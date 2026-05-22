So when Reddit user OkAdministration1387 asked everyone on the platform to share the useless yet interesting facts permanently stuck in their brains, people jumped in with all sorts of oddly specific answers. Trivia nerds, unite!

Our mind is a peculiar thing. We might forget where we parked our car or what we walked into a room to get, but a random story from the Medieval ages? Or a detail about the cremation process? Those can live in our heads forever.

#1 Bananas are berries but strawberries aren’t.



Science was clearly just making stuff up that day.

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#2 There is a point in the cremation process when the meat is fully cooked.

#3 The reduction gear ratio of the training ship belonging to the maritime academy I went to is 3.67:1.

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#4 A 'factoid' is a small piece of incorrect information, but so ubiquitously believed that it is treated as truth.



Most people think that a factoid is a little fun fact.



So, the widely believed definition of factoid is, in itself, a factoid.

#5 Gary Numan is 13 days older than Gary Oldman.

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#6 Bees can recognize human faces.

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#7 The Scottish Highlands and the Appalachians are the same mountain range.

#8 The word bed looks like a bed.

#9 When Vikings would forge their iron they would forge in bones of an animal like bears or wolves they had hunted thinking the power of its soul would be in the blade making it stronger like the animal, it would actually make it stronger because the bones would create carbon during the process creating a crude version of steel.

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#10 Each “E” in “Mercedes” is pronounced differently.

#11 Otters hold hands while sleeping so they don't drift apart. it's called a raft.

#12 The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

#13 A pigeon will only eat a Starburst if you chew it up a little bit first. Just to clarify chew the Starburst not the pigeon.

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#14 Barilla has a series of official Spotify playlists with running times that perfectly match the cooking time of different pasta shapes.



I have never made authentic pasta so never used it.

#15 Helicopter isn't heli + copter, it's helico + pter



Pter is wing, like pterodactyl. Helico is like helix, spiral.

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#16 A horse could fit inside the bubble made by a blue whale fart.

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#17 Chicken is a dinosaur.

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#18 Vultures have such good eyesight they could read a standard newspaper at a distance of 1 to 2 miles.

#19 Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire. That one still doesnt feel real to me.

#20 If you brake suddenly with a helium balloon floating about in your car, the balloon will go backwards.

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#21 Watermelons are berries, strawberries aren't, technically you can categorize bananas as grass



You can fit every planet in the solar system between the Earth and the Moon side by side and still have some space left



Saturn is slowly absorbing its own rings



There's an "Earth-like" exoplanet that rains glass. SIDEWAYS.



There's a nebula that's full of the chemical that tastes like raspberry and smells like rum. The only catch is that it's also full of cyanide...



Jupiter is as much protecting the Earth from asteroids as it is slinging them directly at it



Our solar system has one of if not the single rarest planet layouts which might've contributed to the fact that there's life on Earth



We're either alone or not alone and both options are equally terrifying



... I'm gonna stop now because no one's gonna read this anyway.

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#22 Biologically, vegetables aren't a thing



"Vegetables" are a culinary category, not a biological one.

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#23 The plastic sleeve at the end of a shoelace is called an "aglet." Its true purpose is just to help the shoelace go through the eyelets.



I worked with shoes and this fact changed my view on the world.

#24 The silent “p” in pterodactyl has added absolutely nothing to my life, and yet I still think about it every single time I see the word.

#25 The original pink dye in FrankenBerry cereal would turn your poo bright pink.

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#26 That your tongue rests on the upper side in your mouth.

#27 An ostrich's eyes are about the size of tennis balls.



Bonus fact: ostrichs' eyes are bigger than their brain.

#28 A group of flamingos is called a flamboyance. Been stuck in my head since 4th grade.

#29 A starfish has one cavity and uses it for eating and waste. According to my Marine biology teacher they are proctostomes (butt mouth). Sometimes I call people this and they don't know why so not totally useless. Idk remember the actual biology or the spelling but it is a word permanently stuck in my head.

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#30 Hummingbirds can flap their wings at 200 beats per second.

#31 Woodpeckers' tongues wrap around and protect their brains when they're woodpecking.

#32 The air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow is approximately 24mph.

#33 Flamingos are pink cause of all the shrimps they eat!

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#34 Seals don’t have gag reflexes.

#35 Ohio is the only US state name that shares no letters with the word “Mackerel”.

#36 Tigers are king of the jungle, not Lions.



Tigers are also much larger and more capable than lions.

#37 Killer whales are dolphins. Cougar, mountain lion, & puma are all the same animal.

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#38 You can get a castle for darn near free if you want to restore it in Italy.

#39 A speck of dust is the halfway point in size between the earth and an atom.

#40 The United Arab Emirates is the longest country name with alternating vowels and consonants.

#41 Despite the Tyrannosaurus Rex being one of the most, if not the most, studied dinosaur, we know basically nothing about it. We thought they lived to about 20 maybe 30,new info suggests they basically never stopped growing.



Also most of what we thought were juvenile T-Rex fossils turned out to be a completely different species.

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#42 SCUBA stands for Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus.



Anyone else watch Family Ties?

#43 The original pilot for Powerpuff Girls was called Whoopass Stew, and instead of Chemical X the professor accidentally spilled a can of Whoopass when creating the girls.

#44 Wombats poo is cubic.

#45 The dot above an i is called a tittle.

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#46 A calorie is the amount of heat energy required to raise 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius



For some reason I read it one time and have remembered it verbatim for over a decade.