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Our mind is a peculiar thing. We might forget where we parked our car or what we walked into a room to get, but a random story from the Medieval ages? Or a detail about the cremation process? Those can live in our heads forever.

So when Reddit user OkAdministration1387 asked everyone on the platform to share the useless yet interesting facts permanently stuck in their brains, people jumped in with all sorts of oddly specific answers. Trivia nerds, unite!

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#1

Peeled banana with strawberries on a white surface Bananas are berries but strawberries aren’t.

Science was clearly just making stuff up that day.

LiaCulture , alleksana Report

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    #2

    Wicker coffin decorated with purple flowers in cremation chamber There is a point in the cremation process when the meat is fully cooked.

    geekgirl114 , The Good Funeral Guide Report

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    #3

    Large ship docked at a coastal port with a marina The reduction gear ratio of the training ship belonging to the maritime academy I went to is 3.67:1.

    Bike_Mechanic_Man , Cal Poly Maritime Academy Report

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    #4

    Thoughtful woman in orange sweater memorizing random facts A 'factoid' is a small piece of incorrect information, but so ubiquitously believed that it is treated as truth.

    Most people think that a factoid is a little fun fact.

    So, the widely believed definition of factoid is, in itself, a factoid.

    AnotherStupidHipster , Pavel Danilyuk Report

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    tim02 avatar
    Tim Douglass
    Tim Douglass
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting that Merriam-Webster has both definitions. With the incorrect fact listed as the original. The Cambridge Dictionary, however, only lists the second definition "an interesting piece of information". I think that this tends to indicate that the colloquial usage is becoming the standard, and the original meaning is diminishing. Language does that.

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    #5

    Man smiling and reflecting while recalling interesting random facts Gary Numan is 13 days older than Gary Oldman.

    Signal_Werewolf_1955 , Anna Tarazevich Report

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    #6

    Close-up of a bee on a white flower highlighting nature's random facts Bees can recognize human faces.

    Desperate_Draft_9760 , Christian Cagni Report

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    #7

    Scenic green hills and cliffs representing memorable random facts in nature The Scottish Highlands and the Appalachians are the same mountain range.

    tauntonlake , Peter Bryan Report

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    #8

    Cozy wooden bed with patterned bedding symbolizing comfort and random facts The word bed looks like a bed.

    craftymethod , Erik Mclean Report

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    #9

    Viking warrior holding sword with metal helmet and fur cloak When Vikings would forge their iron they would forge in bones of an animal like bears or wolves they had hunted thinking the power of its soul would be in the blade making it stronger like the animal, it would actually make it stronger because the bones would create carbon during the process creating a crude version of steel.

    Vampyrical_Genius , Fernando Cortés Report

    5points
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    #10

    Matte black Mercedes car with yellow racing stripe parked Each “E” in “Mercedes” is pronounced differently.

    sadsolocup , Dhiva Krishna Report

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    #11

    Three sea otters floating on water surface together Otters hold hands while sleeping so they don't drift apart. it's called a raft.

    RemitlyBusiness , Timothy Wills-DeTone Report

    5points
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    #12

    Microscopic view of a parasite egg under the microscope The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

    bluecloud33 , turek Report

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    #13

    Grey pigeon eating bread crumb on paved ground in daylight A pigeon will only eat a Starburst if you chew it up a little bit first. Just to clarify chew the Starburst not the pigeon.

    OhTheHueManatee , Snaider Godoy Report

    5points
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    #14

    Colorful abstract art featuring Barilla spaghetti and music elements Barilla has a series of official Spotify playlists with running times that perfectly match the cooking time of different pasta shapes.

    I have never made authentic pasta so never used it.

    jbps1 , spotify / barilla Report

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    #15

    Military helicopter flying in blue sky with scattered clouds Helicopter isn't heli + copter, it's helico + pter

    Pter is wing, like pterodactyl. Helico is like helix, spiral.

