ADVERTISEMENT

Photographers, like any other artists, have to work year after year to hone their craft. Throughout the process, they learn about composition, the exposure triangle, lighting, and many other tricks. Some experts estimate it might take three to six months with a course to become proficient in photography, and about three years to learn it on your own.

But sometimes, the right photograph might just manifest itself accidentally. The light comes in just at the right angle, the subject poses just right for a millisecond, and you snap a picture that looks more like a painting by the 15th-century masters. The online community "Accidental Renaissance" celebrates these stunning "oopsies," and we're bringing you the newest collection of masterpieces!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Did I Misunderstand This Sub

Did I Misunderstand This Sub

JAKR73 Report

11points
POST
lisdaglish_1 avatar
Ginky
Ginky
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that Bernie? Sans mittens?

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    My Recently Passed Best Friend, Dexter

    My Recently Passed Best Friend, Dexter

    ElFerritoNegro Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Woman In The Window

    Woman In The Window

    eln05 Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Carpe Diem (I Left The Camera On Manual By Accident)

    Carpe Diem (I Left The Camera On Manual By Accident)

    DAALED Report

    8points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that hasn't been digitally manipulated it is literally amazing. OP will spend their life chasing that high

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Yard Vignette

    Yard Vignette

    Vegetable_Draw6554 Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    This Fruit Bowl

    This Fruit Bowl

    ComebackKid1999 Report

    8points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doubt this was accidental. Love the sheen(s)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    The Mare

    The Mare

    Aromatic_Peanut166 Report

    8points
    POST
    meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John (Oliver) look at this hunk

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Accidental Caravaggio

    Accidental Caravaggio

    yeahyeahyall Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Accidental Renaissance During Salmon Season

    Accidental Renaissance During Salmon Season

    DontBelieveDaHypeee Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Old Town Tavern

    The Old Town Tavern

    sovalente Report

    8points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is their study so to appear

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Should I Paint This Photo I Took? Did Not Stage This Btw

    Should I Paint This Photo I Took? Did Not Stage This Btw

    Deadpotato420 Report

    8points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you got the chops, be my guest

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Sunbathe

    Sunbathe

    porg104 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Boats Unloading At Haiti 2025 (From The Guardian)

    Boats Unloading At Haiti 2025 (From The Guardian)

    salizarn Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Claudia Sheinbaum, President Of Mexico, On International Women’s Day, 2025

    Claudia Sheinbaum, President Of Mexico, On International Women’s Day, 2025

    aacool Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Watson's First Flight Attempt

    Watson's First Flight Attempt

    ShineyMine Report

    7points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor Watson.... he'll get the hang of it eventually.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #16

    These Flowers Casting Shadows On My Nightly Walk

    These Flowers Casting Shadows On My Nightly Walk

    vuphoria Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Beautiful Evening

    Beautiful Evening

    claws0123 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    When You Spook Each Other

    When You Spook Each Other

    Koda_Kneel Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Going Up

    Going Up

    oompaloompa77 Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Steeplechase Runner Nearly Steps On Other Runner At World Athletic Championships

    Steeplechase Runner Nearly Steps On Other Runner At World Athletic Championships

    Kaylend Report

    7points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nearly? Looks like he did.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Rainy Sunsets Feel Nostalgic

    Rainy Sunsets Feel Nostalgic

    claws0123 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A Random Photo I Took In 2013 And Stumble Upon From Time To Time…

    A Random Photo I Took In 2013 And Stumble Upon From Time To Time…

    Own-Concentrate999 Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    A Tragic Affair

    A Tragic Affair

    kasabian-7 Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    The Lights Are On In Bath

    The Lights Are On In Bath

    sovalente Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    The Way That Light Attaches To A Girl

    The Way That Light Attaches To A Girl

    KCChiefsGirl89 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Alice & Sarah

    Alice & Sarah

    Chemical_Variety_781 Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    The Windows That Watch Autumn Come

    The Windows That Watch Autumn Come

    sovalente Report

    7points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is in Bristol - Dowry Square. I used to work up the hill from here.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    A Leningrad Prison Cell, Russia, 1991. Photo By Hans-Jürgen Burkard

    A Leningrad Prison Cell, Russia, 1991. Photo By Hans-Jürgen Burkard

    fattokittyo Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    The Blacksmith

    The Blacksmith

    fistbump101 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Leaf In Her Chair

    Leaf In Her Chair

    DoMBe87 Report

    7points
    POST
    #31

    Polar Bears At Abandoned Soviet Weather Station

    Polar Bears At Abandoned Soviet Weather Station

    Little-Tart2581 Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    Coffee Time

    Coffee Time

    InspiraSean86 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Without The KFC It Could Be 100 Years Ago

    Without The KFC It Could Be 100 Years Ago

    4Nails Report

    7points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That, and the ubiquitous phone stance.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    The Ballerinas From The Slum

