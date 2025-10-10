19 Celebrities Who Look Noticeably Better After Hair Transplants
From football legends to Hollywood icons, some of the biggest names have shocked fans with transformations so striking they barely look the same. This list dives into the most dramatic cases of celebrities with hair transplants, the kind of hair restoration procedure that turned thinning hair into full, headline-making comebacks.
You’ll see how many celebrities went from visibly dealing with hair loss to flaunting styles that sparked disbelief. These are the celebrities who had a hair transformation so bold that it changed not only their look but also their public image.
This post may include affiliate links.
David Beckham
Victoria Beckham’s husband may have adjusted his surgery schedule. While David has never publicly confirmed a hair transplant, Hair Palace flagged clear thinning at his temples and crown in paparazzi shots from 2018.
In the photo from before August, the thinning is prominent. Just a month later, in September, he was often photographed wearing a hat. By the end of that year, newer photos showed fuller hair and a more defined hairline, including the after image from November.
Wimpole Clinic believes that if he had a procedure, it was likely FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), known for minimal scarring and natural-looking results. The clinic also mentioned that similar improvements can come from finasteride, minoxidil, styling techniques, or even lighting tricks.
Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr’s receding hairline showed a sharp “M” shape at the temples in the 2019 photo. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the comedian openly confirmed he had a hair transplant.
In an interview with The Sun, Carr joked he looked like a “snooker-playing vampire,” adding, “my hair was socially distancing from my forehead.” By 2021, the results were clear: his hairline had filled in, as seen in the after image.
The Standard also noted that Carr had additional procedures, including Botox and dental work. At 53, he appears comfortable with cosmetic tweaks, and the transformation is hard to miss.
Steve Carell
Steve Carell’s hairline looked receded in Season 1 of The Office, with a precise "M" shape and visible thinning at the temples. While he’s never confirmed having a transplant, fans and clinics like The Treatment Rooms believe his hair appeared fuller by Season 3, as seen in the 2006 photo.
Wimpole Clinic speculates that if Carell had a procedure, it likely occurred in mid-2006 during a production break, with visible improvements by the following season. The hairline looked both fuller and more defined.
Hair Palace also backs the theory of a potential FUE transplant but acknowledges that styling, lighting, or even makeup might explain some of the difference.
Wayne Rooney
In the 2011 photo, Wayne Rooney’s hairline showed a significant recession, with sparse growth at the front and crown. Just a year later, in 2012, the football icon confirmed he had undergone a transplant.
The Guardian reports that he tweeted about the procedure, saying: “I was going bald at 25, why not. I’m delighted with the result. It’s still a bit bruised and swollen. When it dies down, u will be first to see it.”
Rooney also revealed the surgery took place at a Harley Street clinic in London, a well-known destination for cosmetic treatments.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage started showing signs of thinning in his 30s, with a pronounced widow’s peak and receding hairline. But in recent photos, like the 2025 photo, his hair looks fuller, especially around the sides and temples.
Heva Clinic believes Cage likely had an FUE transplant, possibly an “unshaven” version that’s designed to be discreet. They estimate he may have received around 2,500 grafts in total, placed subtly to maintain a natural look.
Blue Magic Clinic has also weighed in, suggesting the change might be due to non-surgical options like medication, PRP treatments, or hair systems. Cage has never confirmed undergoing a procedure, so the transformation remains speculation.
Jürgen Klopp
Jürgen Klopp started losing hair around age 30, with noticeable thinning in his temples throughout the 2000s. The 2004 image shows just how visible it had become as his profile rose in the football world.
Wimpole Clinic reports that Klopp underwent an FUE transplant in 2012 in Düsseldorf. Unlike many other public figures, Klopp was open about it. He told interviewers, “Yes, it’s true. I underwent a hair transplant... And I think the results are really cool, don’t you?” (via Daily Mail).
John Cena
American actor and professional wrestler John Cena admitted in November 2024 that he had a hair transplant. In the before photo, taken in April 2025, a prominent bald spot remains on the back of his scalp. By August, the after photo shows that spot filled in with lush new growth.