    ProfZussywussBrown , Rajesh S Balouria Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Humpback whale underwater highlighting random facts about marine life A horse could fit inside the bubble made by a blue whale fart.

    Tuxswimmer , Chinh Le Duc Report

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    #17

    Close-up of unique chicken with sparse feathers standing on leafy ground Chicken is a dinosaur.

    OddBit4380 , Tharshikan Sivapprakasam Report

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    #18

    Portrait of a vulture with detailed feathers and beak in natural sunlight Vultures have such good eyesight they could read a standard newspaper at a distance of 1 to 2 miles.

    Icy-Bar-9712 , Getty Images Report

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    #19

    Radcliffe Camera in Oxford showcasing random facts about architecture Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire. That one still doesnt feel real to me.

    Busy_Intention4871 , Ben Seymour Report

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    #20

    Person holding red balloon out of car window on tree-lined road If you brake suddenly with a helium balloon floating about in your car, the balloon will go backwards.

    Candid_Zebra1297 , Jeff Trierweiler Report

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    #21

    Solar system with the sun and planets aligned in space illustrating random facts Watermelons are berries, strawberries aren't, technically you can categorize bananas as grass

    You can fit every planet in the solar system between the Earth and the Moon side by side and still have some space left

    Saturn is slowly absorbing its own rings

    There's an "Earth-like" exoplanet that rains glass. SIDEWAYS.

    There's a nebula that's full of the chemical that tastes like raspberry and smells like rum. The only catch is that it's also full of cyanide...

    Jupiter is as much protecting the Earth from asteroids as it is slinging them directly at it

    Our solar system has one of if not the single rarest planet layouts which might've contributed to the fact that there's life on Earth

    We're either alone or not alone and both options are equally terrifying

    ... I'm gonna stop now because no one's gonna read this anyway.

    Sprinty_ , Zelch Csaba Report

    4points
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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still can't get my head round the second one.

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    #22

    Fresh vegetables including carrots, beets, apples, and greens in a basket Biologically, vegetables aren't a thing

    "Vegetables" are a culinary category, not a biological one.

    MrMojoFomo , Anna Jakutajc-Wojtalik Report

    4points
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    #23

    Top view of black and white sneakers with white socks on asphalt The plastic sleeve at the end of a shoelace is called an "aglet." Its true purpose is just to help the shoelace go through the eyelets.

    I worked with shoes and this fact changed my view on the world.

    FatCat_On_A_Diet , Yomi Owobo Report

    4points
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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only know it through Phineas and Ferb.

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    #24

    Realistic dinosaur model with open mouth in outdoor setting The silent “p” in pterodactyl has added absolutely nothing to my life, and yet I still think about it every single time I see the word.

    DesignerAbigail80 , Blond Fox Report

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    #25

    Bowl of colorful cereal pieces with Boo Berry and Franken Berry boxes in background The original pink dye in FrankenBerry cereal would turn your poo bright pink.

    Scared-Ideal-1483 , bradleypjohnson Report

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    #26

    Young woman with curly hair sticking out her tongue playfully That your tongue rests on the upper side in your mouth.

    building_storra , Bianca Mallia Report

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    #27

    Close-up of an ostrich head showing textured feathers and beak An ostrich's eyes are about the size of tennis balls.

    Bonus fact: ostrichs' eyes are bigger than their brain.

    R0nnyA , Tiki Black Report

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    #28

    Flock of flamingos by water with some flying near a coastal road A group of flamingos is called a flamboyance. Been stuck in my head since 4th grade.

    Leather-Love-8063 , ema reynares Report

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    #29

    Starfish underwater showing textured orange arms against dark background A starfish has one cavity and uses it for eating and waste. According to my Marine biology teacher they are proctostomes (butt mouth). Sometimes I call people this and they don't know why so not totally useless. Idk remember the actual biology or the spelling but it is a word permanently stuck in my head.

