Scott Johnston is a talented cartoonist who's been drawing for newspapers for over two decades. Now, he's also making cartoons for social media like Instagram and Facebook, where he shares funny, single-panel cartoons.

"I've been scribbling for as long as I can remember," Scott confessed, "and drawing editorial cartoons for a local newspaper for over 22 years."

His work is all about making people laugh, and he's starting to get more followers online. Scott's cartoons are a fun way to brighten your day, and he's always coming up with new jokes to share.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | scottjohnstoncartoons.com