Each year, we’re blown away by the incredible talent within the global photography community—and 2025 was no exception. We received thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, each one capturing love in its own unique way.

With the help of this year’s esteemed guest judges—Sara Rogers, Thien Tong, and Dylan Howell—we carefully selected 50 winning images for the Junebug Weddings 2025 Best of the Best Engagement Photo Collection.

From quiet, intimate moments to big, dramatic views, this collection shows just how powerful and beautiful love can be—no matter where or how it's celebrated.

