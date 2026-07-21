ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography has a unique way of reminding us that the world is full of tiny surprises, if we pay close enough attention. Few photographers have mastered this art quite like Edas Wong, whose images transform everyday city life into visual puzzles filled with humor, creativity, and impeccable timing.

Based in Hong Kong, Wong doesn’t stage his scenes or ask anyone to pose. Instead, he patiently observes the streets, waiting for those rare moments when people, advertisements, shadows, reflections, and architecture align perfectly to create amusing optical illusions and unexpected visual jokes. His photographs prove that reality can often be far funnier than anything carefully planned. Wong believes that compelling street photography comes from remaining fully present and training yourself to notice what others overlook. Although distractions are everywhere, he sees concentration as a skill that becomes stronger with practice.

After featuring Wong’s clever street photography several times before, we’re delighted to share another collection of his newest images. Keep scrolling to enjoy these perfectly timed coincidences, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A person viewed from above walks down a paved path wearing a large butterfly costume, a street coincidence caught on camera.

edaswong Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A person taking a selfie with a selfie stick, aligning perfectly with a large billboard of a group selfie.

    edaswong Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Crowd of people watching an event, with a woman's face on a billboard appearing to look over them, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    A person sitting on a rail aligns perfectly with a light-up figure drinking from a mug, an unbelievable street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A no-kite-flying sign in the foreground, with people on a grassy area in the background, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A woman walks past a window display with a large face illustration, creating a visual street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    A large illuminated Snoopy cartoon on a wall appears to run alongside a green exit sign, a funny street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A man in glasses looking at his phone, aligning with a poster of high-heeled legs.

    edaswong Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A man in a white shirt and black pants walks under an angled ceiling, making him appear headless, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Street coincidence: A woman appears to be interacting with a hand from a billboard, caught by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    A man on his phone next to a glass display reflects his face onto a small statue's head, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A heavenly light shining on a pedestrian walking sign, creating an angelic silhouette.

    edaswong Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A CCTV camera lens aligns with a woman's finger on a billboard, creating a shushing pose.

    edaswong Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A bus advertisement of a woman's face perfectly aligns with the view from a tram.

    edaswong Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A person's leg aligns with a blue tube on a billboard, creating a humorous illusion.

    edaswong Report

    7points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Street coincidence: A man in a store seems to hold items from a display poster, as seen by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A person on an escalator walks past a large red high heel advertisement, an unbelievable street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    An elderly person stands in front of a giant ice cream cone graphic, creating a humorous street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Street coincidence: A man stands in front of a cruise ship emitting smoke, captured by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    A man stands on a fire hydrant, looking at his phone, a street coincidence caught on camera.

    edaswong Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Street coincidence: A man leaning on a railing with a distant skyscraper resembling a hat, by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    A man in fencing attire with his arm raised, perfectly aligning his finger with a lamppost, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    An older man with white hair looks at his phone with the Hong Kong skyline and boats on the water behind him, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Street coincidences caught on camera by Edas Wong: A person standing in a doorway, their head obscured by a hanging Starbucks logo.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Street coincidences caught on camera by Edas Wong: An elderly person with curly white hair, holding chopsticks, perfectly matching a pile of white garbage bags in the background.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A person in a circular window holds a mop, casting a dramatic shadow on the building.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Two people eating noodles outdoors with large street lights perfectly positioned as hats, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    A man in a blue shirt and shorts stands behind a cutout of another man, a funny street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    A man stands in front of a banner, a street coincidence where his hair aligns with a painted design.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    A man on an advertisement appears to be running on the street, a humorous street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Street coincidence: Shadows of people lined up against a golden wall in Edas Wong's photo.

    edaswong Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Silhouettes of people and a red balloon on a waterfront promenade with city buildings and a sunset reflection, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    A woman in a red top with a unique back design walks past a tree wrapped in lights, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    A man walking past several white plastic forks dropped on a dark gray gridded pavement, a street coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Street coincidences caught on camera: A person's reflection perfectly aligns with a small white bag on a bus window.

    edaswong Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow