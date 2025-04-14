ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Willingham isn’t just an artist. He’s the guy who’ll make you pause mid-step because Moe Szyslak is suddenly peeking out from behind a mailbox. He turns ordinary spots into perfect pop culture setups, be it inside or outside, like spotting Marge’s hair in a patch of blue flowers and actually doing something about it. Whether it’s a sidewalk, a bathroom, or a patch of grass, no place is off limits when it comes to bringing The Simpsons to life.

Instead of us trying to explain it, just scroll down and see the magic for yourself. Perhaps you won’t look at your neighborhood the same way again.

More info: Instagram | Facebook