house with a dilapidated bathroom, featuring a clawfoot tub and peeling paint.

    Freaktography Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Abandoned Mansion In Leesburg, Va

    Urban explorers found an unexpectedly unique and abandoned modern building with many windows and an unusual architectural design.

    ItzKkae Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Abandoned Radio Tower, 412 Meters Tall

    Urban explorers on a high tower overlooking the sea and land, finding unexpected views and a person with a paper bag on their head.

    borntoclimbtowers Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Abandoned Supermax Prison That Used Lethal Injection

    Urban explorers found a room with old monitors, medical equipment, and a historical Wing Checks sheet. Unexpected discoveries.

    Upstairs-Annual-2499 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    The Impressive Abandoned Castle

    Urban explorers discovered an imposing chateau behind a field and an ornate, abandoned dining room inside.

    The castle is slowly rotting away, but it's still very explorable!
    I had the chance to visit this place after posting on this subreddit where I explained that I was looking for people to explore with since I was alone.
    For a first time, it was fantastic.
    The place is absolutely gigantic and still very well preserved. I have a map of all the cameras to avoid, and the path to follow to reach the castle.

    Former_Resident_708 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Former Archives Of The Bnf In Versailles

    Urban explorers exploring a dark, wet, industrial-looking underground area with a silhouette.

    These abandoned buildings were built between the 1930s and 1960s to serve as annexes to the National Library of France. They housed, among other things, newspapers, periodicals, patents and duplicate collections.
    The site remained in operation until 1998, when the last collections were transferred. Since then, the buildings have been abandoned and have become a popular spot for urban explorers.
    If anyone knows more about their history or rehabilitation plans, I would be delighted to learn more.

    No_Nectarine_4367 Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Abandoned Metro Station - Sk - Noisy-Le-Grand

    Urban explorers discovered an abandoned, graffiti-covered space with stairs, a control panel, and a ride.

    mdntillu Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Found A Human Skull In A House With Power

    Urban explorers stumbled upon a shelf with a skull, old books, and a knitted cap, and a room filled with cobwebs and forgotten items.

    The_punchy77 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Abandoned Home Of An Artist

    Urban explorers found an abandoned pink house with old paintings inside.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Tweakerville Hotel

    Urban explorers discovered a grand hall with ornate ceilings and chandeliers.

    Zilla-0-0-3 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Abandoned Funeral Home

    Urban explorers found an unexpected vintage hearse in a dilapidated garage with a collapsing ceiling.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I'd like to have the Cadillac hearse !

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    Abandoned Hospital Morgue

    An abandoned mortuary room with two sinks and a metal examination table, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Gate To Hell

    A concrete and brick structure with red glowing lights and pipes, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    ProblemVarious3189 Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Abandoned Tudor Mansion

    An old, ornate room with stained glass windows and a large wooden chandelier, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    thenewmando Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Abandoned Mailbox

    Urban explorers found an unexpected, giant, weathered Nintendo Game Boy structure amidst lush greenery.

    Yes, that's a giant Game Boy! Although its function is somewhat different; it is actually a mailbox! Unfortunately, this mailbox is no longer in use and is now left behind in nature, collecting dirt! Even though it is no longer emptied, many people still put their letters filled with wishes for life and sweet words to the deceased inside... A strange sight, something different for a change! I wanted to play a game, but unfortunately, it didn't work... (the last photo is me, so you can see the size of the mailbox better😜)

    DashingDecay Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Bruh

    Urban explorers stumbled upon a cow inside a dark, waterlogged, and seemingly abandoned building.

    puzzleruzzle19 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Abandoned Amphitheater

    Urban explorers found an abandoned outdoor amphitheater with rows of empty seats and bare trees.

    thenewmando Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Giant Hidden Soviet Bunker Complex Near Berlin

    Urban explorers discovered a long, eerie, yellow-painted corridor in an abandoned building.

    Yesterday me and my friends discovered a giant scale bunker on a abandoned Soviet military site we immediately entered to explore, the entrance was just a small hole just enough fit through leading to a tunnel leading down approximately 15-20 meters below the ground revealing a gigantic bunker network ranging from small rooms just high enough to enter to halls so huge that an airplane could park there. Next to one of the corridors we found a small room filled with boxes containing electronic components and other relics.

    Ok_Salamander_2146 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Strip Club Shut Down For Some Shady Business

    Urban explorers discovering an abandoned nightclub with a dance pole, circular bar, and a spin wheel offering a managers special.

    thenewmando Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Abandoned Truck In The Woods

    Urban explorers discovered a vintage car, completely overtaken by moss and foliage, hidden deep in the woods.

    THEURBEXKING Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Found Some Cars. Are They Rare?

    Urban explorers stumbled upon two unexpected vintage cars, overgrown with foliage and covered in fallen leaves.

    questioncontainer:

    The 1st one is a jaguar etype, which looks to be a normal 2 door model (these can fetch about 100k depending on the quality and milage). the second one is a lotus eclat, which fetch anywhere from 10k to 30k in good condition. car in the far back in the second pic looks to be a jaguar xjs.

