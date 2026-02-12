ADVERTISEMENT

Edas Wong is a Hong Kong–based street photographer known for capturing fleeting, often humorous moments that many people would walk past without noticing. His work centers on observation—waiting patiently for coincidences, gestures, and visual alignments to fall into place in the chaos of everyday city life. Rather than staging scenes, he relies on presence and concentration, believing that creativity emerges when the mind is clear and attentive.

Though he admits that staying focused is a constant challenge amid everyday distractions, Wong treats attention like a skill that must be trained over time. Through patience, awareness, and persistence, he transforms ordinary streets into frames filled with wit, surprise, and quiet magic.

More info: Instagram | Facebook