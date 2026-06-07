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If you’ve ever wanted to try out being in a post-apocalyptic story, you can always find your local abandoned power plant or hospital and just poke around inside. Naturally, most of us would prefer not to, but this comes with the downside of never learning what it actually looks like. Fortunately, there are folks online who document it for the rest of us.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from an internet group dedicated to urban exploration and cool, abandoned places. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Broke The Rules And Took Something From An Abandoned Church

Large concrete underground structure explored in urban exploration

WhyULyein Report

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meganboswell avatar
Megalodon Meg
Megalodon Meg
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there is a time to break the rule, that is the time to do it.

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    #2

    An Abandoned House In France Before And After I Put Away Vandalism

    Interior of neglected living room with retro orange counter and worn furniture urban exploration

    Flashbackexe Report

    10points
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    #3

    I Dragged My Friend Along To An Adventure In The Tokyo Stormwater System. He Was Impressed

    Urban exploration inside a dim room with chair and travel brochures rack

    ringinator Report

    8points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I trust you checked the weather report to make sure it wouldn't rain that day.

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    Urban exploration, or "urbex" as enthusiasts call it, taps into something deeply human: the irresistible pull of a door left ajar, a window boarded up just enough to make you wonder what's on the other side.

    There is a reason people have been sneaking into forgotten factories, crumbling theatres, and overgrown asylums with cameras in hand for decades now, and it goes well beyond mere trespassing thrill. These spaces tell stories that no museum ever could, and the people drawn to them are part historian, part adventurer, and part artist.

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    #4

    Abandoned Game Store

    Urban exploration of an abandoned room with moss and CD-covered wall

    Hot-Restaurant9622 Report

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    #5

    The Lobby Of A Closed Down Motel On Route 66

    Empty covered pool with graffiti at abandoned urban exploration forgotten place

    crazycockerels Report

    8points
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    #6

    Sometimes The Coolest Finds Are In The Most Obvious Places…

    Bathroom with a hidden door behind paper towel dispenser in forgotten urban spot

    ChomskyAteMyAss Report

    8points
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    One of the biggest draws is the raw, unfiltered history that abandoned places carry. When a building is left behind, time essentially freezes inside it. You might find a hospital where the patient records are still scattered across the floor, a school where chalk equations are still faintly visible on a blackboard, or a factory where the machinery sits rusting mid-process as if the workers simply walked out one afternoon and never came back.

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    #7

    Abandoned Grocery Store Left Untouched For Years

    Abandoned grocery store shelves and shopping carts in urban exploration

    UrbexAshton Report

    8points
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    #8

    Found The Most Absurd Abandoned Hotel With Many Luxury Cars

    Graffiti warning about roof cave-in on floor of abandoned urban exploration site

    exploringtheunbeaten Report

    8points
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    #9

    Tweakerville Hotel

    Brick ruins over a reflective waterway surrounded by trees, a scenic forgotten place for urban exploration

    Zilla-0-0-3 Report

    8points
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    That eerie sense of interrupted time is something urban explorers chase relentlessly, and photographers have captured it in images that genuinely stop you in your tracks. Sites like Abandoned Spaces have built entire communities around sharing these kinds of finds.
    #10

    Movie Review On An Abandoned Sports Stadium In Florida. Roger Ebert’s Got Nothing On This Chap

    Graffiti on brick wall in abandoned urban exploration building

    Upfish-Sinclair Report

    8points
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    #11

    Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind (UK)

    Treehouse with rope bridge over green pond in forgotten urban exploration location

    Yt_ExploreNation Report

    8points
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    #12

    The Interior Of A Power Station Cooling Tower

    Sunken rusted airplane wreck submerged in shallow water at urban exploration site

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Luke, I am your father!"

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    There is also the aesthetic dimension, which is enormous. Decay turns out to be extraordinarily beautiful in ways that are hard to explain until you see a great photograph of it. Peeling paint becomes layered texture. Broken windows scatter light in ways that no architect would have planned.

