Monk Praying In The Snow After The Great East Japan Earthquake

Priest In A Church

The Orange Mermaid

Even though the Renaissance period began around the 14th century, roughly 600 years ago, interest in it is still huge. One proof of this is Da Vinci's The Mona Lisa, which gets 10 million visitors a year in the Louvre, making it the most visited painting in the world. Funnily enough, 80% of Louvre visitors come to this museum specifically for the painting. Another Renaissance art piece, Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam, is visited by approximately 6.5 million people, making the Sistine Chapel, where it’s located, one of the most visited sacred sites in the Christian world.

Made Tea For My Sick Husband

Becky With Her Bee Hives Photographed By David Creedon

Found This Photo By @streetskessel On Ig

One more popular Renaissance period piece is Raphael's The School of Athens, which is crowded by roughly 30,000 people every day during peak season. Meanwhile, The Birth of Venus by Botticelli captures the attention of millions of tourists every year. As we can see, people’s interest in the Renaissance era is constant. Even the subreddit ‘Accidental Renaissance’ has amassed over 1.4M accidental artists who enjoy recreating the century-old aesthetic. No other period has a dedicated community like this, so this begs the question—why is Renaissance art so special? Covering all the changes that the Renaissance brought and that are still influencing the modern world is quite impossible in one brief article. But we’ll start at the beginning and cover those aspects that had the greatest impact. ADVERTISEMENT

Rain Outside My Window, Feel Like A Painting

The Passion Of The Duke

Market In Delhi

One of the factors that sparked the Renaissance was the philosophy of humanism, which started putting human beings and not divine entities at the center of attention. The newly found interest in humans as intelligent creatures capable of reason, instead of mindless pawns helplessly led by God, encouraged artists to depict people as natural and realistic as possible. ADVERTISEMENT This was the complete opposite of the previous medieval art, which depicted people as a sort of cartoon from a comic, completely lacking the naturalistic aspect of the Renaissance era.

Morocco

Let's Match Along

A Picture I Took In Seven Dials Market

In general, art from the 14th century becomes more naturalistic, looking closer to nature and the truth of lived human experience. It depicted life as it is—mundane, ugly, or even sordid. Therefore, it was important for artists to perfect the art of facial expressions. Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and The Last Supper are good examples of this. ADVERTISEMENT

Hungover Bloke

Dog

Someone Left This Plushie Outside Of A Store Last Night (Los Angeles)

New techniques emerged to emphasize the realism and emotional intensity that artists wanted to portray in their creations. One of them is chiaroscuro, which helped painters to create a pronounced contrast between light and dark tones. Leonardo da Vinci even had a secret trick for it. ADVERTISEMENT “A painter should begin every canvas with a wash of black because all things in nature are dark except where exposed by the light,” he said.

Dog In The Mirror

A Scrap Of Tin, A Wall Of Courage. 4,august 2024 | Bangladesh

"I Don't Need Sunscreen."

Another art technique used by Renaissance painters and popularized by da Vinci and his followers was sfumato. It involves blurring the edges of subjects or objects to mimic the natural blurring of the eyes that humans experience when staring for longer periods of time. What made their works even more realistic was studying anatomy and drawing the human figure using live models, which became an important part of artistic training during the Renaissance.

Pregnant Sister-In-Law

How I Found My Husband After A Hard Day Of Work

Green Room, 6-10 Beers Deep With The Boys (2018)

During the Renaissance, an artist built their skills from the ground up as an apprentice, starting with making the materials needed for painting, like paints and brushes. Then they would observe the master artist and copy his best works, this way perfecting their craft. ADVERTISEMENT Artists during that time had a wide range of creative endeavors. So much so that the term “Renaissance Man” came to exist to describe a person successful in a wide range of skills.

Madonna Checking For Boogers

Sleeping Teens After Amusement Park

Some From R/Sewing Sent Me Here With A Photo Of This Dress I Made

Leonardo da Vinci is known to be the quintessential Renaissance man, who made paintings and sculptures. He designed buildings and machines and explored natural sciences at a high level. Artists of the Renaissance period were truly impressively skilled, so it’s no surprise that they created works that, even centuries later, people are pining for. If you’re one of them and this list for you was not enough, make sure to check out our previous article on Accidental Renaissance.

