111 Times People Took A Photograph Only To Realize They’d Captured A Renaissance Masterpiece (New Pics)
Photographers, like any other artists, have to work year after year to hone their craft. Throughout the process, they learn about composition, the exposure triangle, lighting, and many other tricks. Some experts estimate it might take three to six months with a course to become proficient in photography, and about three years to learn it on your own.
But sometimes, the right photograph might just manifest itself accidentally. The light comes in just at the right angle, the subject poses just right for a millisecond, and you snap a picture that looks more like a painting by the 15th-century masters. The online community "Accidental Renaissance" celebrates these stunning "oopsies," and we're bringing you the newest collection of masterpieces!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Did I Misunderstand This Sub
My Recently Passed Best Friend, Dexter
Woman In The Window
Carpe Diem (I Left The Camera On Manual By Accident)
Yard Vignette
This Fruit Bowl
The Mare
Accidental Caravaggio
Accidental Renaissance During Salmon Season
The Old Town Tavern
Should I Paint This Photo I Took? Did Not Stage This Btw
Boats Unloading At Haiti 2025 (From The Guardian)
Claudia Sheinbaum, President Of Mexico, On International Women’s Day, 2025
Watson's First Flight Attempt
These Flowers Casting Shadows On My Nightly Walk
Beautiful Evening
Going Up
Steeplechase Runner Nearly Steps On Other Runner At World Athletic Championships
Rainy Sunsets Feel Nostalgic
A Random Photo I Took In 2013 And Stumble Upon From Time To Time…
The Lights Are On In Bath
The Way That Light Attaches To A Girl
Alice & Sarah
The Windows That Watch Autumn Come
A Leningrad Prison Cell, Russia, 1991. Photo By Hans-Jürgen Burkard
The Blacksmith
Leaf In Her Chair
Polar Bears At Abandoned Soviet Weather Station
Coffee Time
Without The KFC It Could Be 100 Years Ago
The Ballerinas From The Slum
Las Vegas Police Facing Mike Tyson After He'd Just Bitten Holyfield's Ear Off (1996)
Riot In Kathmandu Nepal
My Wife's Cat Questioning Who She Really Is
My Darling Starling
It's so rare to see pictures of indoor common starlings these days.