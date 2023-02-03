After covering famous still-life paintings, it was almost natural for us to write about the medium often utilized in the still-life genre. With watercolors, one may create nearly any genre of art, from vivid abstracts and crisp photorealist portraits to anatomical sketches and urban landscapes. Hence, no wonder some of the most famous artists utilized the watercolor technique in numerous, now considered some of the most famous paintings in art history.

Among the many exquisite watercolor paintings by famous artists are works that date back to the Renaissance. Watercolors were first employed by painters like Albrecht Dürer for new uses such as sketches, impromptu drawings, and making replicas. In Britain, as "landscape" was finally accepted as an appropriate subject to paint, watercolor paintings were commonly employed to document journeys and adventures. Still, it wasn't until the 19th century that watercolors finally began to climb the status ladder, and some of the most famous watercolor paintings started to materialize. Not by themselves, of course, but at the hands of some of the greatest artistic geniuses.

Below, we've compiled multum in parvo of the most famous watercolor paintings of all time. If a famous watercolor painting caught your attention, make sure to give it an upvote! Also, if you have anything to add about a particular painting or perhaps a famous watercolor painter behind it, leave a comment, as we are also stunned to learn more about the history of art and watercolor!