    #13

    Abandoned Hotel Straight Out Of A Horror Game

    Forgotten place with shelves of old DVDs and cluttered room in urban exploration

    True_explores Report

    7points
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    #14

    Found Inside Of An Abandoned Historical Landmark Hospital With Power

    Abandoned operating room with rust stains and old surgical lights in urban exploration

    TheAjalin Report

    7points
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    #15

    Deep In The Paris Catacombs 2

    Dirty basement with pipes and electrical boxes in a neglected urban exploration site

    Rachhet Report

    7points
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    Nature reclaiming a ballroom or a swimming pool creates compositions that feel almost surreal. Urban explorers with a good eye and a capable camera produce work that regularly rivals fine art photography, and it has inspired painters, filmmakers, and set designers for years. The visual language of abandonment has even influenced mainstream aesthetics, feeding into everything from post-apocalyptic video game design to high-fashion editorial shoots.

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    #16

    James Cordens Abandoned Mansion

    Abandoned circular building and pool area in overgrown urban exploration site

    Tiny_Suggestion9932 Report

    7points
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    #17

    Took A Drive Around East St Louis. We Barely Saw Any People, Cars, Open Businesses. Miles Davis Childhood Home Is There

    Dilapidated urban buildings and cracked streets from urban exploration

    jonniebaby2000 Report

    7points
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    #18

    Abandoned Detroit Church

    Underground crypt with human skulls and bones stacked inside hidden forgotten places

    tp_urbex Report

    7points
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    Beyond history and aesthetics, there is a genuine psychological element to the appeal. Everyday life is structured, scheduled, and supervised. Abandoned places are none of those things. They represent a kind of freedom from the ordinary, a space outside the usual rules of movement and access.

    #19

    Abandoned Presidents Heads In A Rural Virginia Field

    Large weathered statues of historic figures abandoned in an open area

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #20

    Top 30 Floors Of This 990 Ft Skyscraper Were Abandoned

    Urban exploration inside dark building with flashlight and city skyline views through windows

    XxX_22marc_XxX Report

    7points
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    #21

    Abandoned Amusement Park In The Mountains

    Person photographing abandoned roller coaster track in urban exploration site

    Driftershoots Report

    7points
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    Researchers who study leisure and risk behavior have noted that mild, manageable adventure, the kind where the danger feels present but is mostly under control, produces a real sense of aliveness and focus. For a lot of urban explorers, ducking into a forgotten warehouse is a low-stakes version of that feeling, a reminder that the world is bigger and stranger than the daily commute suggests.

    #22

    About To Spend My Second Week In The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Here Is A Pic From My First Trip In 2017

    Rusty gas mask hanging in deteriorated abandoned urban exploration room

    mothermurder88 Report

    7points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And are you still alive?

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    #23

    Abandoned Mall In Bangkok

    Old police equipment and vintage computers left inside a forgotten urban exploration site

    nav_15 Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What . . . what are all those fish eating?

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    #24

    One Of Many Waterfalls Under Manchester, UK

    Overgrown railway tracks in a deserted urban area from urban exploration

    p4ulpowers Report

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    Community is another underrated part of the urbex world. What started as a niche hobby has grown into a genuinely global subculture, with dedicated forums, YouTube channels with millions of followers, and Instagram accounts that regularly go viral. Explorers share coordinates (sometimes), swap safety tips, and debate the ethics of their pastime openly and often.

    #25

    9 Massive Dragons At An Abandoned Park

    Abandoned library with dusty bookshelves and collapsed ceiling debris

    exploringtheunbeaten Report

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    #26

    Green

    Old green car overgrown in ivy covered garage forgotten places

    Impaxiva Report

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    #27

    Abandoned Houses With Beautiful Sunset ❣

    Empty abandoned cinema with red seats and old projector

    shesmagic_ Report

    7points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Andrew Wyeth, Christina's World.

