It’s been five years since Alyson Gurney first charmed Bored Panda readers with her irresistibly cute felted pet sculptures — and now she’s back, winning hearts all over again.

If you missed her the first time, here’s the scoop: Alyson is a talented artist who transforms beloved pets into hand-crafted wool miniatures that are almost too adorable to believe. Using nothing more than a needle, felt, and an uncanny eye for detail, she manages to capture everything from floppy ears and whiskered grins to those unmistakable pet personalities. Each creation is a tiny tribute to the love we have for our furry companions — and a little bit of magic in wool form.

More info: Instagram | littlefeltedfriends.com