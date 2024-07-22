ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Vitaly Medved; I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.

Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. At the same time, she got me a white gel pen, and I became a fan of these kinds of drawings. When I sketched the whole book, I switched to A4 and A3 sheets. Here are some more of my art on black paper, made with a white gel pen in dot work technique.

#1

#1

    #2

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #3

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #4

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #5

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #6

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #7

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #8

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #9

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #10

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #11

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #12

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #13

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #14

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #15

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #16

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #17

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #18

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #19

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #20

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #21

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #22

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

    #23

    White On Black: 23 Of My Newest Artworks

