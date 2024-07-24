ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we have the pleasure of introducing you to Lola Dupre, a collage artist and illustrator who reimagines the subjects of her portraits by unconventionally distorting dimensions. Be prepared to experience something out of this world yet inspired by familiar subjects.

In this post, we focus on animals—specifically cats and dogs—which make up a significant portion of Lola’s work. We also reached out to the artist to find out more about her art, as her portraits are extremely fascinating and likely involve a complex and time-consuming process to finalize. If you’re interested in learning more, scroll down.

More info: loladupre.com | behance.net | Instagram