So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from an internet group dedicated to urban exploration and cool, abandoned places. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and thoughts in the comments section down below.

If you’ve ever wanted to try out being in a post-apocalyptic story, you can always find your local abandoned power plant or hospital and just poke around inside. Naturally, most of us would prefer not to, but this comes with the downside of never learning what it actually looks like. Fortunately, there are folks online who document it for the rest of us.

#1 I Broke The Rules And Took Something From An Abandoned Church

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#2 An Abandoned House In France Before And After I Put Away Vandalism

#3 I Dragged My Friend Along To An Adventure In The Tokyo Stormwater System. He Was Impressed

Urban exploration, or "urbex" as enthusiasts call it, taps into something deeply human: the irresistible pull of a door left ajar, a window boarded up just enough to make you wonder what's on the other side. There is a reason people have been sneaking into forgotten factories, crumbling theatres, and overgrown asylums with cameras in hand for decades now, and it goes well beyond mere trespassing thrill. These spaces tell stories that no museum ever could, and the people drawn to them are part historian, part adventurer, and part artist. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Abandoned Game Store

#5 The Lobby Of A Closed Down Motel On Route 66

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#6 Sometimes The Coolest Finds Are In The Most Obvious Places…

One of the biggest draws is the raw, unfiltered history that abandoned places carry. When a building is left behind, time essentially freezes inside it. You might find a hospital where the patient records are still scattered across the floor, a school where chalk equations are still faintly visible on a blackboard, or a factory where the machinery sits rusting mid-process as if the workers simply walked out one afternoon and never came back. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Abandoned Grocery Store Left Untouched For Years

#8 Found The Most Absurd Abandoned Hotel With Many Luxury Cars

#9 Tweakerville Hotel

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That eerie sense of interrupted time is something urban explorers chase relentlessly, and photographers have captured it in images that genuinely stop you in your tracks. Sites like Abandoned Spaces have built entire communities around sharing these kinds of finds.

#10 Movie Review On An Abandoned Sports Stadium In Florida. Roger Ebert’s Got Nothing On This Chap

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#11 Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind (UK)

#12 The Interior Of A Power Station Cooling Tower

There is also the aesthetic dimension, which is enormous. Decay turns out to be extraordinarily beautiful in ways that are hard to explain until you see a great photograph of it. Peeling paint becomes layered texture. Broken windows scatter light in ways that no architect would have planned.

#13 Abandoned Hotel Straight Out Of A Horror Game

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#14 Found Inside Of An Abandoned Historical Landmark Hospital With Power

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#15 Deep In The Paris Catacombs 2

Nature reclaiming a ballroom or a swimming pool creates compositions that feel almost surreal. Urban explorers with a good eye and a capable camera produce work that regularly rivals fine art photography, and it has inspired painters, filmmakers, and set designers for years. The visual language of abandonment has even influenced mainstream aesthetics, feeding into everything from post-apocalyptic video game design to high-fashion editorial shoots.

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#16 James Cordens Abandoned Mansion

#17 Took A Drive Around East St Louis. We Barely Saw Any People, Cars, Open Businesses. Miles Davis Childhood Home Is There

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#18 Abandoned Detroit Church

Beyond history and aesthetics, there is a genuine psychological element to the appeal. Everyday life is structured, scheduled, and supervised. Abandoned places are none of those things. They represent a kind of freedom from the ordinary, a space outside the usual rules of movement and access.

#19 Abandoned Presidents Heads In A Rural Virginia Field

#20 Top 30 Floors Of This 990 Ft Skyscraper Were Abandoned

#21 Abandoned Amusement Park In The Mountains

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Researchers who study leisure and risk behavior have noted that mild, manageable adventure, the kind where the danger feels present but is mostly under control, produces a real sense of aliveness and focus. For a lot of urban explorers, ducking into a forgotten warehouse is a low-stakes version of that feeling, a reminder that the world is bigger and stranger than the daily commute suggests.

#22 About To Spend My Second Week In The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Here Is A Pic From My First Trip In 2017

#23 Abandoned Mall In Bangkok

#24 One Of Many Waterfalls Under Manchester, UK

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Community is another underrated part of the urbex world. What started as a niche hobby has grown into a genuinely global subculture, with dedicated forums, YouTube channels with millions of followers, and Instagram accounts that regularly go viral. Explorers share coordinates (sometimes), swap safety tips, and debate the ethics of their pastime openly and often.

#25 9 Massive Dragons At An Abandoned Park

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#26 Green

#27 Abandoned Houses With Beautiful Sunset ❣

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The guiding principle most serious urban explorers follow is simple: take nothing but photographs, leave nothing but footprints. That code of conduct has helped shape the community into something that cares about preservation as much as access, and many explorers have actually helped document buildings that were later saved or repurposed because of the attention their photographs brought.

#28 Abandoned Cinema Closed Down Due To The Pandemic And Left To Rot

#29 Children’s Wing, Abandoned Asylum

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#30 What's With All These Chimneys In The Woods?