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    The guiding principle most serious urban explorers follow is simple: take nothing but photographs, leave nothing but footprints. That code of conduct has helped shape the community into something that cares about preservation as much as access, and many explorers have actually helped document buildings that were later saved or repurposed because of the attention their photographs brought.
    #28

    Abandoned Cinema Closed Down Due To The Pandemic And Left To Rot

    Interior of old submarine torpedo room with rusted weapons

    Jamierob1999 Report

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    #29

    Children’s Wing, Abandoned Asylum

    Interior of abandoned church filled with thick green vegetation urban exploration

    PeterPanBean Report

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    #30

    What's With All These Chimneys In The Woods?

    Old cluttered dining room with red tablecloth in abandoned house urban exploration

    BruhBoy2001 Report

    6points
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    Finally, there is something quietly philosophical about spending time in a place that the world has forgotten. Abandoned buildings are monuments to impermanence. They remind you that the busy, important-feeling structures of today are just one generation of neglect away from becoming something hauntingly quiet. That is not a depressing thought so much as a clarifying one. It puts things in perspective in a way that is hard to manufacture anywhere else. The pictures you are about to scroll through carry all of that weight and wonder in them, and once you start looking, it is genuinely difficult to stop.
    #31

    Free Alcohol In Abandoned Supermarket

    Bottles of aged Suntory Old Whisky on dusty store shelves in forgotten place

    generalkossmosa Report

    6points
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    #32

    I Drove Over 1,000 Miles This Weekend To Visit An Abandoned Mine. It Was Worth It

    Underground catacombs filled with bones and dim lighting seen in urban exploration

    kenfagerdotcom Report

    6points
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    #33

    "Colored Only" City Pool, Filled In

    Rusty blue handrails overgrown with grass at forgotten urban park

    aTwitchUponTheThread Report

    6points
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    #34

    Friends And I Found An Abandoned Bunker (Washington State.)

    Cluttered basement with old equipment and storage in forgotten place

    Kringles-pringes Report

    6points
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    #35

    Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind

    Old abandoned house in forest with vintage dining room and pipe organ interior urban exploration

    GMurbanphoto Report

    6points
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    #36

    Nature Taking Over A Pool In An Abandoned Mansion

    Overgrown abandoned greenhouse with plants taking over

    reddit.com Report

    6points
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    #37

    I Cleaned Up A Bedroom In This Abandoned House - Then And Now Photos

    Cluttered and restored vintage bedroom in an abandoned house

    Freaktography Report

    6points
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    #38

    What Nobody Shows You About Italy’s Winter Olympic Games (Abandoned Venues)

    Derelict Olympic ski jump and bobsled track in urban exploration site

    BWT_Urbex Report

    6points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a waste. Why don’t the Olympics rotate the same cities and use existing venues?

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    #39

    I Swam To This Abandoned Soviet Aircraft Carrier And Spent 24 Hours Inside

    Abandoned aircraft carrier docked in water for urban exploration

    exploringtheunbeaten Report

    6points
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    #40

    Old Train Abandoned Deep In The Mountains

    Graffiti-covered abandoned train in desert mountains on urban exploration

    TheAjalin Report

    5points
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    #41

    A Warning At The Entrance To An Abandoned Asylum

    Decaying church interior with wooden pews and stained glass in urban exploration

    reddit.com Report

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    #42

    Abandoned Party Mansion Deep In The Maryland Forest

    Abandoned mansion interior with spiral staircase and colorful skylight on ceiling urban exploration

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    #43

    Abandoned Drug Store Hidden In A Small Town 💊😵‍💫

    Old jars, pills, and medicines in a neglected shelf and countertop from forgotten places

    True_explores Report

    5points
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    #44

    Over Grown Part Of Center City Philadelphia

    Overgrown abandoned urban railway surrounded by tall buildings and greenery

    Southphltrashfire Report

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    #45

    Abandoned Quality Inn

    Empty indoor pool and lounge area in abandoned urban exploration building

    Macabrey Report

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    #46

    We Found The Most Amazing Abandoned Library While Exploring An Abandoned Convent

    Urban exploration of empty room with old wooden planks and worn walls

    Jamierob1999 Report

    5points
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    #47

    Abandoned Neo-Classical $30,000,000 Mansion

    Urban exploration of enormous abandoned dragon sculptures overtaken by forest

    Freaktography Report

    5points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why so many abandoned mansions??