In a People magazine cover story that same month, he explained that fan commentary, especially about his bald spot, pushed him toward hair loss treatment: “As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light. I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were...”
According to Entertainment Weekly, Cena also revealed that he now follows a hair care routine to support the transplant results, including red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, appropriate shampoo, and conditioner.
A.J. Mclean
Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean often hid his thinning hair under hats around 2010, and the before photo makes it clear why. His hairline had receded sharply at the temples, creating a pronounced "M" shape, while the top showed patchy density with visible scalp.
E! News reports that McLean openly discussed getting a hair transplant in April 2013. On Instagram, he joked, “Some girls get their boobs done, some guys get abs implants, all to make them happy! This was the one thing I did, and I couldn’t be happier, thank you Dr. G!”
The difference was striking. By 2014, the after photo revealed much thicker, more even growth, marking one of the most impressive celebrity hair comebacks (via Instagram).
Akon
Akon, known for his signature clean-shaven look, surprised fans in 2022 when he appeared with a full head of tightly coiled hair. During an interview with Bootleg Kev, shared on YouTube, he confirmed he had a hair transplant in Turkey, revealing it cost just $7,500, which is far less than the $50,000 he was quoted in the US.
Vlad TV reports that Akon said his hairline had thinned across the front, admitting, “In the beginning, my whole front was loose.” He added that the numbing injections were the only painful part of the experience. The result, however, left him pleased with his refreshed look and restored confidence (per Vlad TV).
Jason Donovan
Between 2008 and 2010, Jason Donovan’s hairline showed clear thinning and retreat at the temples, a shift that fans and tabloids quickly noticed. By 2012, he confirmed during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that he’d undergone a transplant (per Irish Independent).
9Honey Celebrity reports that Donovan described the procedure as “small” and said it happened “a few years ago.” He also joked that he had “done a Rooney,” referring to footballer Wayne Rooney’s well-documented transplant story. The results gave him a noticeably fuller and more youthful look.
Marlo Hampton
The business owner, actress, and philanthropist often wore wigs and different hairstyles, many of which concealed significant hair loss.
Essence explains that she lost her edges, front hairline, and temple area due to traction from tight braids, lace frontals, and styling damage. Marlo Hampton wanted the freedom to wear her hair up and enjoy more styling options without needing to cover thinning areas.
That’s why she eventually decided to undergo a hair transplant, performed by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Vladimir Panine. Marlo shared that she was awake during the surgery, felt the numbing injections, and experienced head swelling after the procedure, even developing a “black eye” from bruising. She documented the process in a YouTube video.
Gordon Ramsay
Over the years, many cosmetic and celebrity transformation blogs have dissected Gordon Ramsay’s changing hairline. Photos from 2009 showed clear temple recession, while mid-2010s images captured a thicker, more defined hairline (per The Treatment Rooms).
The British chef and TV personality has never confirmed undergoing any procedure, but speculation grew after a 2011 photo surfaced showing him in a scrub cap and bandages (Wimpole Clinic).
Hair Palace estimates Ramsay may have spent around £30,000 across multiple possible FUE sessions, which could explain the visible improvement.
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte’s changing hairline has long fascinated fans and clinics alike. Wimpole Clinic reports that the Italian manager likely had several procedures after showing early signs of baldness in the mid-1990s. By 1997, his hair appeared noticeably thicker, suggesting surgical intervention.
By 2007, Getty Images photos showed him with a shaved head and traces of possible transplant work, but by 2012, he sported a dense, natural-looking hairline. Nogomania reports that Conte later confirmed the procedure himself during an interview on Belve, stating, “I never wore a wig. I went to Toronto and had a transplant. It was something I didn’t like about myself, so here too, I won.”
Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal experienced visible thinning at the front and crown of his scalp before 2016. In more recent images, his hair appears significantly fuller and denser, sparking widespread speculation about a transplant.