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Finally, there is something quietly philosophical about spending time in a place that the world has forgotten. Abandoned buildings are monuments to impermanence. They remind you that the busy, important-feeling structures of today are just one generation of neglect away from becoming something hauntingly quiet. That is not a depressing thought so much as a clarifying one. It puts things in perspective in a way that is hard to manufacture anywhere else. The pictures you are about to scroll through carry all of that weight and wonder in them, and once you start looking, it is genuinely difficult to stop.

#31 Free Alcohol In Abandoned Supermarket

#32 I Drove Over 1,000 Miles This Weekend To Visit An Abandoned Mine. It Was Worth It

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#33 "Colored Only" City Pool, Filled In

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#34 Friends And I Found An Abandoned Bunker (Washington State.)

#35 Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind

#36 Nature Taking Over A Pool In An Abandoned Mansion

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#37 I Cleaned Up A Bedroom In This Abandoned House - Then And Now Photos

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#38 What Nobody Shows You About Italy’s Winter Olympic Games (Abandoned Venues)

#39 I Swam To This Abandoned Soviet Aircraft Carrier And Spent 24 Hours Inside

#40 Old Train Abandoned Deep In The Mountains

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#41 A Warning At The Entrance To An Abandoned Asylum

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#42 Abandoned Party Mansion Deep In The Maryland Forest

#43 Abandoned Drug Store Hidden In A Small Town 💊😵‍💫

#44 Over Grown Part Of Center City Philadelphia

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#45 Abandoned Quality Inn

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#46 We Found The Most Amazing Abandoned Library While Exploring An Abandoned Convent

#47 Abandoned Neo-Classical $30,000,000 Mansion

#48 The Abandoned "Splatalot" Game Show Set - Ontario, Canada

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#49 I Found An Untouched 1940’s Home Filled With Original Historical Photos And Art

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#50 Ghostship In Kentucky

#51 Abandoned Strip Club Shut Down For Some Shady Business

#52 This Is One Of The Most Beautiful Bathrooms In An Abandoned Chateau

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#53 And On The Third Day. Bob Ross Said "Lets Add Some Happy Little Trees" And He Saw That It Was Good

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#54 Abandoned Soviet Radar In The Chernobyl Zone

#55 Abandoned Skyscraper

#56 Abandoned Church In Italy Overtaken By Plants

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#57 Abandoned House In The Republic Of Karelia, Russia

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#58 A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland. [oc]

#59 Abandoned Minor League Baseball Stadium

#60 Abandoned P-38 On A Beach In Wales

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#61 Turn The Corner In An Abandoned Mansion And This:

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#62 Two Years Ago I Snuck Into A Military Base To See Abandoned Buran Space Shuttles [oc]

#63 There Are Three Full Cow Bodies On The Roof Of This Abandoned House In The Utah Desert. There Are No Other Homes Within Approximately 25 Miles Of This Place. [oc]

#64 Cold War Nuclear Bunker Hidden Deeply In A Silent Village

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#65 This Throne Made Of Human Remains In The Forbidden Catacombs Of Paris

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#66 Abandoned Gas Station With Items Still Left Behind

#67 Giant Abandoned Complex(Partially Powered)

#68 Found In The Desert Outside Of Roswell, New Mexico

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#69 Aqueduct, Arkadia

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#70 Abandoned Police Station

#71 Abandoned Trucking Depot In Ohio — Found A Bunch Of Fake Money???

#72 Abandoned Hospital Closed Since 2021 With Power And Heat Still Running 🤯

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#73 Abandoned Supermax Prison That Used Lethal Injection

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#74 For 40 Years I've Wondered Whats Behind These Doors. Finally Stopped To Investigate

#75 Frozen Staircases Of Abandoned Soviet Residential Buildings In A Ghost Town Beyond The Arctic Circle

#76 Abandoned Middle School, Massachusetts

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#77 Abandoned Hoarder’s House Full Of Art And Egyptian Items

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#78 Found An Old Pepsi Vending Machine

#79 Made A Rookie Mistake (As A Rookie)

#80 An Abandoned Farm House Forgotten In The Mountains W/ Vintage Trucks + Items

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#81 Abandoned Millionaires Mansion With Everything Left

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#82 I Walked For 80 Km Through The Desert Just To See This Beauty - An Abandoned 60m Heights Space Rocket

#83 Inside A Well-Guarded Abandoned Nuclear Power Plant In Spain

#84 I Found An Abandoned House With Everything Still In Intact

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#85 Abandoned Mansion With Everything Left Behind

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#86 Abandoned Railway Tracks In Alexandria, Egypt

#87 Crossing

#88 Coolest Abandoned Place I’ve Been So Far. Feels Like A Cod Map

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#89 An Abandoned Movie Theatre That Closed In 2023. Last Slide Is A Screenshot From Body Cam Footage Of Me Getting Arrested There