    The Ballerinas From The Slum

    Plenty_Design2639 Report

    7points
    POST
    meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry but I only see a diarrhoea ad campaign. (Hate me as much as you want)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Catnap In The Field

    Catnap In The Field

    jaybailey079 Report

    6points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the censoring that does it

    2
    2points
    reply
    #36

    Las Vegas Police Facing Mike Tyson After He'd Just Bitten Holyfield's Ear Off (1996)

    Las Vegas Police Facing Mike Tyson After He'd Just Bitten Holyfield's Ear Off (1996)

    lolwren Report

    6points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would say that the female off on the right looks out of her element, but that would just be sexist; they're all scared. As they prob should be

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Riot In Kathmandu Nepal

    Riot In Kathmandu Nepal

    Puzzleheaded_Fan_391 Report

    6points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the Straw Hat flag doing there?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    My Wife's Cat Questioning Who She Really Is

    My Wife's Cat Questioning Who She Really Is

    rileymc14 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #39

    My Darling Starling

    My Darling Starling

    underxthegun Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so rare to see pictures of indoor common starlings these days.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    I Was Told This Belongs Here 😂

    I Was Told This Belongs Here 😂

    SnooPickles2588 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Man Giving Lifesaving Cpr To Worker Who Was Electrocuted (But It Looks Like A Passionate Kiss)

    Man Giving Lifesaving Cpr To Worker Who Was Electrocuted (But It Looks Like A Passionate Kiss)

    UISystemError Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Brother In Law And Son At The Ocean

    Brother In Law And Son At The Ocean

    Sunstang Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Snapped This Photo While Out To Dinner With Friends

    Snapped This Photo While Out To Dinner With Friends

    aiMBackwards Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Inferno Destroys Catholic Statue Factory Today

    Inferno Destroys Catholic Statue Factory Today

    hrutheone Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Photo I Took Of My Two Dogs Years Ago Through The Windows At Night

    Photo I Took Of My Two Dogs Years Ago Through The Windows At Night

    Iron_pegasus88 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    NY Public Library

    NY Public Library

    atlienk Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    The Woman And The Sea

    The Woman And The Sea

    krisskrosskreame Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    Accidental Renaissance At The Pumpkin Patch

    Accidental Renaissance At The Pumpkin Patch

    Mr_Bluesman Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Witches On The Water

    Witches On The Water

    emptysunrise Report

    6points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A different meaning of water witching.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Plane Portrait, In Transit

    Plane Portrait, In Transit

    Minimum_Spray_6825 Report

    6points
    POST
    meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The silhouette reminds me of Jonna Jinton a lot.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Candle Light Dinner. Blackout In Bila Tserkva, Ukraine

    Candle Light Dinner. Blackout In Bila Tserkva, Ukraine

    kabzik Report

    6points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they're OK. Slavi 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    In The Stable, Julita Gård, Sweden

    In The Stable, Julita Gård, Sweden

    Daghall Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    This Guy Cleaning The Water Looks Straight Out Of A Painting

    This Guy Cleaning The Water Looks Straight Out Of A Painting

    bonusnipple Report

    6points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is in Monet's water garden in Giverney.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    This Cat In The Park On A Foggy Morning

    This Cat In The Park On A Foggy Morning

    newsoundera Report

    6points
    POST
    #55

    One Of My Favorite Photos I’ve Ever Taken

    One Of My Favorite Photos I’ve Ever Taken

    MahnyB Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    This Photo Of The Actual President Of Mexico

    This Photo Of The Actual President Of Mexico

    MasterOfPudin Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    My Darling Daughter, Babs

    My Darling Daughter, Babs

    Blacksmoke1033 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    A Father And His Sons

    A Father And His Sons

    cheezit_baby Report

    5points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't want to be that guy but... read it! Read it with no idea

    0
    0points
    reply
    #59

    The Touch

    The Touch

    MegatronTurtlebot Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #60

    The Gin Taster, By Unknown

    The Gin Taster, By Unknown

    tuhokas Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Someone Said This Picture Belongs Here

    Someone Said This Picture Belongs Here

    schrodingers_popoki Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Carmela Laying On Her Fainting Pillow After A Tough Day

    Carmela Laying On Her Fainting Pillow After A Tough Day

    EmilyEffinBemily Report

    5points
    POST
    #63

    Does This One From My Wedding Count?

