ADVERTISEMENT

Not all designs are made equal. And some designers aren’t aware of their epic fails until it is far, far too late. If you consider yourself creative and have good taste, you might want to either look away or do the opposite—stare until it hurts.

The ‘Bad Designs’ online community shames some of the worst designs that have ever been unleashed on the public, and they are a constant reminder that everyone makes mistakes. We have collected photos of the most egregious offenders, and they’re as horrible as they are funny. It’s a wonder that they ever made it off the drawing board!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Tap Was Made With Little To No Thinking

Poorly designed faucet leaking water inside bathroom sink

Aramin-Black Report

9points
POST
devonbunny avatar
Bunny Wood
Bunny Wood
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey-I don't know about you other Pandas- but I LOVE walking out of the bathrooms with the front of my clothes drenched. Nothing says style and sophistication like a huge water stain on your cr0tch.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Just Hanging Around

    Pharmacy sign featuring a family design with confusing adult symbols causing design fail

    anon Report

    8points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a doctor, but I suspect they are not ok....

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    The Final Step On These Stairs Looks Like The Floor

    Staircase design fail with mismatched steps creating trip hazard

    PETEJOZ Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments

    Legendary designer Dieter Rams came up with 10 fundamental, iconic principles of design that continue to shape how many creatives approach projects today.

    His principles are:

    1. Good design is innovative
    2. Good design makes a product useful
    3. Good design is aesthetic
    4. Good design makes a product understandable
    5. Good design is unobtrusive
    6. Good design is honest
    7. Good design is long-lasting
    8. Good design is thorough down to the last detail
    9. Good design is environmentally-friendly
    10. Good design is as little design as possible
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Designed To Fail !

    Stacked boxes labeled incorrect way up design fail

    shadow4148b Report

    7points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bottom two seem to be ok.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    An Iraqi Tourism Company Just Announced Their New Logo

    Logo design combining airplane, letter H, and buildings poorly integrated

    Moeemalik Report

    7points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that wasn't intentional ....

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Melbourne Airport Carpet

    Carpet design fail with stain-like patterns that look like spills in hallway

    leroywinston Report

    6points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unlike the civilised world, Tullamarine (Mel Airport) has no rail or subway connection-its entirely car based drop off and pick up. Its a hellish way to start or finish a journey.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    The beauty of Rams’ principles of good design is that they are nearly universal. They can be applied even to our digital landscape and app design, too, not just building interiors and product designs.

    That being said, there are no such things as timeless rules. Even Rams’ principles might need to be (slightly) adapted and adjusted, and possibly even expanded with so many changes in the tech industry.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Directional sign for German school with unclear teacher and students icon

    dentexetneb Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the school on the far right of the street?

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Wipe My What?

    Awful design fail doormat with typo wipe your paws as wipe your puny

    skankboy Report

    6points
    POST
    michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since it appears to be for dogs, shouldn't it say 'Bark, woof, woof'?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Took A Bite And Realized It Tasted Too Bland... Someone Really Gotta Redesign This

    Duck jerky packaging with unclear and cluttered text design fail

    when the designer prioritizes aesthetics over practicality

    (this is a bag of dog treats)

    Easy-Dependent4290 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, you have to account for people’s tastes and preferences as well. Not every design—however balanced between function and form—will appeal to every customer. But just because someone doesn’t like what you’ve made doesn’t make your design ‘bad.’ There’s simply a disconnect between what you’re offering and what someone else wants and needs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And yet, this should not be an excuse for pumping out low-quality designs by claiming that someone, somewhere, will still enjoy them. If you are a designer or run a design business, you need your products to be commercially viable. And that means appealing to more than tiny niches of consumers with bizarre tastes. Without (semi) mass appeal, your business won’t last long.

    #10

    I’m Proud To Say This Only Took Me 5 Minutes To Figure Out

    Wall art with misaligned letters ruining family drinks enjoy surprises message

    Blood_sweat_and_beer Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Depends On How You Feel That Day?

