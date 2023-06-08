We should reconsider the definition of crime when we look at some brilliant and creative graffiti works. Using mainly a spray can, these works of art can sometimes dwarf even the best pieces in museums. Graffiti art is one of the best forms of art when we look at how unique the style is and how long the process of making these works takes. Street art might not be completely legal in some countries, but we must give credit where it is due.

The style of these creations is usually the first thing that comes to mind for the simple passerby. The lettering, the long strokes of paint, and many more elements push art street into a league of its own. These aspects make them as unique as any other painting in a museum that we tend to hail as the greatest. However, the quality of graffiti street art also depends on the time spent on them. A simple word sprayed in red on a white background usually takes a few seconds to complete. But when we look at the more complex wall murals that combine colors and beloved cartoon characters into one piece of art, they usually take more than a couple of hours to complete.

Looking into making a wall mural for your house (because public ones might be illegal in your nation) but lack that inspiration? Then we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the best graffiti creations that have ever graced the sides of subways, buildings, and even the insides of buildings. Found one to be eye-catching? Upvote it. Want to share your own experiences with graffiti? You can do so in the comments below. If the creations in this list didn’t spark your creativity, you can find more in part 2.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Awesome Skull Graffiti

Awesome Skull Graffiti

natasha_888 Report

13points
POST
GlassHalfWay
GlassHalfWay
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd hate to come across that in the dark

0
0points
reply
#2

The Very Best Is Yet To Come (By Pref)

The Very Best Is Yet To Come (By Pref)

pref_id Report

12points
POST
#3

Odeith Graffiti Artist - Lisboa Portugal

Odeith Graffiti Artist - Lisboa Portugal

odeith Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Wynwood By Slick

Wynwood By Slick

greymatterhiphop Report

10points
POST
#5

Give A Hoot, Don’t Pollute

Give A Hoot, Don’t Pollute

trusticon Report

10points
POST
#6

Theron

Theron

Theron-one Report

9points
POST
#7

Souler

Souler

Super_Pickle_2410 Report

9points
POST
#8

Brick Lane, London

Brick Lane, London

Corduroyoyster Report

9points
POST
#9

Anamorphic Octopus

Anamorphic Octopus

truly-design.myportfolio.com Report

9points
POST
#10

Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows

Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows

bondtruluv Report

9points
POST
#11

Seen In Austin, TX

Seen In Austin, TX

GarbageGoalie Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#12

Found In Asheville, NC

Found In Asheville, NC

c_alyssa Report

9points
POST
#13

Lost For Words

Lost For Words

pref_id Report

9points
POST
DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG excellent typoraphy skills! 😲👍👍👍

0
0points
reply
#14

Paintin A Tram In Croatia

Paintin A Tram In Croatia

snuzstillfree Report

9points
POST
#15

Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach

phallicide Report

9points
POST
#16

Graffiti

Graffiti

zmey_donskoy Report

9points
POST
#17

Interesting Graffiti

Interesting Graffiti

smagstezy Report

9points
POST
#18

Ekwal - Humber River Zombie

Ekwal - Humber River Zombie

xeroid051 Report

8points
POST
#19

Mf Doom Tribute, South-West, UK

Mf Doom Tribute, South-West, UK

ImperialSmurf Report

8points
POST
#20

Me And The Boys

Me And The Boys

noobscooper Report

8points
POST
#21

I’m Trying

I’m Trying

boriswong Report

8points
POST
#22

In Memory Of George Floyd

In Memory Of George Floyd

gruenes_T Report

7points
POST
DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It wasn't a great idea to paint it on two carriages (breat/he).

