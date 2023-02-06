Whoever is responsible for carpeted bathrooms, flights of stairs leading nowhere, butterfly toilet seat covers, and other disaster design choices should be punished for such crimes. There’s plenty of proof of their misdeeds as well, since a lot of these ''wonders'' end up showcased online. Home listing sites are some of the best places to look for the creme de la creme of design atrocities.

Take a look at Zillow, for instance. It presents real estate listings, most of which might make you want to move houses straight away. However, some feature design choices that are excellent examples of what not to do in your own home. They became sources for two grand collections on Instagram—Nightmare on Zillow Street and Zillow Fails.