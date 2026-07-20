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“Sometimes People Need To Be Publicly Shamed”: Woman’s Scheme Fails After She Accuses Man Of Attacking Her
A diverse crowd of people, including a woman in an off-shoulder top and a man in a black hoodie, publicly shamed.
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Sometimes People Need To Be Publicly Shamed”: Woman’s Scheme Fails After She Accuses Man Of Attacking Her

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A woman’s attempt to skip a crowded queue at a popular shopping event took an unexpected turn after she allegedly publicly accused a fellow shopper of s**ual a**ault.

The entire confrontation, however, was captured on multiple cameras, with the footage appearing to contradict her claims.

Filmed during Princess Polly’s grand opening event at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre in Queensland, Australia, the video quickly went viral across social media.

Highlights
  • An Australian woman's attempt to skip a crowded queue turned into a viral confrontation.
  • The man at the center of the dispute later claimed CCTV footage contradicted the woman's version of events.
  • The incident has reignited debate over false accusations and the role of video evidence in resolving similar disputes.

One person reacted, “I am sorry, but this should involve charges and community service. It is 100% intentional, she targeted him and made false claims…” 

RELATED:

    A woman trying to skip the Princess Polly queue saw her plan backfire after making a serious accusation

    A busy shopping mall with many people on escalators, depicting a public setting for potential public shaming.

    Image credits: Maciej Drążkiewicz/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The confrontation reportedly took place last week, when hundreds of shoppers lined up for exclusive Princess Polly giveaways, merchandise, and launch-day promotions.

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    With limited prizes available, being near the front of the queue was highly valuable, creating a highly competitive atmosphere among attendees.

    In the now-viral clip, a woman, who has since been identified as Miss Baker, appeared to cut ahead of people already waiting in line before positioning herself directly in front of a man.

    A woman pointing an accusing finger at a man with his arms crossed, illustrating a false accusation scenario.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Moments later, she stepped backward into him before turning around and accusing him of making unwanted physical contact.

    However, the person filming the incident immediately challenged her version of events.

    The recorder was heard saying, “I got that on camera! Stop lying, I have evidence!”

    When she continued claiming that the man had touched her inappropriately, several bystanders pushed back, accusing her of not telling the truth.

    The man recording the confrontation insisted he had evidence as bystanders accused the woman of lying

    A crowd of people watching intently, symbolizing public shaming and a woman's scheme failing.

    Image credits: party.turtle

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    Following the incident, the man, who later identified himself online as Dan, claimed he had reported the matter to Broadbeach Police Station and that officers reviewed CCTV footage from Pacific Fair Shopping Centre.

    He wrote, “Hi everyone. I am the man (Dan) in the video that Miss Baker backed into. Yesterday I attended the Broadbeach police station and reported this incident.” 

    “I spoke with an officer called Dale,” he added. “He has been in touch with Pacific Fair and he is also the officer who was at the scene on the day of the incident. He has confirmed that I did not a**ault anyone.”

    A comment from John stating She's part of the problem, reflecting public sentiment on the woman's scheme.

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    A comment from Mallory about false accusations needing heavy fines or jail time, highlighting consequences of a failed scheme.

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    @party.turtle Naaa DAS CRAZY 😭 #fyp#foryou#princesspolly#trending♬ Saxophones getting louder – Sped Up – AntonioVivald

    Dan concluded his statement by alleging, “The Pacific Fair CCTV footage shows me being pushed three times by Miss Baker. If anyone doubts me, please contact the Broadbeach police station and ask for Dale.”

    The claims surrounding the CCTV footage have fueled further backlash, with many viewers arguing that the situation could have had serious consequences without video evidence.

    The incident has since reignited debate over false accusations and whether those who make them should face consequences

    A crowd of people looking at a man publicly shamed, accused of attacking a woman.

    Image credits: party.turtle

    Many viewers expressed outrage over what they described as an attempt to weaponize a serious accusation during a minor public dispute.