Hair Palace reports that Nadal likely underwent an FUE procedure in Madrid around 2016. Wimpole Clinic estimates roughly 4,500 grafts were used, while The Olive Press noted the treatment likely cost around €9,000. The results left him with a noticeably restored hairline and a much thicker appearance overall.
Naomi Campbell
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has spoken candidly about hair loss caused by years of tight weaves, extensions, and high-tension styles. The Guardian reported in 2010 that experts believed she was suffering from traction alopecia after photos showed a clear hairline recession.
The condition, which results from repeated stress on the follicles, led to visible bald patches by 2008. Later images suggested further recession, though Campbell often used wigs or styling tricks to disguise it. In 2017, she told The Standard that her hair had since grown back, crediting a more careful approach to hair care but stopping short of confirming any surgical treatment.
Chrissy Teigen
In the 2024 image, Chrissy Teigen wears her hair pulled back, which emphasizes her naturally high hairline. After experiencing thinning in the front, she opted for a hairline-lowering procedure in 2025.
As reported by People, Teigen posted a hospital selfie with bandages and stitches across her forehead. She explained that the changes in her hairline were triggered by childbirth and that she’d relied on extensions to hide the thinning.
Back in 2021, she also had an eyebrow transplant. Dr. Jason Champagne and Dr. Jason Diamond harvested hairs from the back of her scalp and grafted them onto her brows.
Soon after, Teigen proudly posted updates on Instagram, writing, “Welcome, new brow hairs!”
Meagan Good
Meagan Good has always had a full head of hair, but she dealt with a different issue—thinning eyebrows. Allure reports she had overplucked them for years and tried microblading and tattooing before turning to a permanent solution.
In 2017, she confirmed that she had undergone an eyebrow transplant. Black Brides noted she shared the experience on The Wendy Williams Show, revealing the donor hair came from the back of her scalp.
She documented the recovery on social media. By April 2018, about five to six months later, she posted an update saying her new brows were “finally coming along” (via Ebony).
Jordan Peterson
In the 2010 video, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson had a noticeably receding, M-shaped hairline, especially around the corners and temples. But by 2022, his hairline appeared far fuller.
While he’s never confirmed undergoing a transplant, the dramatic change suggests a procedure may have taken place. Third-party clinics and blogs have speculated based on the visual difference.
Hair Palace believes Peterson likely had an FUE transplant, citing the lack of visible scarring. The Treatment Rooms adds that styling alone probably can’t explain the change, estimating he may have received 1,300 to 1,800 grafts, including 200 singles to refine the hairline.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk is often cited as one of the most famous figures to undergo a hair transplant. In early 2000s photos, his hairline showed deep recession at the temples and general thinning across the front.
By the 2010s, that had clearly changed. Musk’s hair looked thicker, more even, and significantly denser. The before-and-after contrast speaks volumes.
Dr. Michael May wrote on the Wimpole Clinic blog that such improvement was too dramatic to be achieved solely through styling or medication, pointing to FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) as the likely procedure.
The Treatment Rooms estimated that Musk may have required over 3,000 grafts to restore the crown and hairline, with each graft typically producing multiple hairs.
FAQ
How much do 3,000 hair grafts cost in the USA?
The US study PRS Global Open gives average cost metrics, reporting an overall average cost of about $13,610 for hair transplant procedures.
This makes US clinics among the highest-per-graft-cost clinics globally. 3,000 hair grafts can cost between $8,000 and $15,000, depending on the clinic, surgeon, and method used. For comparison, many celebrities with hair transplants often pay higher prices for premium services and privacy.
Has Matthew McConaughey had hair transplants?
Matthew McConaughey has denied having a transplant. As People reports, he explained that his regrowth was due to a topical treatment, saying he applied Regenix to his scalp. Later, in 2017, he repeated this on Live with Kelly, posting on YouTube, stressing that he had never had surgical work and that the treatment “worked miracles” for him.
Has Sylvester Stallone had hair transplants?
Sylvester Stallone has never confirmed a procedure, but his name often comes up when discussing how hair restoration treatments are popular among celebs. Even without direct proof, fans speculate he may have tried options to prevent further hair loss as he aged.