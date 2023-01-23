Those unfamiliar with art history may wonder, what makes a painting still life? Well, a still-life painting may feature a variety of items arranged in a specific (or disorganized) way. Sure, inanimate object layouts have been depicted by artists since the beginning of time. In fact, the interiors of ancient Egyptian tombs frequently featured still-life paintings! However, it wasn't until Dutch and Flemish artists captured elaborate arrangements of everyday household objects in the late 16th century that still-life paintings emerged as a separate genre. It was the collective impact of the many artisans of the time who started producing artworks that today are regarded as the most famous still-life paintings in art history.

Thanks to the pioneers of still life, the genre quickly took off and gained popularity in both Europe and the US. At the beginning of the 18th century, still-life paintings as an independent genre also appeared in Russia. The 17th to 19th century was arguably the time when some of the most famous still-life paintings in the genre were created. Whether a fruit still-life painting or a flower still-life painting, with still life, each artist was able to present a unique interpretation of the objective arrangement of multiple objects. Inspired by the novelty, some of the most famous paintings emerged from the many ateliers, inspiring both current generations of the time and the generations of artists that followed.

Below, we've compiled the many still-life paintings by famous artists that formed and shaped the genre and are now regarded as some of the most famous paintings in history. Any famous still-life painting particularly caught your attention? Make sure to give it an upvote. Have anything else to add about the artworks or the genre? Share your thoughts in the comments!