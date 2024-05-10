17 Funny Comics With A Twist Of Darkness By ToothyBj (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you're in the mood for a chuckle that's a little off the beaten path, you're in luck! Today, we're diving back into the quirky world of ToothyBj's webcomics. Known for their dark humor and unexpected twists, ToothyBj's comics offer a refreshing break from the ordinary. With a style that's all their own, these comics are perfect for those who appreciate a dose of sarcasm and absurdity in their daily entertainment.
ToothyBj doesn't play by the rules of typical webcomics. Instead, they embrace the unpredictable and the unconventional. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the scene, buckle up and prepare to be amused by ToothyBj's comics!
ToothyBj describes their comics as dark yet well-intentioned. While it's not uncommon to stumble upon some wholesome or reflective comics, they prefer to keep their audience guessing. “We have to laugh about everything," explains the artist. "The appreciation of nuance and context is getting lost in all spectrums. Machines determine what is and is not offensive on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube... it’s dystopian."
ToothyBj says if a joke is too "dark" for Instagram, they'll share it on Twitter instead. Making comics is their way of feeling better and talking about things that might be considered too sensitive.
We asked ToothyBj if there have been any instances where they've found themselves surprised or challenged by the interpretation readers have given to their comics. "Many times, people choose to interpret them [cartoons] in bad faith, which makes you lose hope for the future. Like, who has the time to do that? I really envy people with that free time in their lives," the artist shared.
We're curious about how artists like ToothyBj get their comic ideas or if they have any quirky habits before starting a new project. So, we asked if they have any funny superstitions or routines that help them get creative. Their response? "Sleep deprivation."
While some artists have the luxury of creating whenever inspiration strikes, it's not as simple for ToothyBj, who struggles to find time. "I draw almost all my comics at 2 am. It's hard to find free time."