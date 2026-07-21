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There’s something about a terribly parked car that is irksome enough to ruin your good vibes. It can be most especially infuriating when the said vehicle takes up two spaces on the one final spot on the lot. 

We’ve all been there. Some would mumble curses under their breath. Others may actually leave a not-so-nice note for the driver. But in the age of social media, taking a photo and posting it online would be a common knee-jerk reaction. Here are a few of them. 

These snapshots only prove that many people may need to go back to driving school to brush up on their parking skills. Don’t forget to upvote those that annoyed you the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is Why You Don’t Park In The Striped Area Of A Handicapped Parking Zone

A young boy in a wheelchair smiles as two cars are parked too close, blocking his accessible ramp due to outrageous parking.

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Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
Community Member
Premium 1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to see this all the time at the Children's Hospital I went to. Outrageous.

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    #2

    Saw This On Someone's Car Today

    A note with a stick figure cartoon about outrageous parking, placed on a windshield.

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    #3

    Worst Parking Job I Have Ever Seen

    Multiple cars are parked haphazardly in a lot, with one silver car exhibiting particularly outrageous parking.

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    Many people find driving stressful. Buffalo State University psychology professor Dr. Dwight Hennessy attributes this stress to why some are aggressive behind the wheel and come off as inconsiderate. That aggression also creates a less harmonious environment on the road, including in parking lots.

    #4

    Ram Covered In Trumper Stickers Gets What He Deserves

    A black pickup truck parked with several drink cups on its windshield, displaying outrageous parking.

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    #5

    This Person Somehow Managed To Park In 6 Spaces

    A large red truck parked across multiple spaces, showcasing outrageous parking.

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    #6

    This Person Deliberately Parks In The Walkway Where No One Else Can Fit

    A red SUV parked partially on a sidewalk next to an apartment building, demonstrating outrageous parking.

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    “The traffic environment really is full of these everyday stressors that on their own might seem mundane, but they tend to accumulate,” Dr. Hennessy said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. “So the more we do this, the more it piles up, and we just end up with these expectations about what other people are supposed to be doing.”
    #7

    Worked 8 Long Hrs In Retail. Came Out To This

    Two cars parked extremely close to each other in a parking lot, with barely any space between them, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #8

    How People At My College Park

    Two pickup trucks parked in a lot, with their rear bumpers almost touching, showcasing outrageous parking.

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    #9

    You'd Better Not Park Across The Path

    A white car parked across a path and a note thanking them for their outrageous parking.

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    Those who regularly drive have also dealt with someone who is about to leave the parking spot they are occupying, but is taking their precious time in doing so. 

    According to Penn State University researcher and professor Barry Ruback, it’s because people tend to get territorial about their space. As he explained, it has something to do with our hunter-gatherer instincts.

    #10

    This Is What Happens When You Take 4 Parking Spaces

    Aerial view of outrageous parking with multiple cars haphazardly parked in a large empty lot.

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    #11

    Bad Parking Revenge

    An example of outrageous parking, a car completely wrapped in plastic on a snowy street.

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    #12

    This Person Who Drew A Parking Spot To Expose The Disaster

    A car with chalk lines drawn around it, making fun of its outrageous parking.

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    "Like our ancestors, we humans still defend territories, but we do so even when they are temporary public areas," Ruback said. “Our research shows that people do become territorial in the face of another driver and become even more territorial when the driver acts very intrusively, such as honking the car,"
    #13

    Some People Really Park However They Want

    A black car parked directly in front of a Coles supermarket entrance, showcasing outrageous parking.

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    #14

    Someone Decided To Have A Little Fun With A Badly Parked Car

    A white SUV is parked diagonally across two spaces, with chalk outlines and text reading 'I'M SPECIAL LOOK @ ME', highlighting outrageous parking.

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a BMW, so of course I'm special.

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    #15

    I (Black Truck) Love To Inconvenience Bad Parkers

    Outrageous parking of a white car occupying two spots in front of Lorain Palace Theatre.

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    We also like to hear from you, dear readers. If you have similar experiences or stories, you may share them in the comments below. Feel free to include photos of what you think are shame-worthy parking jobs.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Took My Time To Fit My Red Car Into The Last Available Spot In Front Of A Busy Restaurant

    A red Tesla and a white Mazda are parked very close, nearly touching, in a parking lot, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #17

    Every Year, Weeks At A Time

    A large RV extends over the sidewalk with cones, showcasing outrageous parking.

