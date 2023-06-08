We should reconsider the definition of crime when we look at some brilliant and creative graffiti works. Using mainly a spray can, these works of art can sometimes dwarf even the best pieces in museums. Graffiti art is one of the best forms of art when we look at how unique the style is and how long the process of making these works takes. Street art might not be completely legal in some countries, but we must give credit where it is due.

The style of these creations is usually the first thing that comes to mind for the simple passerby. The lettering, the long strokes of paint, and many more elements push art street into a league of its own. These aspects make them as unique as any other painting in a museum that we tend to hail as the greatest. However, the quality of graffiti street art also depends on the time spent on them. A simple word sprayed in red on a white background usually takes a few seconds to complete. But when we look at the more complex wall murals that combine colors and beloved cartoon characters into one piece of art, they usually take more than a couple of hours to complete.

Looking into making a wall mural for your house (because public ones might be illegal in your nation) but lack that inspiration? Then we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the best graffiti creations that have ever graced the sides of subways, buildings, and even the insides of buildings.