    Sticker with confusing message You Dont Matter Give Up sign design fail

    ZacBrownVan Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    I Would Highly Advise Against Drinking Any Uranium Dioxideperoxide

    Water vending machine branded with confusing H2O4U design

    iAmFridayFace Report

    6points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uranium water - how nice.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    During an earlier in-depth interview, international freelance graphic designer Laura Vanagaite, who specializes in branding and social media content creation, walked the Bored Panda team through design failures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We judge design work anyway for its design, and our eye catches mistakes very fast,” she told us previously.
    #13

    I Am Not Inspired By Music Anymore

    Graffiti art of music notes as human figures connecting with caption music connects people

    SeniorYoungDude Report

    6points
    POST
    gabemueller avatar
    Gabe Mueller
    Gabe Mueller
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you, are you, coming to the tree…

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    This Is The Logo That My Local Dentist Went With

    Confusing logo design for Peterson business with abstract human figures

    bnrshrnkr Report

    6points
    POST
    gabemueller avatar
    Gabe Mueller
    Gabe Mueller
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Father Peterson, works as a dentist and a part-time priest

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users

    Awful design fail shows inaccessible ramp next to stairs without safety handrails

    Tuomas_Kiituri Report

    5points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We don't need your education ..."

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    “Our brain needs less than a second to bring up a judgment, and way more time to rationalize on the topics of ‘bad’ and ‘good,’” the graphic designer told Bored Panda earlier.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Once we spot a mistake, we tend to stop collaborating with the agency or brand because we believed that they are more reliable and able to deliver a good result. If the final result is made with mistakes, you definitely don’t want to waste your time to clean up a mess again and as well pay for the badly done service.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Wait, What..!

    Stairs with camouflaging tile pattern causing dangerous design fail

    HeavyGuidance Report

    5points
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thought it was a pile of stones.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Which One Do You Choose?

    Three urinals in a bathroom corner with uncomfortable awkward placement

    SirSnootBooper Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    This Floor Map In Houston Airport Flipped South America Upside Down

    Airport floor map blocked by a pillar, showcasing a design fail in world map layout

    Lycan_Jedi Report

    5points
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just stand in Panama and look at what seems like north. Or stand there and laugh out loud.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    From the graphic designer’s perspective, for any business, building trust with their customers is vital.

    There can be various reasons for poor designs. For example, it might be due to a breakdown in communication. Or the designer working on a particular project was less skilled than the team assumed.

    “When most people hear ‘human error,’ they do not see the details; they see the person who is completely to blame,” the graphic designer explained to Bored Panda. “But this should always be foreseen by the manager who is in charge from the beginning.”
    #19

    F In The Chat

    Medical center sign design fail with misleading ECG line

    Unlucky-Operation800 Report

    5points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least if everyone who goes there flatlines, there's no need to worry about bad reviews for the practice....

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Why Not Just Write The Location

    Wall clocks showing different times with mismatched QR codes underneath

    redfishdonkey Report

    5points
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just take a big leap to scan the darn QR code.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    This Wc Signs

    Awful design fail showing confusing restroom signs with unclear human figure shapes on wall

    hedef_2023 Report

    4points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm... Am I pants too high, or arms too long?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When you hire an expert in any field, you expect that things will be done the right way and that the mistakes that you would have made won’t happen. If it is a team, it means that the project manager did not pay attention to the final design and just approved it without looking, which shows a lack of professionalism and also not caring too much about the client and the project.”

    #22

    Had To Do A Double Take For This One…

    Truck logo obscured and hard to read due to window frame, a branding design fail

    hoonturp Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Accidentally (It's Absolutely Not Intentional As It's A Faith Based Café)

    Wall art in cafe with misspelled phrase showing an unfortunate design fail

    nah_Im_just_pathetic Report

    4points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, the owners of the cafe may have intended it to say "HOME", but the designer they hired clearly intended it to say "HOMO". Congrats to them for getting one by the bigots.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico

    Awkwardly designed stair ramp with uneven angles and low railing as a design fail

    There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.

