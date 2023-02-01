This Online Group Is Dedicated To Sharing The Biggest Design Fails, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones
While not every product can be as design-savvy as an iPhone or the McDonald's arches, it’s fair to expect at least some level of common sense, user friendliness and aesthetic appeal. Sadly, that’s not always the case.
Whether it’s as basic as an advertising leaflet or product packaging, or something more advanced like a window display or a shiny billboard, not all design is fail-proof. There’s even a corner on Reddit called Design Fails dedicated to the most notorious faux pas in the design world.
Below we wrapped up some of the most eyebrow-raising examples that make you wonder how on earth they got approved.
Taken From R/Funny
Congrats
I'm not sure the more correct "You are a Cancer" would really be any better
This Braille Was Printed On Paper
There Are So Many Interpretations
Kind Of A Crappy Design If You Ask Me
Yes, Ew
Click Here On A Newspaper
Is anyone else’s newspaper glitching? It’s not doing anything when I tap
Who Was The Genius
I Used To Be Able To See The Towel On Her Head
Palm Trees With Christmas Lights
Oh Dear
You can be part of both clubs with our product. XD
Wow Just Wow
Imma Leave This Here
That's Some Long Arm
This is why humans shouldn’t have tentacles. Save em for the squids ok?
Thanks Santa
Yeet
My stupid maths brain be like: "now what IS wrong with this picture...🤔🤔"
Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness....i Think
My god are you panda's all dense?? It clearly says "Ilibe lferty nad, etph rsopf pies, uthans iu"
Perfect Outlet
Ok Milka, I See You
So this reminds me of something I bought as a joke once...er from Spencers
Elmo Is Tierd Of Children Now
They're Right
Oh. I kind of wanted to post the "hurr durr" comment again... seems fitting.
Ohhhhh, You Mean Capital Jazz Fest
Yess Milk
Too Cheeky
Hmm, Oh Yeah Let's Put A Vent Cover Here. Doesn't Matter That There Isn't A Vent
Just Stop It With These, Please
Why??
Your Supposed To Sit On It’s Face 😂
I Sure Love Looking Out My Window!
Yikes
We're You're Not 'Til Not Happy?
Why are there two “not”s? Unless I’m really mistaken in the intended message.
I Think I Know What The Buttons Are. Thanks A Lot
Oh right I was lost till I had the helpful picture. Thanks lol
This Is A Door On The Ship Im Working . The Door Is At Deck 4 Im At Deck 3 (Both In The Garage Area)
I Thought The Screen Was Broken
Help Us Find Steve
Cause Everybody Likes To Sleep With A Mini Fridge
They can be useful for medicines that need to be kept at low temperature and close by the bed.
Feel Like This Should Be Here
So Much For Mystery
How Am I Supposed To Sit Here
Are You Ok Yoda? What Drugs Did You Take?
Roboner
Why?????
Thanks Adidas. These Suck... Literally
This Is Why I Have Trust Issues
Just This
You Had One Job
Interesting Bus Seat Design
Morton Or Moron? They Were Healthcare Providers
All I Could See Was A Growth Coming Out Of Her Neck
Thirsty?
...who's Taking The Photo?
Where’d The Slice Come From
I’m Sorry How
All This Brain Hurt Makes Me Hunger
OH COME ON, they bleeped out lemongr@ss because - because *head explodes* auuuurghhh