    Does This One From My Wedding Count?

    calirhayne Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    A Photo Taken Of Me On A Backpacking Trip Gone Awry

    A Photo Taken Of Me On A Backpacking Trip Gone Awry

    frettic Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    The Birth Of A Donkey At Our Zoo

    The Birth Of A Donkey At Our Zoo

    KJ00R Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    My Husband's Hand While Sleeping

    My Husband's Hand While Sleeping

    w3an3d Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Rosie

    Rosie

    cersewan Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    In Search Of A Friend

    In Search Of A Friend

    Renegada Report

    5points
    POST
    #69

    Crowd Surfer

    Crowd Surfer

    El-Fisherino Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Dress Up Drama

    Dress Up Drama

    Rubidium301 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    The Lambs Of Topsfield

    The Lambs Of Topsfield

    dennysparkinglot420 Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    How Many Cops Does It Take To Keep A Single Streetlight From Falling Down? (Serbia, 2025)

    How Many Cops Does It Take To Keep A Single Streetlight From Falling Down? (Serbia, 2025)

    ThrowRA_abeltesfaye Report

    5points
    POST
    #73

    Quenching The Thirst Of The People

    Quenching The Thirst Of The People

    filmhistoryreplay Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    One Paw Ahead

    One Paw Ahead

    nekomansi Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    A Girl Cooking Fufu In The Outdoor Kitchen At My Grandparents’ House. I Took This Photo About Ten Years Ago

    A Girl Cooking Fufu In The Outdoor Kitchen At My Grandparents’ House. I Took This Photo About Ten Years Ago

    CongoSpaceGurlxx Report

    5points
    POST
    #76

    Lady With Heels

    Lady With Heels

    SjaanRoeispaan Report

    5points
    POST
    #77

    Getting Ready To Head Off To Her Vet Appointment

    Getting Ready To Head Off To Her Vet Appointment

    VapeWaveRadio Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Olive Is A Renaissance Woman

    Olive Is A Renaissance Woman

    tsumi Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    The Cats Of The Forbidden City In Beijing Shimmer With Golden Light

    The Cats Of The Forbidden City In Beijing Shimmer With Golden Light

    Complex-Swimmer-8653 Report

    5points
    POST
    #80

    Street Food Moments In China

    Street Food Moments In China

    yukophotographylife Report

    5points
    POST
    #81

    A Renaissance Side Quest

    A Renaissance Side Quest

    00angel-baby Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Gizmo Accidental Renaissance Picture

    Gizmo Accidental Renaissance Picture

    notimefornothing55 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Sweden's New Minister Of Healthcare Collapses At Inaugural Press Brief

    Sweden's New Minister Of Healthcare Collapses At Inaugural Press Brief

    Wickywire Report

    4points
    POST
    #84

    When You Try To Remove A Piece Of Art And Accidentally Make It Better

    When You Try To Remove A Piece Of Art And Accidentally Make It Better

    just_an__inchident Report

    4points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Banksy. Titled 'Royal Courts Of Justice'. Social comment on prosecuting protestors but ignoring the reasons for such protests.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #85

    Not Taxidermy

    Not Taxidermy

    bburritos4life Report

    4points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obvs not the first climb, and what a great idea

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Sharks To A Light

    Sharks To A Light

    Renault_75-34_MX Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Took This Photo Of My Roommate’s Dog

    Took This Photo Of My Roommate’s Dog

    Own_Satisfaction_478 Report

    4points
    POST
    #88

    Nectar Of The Gods

    Nectar Of The Gods

    moesbeard Report

    4points
    POST
    #89

    Say Can You See

    Say Can You See

    WearyLiterature1755 Report

    4points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen videos of ex-naz1s trying to stick to the things they need to in order to stay sane and retain their self respect. I wonder what we'll see in the future? (Imagine what you'll know tomorrow)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    One Of The Best Shots I’ve Taken

    One Of The Best Shots I’ve Taken

    Ok_Vermicelli_8664 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Anti Corruption Rally In The Philippines Today

    Anti Corruption Rally In The Philippines Today

    enXert Report

    4points
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Riot police or a Roman phalanx, who knows?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #92

    A Photograph I Shot Of An Old Woman Watching The Red Arrows

    A Photograph I Shot Of An Old Woman Watching The Red Arrows

    lolli216 Report

    4points
    POST
    #93

    Curiouser And Curiouser

    Curiouser And Curiouser

    Stunning-Error-6626 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Clouds Through The Metro

    Clouds Through The Metro

    ramenov3rlord Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Blue Jay Fan

    Blue Jay Fan

    Cathixy Report

    4points
    POST
    #96

    Grand Egyptian Museum, Opening Day

    Grand Egyptian Museum, Opening Day

    freshorang Report

    4points
    POST
    #97

    Grieving For The Lost One

    Grieving For The Lost One

    Consistent-Cold-1028 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Cat In Hagia Sophia

    Cat In Hagia Sophia

    Jonis564 Report

    4points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The worship of cats, the true universal religion.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Fraternity Brothers Arm Wrestling After A Wedding

    Fraternity Brothers Arm Wrestling After A Wedding

    benthebarbarian3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    A Man And His Passion

    A Man And His Passion

    baba23527 Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #101

    After The Louvre Heist

    After The Louvre Heist

    DavidH1985 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Awaiting A Taxi After A Wedding

    Awaiting A Taxi After A Wedding

    willyvanwolf Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    The Baptism Of St. Frog

    The Baptism Of St. Frog