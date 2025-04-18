ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been five years since Alyson Gurney first charmed Bored Panda readers with her irresistibly cute felted pet sculptures — and now she’s back, winning hearts all over again.

If you missed her the first time, here’s the scoop: Alyson is a talented artist who transforms beloved pets into hand-crafted wool miniatures that are almost too adorable to believe. Using nothing more than a needle, felt, and an uncanny eye for detail, she manages to capture everything from floppy ears and whiskered grins to those unmistakable pet personalities. Each creation is a tiny tribute to the love we have for our furry companions — and a little bit of magic in wool form.

More info: Instagram | littlefeltedfriends.com

#1

Cute felted pet versions snuggled with sleeping dogs under a blanket, showcasing artistic creativity.

Little Felted Friends Report

    #2

    Golden retriever with a cute felted version in a vibrant tulip field.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    Gurney’s creative journey began in 2014 with the adoption of a six-week-old puppy from a Baltimore rescue center. The tiny pup, found shivering in a snowdrift by the side of the road, was fittingly named Drift — and he quickly became both muse and motivation for what would soon become Little Felted Friends. Blending her background in graphic design with a newfound passion for needle felting, Alyson began crafting remarkably life-like miniature replicas of beloved pets.

    What started as a heartfelt hobby has grown into a thriving business with a star-studded client list that includes Kelly Clarkson, Paris Hilton, and Michael Strahan. Alyson’s work — and her touching bond with Drift — has been featured on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," BuzzFeed, The Daily Mail, Insider, and more, capturing hearts with every tiny, felted face.

    #3

    Two dogs under a blanket with cute felted versions of themselves in front.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #4

    Cute felted pet with matching real dog and toy on a couch.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #5

    Cute felted pets: a white dog with a plush toy and a small felted version on grass.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #6

    Cute felted pet versions held in front of two dogs in a cozy outdoor setting.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #7

    Person holding a cute felted pet resembling a dog with blue eyes looking up.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #8

    Cute felted pet dog with striking blue eyes held up against a sunset backdrop.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #9

    Cute felted version of a dog held in hand next to the real dog looking at it closely.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #10

    Adorably cute felted dog miniature held beside the real fluffy dog.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #11

    Cute felted pet versions next to an adorable beagle and poodle on a cozy bed.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #12

    Cute felted pet sculpture beside the real dog, showcasing artist's adorable creations.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #13

    Cute felted pet version sitting in front of a fluffy dog, both with matching expressions and curly fur.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #14

    Cute felted pet hedgehog with a blue hat and real hedgehog wearing a yellow hat, held in hands.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #15

    Shaggy dog with cute felted pet version by its side on a couch.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #16

    Dog with striking blue eyes next to a cute felted version under a glass dome, showcasing pet art creativity.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #17

    Cute felted pet version beside real dog on sofa.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #18

    Cute felted pet versions with a curly dog in a red sweater, featuring a colorful floral background.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #19

    A cute felted pet version beside the real dog, showcasing the artist's adorable craft.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #20

    Cute felted pet art on a dog's head, capturing a unique and adorable scene.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #21

    Black and white dog sitting with a cute felted mini version of itself on a brown couch.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #22

    A dog on a wooden deck gazes at a cute felted mini version of itself created by an artist.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #23

    Fluffy dog with a cute felted version beside it on a couch.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #24

    Cute felted pet version beside a matching real cat in a colorful tunnel.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #25

    Cute felted pet figurine under a glass dome, held by a hand amidst lush green ferns.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #26

    Hand placing glass dome over cute felted pet sculpture, showcasing adorable artistry.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #27

    Cute felted pet version next to a beagle on a bed, showcasing felt art creativity.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #28

    Hand holding a cute felted pet version next to the real dog on grass.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #29

    Cute felted pet replica held in front of a French Bulldog, showcasing artistic creativity in pet art.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #30

    Corgi sitting on a rug next to a hand holding a cute felted miniature version of the pet.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #31

    Cute felted pet version under glass dome, resembling the fluffy dog sitting on the carpet.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #32

    Hand holding a cute felted version of a small dog, showcasing a detailed pet creation.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #33

    Hand holding cute felted pet ornaments, featuring two fluffy dogs with festive decorations.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #34

    Cute felted pet replica next to a dog, both wearing flower crowns.

    Little Felted Friends Report

    #35

    Dog lying on the ground with a cute felted version of itself on its head.

    Little Felted Friends Report