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    They argued that making serious allegations that are false can have devastating consequences, particularly when there is no evidence to support them.

    One viewer wrote, “This could have been bad, costing someone a lot of grief, and maybe even their job if it got carried away.”

    A comment about a woman's scheme making it harder for actual victims.

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    Another added, “I am sorry but this should involve charges and community service. It is 100% intentional, she targeted him and made false claims and now there should be a record of it.”

    “She really thought no one would be filming at a decent-sized event?” a third commented.

    Security monitors showing surveillance footage, essential for publicly shamed woman's scheme failures.

    Image credits: Aakash Dhage/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Others expressed, “Lock her up, she’s most certainly gotten someone arrested for allegedly doing something to her.”

    Some even claimed the incident was not an isolated occurrence, writing, “Wasn’t the first time she’s done it, it’s just the first time she was caught.”

    In Queensland, making a false s**ual a**ault report to police is a criminal offense and can result in serious legal consequences

    A crowd looking at a woman's scheme failing, leading to public shaming.

    Image credits: party.turtle

    “Sometimes people need to be publicly shamed and disciplined — this video was cut too short!”

    While the video sparked widespread criticism toward the woman, it also reignited broader conversations about the potential consequences of making false accusations during heated public disputes.

    A comment by DawnJohnson expressing hope that the woman was escorted out after her scheme failed and she accused a man.

    A comment by Fal | SAHM expressing gladness that everyone called out the woman after her scheme failed.

    In Queensland, knowingly making a false report to police is a criminal offense and can result in legal consequences under state law.

    As of this writing, the woman has not been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

    A woman covering her face with her hands, likely feeling publicly shamed after her scheme to accuse a man failed.

    Image credits: Ivan Aleksic/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, if authorities determine that a false report was knowingly made, anyone convicted under Queensland law may face significant penalties, including financial fines, imprisonment, and, in certain circumstances, compensation orders.

    Under Queensland law, a conviction for knowingly making a false a**ault accusation carries a maximum penalty of 40 penalty units (roughly USD $4,188) or up to six months of imprisonment. 

    “Imagine if no one was there to see. Good on those women for calling it out. I hope she was removed from the premises,” one critic wrote

    A comment by ComprehensiveRead479 suggesting it wasn't the first time the woman's scheme failed, just the first she was caught.

    A comment by Consistent-Stock6872 detailing the woman's intentional scheme to accuse a man and suggesting charges and community service.

    A comment about a woman's scheme failing, stating compliments to women who questioned the accusation.

    A comment on the woman's scheme failing, questioning her belief that no one would be filming at an event.

    A comment on a woman's scheme failing, expressing satisfaction that she was booed and called out.

    A comment about women's schemes failing and the damage caused by false accusations.

    A comment expressing curiosity about the aftermath of a woman's scheme failing and hoping she was kicked out.

    A comment about a woman's scheme failing after she accuses a man, mentioning meeting the wrong person for empty accusation.

    A comment discussing a woman's scheme failing after she accuses a man, calling her an entitled princess for false accusations.

    A comment suggesting people need to be publicly shamed after a woman's scheme fails, stating the video was too short.

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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    Amita Kumari

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, that was actually worse than I thought. Judging by the first pic, I thought, if a dude was standing up against me like that, I’d lose my s**t. But it’s a pic of her backing into him. I can’t believe she had the gall to say he assaulted her! Nuts! Criminalizing it scares the hell out of me tho, can you imagine the creeps utilizing that with their actual victims. Cause they absolutely would if they could.

    2
    2points
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    User avatar
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    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, that was actually worse than I thought. Judging by the first pic, I thought, if a dude was standing up against me like that, I’d lose my s**t. But it’s a pic of her backing into him. I can’t believe she had the gall to say he assaulted her! Nuts! Criminalizing it scares the hell out of me tho, can you imagine the creeps utilizing that with their actual victims. Cause they absolutely would if they could.

    2
    2points
    reply
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