0
0points
reply
#23

Grilled Cheese Ceser

Grilled Cheese Ceser

ceser87 Report

7points
POST
#24

Graffiti On Train

Graffiti On Train

norm_abartig Report

7points
POST
#25

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

paegenlovesong541 Report

7points
POST
#26

This Third Eye Graffiti

This Third Eye Graffiti

wd_wilddrawing Report

7points
POST
#27

Spray Paint Graffiti

Spray Paint Graffiti

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#28

A Closeup Of One Of The Artists In The Boblo Building

A Closeup Of One Of The Artists In The Boblo Building

phybr Report

7points
POST
#29

This Was Drawn On A Apartment Building Near My School

This Was Drawn On A Apartment Building Near My School

championbabykicker Report

7points
POST
#30

Streetart Hamburg St. Pauli

Streetart Hamburg St. Pauli

rebelzer_freaks Report

7points
POST
#31

CHEK

CHEK

c.h.e.k Report

7points
POST
#32

Graffiti

Graffiti

smagstezy Report

7points
POST
#33

Chester, PA

Chester, PA

Mode-Less Report

6points
POST
#34

Flicks Of Some Local Pieces

Flicks Of Some Local Pieces

redz20876 Report

6points
POST
#35

Fresh Melbourne Burners

Fresh Melbourne Burners

_Lord_Beerus_ Report

6points
POST
#36

Risk, 210

Risk, 210

userbrahh Report

6points
POST
#37

"Feel The Bern" - Richmond, V.A

"Feel The Bern" - Richmond, V.A

TheTimespirit Report

6points
POST
#38

Today I Painted A Memorial Piece For MF Doom

Today I Painted A Memorial Piece For MF Doom

mcnev_mcnev Report

6points
POST
#39

Found In San Francisco

Found In San Francisco

civilchaos2103 Report

6points
POST
#40

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

bongobode Report

6points
POST
#41

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

the_easy_writers Report

6points
POST
#42

Graffiti On The Second Floor Of An Abandoned Riverfront In Almada, Portugal

Graffiti On The Second Floor Of An Abandoned Riverfront In Almada, Portugal

King-Kudrav Report

6points
POST
#43

Made U Look (Chicago, Illinois)

Made U Look (Chicago, Illinois)

made_u_look_crew Report

6points
POST
#44

PDX

PDX

MrDangerMan Report

6points
POST
#45

"Yoke" Coburg Melbourne

"Yoke" Coburg Melbourne

Yokey76 Report

6points
POST
#46

Interesting Graffiti

Interesting Graffiti

tweso1 Report

6points
POST
#47

Tempo

Tempo

nikitatempo Report

6points
POST
#48

In The Old Lord Line Building Kingston Upon Hull, UK

In The Old Lord Line Building Kingston Upon Hull, UK

arioandy Report

5points
POST
#49

Ouch - Brisbane Australia

Ouch - Brisbane Australia

MrOuch1 Report

5points
POST
#50

San Diego, CA Wildstyle Piece

San Diego, CA Wildstyle Piece

No-Stop-3033 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Cologne, Germany

Cologne, Germany

Citrus_Aroma Report

5points
POST
#52

Kwita Tribute

Kwita Tribute

MrOuch1 Report

5points
POST
#53

Some Of My Favs While Working The Rail Yard

Some Of My Favs While Working The Rail Yard

michaeltykel Report

5points
POST
#54

Malmö Sweden

Malmö Sweden

Jibbd Report

5points
POST
#55

R For Reflection

R For Reflection

boriswong Report

5points
POST
#56

Glorious

Glorious

adamfu Report

5points
POST
#57

Black Widow

Black Widow

snakechopper Report

5points
POST
#58

Interesting Graffiti

Interesting Graffiti

point_and_shoot25 Report

5points
POST
#59

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

johnweap.streetart Report

5points
POST
#60

Graffiti Lettering

Graffiti Lettering

bcnstreetstyletour Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

The Crisp Look Of This Graffiti On A Train I Saw Today

The Crisp Look Of This Graffiti On A Train I Saw Today

TheCollectorOne Report

5points
POST
#62

One Of My Paste UPS In Lisboa

One Of My Paste UPS In Lisboa

tintacrua Report

5points
POST
#63

San Bernardino Graffiti

San Bernardino Graffiti

Pazmpazm Report

5points
POST
#64

Made U Look

Made U Look

Artinthewild Report

4points
POST
#65

A Bunch Of Good Stuff In My Small Town Today

A Bunch Of Good Stuff In My Small Town Today

Bentzsco Report

4points
POST
#66

Graffiti Chrome Piece Under The Bridge ️

Graffiti Chrome Piece Under The Bridge ️

Dirtyhandsboygraff Report

4points
POST
#67

Wholecars

Wholecars

Kiorrone Report

4points
POST
#68

Acote Is Burning

Acote Is Burning

Kiorrone Report

4points
POST
#69

STR8 MTA Cult

STR8 MTA Cult

TickingHazards Report

4points
POST
#70

Some Other Churn Pieces From Around Sydney

Some Other Churn Pieces From Around Sydney

SuspiciousRain1416 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Local Laneway Stroll

Local Laneway Stroll

_Lord_Beerus_ Report

4points
POST
DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laneway Stroll could get a Lance Stroll graffity :)

0
0points
reply
#72

Howl, LC xDAC, Texas

Howl, LC xDAC, Texas

blood_n_gold Report

4points
POST
#73

Usually Graffiti In My City Sucks, But This Has To Be One Of The Greatest Pieces Of Art I Have Ever Seen

Usually Graffiti In My City Sucks, But This Has To Be One Of The Greatest Pieces Of Art I Have Ever Seen

jonnyboyyy1998 Report

4points
POST
#74

NY

NY

devisbeavis Report

4points
POST
#75

Vespa

Vespa

Justin-Truedat Report

4points
POST
#76

Shallot

Shallot

starboardbaby Report

4points
POST
#77

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

tesucrecafe Report

4points
POST
#78

Rime MSK

Rime MSK

rime_msk Report

4points
POST
#79

Graffiti

Graffiti

etccos Report

4points
POST
#80

Here Are A Few More I Saw Today

Here Are A Few More I Saw Today

stonedeaftemple Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!