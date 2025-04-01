ADVERTISEMENT

Each year, we’re blown away by the incredible talent within the global photography community—and 2025 was no exception. We received thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, each one capturing love in its own unique way.

With the help of this year’s esteemed guest judges—Sara Rogers, Thien Tong, and Dylan Howell—we carefully selected 50 winning images for the Junebug Weddings 2025 Best of the Best Engagement Photo Collection.

From quiet, intimate moments to big, dramatic views, this collection shows just how powerful and beautiful love can be—no matter where or how it's celebrated.

More info: junebugweddings.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Taylor Ollason, Taylor Ollason Photography, Pittsburgh, Pa, USA

Engagement photo featuring hands with a ring, set against an ornate framed painting background.

junebugweddings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Natalia Swiader, Natalia Swiader Photography, Edinburgh, Scotland

    A couple shares a romantic moment in front of a historic cathedral, featured in the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Leonardus Aditya, Bare Odds, Lanceline Dunes, Perth, Australia

    Couple walking on white sand dunes at sunset, showcasing one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Taylor Dawning, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

    Couple in a joyful embrace at the beach, surrounded by seagulls, symbolizing top engagement photos 2025 trends.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Lukas Atmaja, Ceritera Kita

    Couple taking photos with deer in a scenic landscape, capturing a top engagement moment of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Azhar Baizan, Malang, Indonesia

    Bride and groom in joyful moment, lying on floor in elegant attire, showcasing one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Benjamin Lane & Sirjana Singh, Tinted Photography, Queenstown, New Zealand

    Couple lying on moss in forest, showcasing best engagement photography of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Emanuel A. Kristanto, Axioo Bali, Bali, Indonesia

    Sunset beach engagement photo with a silhouetted couple, one holding an umbrella, under dramatic clouds.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Toh Seng Hong, Soju & Shots, Vietnam

    Couple in white suits under a veil among cacti, capturing one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    John Loongm, Jl Photography

    Couple holding hands, silhouetted against a foggy backdrop with tree branches, embodying top engagement photo trends.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Aisha Khan, Ama By Aisha, White Sands, NM, USA

    A couple embracing under a starry sky at dusk, highlighting one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Ashlyn Mondoux, Justthedaisies, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Couple in a laundromat, sharing a kiss with floral backdrop, featured in top 2025 engagement photos.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Feng Jing Chua, Takepikchua, Genting Highlands, Malaysia

    Couple on a colorful merry-go-round, capturing one of the best engagement photos of 2025 with vibrant lights and joyful expressions.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Lisa Mcwhirter, Mcwhirter Elopements, Loftsalahellir Cave, Iceland

    A couple in a cave, one kneeling to propose, with a vast landscape in view, part of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Manuel Aldana, La Fortuna, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala

    Couple sitting inside an A-frame cabin overlooking the ocean, capturing one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Maria Salgueiro, Mulher Photography, Sintra, Portugal

    Vintage convertible driving on an open road, couple enjoying an engagement moment, one of the best photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Rochelle Hansen, Love Wilder, Port Douglas, Queensland, Australia

    Couple kissing underwater in one of the best engagement photos of 2025, captured in black and white.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tania Salim, Bali, Indonesia

    Black and white engagement photo of a couple meditating in a serene, light-filled room.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Aurora Ceriani, Yidaki Studio, Lake Como, Italy

    Silhouetted couple kissing in front of sunset, creating one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Donna Smith, Donna Marie Photography, Hatcher Pass, Alaska

    Couple playing in the snow, enjoying a fun winter moment during their engagement photo session in 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Janet Kaczmarek, Mallorca, Spain

    Couple holding reflective spheres among tall cacti, showcasing one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Lorryn Smit, Lorryn Smit Photography, Seoul, South Korea

    A couple walking in a modern architectural setting, one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Louis Gan, Louis Gan Photography, Mount Bromo , Indonesia

    Couple holding hands at sunset, creating a silhouette in one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Lyndsey Greene, Lyndsey Greene Photography, Uniontown, Wa, USA

    Couple holding hands in a dimly lit room, framed by an open door, capturing a top 2025 engagement photo.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Maggie Mattinson, Maggie Grace Photography, Glencoe, Scotland

    Couple in an engagement photo set against a stunning mountainous backdrop, with the woman seated in a wheelchair.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Matteo Fagiolino, Matteo Fagiolino Photography, El Cotillo, Fuerteventura, Spain

    A couple sitting by a parked car with surfboards, enjoying a romantic moment in one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Patricia Carvalho, Patricia De Carvalho Fotografia, Sintra, Portugal

    Couple embraces on the beach, smiling and capturing one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Sam Nappi, Sam Nappi Photography, Naples, Maine, USA

    A couple in a canoe on a serene lake, showcasing one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Sibin Jacko, Wedartistry, Dubai Old City, Uae

    Couple posing for engagement photos in a rustic building with dramatic shadows and sunlight.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Lauren Eichar, Eichar Photography

    Silhouetted couple on a grassy hill at sunset, featured in the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Amir Amran, The Honey Oaks, East Coast Park, Singapore

    Two people lie on a concrete surface divided by a metal beam, capturing unique engagement photo creativity.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Axioo, Bali, Indonesia

    Couple posing on a classic car at sunset, highlighting best engagement photos of 2025 with dramatic sky backdrop.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Emett Sclabassi, Emett Joseph Photography, Olympic National Park, WA, USA

    Couple in cozy engagement photo under twisted tree roots at dusk.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cathy Lessard, Cathy Lessard Photographe, Quebec City, QC, Canada

    A couple in warm clothing shares a joyful moment outside, representing top engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Emily Serrell, Emily Serrell Photography, Whistler, BC, Canada

    A joyous couple laughing in a lake, with mountains in the background, capturing the essence of top engagement photos 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Fer Juaristi, San Miguel De Allende, Mexico

    Couple with closed eyes in concrete setting, capturing a top engagement photo for 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    James Wolf, James Wolf Photography, Rocky Mountain National Park, Co, USA

    Couple running through a meadow, highlighting the best engagement photos of 2025 with scenic mountain views.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Jordan Voth, Jordan Voth Photography, Port Angeles, Wa, USA

    Couple lying on a wooden dock, smiling, in one of the best engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Justene Bartkowski, Jbaby Photo & Video, Dalton, Pa, USA

    A couple walking hand in hand down a grassy path amidst a field, featured in top engagement photos of 2025.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Kasey Powell, Kasey Powell Weddings, Outer Banks, NC, USA

    A couple sharing an intimate moment, with focus on an engagement ring, symbolizing 2025's best engagement photos.

    junebugweddings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!