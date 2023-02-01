While not every product can be as design-savvy as an iPhone or the McDonald's arches, it’s fair to expect at least some level of common sense, user friendliness and aesthetic appeal. Sadly, that’s not always the case.

Whether it’s as basic as an advertising leaflet or product packaging, or something more advanced like a window display or a shiny billboard, not all design is fail-proof. There’s even a corner on Reddit called Design Fails dedicated to the most notorious faux pas in the design world.

Below we wrapped up some of the most eyebrow-raising examples that make you wonder how on earth they got approved.

#1

Taken From R/Funny

Taken From R/Funny

Gamerboy200808 Report

#2

Congrats

Congrats

BugManLife Report

ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Community Member
I'm not sure the more correct "You are a Cancer" would really be any better

I'm not sure the more correct "You are a Cancer" would really be any better

#3

This Braille Was Printed On Paper

This Braille Was Printed On Paper

IEATSAND123 Report

#4

There Are So Many Interpretations

There Are So Many Interpretations

practicalsargent Report

Lily from England
Lily from England
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's really not working how they want it to…..

#5

Kind Of A Crappy Design If You Ask Me

Kind Of A Crappy Design If You Ask Me

i_like_miniwheats Report

#6

Yes, Ew

Yes, Ew

Mytheetharedead Report

#7

Click Here On A Newspaper

Click Here On A Newspaper

i_like_miniwheats Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is anyone else's newspaper glitching? It's not doing anything when I tap

#8

Who Was The Genius

Who Was The Genius

ILuvShrekMemes Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe this was intentional

#9

I Used To Be Able To See The Towel On Her Head

I Used To Be Able To See The Towel On Her Head

gl000p Report

#10

Palm Trees With Christmas Lights

Palm Trees With Christmas Lights

Zyxwgh Report

#11

Oh Dear

Oh Dear

mimibleu Report

Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can be part of both clubs with our product. XD

#12

Wow Just Wow

Wow Just Wow

MasterLink172 Report

#13

Imma Leave This Here

Imma Leave This Here

Zenya-Flitton Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Insinuating a threesome?

#14

That's Some Long Arm

That's Some Long Arm

RealPizza25 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why humans shouldn't have tentacles. Save em for the squids ok?

#15

Thanks Santa

Thanks Santa

ILikePringlez Report

#16

Yeet

Yeet

yumkiwi Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My stupid maths brain be like: "now what IS wrong with this picture...🤔🤔"

#17

Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness....i Think

Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness....i Think

reddit.com Report

Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My god are you panda's all dense?? It clearly says "Ilibe lferty nad, etph rsopf pies, uthans iu"

#18

Perfect Outlet

Perfect Outlet

reddit.com Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, we have it behind the radiator at home, don't ask me why, it was there before I was.

#19

Ok Milka, I See You

Ok Milka, I See You

chloeweasleyzzz Report

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So this reminds me of something I bought as a joke once...er from Spencers

#20

Elmo Is Tierd Of Children Now

Elmo Is Tierd Of Children Now

practicalsargent Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The new version…Throttle Elmo.

#21

They're Right

They're Right

BoomerzDoomerz Report

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh. I kind of wanted to post the "hurr durr" comment again... seems fitting.

#22

Ohhhhh, You Mean Capital Jazz Fest

Ohhhhh, You Mean Capital Jazz Fest

neuroticsmurf Report

#23

Yess Milk

Yess Milk

Padroram Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Milk from them orange cows.

#24

Too Cheeky

Too Cheeky

yurboimee Report

#25

Hmm, Oh Yeah Let's Put A Vent Cover Here. Doesn't Matter That There Isn't A Vent

Hmm, Oh Yeah Let's Put A Vent Cover Here. Doesn't Matter That There Isn't A Vent

alexflips15 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone needed to vent.

#26

Just Stop It With These, Please

Just Stop It With These, Please

BoomerzDoomerz Report

Tweaked
Tweaked
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh look, a dandelion. Must be the last one of the season.

#27

Why??

Why??

tastycookie01 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But... there is no more room in my basement, nowhere to practice anymore?

#28

Your Supposed To Sit On It’s Face 😂

Your Supposed To Sit On It’s Face 😂

PlasmaOnYouTube Report

saw & order
saw & order
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks a lil too excited there

#29

I Sure Love Looking Out My Window!

