Ah, there you are, fellow street art enthusiast! We recognized you as soon as you clicked on this post — you’re the one who can’t resist pausing during your daily commute to snap a pic of that remarkable piece of creative graffiti that appeared overnight on the once-bare wall of a crumbling building.

If there’s something that links all cities in the world, from the smallest to the most populated, it’s the flourishing street art at every corner. Be it Tokyo or Paris, Moscow or Cape Town, you’ll find graffiti masterpieces gracing buildings, sidewalks, street signs, and even trash cans. Urban art has evolved into a worldwide culture, with prestigious art museums and galleries that have taken notice, welcoming and displaying the works of gifted street artists.

With this thought in mind, we realized how many incredible and unique wall murals are out there, eagerly awaiting the admiration of more than locals and occasional tourists. And thus, our quest began to curate a collection of the best graffiti finds, the ones we believe have the potential to spark your inner Banksy or Blu!

These urban art showcases are like little love letters to the cities and neighborhoods they inhabit, reminding us that behind every concrete jungle lies a tapestry of stories, cultures, and emotions. As you scroll through our street art discoveries, we hope you’ll also experience a sense of connection with your fellow citizens, realizing that urban art is much more than splattered paint on a wall. It’s the silent companion in the background of our daily lives, whether we’re waiting for the bus, enjoying some music, or simply lost in thought, and as such, it should be much more appreciated. And who knows, perhaps one day we’ll bump into each other on some graffiti-adorned street corner, our eyes sparkling with the same sense of wonder and delight!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Baby Yoda By Sock.wildsketch

Baby Yoda By Sock.wildsketch

ThoruLeRelou , instagram.com Report

10points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a drawing???!!! Woah! 🤯

0
0points
reply
#2

This Cool Simpsons Piece In Brighton

This Cool Simpsons Piece In Brighton

toska11art Report

9points
POST
#3

From Dublin

From Dublin

zukus87 Report

9points
POST
#4

My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

living-trainwreck Report

9points
POST
#5

Morf

Morf

greymatterhiphop Report

9points
POST
#6

Hades

Hades

greymatterhiphop Report

9points
POST
#7

Beaney Lane, Melbourne

Beaney Lane, Melbourne

Munny_Penny Report

8points
POST
#8

Lust, By Adam Fu

Lust, By Adam Fu

MattJ_33 Report

8points
POST
#9

How I’m Feelin’ Lately…

How I’m Feelin’ Lately…

Report

8points
POST
#10

Disk Piece Inspired By Artist Hajime Sorayama

Disk Piece Inspired By Artist Hajime Sorayama

Diskism Report

8points
POST
#11

Vile

Vile

vile_graffiti Report

8points
POST
#12

Fanakapan Does Some Unreal "Balloon Graff" 3D Realism

Fanakapan Does Some Unreal "Balloon Graff" 3D Realism

fanakapan Report

8points
POST
#13

Odeith

Odeith

odeith Report

8points
POST
#14

Lovepusher

Lovepusher

lovepusher Report

8points
POST
#15

Amazing Graffiti

Amazing Graffiti

remiink Report

8points
POST
#16

Anime Graffiti At Mumbai, India

Anime Graffiti At Mumbai, India

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#17

Perfect Simpsons Graffiti

Perfect Simpsons Graffiti

efixworld Report

8points
POST
#18

PRGCREW

PRGCREW

Phlogistoned Report

7points
POST
#19

Almost

Almost

marcurrann Report

7points
POST
#20

Vile

Vile

vile_graffiti Report

7points
POST
#21

Press F

Press F

lushsux Report

7points
POST
#22

Action In Germany

Action In Germany

Report

7points
POST
#23

Painted A Faux Neon Piece Yesterday

Painted A Faux Neon Piece Yesterday

candiebandit Report

7points
POST
#24

My Most Recent Piece In My Favorite Spot. Whatcha Guys Think?

My Most Recent Piece In My Favorite Spot. Whatcha Guys Think?