    FloridaSalsa , Clara Cordero Report

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    #30

    Hummingbird feeding on vibrant red and white flower close-up Hummingbirds can flap their wings at 200 beats per second.

    jiggls , Veronika Andrews Report

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    #31

    Pileated woodpecker bird with red crest clinging to tree trunk in forest Woodpeckers' tongues wrap around and protect their brains when they're woodpecking.

    ImInJeopardy , Shichijiro Report

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    #32

    Bird flying in clear sky representing random facts about animals The air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow is approximately 24mph.

    LordLannister47 , Nico Meier Report

    4points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    African or European?

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    #33

    Close-up of several flamingos by the water showing their bright pink plumage Flamingos are pink cause of all the shrimps they eat!

    weldingworm69 , La photo de plus Report

    4points
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    #34

    Seal resting on shore with ocean waves in background for random facts about animals Seals don’t have gag reflexes.

    Educational_Box7709 , Matt Bango Report

    3points
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    #35

    Map of United States with Ohio highlighted in red Ohio is the only US state name that shares no letters with the word “Mackerel”.

    Low_Brass_Rumble , TUBS Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Truly a useless fact.

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    #36

    Bengal tiger resting in dense jungle foliage with focused gaze Tigers are king of the jungle, not Lions.

    Tigers are also much larger and more capable than lions.

    2TacticalEveryday , Vignesh Report

    3points
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    #37

    Two orcas swimming close to the ocean surface with visible dorsal fins Killer whales are dolphins. Cougar, mountain lion, & puma are all the same animal.

    DeAZNguy , Dianne Maddox Report

    3points
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    #38

    Aerial view of scenic landscape with church near lake and surrounding hills You can get a castle for darn near free if you want to restore it in Italy.

    Adorable_Finding1680 , jonathan emili Report

    3points
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    #39

    Dust particles illuminated by sunlight streaming through an attic window A speck of dust is the halfway point in size between the earth and an atom.

    Jlbennett2001 , Mika Baumeister Report

    3points
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    #40

    Aerial view of urban architecture with blue water canals and high-rise buildings The United Arab Emirates is the longest country name with alternating vowels and consonants.

    oodabadabaY , AJ Ahamad Report

    3points
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    #41

    Dinosaur skeleton mounted in a museum exhibit with detailed bones visible Despite the Tyrannosaurus Rex being one of the most, if not the most, studied dinosaur, we know basically nothing about it. We thought they lived to about 20 maybe 30,new info suggests they basically never stopped growing.

    Also most of what we thought were juvenile T-Rex fossils turned out to be a completely different species.

    Frostsorrow , Tofan Teodor Report

    3points
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    #42

    Scuba diver wearing gear and goggles making okay hand signs near water SCUBA stands for Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus.

    Anyone else watch Family Ties?

    ClydePincusp , Andi saiful Sidik Report

    3points
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    #43

    Cartoon of Powerpuff Girls superhero characters standing ready to fight The original pilot for Powerpuff Girls was called Whoopass Stew, and instead of Chemical X the professor accidentally spilled a can of Whoopass when creating the girls.

    Romeo9594 , Cartoon Network Studios Report

    3points
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    #44

    Close-up of a wombat walking on green grass in nature Wombats poo is cubic.

    actionfingerss , Steve Burcham Report

    3points
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    #45

    Handwritten diary note partially inside a brown envelope on wooden surface The dot above an i is called a tittle.

    Thick-Structure9010 , Katya Wolf Report

    3points
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    #46

    Green apples with measuring tape illustrating random facts about health A calorie is the amount of heat energy required to raise 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius

    For some reason I read it one time and have remembered it verbatim for over a decade.

    SuspiciousOfRobots , Andres Ayrton Report

    3points
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    #47

    Colorful hydrangea flowers symbolizing random facts about nature Hydrangeas colour is determined by soil acidity.

    dustytaper , peiqi Gu Report

    3points
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