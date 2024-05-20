ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Daniel Popper, the artist who creates giant sculptures and installations that might make you feel like you're stepping into another world. Popper's works often explore themes of human connection with nature and the environment. His sculptures frequently feature intricate designs and are exhibited at festivals, events, and public spaces around the world.

Popper's works remind us how special our planet is and why we need to take care of it. When you see his art, you can't help but feel amazed by the beauty of nature. Scroll down to see it for yourself!

More info: Instagram | danielpopper.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

danielpopper

#2

danielpopper

#3

danielpopper

#4

danielpopper

#5

danielpopper

#6

danielpopper

#7

danielpopper

#8

danielpopper

#9

danielpopper

#10

danielpopper

#11

danielpopper

#12

danielpopper

#13

danielpopper

#14

danielpopper

#15

danielpopper

#16

danielpopper

#17

danielpopper

#18

danielpopper

