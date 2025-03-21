ADVERTISEMENT

“Watercolor meme art” is the phrase the artist Jennifer Dunn behind the Instagram account Mossy Hollow used to describe her artwork, which is a perfect way to capture its mix of pop culture references and sassy animal characters.

The artist shared that these images are meant to strike up a feeling of camaraderie and relatability with silly creatures immersed in the absurdity of everything with righteous anger, frustration, and love. “I just want to connect with people on a very emotional level, and sometimes a picture alone won’t do, and words alone won’t do, so I mash them together in the hopes of reaching out to people from all walks of life.”

So, let’s hop into the post to explore these funny images, and read the full interview with Jennifer below.

More info: Instagram | jdillustration.bigcartel.com | patreon.com