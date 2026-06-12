“Intrigued And Disgusted By It”: 81 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Should Never Have Been Approved (New Pics)
Not all designs are made equal. And some designers aren’t aware of their epic fails until it is far, far too late. If you consider yourself creative and have good taste, you might want to either look away or do the opposite—stare until it hurts.
The ‘Bad Designs’ online community shames some of the worst designs that have ever been unleashed on the public, and they are a constant reminder that everyone makes mistakes. We have collected photos of the most egregious offenders, and they’re as horrible as they are funny. It’s a wonder that they ever made it off the drawing board!
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This Tap Was Made With Little To No Thinking
Hey-I don't know about you other Pandas- but I LOVE walking out of the bathrooms with the front of my clothes drenched. Nothing says style and sophistication like a huge water stain on your cr0tch.
Just Hanging Around
The Final Step On These Stairs Looks Like The Floor
Legendary designer Dieter Rams came up with 10 fundamental, iconic principles of design that continue to shape how many creatives approach projects today.
His principles are:
- Good design is innovative
- Good design makes a product useful
- Good design is aesthetic
- Good design makes a product understandable
- Good design is unobtrusive
- Good design is honest
- Good design is long-lasting
- Good design is thorough down to the last detail
- Good design is environmentally-friendly
- Good design is as little design as possible
Designed To Fail !
An Iraqi Tourism Company Just Announced Their New Logo
Melbourne Airport Carpet
Unlike the civilised world, Tullamarine (Mel Airport) has no rail or subway connection-its entirely car based drop off and pick up. Its a hellish way to start or finish a journey.
The beauty of Rams’ principles of good design is that they are nearly universal. They can be applied even to our digital landscape and app design, too, not just building interiors and product designs.
That being said, there are no such things as timeless rules. Even Rams’ principles might need to be (slightly) adapted and adjusted, and possibly even expanded with so many changes in the tech industry.
…
Wipe My What?
Since it appears to be for dogs, shouldn't it say 'Bark, woof, woof'?
Took A Bite And Realized It Tasted Too Bland... Someone Really Gotta Redesign This
when the designer prioritizes aesthetics over practicality
(this is a bag of dog treats)
Meanwhile, you have to account for people’s tastes and preferences as well. Not every design—however balanced between function and form—will appeal to every customer. But just because someone doesn’t like what you’ve made doesn’t make your design ‘bad.’ There’s simply a disconnect between what you’re offering and what someone else wants and needs.
And yet, this should not be an excuse for pumping out low-quality designs by claiming that someone, somewhere, will still enjoy them. If you are a designer or run a design business, you need your products to be commercially viable. And that means appealing to more than tiny niches of consumers with bizarre tastes. Without (semi) mass appeal, your business won’t last long.
I’m Proud To Say This Only Took Me 5 Minutes To Figure Out
I Would Highly Advise Against Drinking Any Uranium Dioxideperoxide
During an earlier in-depth interview, international freelance graphic designer Laura Vanagaite, who specializes in branding and social media content creation, walked the Bored Panda team through design failures.
“We judge design work anyway for its design, and our eye catches mistakes very fast,” she told us previously.
I Am Not Inspired By Music Anymore
This Is The Logo That My Local Dentist Went With
Father Peterson, works as a dentist and a part-time priest
My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users
“Our brain needs less than a second to bring up a judgment, and way more time to rationalize on the topics of ‘bad’ and ‘good,’” the graphic designer told Bored Panda earlier.
“Once we spot a mistake, we tend to stop collaborating with the agency or brand because we believed that they are more reliable and able to deliver a good result. If the final result is made with mistakes, you definitely don’t want to waste your time to clean up a mess again and as well pay for the badly done service.”
Wait, What..!
Which One Do You Choose?
This Floor Map In Houston Airport Flipped South America Upside Down
Just stand in Panama and look at what seems like north. Or stand there and laugh out loud.
From the graphic designer’s perspective, for any business, building trust with their customers is vital.
There can be various reasons for poor designs. For example, it might be due to a breakdown in communication. Or the designer working on a particular project was less skilled than the team assumed.