    In the colder months this guy parks his 5th wheel camper closer in to his house, but as soon as the weather turns nice, he pulls it out until the nose is actually in the street expecting everyone to walk out into the street because he’s blocking sidewalk for his own convenience.
    Update: When I reported the issue, I used a web app so my update when I received it the next day looked like this:
    PHOTO RECIEVED. SENDING OUT INITIAL WARNING LETTER FOR VIOLATION OF XYZ123 REFERENCE ABC456. FOLLOW UP REQUIRED.
    So we have to wait a couple of days for USPS I guess. Boo for delayed gratification:(

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    #18

    At A School, Teachers Lot. Not Drop Off

    A Tesla Cybertruck is parked diagonally across multiple handicapped parking spots, an instance of outrageous parking.

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    #19

    Every Time I Walk I Have To Go Into The Street Because Of This Person

    A grey SUV with red brake lights on is parked crookedly in a driveway at night, showcasing outrageous parking.

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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serious question...why do people do this? What are they trying to accomplish?

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    #20

    I Just Can’t Even

    A teal Tesla with unusual spikes parked brazenly across multiple spaces, showcasing outrageous parking.

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are those... hubcaps? And are they in any way, anywhere, remotely street legal?

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    #21

    Surprise

    A white car precariously placed inside an elevator, depicting outrageous parking.

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    #22

    Gotta Keep It In The Shade So It Doesn't Randomly Burst Into Flames

    A black Cybertruck occupying two parking spaces in a lot, highlighting outrageous parking.

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    #23

    Well, Guess I'm Not Going To Work Today

    A grey car obstructing a driveway entrance with its poor parking, demonstrating outrageous parking.

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    #24

    Every Sign In The Row Has Been Hit

    A grey SUV bumper close to a curb and bending two green poles, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #25

    Scrolled Across This Gem Someone Posted Today At A Local Grocery Store

    A car outrageously parked at a store entrance, charging its electric vehicle, blocking the sliding doors.

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    #26

    I Mean, Technically You're Not Wrong

    Outrageous parking of a green truck parked under a 'Reserved for Green Vehicles' sign, ironically.

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    #27

    Someone Posted These In The Parking Garage At My Work. Sounds Pissed. By The Way, This Car Was Parked In A Corner The Next Day In A Single Spot

    A note mocking a car's outrageous parking, sarcastically calling it a winner.

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    #28

    The Last Of The Bad Parking Cards I Made A Few Years Back. Think I'll Keep This One

    A card with a cartoon character and text criticizing an outrageous parking job.

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    #29

    Did Someone Park Too Close And Ding Your Door? Isn't That The Worst?

    A yellow sports car and an SUV displaying outrageous parking in a parking lot.

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    #30

    Finally Seen A Car Parked Like This

    A tiny white and black car is parked partially on the sidewalk next to a larger black SUV, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #31

    This Car I've Never Seen Before Has Been Parked In Our Yard For 24 Hours. Haven't Seen The Owner Once

    An old light blue car is parked on a grassy lawn under a tree, depicting outrageous parking.

    The red lines are where our property ends behind the car. My grass is starting to dry out under his tires man

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    #32

    They Parked Like This, Left It, And Went Shopping

    A white car and a blue SUV parked so close they are touching, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #33

    He Parked There, In The Van Unloading Hash Marks, After I Parked My Little Car In The Disabled Spot

    A black truck occupying two parking spaces next to a blue car in a disabled spot, showing outrageous parking.

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    #34

    Parked Blocking The Access Aisle For Handicap Parking. Get Blocked In

    A pickup truck decorated with lights, parked improperly between two other vehicles, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #35

    Which One Of Those Parked First?

    A metallic gray Tesla Cybertruck and a red car parked very close, illustrating outrageous parking.

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    #36

    Well That Backfired

    A large white GMC truck is parked across two spaces next to a small white car, displaying outrageous parking.

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    #37

    Parking Lot Drama In The Making

    A black car is parked over a yellow line next to other vehicles in a parking lot, highlighting outrageous parking.

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    #38

    This Made Our Friday. Inconsiderate Driver Got What They Deserved

    An aerial view of multiple cars in a parking lot, with red circles highlighting instances of outrageous parking.

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    #39

    Unnecessary

    A massive lifted GMC truck takes up two parking spots, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #40

    Found On Fb

    A Tesla Cybertruck parked in a handicap spot, an example of outrageous parking captured online.

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    #41

    Hopped The Curb

    A truck covered in political signs demonstrating outrageous parking, making it hard for others.

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now, I wonder who he supports! What a monstrosity.

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    #42

    I Swear, Costco Parking Lot Makes Everyone Stupid

    A black car parked diagonally across two spaces in a crowded lot, exemplifying outrageous parking.

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    #43

    Don't Think He Will Be Parking There Again

    A black car surrounded by scaffolding as a prank for outrageous parking.

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    #44

    Hope Whoever Is Walking Is Paying Attention

    An outrageous parking job with a white pickup truck backed over a curb, blocking a sidewalk.

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    #45

    In Jacksonville. Not Even A Plate

    A massive monster truck, labeled TRUMPZILLA, parked outrageously on the grass next to a tree in a parking lot.