A Server At A Cafe

Granny Taking A Nap In The Forest While Foraging For Mushrooms

Man Gets Sprayed By Wine While Celebrating The Chupiazo In Pamplona Spain

Took A Pic Of A First Time Father. That Gaze. The Light. Figured Perhaps It Belonged Here

The Woman And A Painting

My Little Brother, Sad Because There's No Wi-Fi

Pablo's Gaze

Boyfriend Fell Asleep Watching Cartoons

Friend On Vacation (Shot By Wife)

Snapped A Candid Of My Uncle While We Pressure Washed A House

A Photo Of The Appalachian Trail

Manushka Explores

Fergus Being A Good Boy

A Photo I Took Of My Husband And Firstborn After Moving Across The Country To Somewhere We Had Never Been Before

Husband With Cat He Didn't Want

Bride And Groom At The After Party

Took This Photo Back In 2023 While Documenting A French Protest For My Press Agency

A Photo I Took Of The Flowers At My Nana's Funeral Looks Like A Painting

This Poorly Orchestrated Political Scenario

My Sisters Going Over Photos

Some Roses By The Path The Morning

The View Out My Window. South East, UK

Divine Inspiration (If God Was A Fly) - 2025

Wife Captured This While We Were Checking Our Land's Barley

A Woman In Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Modern Last Supper

Woman Saving Her Cats From A Flood In The Philippines

The Seamstress And The Bridesmaid's Dress

Caught This Photo Of My Two Nephews And Thought It May Fit This Sub

Making Marmalade

First Grandchild

Wedding Season

Wife Caught Us Snoozing After A Morning Walk Outside

Got A New Lamp At An Estate Sale

3 Dogs Lounging

Someone Should Paint These Two On A Ceiling Somewhere

Nye

A Hindu Wedding In Yorkshire

Renaissance Bathroom

Renaissance Sharing Of Car Snacks

My Girlfriend Has Been Chosen By Workshop Cat

Dancing With My Ailing Grandmother At My Wedding

We Woke Early On Holiday

A Photo I Took Of My Late Grandma

At The Louvre

Boyfriend Walking Towards The Heavens

The Greased Pole Of Destiny

Veil

Rembrandt, Inspired By The Renaissance, Inspires Accidental Renaissance

Melancholy

My Sister Took This Picture Of Me

My Mother's Wall Mounted Cat Bed

Man In The Wheelchair Facing Thugs

Reclining Nude

Husband Fell Asleep In The Park. Such Clutching His Pearls. Much Dramatic

Sleeping On A Tugboat. Picture Through The Porthole

The Ghost Of Ungru Manor, Estonia

Fresh-Picked Peaches Blanching In The Sink

Bride Taking A Quiet Moment By Herself Amid The Wedding Whirlwind

A Quiet Moment In A Church

Our Boy, Mozart

Golden Light

A Pic My Husband Took For Me During His Trip To San Francisco

My Girlfriend Took This Photo Randomly In Sarajevo

I Was Going Through My Childhood Pictures And Found This

Thundering Loud So I Brought My Backyard Chicken Inside

A Cat Doesn't Concern Himself With The Opinions Of Lion

Found In The Wild. Thought This Belongs Here

My Cousin's Kitten

Pose Fit For An Houri

Daphne, My Cousins Vizsla

Unexplained Reaction To Chicks

My Parents During A Group Cooking Class

Wedding In The Crypt Of La Sagrada Familia

Cat Sits On Freshly Washed Cherries

Chiaroscuro Kitty; I'm Begging An Artist To Do A Light And Shadow Study

Daughter Took A Picture Of The Dogs

A Couple Of Good Boys Napping On A Summer Afternoon

My Husbands Late Mother. My Favorite Picture Of Her

My Handsome Husband, Dramatically Lit By A Sunbeam

Look At My Beautiful Son

Husband Comforting Dog During Thunderstorm

My Wife, Me And Our Two Goldens At The Oregon Pacific Ocean With

Caught The Light Coming From This Gorgeous Church At Night And It Felt Renaissance!

The Recline Of The Melancholic Youth

Trying To Light A Cigarette

Wilbur Loves His Frisbee

Rain On A Tinted Window

Accidental Grace

Our Kitten Napping Under A Watchful Eye

Man Passed Out Drunk On His Wedding Night

At A Drag Show In Minneapolis

Praying To The Porcelain Gods At My Bachelor Party

Photo Of Me On My Wedding Day

I Was Told To Post This Here

My Grandad With His Pack

Catching The Sun, One Step At A Time

Ozzy Osbourne With His Son Jack Sitting On Stage

A Photo Of My New Back

Distinguished Cat With Ruff Collar

You Would Never Guess He Just Recovered From Diarrhea

In A Cabin In West Virginia

Socksy (19 Years Old) At The Window

Cat Bites Dog

Prairie Dogs At The Zoo

The Veil Of Strings

Lady At The Pub

My Wife And I At Her Friend's Wedding Reception

The First Grandchild (2000). It's One Year Since My Brother Passed Today So I Wanted To Share This Cool Photo Of Him

Brotherly Love

Picture Taken In My Pub

The Boys

My Distinguished Gentleman

The Cat With The (Missing) Pearl Earrings

Wife Taking A Nap On Couch

My Wife Ruminating Over The Afternoon Tea Menu