“When most people hear ‘human error,’ they do not see the details; they see the person who is completely to blame,” the graphic designer explained to Bored Panda. “But this should always be foreseen by the manager who is in charge from the beginning.”
F In The Chat
Why Not Just Write The Location
This Wc Signs
“When you hire an expert in any field, you expect that things will be done the right way and that the mistakes that you would have made won’t happen. If it is a team, it means that the project manager did not pay attention to the final design and just approved it without looking, which shows a lack of professionalism and also not caring too much about the client and the project.”
Had To Do A Double Take For This One…
Accidentally (It's Absolutely Not Intentional As It's A Faith Based Café)
Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico
There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.
“To define the role of the client and designer, from the beginning there should be a clear brief from the clients' side and as well the designer should come up with the most important questions which will be solved in the design process,” Vanagaite told the Bored Panda team.
According to her, the designs are reviewed either by a board or with the project manager.
“Once everything gets approved from the management part, then it can be sent to the client to receive either corrections or the complete approval.”
She noted that communication is absolutely vital here. Designers shouldn’t be left to work alone throughout the process. “It is teamwork and the support both from the management part and the creative part that is a must.”
Poorly Designed Prom Dress From Local HS…
I Was Looking For The Microwave When It Hit Me…
But Why?
The ‘Bad Designs’ online group, active since the spring of 2016, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, the community has been inviting people to feast their eyes on the “horrible designs of humankind.”
They wittily note how the subreddit is “a place to show spelling mistakes, poor гeadaьiliтy and overall bad designs!” The members of the community are known in the group as “bad designers,” while those currently online are jokingly referred to as “designing something bad.”
This Table At My School…
Not Very Wise…
This Amazon Image For A Dog House Heater
Someone will make a hot dog joke and we will all roll our eyes.
The moderators running ‘Bad Designs’ ask that the community members only post designs that are very visibly, obviously bad. If it’s not clearly in plain sight, it shouldn’t be posted. What’s more, the mods emphasize that designs that are purposefully made to be bad or funny shouldn’t be shared in the group.
Once you’ve upvoted the pics that you loved to hate the most, why not share your thoughts in the comments? Which of these designs hurt you the most, and why?
What have been your biggest personal creative work-related fails that still make you wince and cringe with embarrassment to this day? Let us know!
This Pencil Used To Say "Not Every Disability Is Visible"
Floor Decal At My Little Brother's School
What Am I Supposed To Do Now??
My friend bought me scissors because he knew I needed some for something important, but he bought me THIS, I don't already have scissors bro???!!?? And all the knives in my house are a little too weak because the house I live in was originally a grandpa's house and he left me most his stuff, like all the knives, but since he was old, THESE ARE NON SHARP KNIVES, Wich don't help me at all. I don't understand how a human being taught this was a good design, but remember, it's just a design, a BAD DESIGN (OMG CRAAZYY NAME DROOP)
Fine...fart?
I Thought It Was All Over For Aaron Paul
Persil "Apple Juice"
Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel?
This Guys Clock At His Workplace
Apparently This Is A Bench
The designer should sit on this every day for 1 hour for the rest of their life.
Edgy Design, Or Just Hideous? I'm Voting For The Latter
The Design Of These Vans Shoes Is Made For Collecting Small Rocks
This Thing Haunts Me
Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?
Jerma In A Romanian Store
Kinda Self-Explanatory
Found This Card In Walgreens
What?
Bathroom At My Local Golf Course
“Hope You Brought Urine”
This Light Fixture In My Airbnb
Well…
Looks like the Nàzi logo and the hammer and sickle at the same time
Not Exactly Your Normal Door
Found This In Waterstones. Caught My Eye, Hurt My Brain
Has... Tuna Been Cancelled?
My Soul Just Fell Down These Stairs
Local Shop Selling Bottles Of Pain:
I Love Ben And Jerry's
Painting Will Clarify
Pighe Ntear Cheo Htel
This Shirt My Mom Got Has The Png Info
Don’t Think I’d Feed My Dog This…
I was at Petco and saw this bag of dog food. I’ve never seen it before. I’m both intrigued and disgusted by it.
Saw This In A Group On Fb
I Think This Sign Just Gave Me A Stroke
We have employed a new designer, everyone say hello to (Checks paper) "Yoda"...