I Sure Love Looking Out My Window!

FaceTaterFam Report

#30

Yikes

Yikes

baldmartin69420 Report

#31

We're You're Not 'Til Not Happy?

We're You're Not 'Til Not Happy?

FanTASticGeronimo Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are there two "not"s? Unless I'm really mistaken in the intended message.

#32

I Think I Know What The Buttons Are. Thanks A Lot

I Think I Know What The Buttons Are. Thanks A Lot

Funny_Yes_ Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh right I was lost till I had the helpful picture. Thanks lol

#33

This Is A Door On The Ship Im Working . The Door Is At Deck 4 Im At Deck 3 (Both In The Garage Area)

This Is A Door On The Ship Im Working . The Door Is At Deck 4 Im At Deck 3 (Both In The Garage Area)

ImBreadless Report

Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When deck is flooded you can exit the door

#34

I Thought The Screen Was Broken

I Thought The Screen Was Broken

Zackyboi1515 Report

#35

Help Us Find Steve

Help Us Find Steve

practicalsargent Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's Pixel Pete, he was born like that.

#36

Cause Everybody Likes To Sleep With A Mini Fridge

Cause Everybody Likes To Sleep With A Mini Fridge

JKL213 Report

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can be useful for medicines that need to be kept at low temperature and close by the bed.

#37

Feel Like This Should Be Here

Feel Like This Should Be Here

BluelightTheCursed Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm to small to get in *rus off crying*

#38

So Much For Mystery

So Much For Mystery

chubby_knuckles Report

#39

How Am I Supposed To Sit Here

How Am I Supposed To Sit Here

majorreviews Report

#40

Are You Ok Yoda? What Drugs Did You Take?

Are You Ok Yoda? What Drugs Did You Take?

woondex Report

#41

Roboner

Roboner

Cajaran Report

mcborge1
mcborge1
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I wasn't expecting the machines to rise up like this!! :D

#42

Why?????

Why?????

HayleyJamison Report

Pyewacket
Pyewacket
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life. Liberty. Etc. etc. .....

#43

Thanks Adidas. These Suck... Literally

Thanks Adidas. These Suck... Literally

Sketch_x Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're for walking up walls, silly!

#44

This Is Why I Have Trust Issues

This Is Why I Have Trust Issues

RADD_13 Report

#45

Just This

Just This

reddit.com Report

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw this, it was a good movie.

#46

You Had One Job

You Had One Job

Lukabapak Report

#47

Interesting Bus Seat Design

Interesting Bus Seat Design

reddit.com Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you want to see it, you see it, if you have a calm mind, you don't realize it.

#48

Morton Or Moron? They Were Healthcare Providers

Morton Or Moron? They Were Healthcare Providers

LichsGetStitches Report

Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well at least they tell you what to expect. XD

#49

All I Could See Was A Growth Coming Out Of Her Neck

All I Could See Was A Growth Coming Out Of Her Neck

sandycflyfisher Report

#50

Thirsty?

Thirsty?

Schwornje Report

#51

...who's Taking The Photo?

...who's Taking The Photo?

heckity7 Report

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was me! Yes! I did it like this -

#52

Where’d The Slice Come From

Where’d The Slice Come From

J_Hiest Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my opinion, it's an endless cake, you cut it and it never runs out.

#53

I’m Sorry How

I’m Sorry How

OptimumSupra Report

#54

Found On A Wheelchair Ramp At My High-School

Found On A Wheelchair Ramp At My High-School

MabelPinesisepic Report

#55

All This Brain Hurt Makes Me Hunger

All This Brain Hurt Makes Me Hunger

GarlekBreath Report

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OH COME ON, they bleeped out lemongr@ss because - because *head explodes* auuuurghhh

#56

Saw This In My Restaurant

Saw This In My Restaurant

BoomerzDoomerz Report

#57

New Classroom Projector Screen Installation Courtesy Of Qa Systems In Austin, Texas

New Classroom Projector Screen Installation Courtesy Of Qa Systems In Austin, Texas

stupidweeb Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well if you stop with the freaking flag worship! A country flag outside of the school is truly just fine people, no need for individual classrooms to remind you what country you're in.

#58

This Glass Bottle In A Vending Machine

This Glass Bottle In A Vending Machine

rSlashIsMyKing Report

#59

Promoting Smoking?

Promoting Smoking?

MiscDave_xP Report