    Boring_Customer4982 Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks fun I'd have to go around for a second try.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “To define the role of the client and designer, from the beginning there should be a clear brief from the clients' side and as well the designer should come up with the most important questions which will be solved in the design process,” Vanagaite told the Bored Panda team.

    According to her, the designs are reviewed either by a board or with the project manager.

    “Once everything gets approved from the management part, then it can be sent to the client to receive either corrections or the complete approval.”

    She noted that communication is absolutely vital here. Designers shouldn’t be left to work alone throughout the process. “It is teamwork and the support both from the management part and the creative part that is a must.”
    #25

    Poorly Designed Prom Dress From Local HS…

    Fashion design fail with sheer dress and awkward embellishments

    anonymous Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comes with its own codpiece.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    I Was Looking For The Microwave When It Hit Me…

    Kitchen design fail with microwave placed too high over refrigerator

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well if it wasn't properly secured then it probably would.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    But Why?

    Dell laptop keyboard with indistinguishable power button next to delete and backspace

    PoopsMcGroots Report

    4points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put a lump of Blu-Tack on it...

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments

    The ‘Bad Designs’ online group, active since the spring of 2016, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, the community has been inviting people to feast their eyes on the “horrible designs of humankind.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They wittily note how the subreddit is “a place to show spelling mistakes, poor гeadaьiliтy and overall bad designs!” The members of the community are known in the group as “bad designers,” while those currently online are jokingly referred to as “designing something bad.”
    #28

    This Table At My School…

    Library study cubicles poorly arranged with no privacy design fail

    Embarrassed_Dog_964 Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anoth right wing school?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Not Very Wise…

    Sign with star design fail spelling 'wIsemen still seek him' awkwardly

    Finius64 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Amazon Image For A Dog House Heater

    Heated doghouse in snow with flames highlighting awful design fail

    Swedish_Entity Report

    4points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone will make a hot dog joke and we will all roll our eyes.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments

    The moderators running ‘Bad Designs’ ask that the community members only post designs that are very visibly, obviously bad. If it’s not clearly in plain sight, it shouldn’t be posted. What’s more, the mods emphasize that designs that are purposefully made to be bad or funny shouldn’t be shared in the group.

    Once you’ve upvoted the pics that you loved to hate the most, why not share your thoughts in the comments? Which of these designs hurt you the most, and why?

    What have been your biggest personal creative work-related fails that still make you wince and cringe with embarrassment to this day? Let us know!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    This Pencil Used To Say "Not Every Disability Is Visible"

    Pencil with text every disability is visible highlighting design fails

    PolyPenguinDev Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eventuallly it will say Ability is Visible, which is not a bad slogan tbh.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Floor Decal At My Little Brother's School

    Protractor floor decal partially covered by open door creating design fail

    No-System7651 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    ?

    Wall art layout with framed letters spelling SYO creating odd design fail

    nah_Im_just_pathetic Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    be S just Y O yes. Makes perfect sense.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    What Am I Supposed To Do Now??

    Scissors packaged with a plastic tie making them unusable design fail

    My friend bought me scissors because he knew I needed some for something important, but he bought me THIS, I don't already have scissors bro???!!?? And all the knives in my house are a little too weak because the house I live in was originally a grandpa's house and he left me most his stuff, like all the knives, but since he was old, THESE ARE NON SHARP KNIVES, Wich don't help me at all. I don't understand how a human being taught this was a good design, but remember, it's just a design, a BAD DESIGN (OMG CRAAZYY NAME DROOP)

    dazekitu Report

    4points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Catch 22.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Fine...fart?

