ADVERTISEMENT

Photographers, like any other artists, have to work year after year to hone their craft. Throughout the process, they learn about composition, the exposure triangle, lighting, and many other tricks. Some experts estimate it might take three to six months with a course to become proficient in photography, and about three years to learn it on your own.

But sometimes, the right photograph might just manifest itself accidentally. The light comes in just at the right angle, the subject poses just right for a millisecond, and you snap a picture that looks more like a painting by the 15th-century masters. The online community "Accidental Renaissance" celebrates these stunning "oopsies," and we're bringing you the newest collection of masterpieces!

More info: Reddit