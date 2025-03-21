ADVERTISEMENT

“Watercolor meme art” is the phrase the artist Jennifer Dunn behind the Instagram account Mossy Hollow used to describe her artwork, which is a perfect way to capture its mix of pop culture references and sassy animal characters.

The artist shared that these images are meant to strike up a feeling of camaraderie and relatability with silly creatures immersed in the absurdity of everything with righteous anger, frustration, and love. “I just want to connect with people on a very emotional level, and sometimes a picture alone won’t do, and words alone won’t do, so I mash them together in the hopes of reaching out to people from all walks of life.”

So, let’s hop into the post to explore these funny images, and read the full interview with Jennifer below.

More info: Instagram | jdillustration.bigcartel.com | patreon.com

#1

Sassy watercolor painting of a goose holding a knife with the text "Be the whole problem."

mossy_hollow_ Report

POST

First of all, Jennifer told us more about herself: “Let it be known I am a deeply unserious person.  

I’ve been blessed to spend most of my life nestled in the foothills of the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest, which has influenced my proclivity to illustrate the natural world, especially animals with sassy attitudes. Although I have a degree in biology, life landed me in food work for most of my work career. I’ve been a waitress, a fishmonger, and a kitchen manager, and after a break during the height of the pandemic, I resumed as a prep and line cook. 

Now I split my time between running a budding art career, line cooking, and spending as much time in creek-adjacent woods as I can. When I’m not doing any of those, you can find me tending to my large plant collection, caring for my two cats, fiddling around with typewriters, and seeking joy in the mundanity of life.”
    #2

    Watercolor painting of two sassy shrimp with cocktails, captioned "friendshrimp."

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #3

    Watercolor painting of a sassy raccoon tangled in colorful lights with the phrase "merry crisis."

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    We were wondering what initially drew Jennifer to the world of artistry. She replied: “My father was a watercolor artist, so I got to grow up watching him sketch, draw, and paint. My siblings and I read a lot of Beatrix Potter and Maurice Sendak, which fueled me being a nature illustration lover, setting my eventual future course in life. I drew and painted a lot growing up, as most kids do, but I would prioritize school and work as I got older over expanding my art skills… but you bet I was still doodling in the margins and looking forward to any time an illustration would be necessary for a project, and chose botany/biology as an educational path.  

    It was only when my dad passed in 2017 and I wound up with all his remaining art supplies, that I started taking it a lot more seriously than an occasional hobby.

    I’ve been doing a near daily practice ever since.”
    #4

    Sassy raccoon in a pink dress with a pop culture reference, standing humorously in a watercolor forest setting.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #5

    Sassy dinosaur watercolor in red polo making pop culture reference with text "I hope this email finds you before I do."

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    As for the creative process, Jennifer commented: “Daydreaming and connecting with people are both very important ingredients to my artistic process. Most of my best ideas bubble up from conversations with family and friends and allowing my mind to wander while my body is doing menial tasks like preparing food, folding laundry, or walking in the woods. I’m lucky if I can catch and land even a fraction of them in a sketchbook or a quick note on my phone, and even fewer make it to paper. 

    I seek out inspiration in the art that challenges me and what my preconceived notions of art are, and the joy to be found in what seems like a mundane simple life.”
    #6

    Sassy raccoon painting on brick wall with spray can, pop culture humor.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #7

    Sassy watercolor raccoon in a red hat with "I yearn for mischief" text, blending humor and pop culture.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    Lastly, Jennifer shared what she hopes for audiences to take away from her artwork: “Connection, and hopefully a little levity and the ability to laugh at the absurdity of the world we live in.”

    #8

    Sassy watercolor painting of a shrimp with pop culture reference holding a cocktail.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #9

    Raccoon watercolor painting with pop culture reference, holding a red item, text says "Be The Weird Thing."

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #10

    Sassy watercolor painting of a whale with pop culture references.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #11

    Grumpy cat watercolor with sassy pop culture quote, "Be the whole problem."

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #12

    A sassy watercolor painting of a skunk with text, humorously referencing meetings.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #13

    Watercolor painting of a sassy raccoon dressed as a devil, with pop culture flair.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #14

    Sassy animal watercolor with antlers, open mouth, and colorful "A" letters surrounding it, showcasing pop culture style.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #15

    Sassy raccoon watercolor painting with pop culture reference, wearing a green jacket.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #16

    Sassy animal watercolor of a possum with graffiti, sitting on a trash can against a brick wall.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #17

    Watercolor painting of a sassy opossum surrounded by roses with text: "Demure, Mindful, Respectful."

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #18

    Whimsical watercolor painting of sassy animals floating in colorful tubes on the water.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #19

    Sassy raccoon watercolor painting with pop culture reference, holding a match by a dumpster fire.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #20

    Sassy watercolor painting of a unicorn goat with text "Do you even frolic bro?"

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #21

    Watercolor painting of a sassy shrimp with text, combining animals and pop culture references for humor.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #22

    Watercolor painting of a sassy raccoon with text: "Problem can't hurt you if you're the problem."

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #23

    Watercolor painting of a raccoon and opossum hugging with "I love you, ok?" underneath; sassy animal art with pop culture vibe.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #24

    Sassy raccoon watercolor painting with green scarf, giving a playful pop culture vibe in a snowy setting.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #25

    Sassy raccoon watercolor painting with humorous pop culture text.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #26

    Sassy watercolor raccoon with watermelon hat and bird, embodying pop culture humor.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

    #27

    Sassy watercolor rabbits playfully fist-bumping with pop culture humor text above.

    mossy_hollow_ Report