    1
    1point
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    #48

    The Abandoned "Splatalot" Game Show Set - Ontario, Canada

    Colorful abandoned water park with unique structures and faded paint from urban exploration

    Freaktography Report

    5points
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    #49

    I Found An Untouched 1940’s Home Filled With Original Historical Photos And Art

    Black and white historic photos of wartime remnants in urban exploration collection

    Fenneckiart Report

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    #50

    Ghostship In Kentucky

    Rusty abandoned ship in forest creek surrounded by trees urban exploration

    Whimsical_Ruins Report

    5points
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    #51

    Abandoned Strip Club Shut Down For Some Shady Business

    Interior of abandoned bar with empty bottles and vintage wheel from urban exploration

    thenewmando Report

    5points
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    #52

    This Is One Of The Most Beautiful Bathrooms In An Abandoned Chateau

    Vintage bathroom with peeling paint in forgotten urban location

    abandonedplaygrounds Report

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    #53

    And On The Third Day. Bob Ross Said "Lets Add Some Happy Little Trees" And He Saw That It Was Good

    Overgrown window in abandoned building with vines and graffiti

    urbex_sno Report

    5points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote just for the caption.

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    #54

    Abandoned Soviet Radar In The Chernobyl Zone

    Aerial view of a forgotten aircraft carrier docked in water

    Chernobylexplorer Report

    5points
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    #55

    Abandoned Skyscraper

    Colorful open doors in abandoned building corridor with peeling paint urban exploration

    BreadstixTheGreat Report

    5points
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    #56

    Abandoned Church In Italy Overtaken By Plants

    Aerial view of ruined castle surrounded by dense forest urban exploration

    romanrobroek Report

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    #57

    Abandoned House In The Republic Of Karelia, Russia

    Autumn forest surrounding an abandoned house hidden in nature

    reddit.com Report

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    #58

    A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland. [oc]

    Overgrown abandoned baseball field with empty stands and patches of grass urban exploration

    Emptyspacesuk Report

    5points
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    #59

    Abandoned Minor League Baseball Stadium

    Abandoned stadium with cracked pavement and empty parking under overcast sky urban exploration

    MattinglyDineen Report

    5points
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    #60

    Abandoned P-38 On A Beach In Wales

    Peeling room ceiling with numerous old lamps arranged on floor in forgotten building

    reddit.com Report

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    #61

    Turn The Corner In An Abandoned Mansion And This:

    Large abandoned hangar with a dormant space shuttle inside urban exploration site

    Bighomiejaxon Report

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    #62

    Two Years Ago I Snuck Into A Military Base To See Abandoned Buran Space Shuttles [oc]

    Old control room with vintage monitors and panels abandoned in forgotten place

    DrBaab Report

    5points
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    #63

    There Are Three Full Cow Bodies On The Roof Of This Abandoned House In The Utah Desert. There Are No Other Homes Within Approximately 25 Miles Of This Place. [oc]

    Abandoned wooden house in rural field representing forgotten places urban exploration

    StephanieKay22 Report

    4points
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    #64

    Cold War Nuclear Bunker Hidden Deeply In A Silent Village

    Abandoned bunker entrance glowing with green outline in forgotten places urban exploration

    mancaveit Report

    4points
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    #65

    This Throne Made Of Human Remains In The Forbidden Catacombs Of Paris

    Long empty tunnel with curved white walls in urban exploration forgotten place

    brokenbonessociety Report

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    #66

    Abandoned Gas Station With Items Still Left Behind

    Forgotten gas station and convenience store shelves packed with old snacks and cigarettes

    True_explores Report

    4points
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    #67

    Giant Abandoned Complex(Partially Powered)

    Interior views of an abandoned building with damaged ceilings and empty spaces

    monsterultrasunrise Report

    4points
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    #68

    Found In The Desert Outside Of Roswell, New Mexico

    Graffiti art on crumbling stone walls in a forgotten urban exploration site

    Vikingwithguns Report

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    #69

    Aqueduct, Arkadia

    Submerged abandoned building interior with fish swimming in water, an urban exploration spot

    luucylouu Report

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    #70

    Abandoned Police Station

    Empty, decayed interior of an abandoned warehouse popular for urban exploration

    Freaktography Report

    4points
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    #71

    Abandoned Trucking Depot In Ohio — Found A Bunch Of Fake Money???

