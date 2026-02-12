ADVERTISEMENT

Edas Wong is a Hong Kong–based street photographer known for capturing fleeting, often humorous moments that many people would walk past without noticing. His work centers on observation—waiting patiently for coincidences, gestures, and visual alignments to fall into place in the chaos of everyday city life. Rather than staging scenes, he relies on presence and concentration, believing that creativity emerges when the mind is clear and attentive.

Though he admits that staying focused is a constant challenge amid everyday distractions, Wong treats attention like a skill that must be trained over time. Through patience, awareness, and persistence, he transforms ordinary streets into frames filled with wit, surprise, and quiet magic.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Woman hiding face behind Starbucks bag at a cafe table, showcasing strange and hilarious coincidences by street photographer Edas Wong.

edaswong

    #2

    Person standing in front of a glowing wall figure, illustrating strange and hilarious coincidences by street photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

    #3

    Shadow on pavement creating strange and hilarious coincidences captured by street photographer Edas Wong in urban setting.

    edaswong

    #4

    Man in black sitting on bench, looking at phone, in a street photography moment by Edas Wong capturing strange coincidences.

    edaswong

    #5

    Woman browsing products in a market, capturing strange and hilarious coincidences by street photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

    #6

    Man in blue shirt and black shorts walking near yellow cones, capturing strange and hilarious street photographer coincidences.

    edaswong

    #7

    Man appears merged with wrapped pole on sidewalk, a strange and hilarious coincidence captured in street photography.

    edaswong

    #8

    Street workers wearing hats that look like fried eggs, a strange and hilarious coincidence captured by street photographer.

    edaswong

    #9

    Two large cartoon eyes appear to peer from dark bushes, creating a strange and hilarious coincidence by street photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

    #10

    Black metal fence aligns perfectly with a billboard, creating a strange and hilarious coincidence captured by street photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

    #11

    Street photographer Edas Wong captures strange and hilarious coincidences with clever urban reflections and alignments.

    edaswong

    #12

    Woman in a blue hat under bright red lights, capturing a strange and hilarious coincidence in street photography.

    edaswong

    #13

    Night cityscape featuring illuminated Tokyo Tower with reflections, capturing strange and hilarious coincidences by street photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

    #14

    Two pedestrians making matching hand gestures in front of a Colgate truck, capturing strange and hilarious coincidences.

    edaswong

    #15

    Person standing on a glass staircase creating a strange and hilarious coincidence with shadows and reflections in street photography.

    edaswong

    #16

    Man walking behind frosted glass with cartoon face wearing a hat, illustrating strange and hilarious street photography coincidences

    edaswong

    #17

    Two people in matching striped shirts by the waterfront, a ferry and sports advertising in background, capturing a strange coincidence.

    edaswong

    #18

    Person standing behind a glass panel blends with a digital billboard, showing strange and hilarious street photography coincidence.

    edaswong

    #19

    Street photographer Edas Wong captures a hilarious coincidence with a bus ad and a traffic cone in a busy urban street.

    edaswong

    #20

    Snow-capped mountain peak under a starry night sky, showcasing a strange and hilarious coincidence by street photographer.

    edaswong

    #21

    Woman holding a man's hand walking past a street mural capturing strange and hilarious coincidences by photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

    #22

    Reflection of woman posing in front of an Asahi beer ad, capturing strange and hilarious street photography coincidences.

    edaswong

    #23

    Street photograph capturing a bus tire perfectly aligned with a barrier chain, showcasing strange and hilarious coincidences.

    edaswong

    #24

    Double exposure street photograph by Edas Wong showing city skyline and a pedestrian walking by the waterfront.

    edaswong

    #25

    Car casting a shadow resembling a face at a busy crosswalk, showcasing strange and hilarious coincidences in street photography.

    edaswong

    #26

    Street photographer Edas Wong captures a striking coincidence with a boxer aligned behind a no contact sign.

    edaswong

    #27

    Woman in urban street scene with large billboard behind, showcasing strange and hilarious coincidences by street photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

    #28

    Street photographer Edas Wong captures strange and hilarious coincidences where people align with portraits on banners.

    edaswong

    #29

    Man walking on city street with hand behind back, illustrating strange and hilarious coincidences in street photography.

    edaswong

    #30

    Street scene with a tree visually blending into a billboard, showcasing strange and hilarious coincidences by street photographer Edas Wong.

    edaswong