    Oil paint set label design fail reads fine art as fine fart

    daria_here Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #36

    I Thought It Was All Over For Aaron Paul

    Birthday tribute image for Aaron Paul actor from Breaking Bad with cloudy sky background

    spinningwalrus420 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Persil "Apple Juice"

    Persil laundry detergent cartons with confusing do not drink labels on cartons at store shelf

    Syn1ax-Err0r Report

    4points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For that Super Clean stomach feeling...

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    Why Would You Choose This Carpet For Your Hotel?

    Hotel hallway with carpet designed to look warped and uneven creating a confusing visual effect

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

    4points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That will keep guests from running through the hall

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    This Guys Clock At His Workplace

    Wall clock showing incorrect time due to misplaced hour and minute hands

    submofo2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Apparently This Is A Bench

    Awkwardly designed metal bars fail as outdoor playground equipment with no clear function

    Nico_Repetto Report

    4points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The designer should sit on this every day for 1 hour for the rest of their life.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #41

    Someone Explain This Railing To Me

    Outdoor archway framing a bus creating a confusing visual perspective fail

    ProbablyAnOcelot Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Edgy Design, Or Just Hideous? I'm Voting For The Latter

    Kitchen with odd stainless steel stove hood and limited counter space design fail

    Kesslandia Report

    4points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of "edgy" design is just poorly thought out and simply ugly.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    The Design Of These Vans Shoes Is Made For Collecting Small Rocks

    Shoe sole filled with stones stuck in tread pattern design fail

    TrainPrestigious5563 Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most shoes for men have this design flaw.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    This Thing Haunts Me

    Pink backpack with poorly embroidered Frozen characters showing design fail

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?

    Staircase carpet design fail making steps look flat

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lawyers specialized on casualties.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #46

    Jerma In A Romanian Store

    Store sign design fail with merged men and women faces

    mashedpotatoes69 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Kinda Self-Explanatory

    Christmas ornament resembling a severed toe hanging on a tree, causing confusion

    sonal1988 Report

    4points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing says Christmas like a missing digit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Found This Card In Walgreens

    Card design fail showing greeting card with confusing 'cut yourself' message

    Paradoxyc Report

    3points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps, Some Slack is hidden at the bottom here?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #49

    What?

    Confusing safety sign with mixed message dont d*e drive safely

    DemonOfUnholyFat Report

    3points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, I'll do it very dangerously ...

    2
    2points
    reply
    #50

    Bathroom At My Local Golf Course

    Dilapidated bathroom with a poorly maintained toilet showing design fail

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love what you have done with the place...

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    “Hope You Brought Urine”

    Doormat reading hope you brought wine awkward placement design fail

    Montreseur Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #52

    This Light Fixture In My Airbnb

    Ceiling light fixture with awkward intersecting rings design fail

    DongleDen Report

    3points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be used in those schools.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    Well…

    Large wheelchair symbol sculpture in park showing design fail

    TheGoldenDroide Report

    3points
    POST
    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the Nàzi logo and the hammer and sickle at the same time

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #54

    Not Exactly Your Normal Door

    Door with awkward triangular panel design fail

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    3points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harry Potter stars in "Renovations gone wrong" on channel 6

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Found This In Waterstones. Caught My Eye, Hurt My Brain

    Book spine with confusing vertical and horizontal text design fail

    HahaBean1234 Report

    3points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The penguin modern classics book

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    Has... Tuna Been Cancelled?

    Car with decal saying tunashamed highlighting humor about tuna shaming

    razor-alert Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    My Soul Just Fell Down These Stairs

    Confusing staircase with painted carpet pattern creating an illusion of broken steps

    NerdyBirdyAZ Report

    3points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your body will follow shortly..

