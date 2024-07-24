This Artist Bends Proportions To Create Fascinating Collage Portraits Of Cats And Dogs (80 Pics)Interview With Artist
Today, we have the pleasure of introducing you to Lola Dupre, a collage artist and illustrator who reimagines the subjects of her portraits by unconventionally distorting dimensions. Be prepared to experience something out of this world yet inspired by familiar subjects.
In this post, we focus on animals—specifically cats and dogs—which make up a significant portion of Lola’s work. We also reached out to the artist to find out more about her art, as her portraits are extremely fascinating and likely involve a complex and time-consuming process to finalize. If you’re interested in learning more, scroll down.
We reached out to Lola and asked her a few questions about her series of portraits. When asked how she initially became inspired to explore distortion and the manipulation of dimensions in her collages, the artist explained that she was inspired by many things, including specific artists: “Jean-Paul Goude and Hieronymus Bosch.” She also added: “Surrealism. Given. Renaissance art. Pre-Raphaelites.”
We were wondering what the artist’s creative process looks like. She kindly shared with us: “I use paper and scissors. Every piece is different.” Dupre also suggested checking out her website for more insights and behind-the-scenes of her work.
Lola’s collages can evoke a wide range of emotions from viewers. We were eager to find out how the artist thinks the distortion of familiar subjects affects the emotional impact of her work. Dupre answered: “I think it is [like] looking in a mirror and being surprised that something is different in the reflection. I am always happy to make some [people] happy, laugh, or curious about something.”
Lastly, we wanted to know about the recurring symbols or themes in Lola’s work. When asked what holds particular significance for her, the collage artist briefly responded that she “tries to work with different subject matter.” To explore the diverse subjects Dupre incorporates into her art, we encourage you to visit her website and Instagram profile, where she regularly shares new pieces.
