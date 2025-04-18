This Artist Creates Adorably Cute Felted Versions Of People’s Pets (35 New Pics)
It’s been five years since Alyson Gurney first charmed Bored Panda readers with her irresistibly cute felted pet sculptures — and now she’s back, winning hearts all over again.
If you missed her the first time, here’s the scoop: Alyson is a talented artist who transforms beloved pets into hand-crafted wool miniatures that are almost too adorable to believe. Using nothing more than a needle, felt, and an uncanny eye for detail, she manages to capture everything from floppy ears and whiskered grins to those unmistakable pet personalities. Each creation is a tiny tribute to the love we have for our furry companions — and a little bit of magic in wool form.
More info: Instagram | littlefeltedfriends.com
Gurney’s creative journey began in 2014 with the adoption of a six-week-old puppy from a Baltimore rescue center. The tiny pup, found shivering in a snowdrift by the side of the road, was fittingly named Drift — and he quickly became both muse and motivation for what would soon become Little Felted Friends. Blending her background in graphic design with a newfound passion for needle felting, Alyson began crafting remarkably life-like miniature replicas of beloved pets.
What started as a heartfelt hobby has grown into a thriving business with a star-studded client list that includes Kelly Clarkson, Paris Hilton, and Michael Strahan. Alyson’s work — and her touching bond with Drift — has been featured on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," BuzzFeed, The Daily Mail, Insider, and more, capturing hearts with every tiny, felted face.
When my beloved German Shepherd, Ember, died in 2010, I had a needlefelted sculpture of her made. The artist was super kind and even incorporated some of Ember's real fur into the sculpture. I've attached one of the artist's photos of it :) I've placed it on the shelving unit right next to my bed, where I also have Ember's ashes and a butsudan to Ember's best friend, my cat Wintressia. (They have a larger shared shrine in the room as well.) shepherd_e...0703ae.jpg
Photo of the real Ember (towards the end of her life) as a comparison :) ember_side...fd116e.jpgLoad More Replies...
