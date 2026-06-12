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Not all designs are made equal. And some designers aren’t aware of their epic fails until it is far, far too late. If you consider yourself creative and have good taste, you might want to either look away or do the opposite—stare until it hurts.

The ‘Bad Designs’ online community shames some of the worst designs that have ever been unleashed on the public, and they are a constant reminder that everyone makes mistakes. We have collected photos of the most egregious offenders, and they’re as horrible as they are funny. It’s a wonder that they ever made it off the drawing board!