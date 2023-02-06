Whoever is responsible for carpeted bathrooms, flights of stairs leading nowhere, butterfly toilet seat covers, and other disaster design choices should be punished for such crimes. There’s plenty of proof of their misdeeds as well, since a lot of these ''wonders'' end up showcased online. Home listing sites are some of the best places to look for the creme de la creme of design atrocities.

Take a look at Zillow, for instance. It presents real estate listings, most of which might make you want to move houses straight away. However, some feature design choices that are excellent examples of what not to do in your own home. They became sources for two grand collections on Instagram—Nightmare on Zillow Street and Zillow Fails.

#1

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#2

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Where do you find a maid that mows bathrooms?

#3

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#4

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

#5

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#6

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago

Would you be tempted to buy a home that embodies bad taste in every room? Because I have an offer for you.

#7

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
2 hours ago

What a lovely murder basement 😍

#8

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#9

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

#10

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago

That's why it's also called "the throne"

#11

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

S Mi
S Mi
Community Member
1 hour ago

I *really* hope there is another staircase . Imagine, say hauling laundry up and down those...

#12

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
2 hours ago

I just want to know how they got it up there.

#13

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
1 hour ago

That last image with the thing in the corner is very Delia Deetz.

#14

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

Authentic medieval castle for sale.

#15

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
1 hour ago

It’s like they WANT people to know someone was murdered here

#16

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anyone else getting creepy church vibes?

#17

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#18

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

GoddessOfChaos
GoddessOfChaos
Community Member
2 hours ago

When can I move in? I would LOVE to live in there!

#19

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#20

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

Chel Bolin
Chel Bolin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Someone really doesn't want to have to mow

#21

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

My testosterone levels have just been boosted.

#22

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

coppertopped panda
coppertopped panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

When you order the Playboy Mansion on Wish...

#23

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

Report

Erin Fish
Erin Fish
Community Member
1 hour ago

Am I the only one who finds the cane railing spooky? Definitely stolen from the original owner's murder victims.

#24

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
2 hours ago

What's the problem wit this one 🤔 oh I get it the sink ain't centered below window. I could live with that

#25

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
2 hours ago

Tell him he's dreaming

#26

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#27

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#28

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

What's wrong with this? Just run down?

#29

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
2 hours ago

If the 1990's were a single house.

#30

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Nor
Nor
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some people have no imagination

#31

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bunker, i like it, and want it ( no Im not a zombie Apocalypse believer, i like them because they are incredibly silent and no One annoys you )

#32

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
2 hours ago

Your husband is plain weird and so is the builder

#33

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

#34

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#35

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

nightmare.on.zillow.street Report

#36

Bad-Home-Designs-Zillowstreet

worstofzillow Report

S Mi
S Mi
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want to stay here!