KableKart Report

7points
POST
#25

3D Illusion By Aakash Nihalani

3D Illusion By Aakash Nihalani

earthmoonsun Report

7points
POST
#26

Shoreditch Street Art

Shoreditch Street Art

street_art_goodness Report

7points
POST
#27

This Respectful Graffiti Artist Used Plastic Wrap For An Easy To Clean Up Tag

This Respectful Graffiti Artist Used Plastic Wrap For An Easy To Clean Up Tag

Bloodandfecalmatter Report

7points
POST
#28

Melbourne Graffiti

Melbourne Graffiti

Shady_Slim Report

7points
POST
#29

This Graffiti

This Graffiti

pref_id Report

7points
POST
#30

French Graffiti

French Graffiti

imgur.com Report

7points
POST
#31

Edgerunners Graffiti In Budapest Hungary

Edgerunners Graffiti In Budapest Hungary

Kooma24 Report

7points
POST
#32

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

heavyweightdescryer Report

7points
POST
#33

Found This By The Thames Way Up A Dead End Path Behind A Sewage Treatment Plant

Found This By The Thames Way Up A Dead End Path Behind A Sewage Treatment Plant

confusedbossman Report

7points
POST
#34

ACABadabra

ACABadabra

Jazz0u Report

7points
POST
#35

Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN

JoeGraffito Report

7points
POST
#36

Vokles

Vokles

greymatterhiphop Report

7points
POST
#37

Poster

Poster

Flick__This Report

6points
POST
#38

Deef Version Of JP Version Of Dilophosaurus

Deef Version Of JP Version Of Dilophosaurus

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#39

To Each Their Own

To Each Their Own

Bierrr Report

6points
POST
#40

Washington State, Beaumont TX

Washington State, Beaumont TX

danorobles Report

6points
POST
#41

Moiz

Moiz

Virtual-Virus-5089 Report

6points
POST
#42

Bologna, Italy

Bologna, Italy

Haunting_Intern7976 Report

6points
POST
#43

Outdoor Seating With A Side Of Graffiti

Outdoor Seating With A Side Of Graffiti

Amakall Report

6points
POST
#44

I'm Not Your Buddy Friend

I'm Not Your Buddy Friend

badtasteinlife Report

6points
POST
#45

Somewhere In Czech Republic

Somewhere In Czech Republic

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#46

Graffiti

Graffiti

alexe0639 Report

6points
POST
#47

Interesting Graffiti

Interesting Graffiti

bongobode Report

6points
POST
#48

Bluey, He’s The Most Annoying Graffiti In The World

Bluey, He’s The Most Annoying Graffiti In The World

Cooked_Bread Report

6points
POST
#49

Rei Ayanami Graffiti En Arica

Rei Ayanami Graffiti En Arica

Arsenico_As33 Report

6points
POST
#50

Stinky Pinky. What Y’all Think?

Stinky Pinky. What Y’all Think?

Beautiful-Drop-271 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Skare

Skare

skareone Report

6points
POST
#52

Used All My Remaining Scrap Paint

Used All My Remaining Scrap Paint

blaisemurals Report

6points
POST
#53

Graffiti Under A Bridge In Lancashire, UK

Graffiti Under A Bridge In Lancashire, UK

AliceMu18 Report

5points
POST
#54

Some Simpsons Art I’ve Seen Come Into Where I Work

Some Simpsons Art I’ve Seen Come Into Where I Work

Jedibri81 Report

5points
POST
#55

Pikachu And Bulbasaur

Pikachu And Bulbasaur

thenorb Report

5points
POST
#56

Boog, Not Mine But Dope

Boog, Not Mine But Dope

sam-redd Report

5points
POST
#57

Zwonster

Zwonster

two_doorz Report

5points
POST
#58

Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO

Jolly_Psychology8462 Report

5points
POST
#59

Zaer, London, UK

Zaer, London, UK

throwyawayhehe Report

5points
POST
#60

Slot

Slot

dillis Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Morning Traffic

Morning Traffic

Etsu87 Report

5points
POST
#62

Orcas Philly

Orcas Philly

MattDeibert Report

5points
POST
#63

San Diego ️

San Diego ️

BC4235 Report

5points
POST
#64

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

Report

5points
POST
#65

Cool Piece Came Into Our Yard

Cool Piece Came Into Our Yard

amc-eagle Report

5points
POST
#66

Melbourne, AU

Melbourne, AU

Bon_Von_Jaques Report

5points
POST
#67

Something I Painted Yesterday

Something I Painted Yesterday

candiebandit Report

5points
POST
#68

Kesh

Kesh

ome39108 Report

5points
POST
#69

There... Yellow

There... Yellow

_lu.ka___ Report

5points
POST
#70

Graffiti

Graffiti

funkylarochelle Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Flu

Flu

desayunodelicioso Report

5points
POST
#72

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

sadrzajiforma Report

5points
POST
#73

Did An Octane Graffiti

Did An Octane Graffiti

Titanick6 Report

5points
POST
#74

Wesh

Wesh

Flick__This Report

4points
POST
#75

Duel Ris Spotted In NYC

Duel Ris Spotted In NYC

leisure_world Report

4points
POST
#76

Kings Highway - Brooklyn, NYC

Kings Highway - Brooklyn, NYC

ataferner Report

4points
POST
#77

Lacy - PDX

Lacy - PDX

Prior_Photo_8744 Report

4points
POST
#78

Eksy

Eksy

Beautiful-Drop-271 Report

4points
POST
#79

Creative Graffiti

Creative Graffiti

dripfeed666 Report

4points
POST
#80

Kira

Kira

paderborn_graffiti_lover Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!