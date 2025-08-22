ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic surgery, long associated with dramatic transformations and frozen expressions, has undergone a quiet revolution in 2025.

According to the latest data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the cosmetic landscape in the United States is slowly shifting toward subtle enhancements and natural-looking results, with more and more people looking to preserve what makes them unique.

In Hollywood, however, the divide persists.

While many stars continue to rely on injectables, lasers, and surgery to maintain a youthful appearance, others have chosen to age without intervention, embracing the physical signs of time and, in some cases, speaking out against the industry’s unrealistic beauty standards.

In this list, we compare celebrities born in the same year, with one side deciding to retouch their features via Botox or surgeries, and the other aging without intervention.