    Initial_Cranberry345 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    First Weird Experience

    Urban explorers discovered an unexpectedly messy and abandoned kitchen with fallen cabinets and debris scattered on the floor.

    Had my first weird experience at this bando a couple nights ago. While inside this early 1900s farm house, me and my friends experienced a door on the second floor of this house absolutely slam shut. It was a calm night in terms of wind and the house didn’t seem to have much a draft to it. Usually pretty skeptical about this kind of stuff given it’s the first out of 30 some places I’ve been to over the last 2 years. Definitely will be going back to check it out in the near future.

    Basic-Ad-2036 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Abandoned Clinic

    Urban explorers found an abandoned medical room with a caged examination table and a prosthetic leg on a chair.

    L3brr Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Former Home Of Nina Ricci

    Urban explorers discovered an overgrown, abandoned house exterior and a messy, disused room with floral wallpaper.

    lord_of_cum992 Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Hello, I'm A Young Urban Explorer With A Passion For The Military, And I've Managed To Find Some Abandoned Military Treasures. Does Anyone Have Any Information About Them? Thank You

    Urban explorers discovered a room full of stacked green military crates and wooden boxes.

    GiovannyRGB:

    I'd advise you to delete your post if you want to avoid being woken up by the police tomorrow morning.
    Clearly, it's ammunition that could also interest malicious individuals, so I'd avoid posting it online...
    Especially if the crates are full.

    Visual-Savings5886 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Abandoned Train

    Urban explorers found an abandoned red train carriage covered in graffiti with a scenic background.

    oneday38 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    An Old Factory Near Lyon, France

    Urban explorers find an unexpected, abandoned warehouse with a skylight, graffiti-covered walls, and a large empty space.

    Worth-Sector-4465 Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Agglomeration Plant

    Urban explorers stumble upon an unexpected, massive industrial complex with a tall chimney and complex machinery inside.

    neverstress871 Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Old Paper Mill Facility Lost To The Evil Matcha Lake

    Urban explorers discovered an abandoned building with graffiti and an outdoor pool filled with bright green algae.

    garfiIthy Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Abandoned Water Park

    A derelict indoor swimming pool area with water slides and debris, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    Elfmunde Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    The Abandoned Ivy Pool Mansion

    Urban explorers discovered an abandoned indoor swimming pool with vines growing from the ceiling and a large skylight.

    thenewmando Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Do You Bring Breathing Masks? Just Explored This Mold Infested Mansion In France

    An urban explorer discovered a decaying bedroom with mold-covered walls and furniture, a somber unexpected find.

    BWT_Urbex Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    An Abandoned Skate Park In The Woods

    Urban explorers found an unexpected, abandoned skatepark covered in vibrant graffiti in a desolate, wooded area.

    Freaktography Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Abandoned Feryy

    Urban explorers found a rusted, half-submerged ship in a lush green waterway, an unexpected discovery.

    juanderingjuan333 Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Clearest Still Water ☣️

    Urban explorers discover a flooded industrial area with murky water, old pipes, and submerged debris, revealing unexpected finds.

    nightshadenectar Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Hyperbaric Chamber In A Abandoned Hospital

    Urban explorers discovered a blue, cylindrical chamber labeled U.S.S. BEER, an unexpected find.

    Upstairs-Annual-2499 Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Abandoned, Not Finished Prisons

    Urban explorers stumbled upon an unexpected concrete watchtower and an eerie, empty hallway with blue doors.

    badacom Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Abandoned Soda Bottling Factory

    Urban explorers stumbled upon a room filled with countless old glass bottles and wooden crates, an unexpected find in an abandoned space.

    thenewmando Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Abandoned Fighter Jets

    Urban explorers stumbled upon an old fighter jet displayed between modern buildings, an unexpected sight.

    Loopaa__ Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    Hair Salon

    Urban explorers found a dusty abandoned barber shop with peeling paint and old chairs, a truly unexpected discovery.

    Maicaurbex Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Maison Henry

    Urban explorers uncover an unexpected, antique dining room, covered in dust and debris, within an abandoned house.

    Maicaurbex Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Abandoned Little Textile Fabric In The Vosges(88)

    Urban explorers discovered an abandoned building at night, revealing a cluttered office with shelves full of old files.

    neverstress871 Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Spot In The Vosges (Golbey)

    Urban explorers found an unexpected, dilapidated truck with a broken windshield inside a dark, abandoned structure.

    Significant_Jello483 Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    Abandoned Maglev Train In Georgia

    Urban explorers found a derelict monorail car, half-demolished structure, and another train car in a dark, abandoned station.

    mr_cheez-it Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    Hidden In NY

    Urban explorers stumbled upon old photos and documents in a decaying room.

    zachgetsguap Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Some Of My Favorite Shots From A Huge Psychiatric Center In NY

    Urban explorers found a wheelchair in a dimly lit room with green windows.

    Good_Particular_2236 Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    Big Abandoned Barn

    Urban explorers explored an abandoned building surrounded by tall grass.

    AlternativeClear8745 Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    Abandoned Country Club With Everything Left Behind

    A sunlit, dusty event hall with a chandelier and white paper lanterns, an unexpected find for urban explorers.

    UrbexSpecialist Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow