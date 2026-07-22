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Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Takes Legal Action In Subtle Attack On Father Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne, both smiling. Vivienne wears a vest and bow tie, while Jolie wears a velvet gown.
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Takes Legal Action In Subtle Attack On Father Brad Pitt

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Yet another of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children has legally moved to distance herself from the Oscar-winning actor’s surname.

18-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has filed a legal petition to have “Pitt” removed from her last name.

The filing comes nearly two years after Jolie and Pitt finalized their nearly decade-long bitter divorce, while the former couple continues to battle over their French winery, Château Miraval.

Highlights
  • Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has officially filed to remove "Pitt" from her legal name, becoming the latest sibling to do so.
  • The filing has reignited interest in the long-running Jolie-Pitt family rift, years after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce.
  • Vivienne's legal move mirrors a decision her mother made decades ago following her own family estrangement.

One netizen wrote, “This man truly f**ked up and lost the only thing that matters. It’s a shame when fathers can’t do their job right.”

RELATED:

    Just days after turning 18, Vivienne officially asked Los Angeles County Superior Court to remove “Pitt” from her last name

    Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie's daughter, makes headlines with legal action in a subtle attack on Brad Pitt.

    Image credits: Getty/Bruce Glikas

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    According to court documents first obtained by People magazine, Vivienne quietly filed a petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court to officially change her legal name and remove her father’s surname.

    The filing was submitted on Tuesday, July 21, only days after Vivienne celebrated her 18th birthday on July 12. 

    In the court documents, the 18-year-old listed the reason for the request simply as “personal.”

    Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, faces legal action from daughter Vivienne, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/Stefania D’Alessandro

    While she offered no further explanation, the filing comes after years of speculation surrounding the fractured relationship between Brad and several of his children following his highly publicized split from Angelina.

    If approved, Vivienne will legally become Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, matching the professional name she has used in recent years. 

     

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    Reportedly, a formal hearing has been scheduled for November 2 this year, when a judge will determine whether the request should be granted.

    Vivienne had already begun distancing herself from the “Pitt” surname long before submitting the legal paperwork.

    Vivienne is the latest of the Jolie-Pitt siblings, including Shiloh, Maddox, and Zahara, to legally drop their father’s surname

    Angelina Jolie and her children, including Vivienne, pictured together amidst legal action against Brad Pitt.

    Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

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    In May 2024, she was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, where she worked alongside her mother as a production assistant.

    At the time, many fans noticed that the “Pitt” surname was absent from the official credits, fueling speculation that the teenager had already chosen how she wanted to be identified professionally.

    A social media post discussing Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne taking legal action against Brad Pitt.

    Image credits: DaneHall798

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    A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

    However, because she was still under 18, Vivienne could not legally remove her father’s surname without parental consent at the time. 

    Her latest move has also prompted comparisons to Angelina herself, who famously went through a similar process decades earlier.

    In 2002, the Salt star legally dropped “Voight” from her own name, changing it from Angelina Jolie Voight to Angelina Jolie after years of estrangement from her father, actor Jon Voight.

    Many observers have pointed to the striking similarities between mother and daughter, noting that both women chose to legally separate themselves from their famous fathers’ surnames following deeply strained relationships.

    Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attend an event amid legal action against Brad Pitt.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

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    Angelina Jolie's legal name change details from September 2002.

    Image credits: Gatorkeep

     

    The situation has reignited Angelina Jolie’s own decision to drop her famous father Jon Voight’s surname after their estrangement

    Angelina Jolie embracing her father, Jon Voight, in a past photo.

    Image credits: Getty/Evan Agostini

    The filing has also arrived against the backdrop of Angelina and Brad’s long-running legal battle, which officially ended their marriage in December 2024, but failed to end the conflict surrounding their family.

    Jolie first filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, just days after the now-infamous private plane incident involving the entire family.

    According to online allegations, Pitt became verbally and physically a**sive toward Angelina and some of the children during a flight from France to Los Angeles. 

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    While the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigated the incident, the actor was ultimately not charged with any crime.

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    And although the divorce has been finalized, the former couple remain embroiled in a separate legal dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval. 

    Moreover, Vivienne’s filing is not an isolated decision. Instead, she is the latest member of the Jolie-Pitt family to formally, or publicly, drop her father’s last name after reaching adulthood.

    The first to do so was Shiloh, who filed a petition on her 18th birthday in May 2024.

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    Previously, a source close to Pitt accused Jolie of publicizing “successful alienation of their children from the other parent”

    Close-up of Angelina Jolie, subtly addressing legal action.

    Image credits: angelinajolie

    Three months later, a judge officially approved the request, legally changing her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

    In May this year, Maddox also petitioned the court to legally change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie, with his hearing scheduled for September 14. 

    Meanwhile, Zahara filed paperwork in June to legally update her name to Zahara Marley Jolie.

    Although Knox has not publicly filed legal documents, he reportedly listed “Knox Jolie” on his high school diploma, further fueling speculation that he, too, has chosen to distance himself from the Pitt surname.

    Angelina Jolie with daughter Vivienne and a photographer during a photoshoot.

    Image credits: Vogue

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    While none of the siblings have publicly detailed their reasons beyond what appears in the court documents, each has chosen to make the change after becoming legally old enough to do so independently.

    Addressing the growing list of children distancing themselves from Brad, a source close to the Oscar winner previously told People, “It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent.”

    The source’s remarks quickly sparked discussion online, with many arguing that the now-adult children are simply exercising their own choices rather than being influenced by either parent.

    “At this rate, Pitt isn’t a family name anymore, it’s a subscription everyone keeps canceling,” one netizen quipped 

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    A social media comment about Parental Alienation, relevant to Vivienne's legal action.

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    A tweet from Susan Swartz about Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne taking legal action against father Brad Pitt.

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    A tweet from Curated Hollywood expressing thoughts on Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne's legal action.

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    A tweet from As Ever_Shan_2025 discussing Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne's legal action against father Brad Pitt.

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    A tweet from Alex commenting on Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne taking legal action against father Brad Pitt.

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    A tweet from TV & Movie A****t wondering about Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne's legal action.

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    A social media comment discussing Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne taking legal action against father Brad Pitt.

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    A tweet about Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne taking legal action in a subtle attack on father Brad Pitt.

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do wonder why anyone thinks we actually care about this? I certainly couldn't be less interested, and hope this is the last of the declarations.

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    clairepearce31 avatar
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think there are a lot of people out there who clearly don't understand the harm an a*****e father can do. The report of what happened on the plane should be enough for anyone to understand why these kids are doing this. Because no way in hell is that an isolated incident. And the person who says he should cut the kids off... well, I'd imagine nothing would make them happier.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given her illustrious history of being a complete whacko, many struggle to believe much of her claims. Everything she's done since then, has just further fueled the doubts many have about what really happened.

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    User avatar
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do wonder why anyone thinks we actually care about this? I certainly couldn't be less interested, and hope this is the last of the declarations.

    0
    0points
    reply
    clairepearce31 avatar
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think there are a lot of people out there who clearly don't understand the harm an a*****e father can do. The report of what happened on the plane should be enough for anyone to understand why these kids are doing this. Because no way in hell is that an isolated incident. And the person who says he should cut the kids off... well, I'd imagine nothing would make them happier.

    0
    0points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given her illustrious history of being a complete whacko, many struggle to believe much of her claims. Everything she's done since then, has just further fueled the doubts many have about what really happened.

    0
    0points
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