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #58

    Local Shop Selling Bottles Of Pain:

    Mistakenly placed paint bottles with confusing color labels in kids poster paint section

    Wonderful_Discount59 Report

    3points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless your colour blind, in which case it probably says something different.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    I Love Ben And Jerry's

    Ben Jerry's sign with awkward wording causing design fail

    4kworldwide Report

    3points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends whoee offering the Ben and Jerrys.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #60

    Painting Will Clarify

    Large hotel sign with letters arranged to create unreadable text design fail

    boop66 Report

    3points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Laga Dyga - must be someone famous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #61

    Pighe Ntear Cheo Htel

    Confusing vertical and horizontal letters on building wall making unclear signage

    CuteSwan_ Report

    3points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something teacher hotel?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #62

    This Shirt My Mom Got Has The Png Info

    Halloween pumpkin graphic on black shirt with visible commercial use text

    FellowTrans_Man7 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Don’t Think I’d Feed My Dog This…

    Dog food bag covered in cluttered text and images causing a design fail

    I was at Petco and saw this bag of dog food. I’ve never seen it before. I’m both intrigued and disgusted by it.

    ckmoy Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Saw This In A Group On Fb

    Confusing neon sign with jumbled words creating a poor design fail

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yoda understand this would.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #65

    I Think This Sign Just Gave Me A Stroke

    Banner with confusing and poorly spaced motivational quote design fail

    AlwaysBeLilithNotEve Report

    2points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have employed a new designer, everyone say hello to (Checks paper) "Yoda"...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #66

    The Show Must Goon

    Wall text the show must go on with overlapping letters design fail

    Ok-Lengthiness-7268 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Help!! Why Was This At A College I Visited?!???

    School hallway with confusing tile floor design causing visual distortion

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To freak you and everyone out ...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #68

    Can Someone, Plz, Think On Drunk Kids!?!?

    Sign with poorly worded message about keeping alcohol away from youth causing confusion

    magomich Report

    2points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, will to. Kids, beers are on me.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #69

    Stairs Everywhere

    Bathroom with toilet elevated on wooden platform accessed by stairs design fail

    Lepke2011 Report

    2points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you add a bathroom in basement, sometimes you have to improvise. I'd live with it if it meant we got to have a second bathroom

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #70

    My Keyboard At Work. This Should Be Illegal

    Keyboard arrow keys with inconsistent directions and a shift key design fail

    User_of_this_name Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Wheelchair Ramp Starts And Ends Not On The Respective Ground Levels

    Irregular tile stairs with unusual riser and tread design fail

    Tiruil Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    This Men’s Room Sign Looks Like Someone In The Birthing Position

    Restroom sign incorrectly labeled as male-identifying restroom showing design fail

    fracturedcoin Report

    2points
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Male Identifying"? Oo look there's one now...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #73

    Who Walks Down The Stairs Like This?

    Warning sign with poorly designed falling figure on stairs

    Different_Wind8260 Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #74

    This Sign

    Pub sign design fail mixing letters creates awkward word

    Random_Guy500 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    I Was Wondering Why My Niece Always Zones Out Halfway Through While Counting On This Toy, Until I Noticed

    Puzzle mat numbers design fail with misplaced zero piece

    d-the-luc Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    What Is This Even Meant To Say?

    Awkwardly layered wall text with overlapping letters creating confusing design fail

    Amazing-Fig2624 Report

    2points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not MOD, so I guess I can't go to Shorewood

    1
    1point
    reply
    #77

    A Shelf With German Products

    Awkward supermarket display with mismatched German flag shapes and product shelves

    Stock_Plenty8987 Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    How Did You Read It?

    Humorous transport ad misread as 'kids under 2' with Roman numeral confusion

    anon Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    You See It Too Right?

    Car with a flat tire showing a major design fail in automotive design

    Ok_Count5196 Report

    1point
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I salute you for spotting it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #80

    Apparently, This Water Is Supposed To Last Me 14 Hours

    Water bottle with time markers and motivational text illustrating design flaw

    Adam-2480 Report

    1point
    POST
    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm "Water" you say-Perhaps Vodka?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #81

    What Bathroom Do I Use?

    Minimalist restroom signs with oddly shaped human figures on doors

    Jensje666 Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow