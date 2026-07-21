These snapshots only prove that many people may need to go back to driving school to brush up on their parking skills. Don’t forget to upvote those that annoyed you the most.

We’ve all been there. Some would mumble curses under their breath. Others may actually leave a not-so-nice note for the driver. But in the age of social media, taking a photo and posting it online would be a common knee-jerk reaction. Here are a few of them.

There’s something about a terribly parked car that is irksome enough to ruin your good vibes. It can be most especially infuriating when the said vehicle takes up two spaces on the one final spot on the lot.

#1 This Is Why You Don’t Park In The Striped Area Of A Handicapped Parking Zone

RELATED:

#2 Saw This On Someone's Car Today

#3 Worst Parking Job I Have Ever Seen

Many people find driving stressful. Buffalo State University psychology professor Dr. Dwight Hennessy attributes this stress to why some are aggressive behind the wheel and come off as inconsiderate. That aggression also creates a less harmonious environment on the road, including in parking lots.

#4 Ram Covered In Trumper Stickers Gets What He Deserves

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#5 This Person Somehow Managed To Park In 6 Spaces

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#6 This Person Deliberately Parks In The Walkway Where No One Else Can Fit

“The traffic environment really is full of these everyday stressors that on their own might seem mundane, but they tend to accumulate,” Dr. Hennessy said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. “So the more we do this, the more it piles up, and we just end up with these expectations about what other people are supposed to be doing.”

#7 Worked 8 Long Hrs In Retail. Came Out To This

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#8 How People At My College Park

#9 You'd Better Not Park Across The Path

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Those who regularly drive have also dealt with someone who is about to leave the parking spot they are occupying, but is taking their precious time in doing so. According to Penn State University researcher and professor Barry Ruback, it’s because people tend to get territorial about their space. As he explained, it has something to do with our hunter-gatherer instincts.

#10 This Is What Happens When You Take 4 Parking Spaces

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#11 Bad Parking Revenge

#12 This Person Who Drew A Parking Spot To Expose The Disaster

"Like our ancestors, we humans still defend territories, but we do so even when they are temporary public areas," Ruback said. “Our research shows that people do become territorial in the face of another driver and become even more territorial when the driver acts very intrusively, such as honking the car,"

#13 Some People Really Park However They Want

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#14 Someone Decided To Have A Little Fun With A Badly Parked Car

#15 I (Black Truck) Love To Inconvenience Bad Parkers

We also like to hear from you, dear readers. If you have similar experiences or stories, you may share them in the comments below. Feel free to include photos of what you think are shame-worthy parking jobs.

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#16 Took My Time To Fit My Red Car Into The Last Available Spot In Front Of A Busy Restaurant

#17 Every Year, Weeks At A Time In the colder months this guy parks his 5th wheel camper closer in to his house, but as soon as the weather turns nice, he pulls it out until the nose is actually in the street expecting everyone to walk out into the street because he’s blocking sidewalk for his own convenience.

Update: When I reported the issue, I used a web app so my update when I received it the next day looked like this:

PHOTO RECIEVED. SENDING OUT INITIAL WARNING LETTER FOR VIOLATION OF XYZ123 REFERENCE ABC456. FOLLOW UP REQUIRED.

So we have to wait a couple of days for USPS I guess. Boo for delayed gratification:(



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#18 At A School, Teachers Lot. Not Drop Off

#19 Every Time I Walk I Have To Go Into The Street Because Of This Person

#20 I Just Can’t Even

#21 Surprise

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#22 Gotta Keep It In The Shade So It Doesn't Randomly Burst Into Flames

#23 Well, Guess I'm Not Going To Work Today

#24 Every Sign In The Row Has Been Hit

#25 Scrolled Across This Gem Someone Posted Today At A Local Grocery Store

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#26 I Mean, Technically You're Not Wrong

#27 Someone Posted These In The Parking Garage At My Work. Sounds Pissed. By The Way, This Car Was Parked In A Corner The Next Day In A Single Spot

#28 The Last Of The Bad Parking Cards I Made A Few Years Back. Think I'll Keep This One

#29 Did Someone Park Too Close And Ding Your Door? Isn't That The Worst?

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#30 Finally Seen A Car Parked Like This

#31 This Car I've Never Seen Before Has Been Parked In Our Yard For 24 Hours. Haven't Seen The Owner Once The red lines are where our property ends behind the car. My grass is starting to dry out under his tires man



#32 They Parked Like This, Left It, And Went Shopping

#33 He Parked There, In The Van Unloading Hash Marks, After I Parked My Little Car In The Disabled Spot

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#34 Parked Blocking The Access Aisle For Handicap Parking. Get Blocked In

#35 Which One Of Those Parked First?

#36 Well That Backfired

#37 Parking Lot Drama In The Making

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#38 This Made Our Friday. Inconsiderate Driver Got What They Deserved

#39 Unnecessary

#40 Found On Fb

#41 Hopped The Curb

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#42 I Swear, Costco Parking Lot Makes Everyone Stupid

#43 Don't Think He Will Be Parking There Again

#44 Hope Whoever Is Walking Is Paying Attention

#45 In Jacksonville. Not Even A Plate

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#46 How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?

#47 Parking At A Bus Stop On Trash Pick Up Day

#48 Halifax, Nova Scotia This Afternoon. Never Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant

#49 Intrusive Thought I’ve Never Acted On

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#50 Upper Tier Of Zero Cares Given, This Is Professional Grade

#51 Selfish Parking

#52 Came Back To My Car A Week Later Like This

#53 My Neighbor(With A Driveway) Putting Up A Fake “No Stopping” Sign In Front Of My Home To Save Parking For Himself

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#54 My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand

#55 Don't Park Like A Tool! When you park like a tool, you make people mad. When you make people mad, they write notes. When they write notes, they're wasting time. When they waste their time, they get more mad. Or is it 'madder'? Now they're doubting their grammar. Don't make people doubt their grammar. DON'T PARK LIKE A TOOL!



#56 Got Called A Biden Supporter For Pointing Out They Blocked A Handicap Spot

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#57 Gonna Go Ahead And Say This Person Is Not Handicapped

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#58 The Joys Of Having A Small Car And Not Caring

#59 Parks Here Every Day

#60 Meijer

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#61 Dummy Was Parked Like This For 3 Days

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#62 Juctice Served

#63 Facepalm

#64 Sir, Where Do I Put My Cart?

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#65 This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours We got new neighbors that moved in about a month ago, apparently they run some sort of moving business. This trucks been floating around my side of the street for a few weeks and today it was parked blocking my entire driveway. No one was home at the neighbors house to move it either. Luckily I was working from home today and my wife has Mondays off, so we didn't need to go anywhere.



It's currently 1030 p.m., and I need to leave the house at 430 a.m. for a site visit. I have no idea what to do if its still there when I'm leaving

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#66 Parking In The Winter Like

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#67 Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers

#68 The Mini Van Is My Hero! The Ford Was There First. The Van Squeezed In

#69 My Wife Thinks This Is Okay

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#70 I Think This Is The Closest To “Off-Roading” This Jeep Will Ever Get…

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