    Exterior of abandoned building at night, a favorite forgotten place for urban exploration

    dumb-danny Report

    4points
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    #72

    Abandoned Hospital Closed Since 2021 With Power And Heat Still Running 🤯

    Abandoned urban exploration site with dark medical room and hospital equipment

    True_explores Report

    4points
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    #73

    Abandoned Supermax Prison That Used Lethal Injection

    Interior control room and prison cells in an abandoned correctional facility

    Upstairs-Annual-2499 Report

    4points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure the relevance of the lethal injection point.

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    #74

    For 40 Years I've Wondered Whats Behind These Doors. Finally Stopped To Investigate

    Forgotten places with abandoned caves in rocky hillside covered by greenery

    HotOstrich Report

    4points
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    #75

    Frozen Staircases Of Abandoned Soviet Residential Buildings In A Ghost Town Beyond The Arctic Circle

    Frozen icy interior of an abandoned site covered in snow and ice

    syndicat1128 Report

    4points
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    #76

    Abandoned Middle School, Massachusetts

    Graffiti of Bart Simpson writing on wall in abandoned building urban exploration

    Bunbuns123abc Report

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    #77

    Abandoned Hoarder’s House Full Of Art And Egyptian Items

    Cluttered room with Egyptian sarcophagus and old painting in urban exploration

    Yt_ExploreNation Report

    4points
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    #78

    Found An Old Pepsi Vending Machine

    Sunlight shining through rusted abandoned radio antenna in forest

    feverchart Report

    4points
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    #79

    Made A Rookie Mistake (As A Rookie)

    Dilapidated ruins with peeling paint and urban exploration theater auditorium

    Correct-Anything9444 Report

    4points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was the mistake?

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    #80

    An Abandoned Farm House Forgotten In The Mountains W/ Vintage Trucks + Items

    Moss-covered abandoned house and rusty yellow Ford truck in nature

    LordExplores Report

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    #81

    Abandoned Millionaires Mansion With Everything Left

    Snow-covered abandoned house and dusty classic car in urban exploration

    SilentHilExploration Report

    4points
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    #82

    I Walked For 80 Km Through The Desert Just To See This Beauty - An Abandoned 60m Heights Space Rocket

    Abandoned rocket inside large industrial facility for urban exploration

    ILUVYOURMUM Report

    4points
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    #83

    Inside A Well-Guarded Abandoned Nuclear Power Plant In Spain

    Abandoned concrete industrial facility overgrown with vegetation in urban exploration

    Rxspawn Report

    4points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess not all that well-guarded.

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    #84

    I Found An Abandoned House With Everything Still In Intact

    Cluttered and dusty rooms filled with old furniture and scattered items in an abandoned home

    dontcountonmee Report

    3points
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    #85

    Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind

    Overgrown abandoned house exterior and vintage car covered in dust in urban exploration

    SilentHilExploration Report

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    #86

    Abandoned Railway Tracks In Alexandria, Egypt

    Ornate abandoned home interior with carved wooden furniture from urban exploration

    Halla5432 Report

    3points
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    #87

    Crossing

    Neglected mansion exterior and interior with empty rooms and damaged features

    _darzy Report

    3points
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    #88

    Coolest Abandoned Place I’ve Been So Far. Feels Like A Cod Map

    Abandoned airplane converted into a building in a forgotten urban exploration site

    SilverAdonis Report

    3points
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    #89

    An Abandoned Movie Theatre That Closed In 2023. Last Slide Is A Screenshot From Body Cam Footage Of Me Getting Arrested There

    Urban exploration inside abandoned movie theater seating and projector room

    dontcountonmee Report

    3points
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