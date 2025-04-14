This Artist Uses Simpsons Paper Cutouts To Bring Real-World Scenes To Life (15 Pics)Interview With Artist
Rudy Willingham isn’t just an artist. He’s the guy who’ll make you pause mid-step because Moe Szyslak is suddenly peeking out from behind a mailbox. He turns ordinary spots into perfect pop culture setups, be it inside or outside, like spotting Marge’s hair in a patch of blue flowers and actually doing something about it. Whether it’s a sidewalk, a bathroom, or a patch of grass, no place is off limits when it comes to bringing The Simpsons to life.
Instead of us trying to explain it, just scroll down and see the magic for yourself. Perhaps you won’t look at your neighborhood the same way again.
For Rudy, the show holds more than just nostalgic value. “The Simpsons are the epitome of pop culture,” he says. “It hits on comedy, culture, and nostalgia all at once. It’s the longest running show of all time and is universally known and loved. It's funny but also reflects real family dynamics. It holds a special place in my heart for all those reasons.”
While it might look like the characters lead the way, the artist actually works the other way around. “It usually starts with the location first,” he explains. “For instance, I’ll see some blue flowers and say ‘that could be Marge’s hair.’ Then I’ll start thinking about other characters and see if I have enough ideas to make a full Simpsons video. I typically like to center my videos around one element of pop culture to give it a cohesive feel.”
That element of surprise is half the fun. “Yes! My favorite part of this style is seeing people walk by and get surprised by unexpected art,” he says, reflecting on public reactions. “I like leaving little Easter eggs around the city to brighten up people’s day.”
Of course, with a cast as large as The Simpsons, there are still characters waiting for their moment. “I couldn’t find anything for baby Maggie, unfortunately,” Rudy admits. “Hopefully I’ll have an idea for a round 2!” Given his talent for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary, we’re sure Maggie’s time is coming soon.