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    #46

    How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?

    A black Tesla parked outrageously, blocking a shopping cart return area at a store, demonstrating poor parking.

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of them, as long as you're not making it more difficult for shoppers who need them.

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    #47

    Parking At A Bus Stop On Trash Pick Up Day

    A snow-covered car with several black trash bags on its roof, displaying outrageous parking on a city street.

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    #48

    Halifax, Nova Scotia This Afternoon. Never Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant

    A beige SUV with a fire hose running through its partially open back window, highlighting outrageous parking.

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    #49

    Intrusive Thought I’ve Never Acted On

    A silver car surrounded by shopping carts in a parking lot, showcasing outrageous parking.

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    #50

    Upper Tier Of Zero Cares Given, This Is Professional Grade

    A recreational vehicle and truck taking up multiple spaces in a parking lot, an instance of outrageous parking.

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    #51

    Selfish Parking

    A blue car with a note on the window, illustrating outrageous parking blocking a post box and delaying mail.

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    #52

    Came Back To My Car A Week Later Like This

    A white car parked among rows of tables under a tent, showcasing outrageous parking in an unexpected location.

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    #53

    My Neighbor(With A Driveway) Putting Up A Fake “No Stopping” Sign In Front Of My Home To Save Parking For Himself

    A night-time view through a window showing a red car parked, with My car written on the glass, illustrating outrageous parking.

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    #54

    My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand

    A split image showing two notes; one asking for considerate parking and another apologizing for outrageous parking, blaming a wife.

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    #55

    Don't Park Like A Tool!

    A handwritten note on a crumpled piece of paper criticizing outrageous parking with the phrase DON'T PARK LIKE A TOOL!

    When you park like a tool, you make people mad. When you make people mad, they write notes. When they write notes, they're wasting time. When they waste their time, they get more mad. Or is it 'madder'? Now they're doubting their grammar. Don't make people doubt their grammar. DON'T PARK LIKE A TOOL!

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    #56

    Got Called A Biden Supporter For Pointing Out They Blocked A Handicap Spot

    A dark gray Tesla is parked in a handicapped spot, with a person bending over a bicycle, illustrating outrageous parking.

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    #57

    Gonna Go Ahead And Say This Person Is Not Handicapped

    A purple, lifted Ford F-250 truck with large, colorful wheels is parked at night, displaying outrageous parking.

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    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hey, handicapped people can have tiny c***s too

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    #58

    The Joys Of Having A Small Car And Not Caring

    Two cars, a blue Kia and a red Toyota SUV, are parked side-by-side, poorly centered within their outrageous parking spaces.

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    #59

    Parks Here Every Day

    A white Porsche parked incorrectly, taking up more than one spot, demonstrating outrageous parking.

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    #60

    Meijer

    A pickup truck with a trailer taking up multiple Tesla charging spots, showing outrageous parking.

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    #61

    Dummy Was Parked Like This For 3 Days

    A white Ford pickup truck blocking a sidewalk, displaying outrageous parking.

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    #62

    Juctice Served

    A split image showing outrageous parking: a blue truck next to a Tesla, and the truck being towed for parking violations.

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    #63

    Facepalm

    An aerial view of a street with several cars parked at odd angles, demonstrating outrageous parking.

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    #64

    Sir, Where Do I Put My Cart?

    A black Jeep is parked under a Whole Foods sign, showcasing outrageous parking in a parking lot.

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    #65

    This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours

    A large white moving truck stopped on a suburban street, illustrating outrageous parking.

    We got new neighbors that moved in about a month ago, apparently they run some sort of moving business. This trucks been floating around my side of the street for a few weeks and today it was parked blocking my entire driveway. No one was home at the neighbors house to move it either. Luckily I was working from home today and my wife has Mondays off, so we didn't need to go anywhere.

    It's currently 1030 p.m., and I need to leave the house at 430 a.m. for a site visit. I have no idea what to do if its still there when I'm leaving

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    #66

    Parking In The Winter Like

    An aerial view of a snow-covered parking lot with cars parked haphazardly, highlighting outrageous parking arrangements.

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    #67

    Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers

    A large black truck parked partially on a handicapped spot, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #68

    The Mini Van Is My Hero! The Ford Was There First. The Van Squeezed In

    An overhead view shows cars parked in a lot, one truck taking up two spots, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #69

    My Wife Thinks This Is Okay

    Two cars are bumper-to-bumper, nearly touching, illustrating an instance of outrageous parking.

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    #70

    I Think This Is The Closest To “Off-Roading” This Jeep Will Ever Get…

    A modified Jeep with custom paint parked on a grassy area, an example of outrageous parking.

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    #71

    He Even Brought His Own Cone!

    A silver pickup truck parked improperly, taking up multiple spots, showing outrageous parking.

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