“I Was 17”: Courtney Stodden Calls Out ‘Seinfeld’ Star For “Inappropriate Comedy Sketch

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Courtney Stodden is looking back at one of the most uncomfortable moments of her teenage years, questioning why so many adults believed it was acceptable at the time.

The reality television personality recently resurfaced a scene from a 2012 comedy sketch featuring Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, revealing that she was just 17 years old when it was filmed.

Highlights Courtney Stodden revisited a 2012 comedy sketch, accusing Jason Alexander of inappropriate behavior when she was still a minor.

The resurfaced footage has reignited debate over how the entertainment industry treated underage performers.

Stodden was just 17 while Alexander was 52 when the controversial sketch was filmed.

Stodden accused the production of turning a minor into the punchline of an adult joke, reigniting conversations about child exploitation in the entertainment industry and whether the adults around her failed to protect her.

“I was the only child in the room. I felt so alone,” Courtney said while reflecting on the experience.

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Courtney Stodden recently accused actor Jason Alexander of “inappropriate” behavior toward her as a minor

Image credits: courtneyastodden

More than a decade after filming a comedy sketch with now-66-year-old Jason Alexander, Courtney Stodden says she views the experience through a completely different lens.

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On Tuesday, July 21, the 31-year-old shared a clip from the 2012 Funny or Die sketch The Donny Clay Show on Instagram, revealing that she was just 17 when it was filmed.

“I was 17 years old in this photo,” she wrote. “The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand.”

According to Stodden, Alexander repeatedly rubbed his phone across her br**sts “while saying there was ‘no signal’ in my head but ‘plenty of signal’ in my chest.”

“Later in the sketch, he joked that when I turned 18 he’d like to take me behind the couch and ‘have his way’ with me.”

Image credits: courtneyastodden

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Courtney noted that Alexander wasn’t merely performing the material, pointing out that IMDb credits him as one of the sketch’s writers.

“As an adult, that fact has become harder—not easier—for me to understand. I was a minor…” she added.

At the time the sketch was filmed, Stodden was already at the center of intense media attention after marrying actor Doug Hutchison in 2011, when she was just 16, and he was 51.

The couple was invited to appear as themselves in the parody, which used their controversial relationship as the focal point of its comedy.

“He joked that when I turned 18 he’d like to take me behind the couch and ‘have his way’ with me…” Courtney recalled

Image credits: FunnyOrDie

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Looking back, however, Courtney says she had virtually no control over participating in the production.

“I didn’t have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate,” she wrote, explaining that every major decision surrounding the appearance was made by the adults around her.

“The contracts were signed by adults. The paycheck went to Doug. The production moved forward.”

She also pushed back against the criticism she continues to receive from people who insist she willingly took part in the sketch.

Stodden said, “People still say, ‘You chose to be there.’ Legally, I couldn’t make those decisions for myself. That’s the point.”

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The resurfaced clip prompted widespread discussion online, with many users arguing that the entertainment industry failed to protect Courtney while she was still a minor.

“The crazy thing is the way she was laughed at in the media back then didn’t even seem strange at the time. The fact that she was a child wasn’t even part of the conversation,” one person wrote.

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Another agreed, adding, “Right? Everyone made fun of her, but no one was pointing fingers at the sick adults around her doing this s**t.”

The 31-year-old reality TV star says she never had the legal power to make those decisions for herself

Image credits: courtneyastodden

“She was 17… Completely inappropriate and scary for someone who didn’t have anyone to help her. Most girls, NOT WOMEN, in the 90’s were cast on things and just went with whatever because they didn’t have an outlet or a voice. So her speaking up now should be valid,” a third user commented.

Another added, “People that are defending adults and victim-blaming a child are disgusting. I surely hope none of you have children.”

“Courtney deserved so much better. She was a child being preyed upon by everyone in her life.”

In a statement to Page Six, Stodden said her perspective has changed dramatically with age.

“At 17, I was a minor working in an environment where the adults around me were responsible for my safety and well-being,” she said. “Looking back as an adult, I see those experiences very differently than I did at the time.”

Image credits: courtneyastodden

Following Courtney’s viral post, Alexander acknowledged that the sketch was inappropriate and offered a public apology.

The actor said in a statement to Page Six, “Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it.”

“But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden,” he continued. “I offer her my sincerest apologies.”

Courtney emphasized that revisiting the incident is not about dwelling on the past, but about pushing for stronger protections for minors today.

Amid the renewed backlash, the 66-year-old Seinfeld star issued a public apology to Courtney

Image credits: jalexander1959

“My reason for speaking out now isn’t about revisiting the past for its own sake… it’s about helping create a future where children are better protected and where adults in positions of power are held to a higher standard,” she told the outlet.

Her advocacy is now centered on California Assembly Bill 1267 (AB 1267), bipartisan legislation that would prohibit child marriage in California without exception by setting 18 as the absolute minimum age to marry or enter a domestic partnership.

Stodden, who has frequently described herself as a survivor of child marriage, has been urging Californians to support the bill while partnering with advocacy organizations such as Unchained At Last, which campaigns to end forced and child marriage across the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney MF Stodden (@courtneyastodden)

According to the reality TV star, experiences like the Funny or Die sketch illustrate why stronger legal protections are needed.

“I can’t change what happened to me, but I can ask myself: How did so many adults look at a minor and decide this was acceptable?” she wrote in her Instagram post.

“That’s exactly why I speak out today. Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn’t have to become adults before realizing the law should have protected them all along.”

AB 1267 has already cleared the California Assembly and continues to advance through the legislative process, bringing California one step closer to outlawing child marriage without exception.

“It’s very disturbing that they not only wrote this sketch, but allowed it to air… you were a literal child!!” wrote one netizen