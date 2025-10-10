FAQ

How much do 3,000 hair grafts cost in the USA?

The US study PRS Global Open gives average cost metrics, reporting an overall average cost of about $13,610 for hair transplant procedures.

This makes US clinics among the highest-per-graft-cost clinics globally. 3,000 hair grafts can cost between $8,000 and $15,000, depending on the clinic, surgeon, and method used. For comparison, many celebrities with hair transplants often pay higher prices for premium services and privacy.

Has Matthew McConaughey had hair transplants?

Matthew McConaughey has denied having a transplant. As People reports, he explained that his regrowth was due to a topical treatment, saying he applied Regenix to his scalp. Later, in 2017, he repeated this on Live with Kelly, posting on YouTube, stressing that he had never had surgical work and that the treatment “worked miracles” for him.

Has Sylvester Stallone had hair transplants?

Sylvester Stallone has never confirmed a procedure, but his name often comes up when discussing how hair restoration treatments are popular among celebs. Even without direct proof, fans speculate he may have tried options to prevent further hair loss as he aged.