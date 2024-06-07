84 Moments Captured By People Where The Photos Evoke “Accidental Renaissance” (New Pics)
In a world where it takes us several tries to get a good selfie, there are those who manage to take serendipitous snapshots accidentally. Whether it’s the natural lighting, compositional finesse, or rich color palette, some photos evoke the timeless beauty and elegance of the Renaissance era.
And today we are delving into the world of these unintentional artworks with the ‘Accidental Renaissance' subreddit. This online community showcases images that kind of look like well-composed Renaissance paintings. Enjoy our latest list of their aesthetic photos of the past era.
How Beautiful Are These Chickens
My Cats During A Lazy Morning Scuffle
You all soft can-openers will notice that the sofa belongs to the cats.
My Wife Just Out Of The Shower Checking Email
A lot of people define the Renaissance as the post-Medieval European "rebirth" of arts, politics, economy, and culture. It roughly took place from the 14th to 17th century. During this period, people witnessed a lot of artistic and intellectual growth. It was like upgrading from the Middle Ages to a more modern way of thinking and doing things.
The eloquence of Renaissance art is admired by many even today. With over 1 million followers, the ‘Accidental Renaissance' subreddit stands as a testament to people’s enduring passion for artistic expression.
A Cellphone Shot Through Glass Doors Of My Friends On Their Wedding Day
This really does look like a Renaissance painting. Of course, so did the chickens until Audi pounced them.
Easter In Ukraine
*runs down the table, knocking things off as fast as possible, dashing under the sofa with a nice, fat slab of ham*
"Totally Not A Cat Person"
With a rich cultural past and affluent residents who could afford to encourage aspiring artists, Florence, Italy, is often credited with sparking the Renaissance. The movement was well-backed by members of the Medici family, who controlled Florence for over 60 years.
Originally, members of the family gained wealth and influence through banking. Over time, they had established themselves as prominent financiers and merchants in the city. They then used their vast wealth to support the arts by commissioning works.
Solar Charging Pup In Rest
*curls up against the dog for a nap* If you lick my head, I'm biting you!
The Lighting, The Longing, The Depiction Of Criminal And Her Crime (Please Keep In Mind This Is Someone's Pet And Don't Be Rude About Her Species)
Roommate Dozing
Prominent Italian authors, painters, statesmen, and others declared they were taking part in a revolution in art and thought that would be very different from what they had known during the Dark Ages. Initially, the movement spread to neighboring city-states in Italy, including Rome, Bologna, Venice, Milan, and Ferrara.
Then, in the fifteenth century, ideas from the Renaissance moved from Italy to France and eventually to other parts of western and northern Europe. Even while the Renaissance came to other European nations later than it did Italy, its effects were nonetheless revolutionary.
Ashbournes Shrovetide Football In 2019 - 1 Shot From My Film Camera
Does This Pic Of My Doggy On My Bed Qualify As Accidental Renaissance?
It was during this period that some of the greatest thinkers, writers, statesmen, scientists, and artists in human history flourished, and European trade was able to expand into new regions and cultures thanks to global discovery. Many European explorers had started sailing across uncharted waters to find new trade routes, resources, and territories.
The Moon Perfectly Lit Up My Toilet Lol
iPhone At Night=painting 🥰
We Took The Drunk Train Home
Eventually, as a result of their explorations, commercial outposts were established in far-off places, allowing the exchange of products and civilizations. Some of the famous Renaissance personalities include Galileo (1564-1642), Nicolaus Copernicus (1473–1543), and William Shakespeare (1564–1616), among many others.
Two of the most well-known pieces of art in history were painted by Leonardo da Vinci during the Renaissance: the Last Supper (c. 1495–98) and the Mona Lisa (c. 1503–19).
Food Leftover After The "Earth Day" Party At My Work
My GF Has A Tendency To Fall Asleep While Sitting Up And Did So The Other Day While Still Draped In A Sheet
If your GF a black poodle because that what it looks like to me.?
My Wife Trying To Idk, Something About A Cold
She's trapping the steam from the bowl of water under the towl so she can breathe it in and unclog her sinuses.
Realism and naturalism were hallmarks of Renaissance painting. Many artists tried their best to represent their subject as truthfully as possible. They avoided using unrealistic, exotic, or magical themes in their work, as well as artistic clichés.
Artists didn’t add any element of artificiality in their work. Realism presents reality as it exists and that’s what creators aimed for.
I Took A Photo Of A Young Woman Sitting On A Horse In A Gas Station
My Friend Lounging And Getting A Tattoo, While Drinking Her Martini And Smoking Her Cigarette. It Felt Very Renaissance
My Cats
Unlike Medieval art, paintings from the Renaissance depicted human emotions liberally. This change was driven by a growing interest in humanism during that period. Artists wanted to capture the beauty, complexity, and individuality of human experiences.
They even went on to study anatomy and keenly observed the world around them in order to hone their skills. Their work is known for capturing minute details like gestures, emotions, and expressions with remarkable precision.
Mom Giving Me A Perm In The Basement
Someone Suggested This Photo Of Me And My "New" Wife Had Vibes Suitable For This Subredditb
Was Told This Shot Of Me Holding My Cat Could Fit Here
Naturalism emerged in Renaissance art. In Italian painter and architect Giotto's paintings from the Proto-Renaissance, naturalistic elements started to resurface. He added more lifelike forms whose expressions, postures, movements, and eye contact revealed an extraordinary spectrum of emotions.
Additionally, they were arranged in a way that created a narrative flow and gave the impression of depth through the use of overlapping figures.
Shot During A Protest In France
Taken At A Wedding
During that time artists were focused on capturing the imperfections of daily lives on a canvas. However, these days many of us simply want the ‘perfect’ photos. We try to click flawless pictures that have good lighting and composition. We even use editing tools to enhance our appearance or improve the overall aesthetic of the image.
And sometimes people accidentally capture photos that match the realistic standards of the Renaissance era. Which of these ‘Accidental Renaissance' photos took you back in time? Have you ever tried clicking such a Renaissance inspired photo? Tell us your experience in the comments below!
Photo I Took On My Film Cameras In Prague
Fighting Over Blankets
“At The Alter Of Bad Decisions”
My Co Workers Trying To Buy The Last Ticket
Escaped Horses Galloping Around London Today
I recently saw this on the news but not sure of the backstory. Hope the white horse was not badly injured as I noticed what looked like blood.