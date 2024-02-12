Artist Brings The Streets Of Seattle To Life With His Paper Cutouts (26 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Rudy Willingham is an artist hailing from Seattle, USA, who has a magical way of turning his city into a happier and brighter place. How does he do it? With paper cutouts!
Rudy's creativity lets him see the world in a whole new light, and he uses that vision to create one-of-a-kind artwork that brings joy to everyone around him. Keep scrolling to see how Rudy works his magic with paper and imagination.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com
Bored Panda reached out to Rudy to learn more about his artistic endeavors. The artist shared that he has always been a huge fan of street art and the way it blends design with the environment around it. "I try to do the same thing, but with paper instead of spray paint. That way the cops don’t get mad!"
Rudy shared that the biggest challenge he faces is keeping the ideas fresh and not running out of them. "I try to overcome this by constantly looking for objects to use whenever I’m out in public. I also try to study other art, design, and content for inspiration."
Rudy loves celebrating the pop culture he enjoys, like movies, TV, music, and sports, through his art. He tries to blend those things he loves into the cityscape, making a mix of what people love with the city they cherish!
"The theme of my art is that everything is art! Taillights can be sunglasses, flowers can be lions, the sun can be a basketball–you just have to look at the world in the right way!"